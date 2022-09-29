News-pst
Why Maseru had no running water
MASERU – SEVERAL areas in Maseru city had no running water after the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) cut power at the Metolong Day this week.
But the Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO), which runs the Metolong Dam, said the water shortages were caused by repairs of some pipes. The government however said this was due to a power cut at the reservoir.
Water Minister Kemiso Mosenene (Pictured) told thepost last night that the two state-owned companies had a quarrel over how much Wasco owed the LEC.
“Wasco says it owes the LEC M26 million but the LEC insists that it is owed M38 million,” Mosenene said.
“It is true that we do not have water in some parts of the city because the LEC cut electricity at Metolong Dam,” he said.
“We are still in talks with the Energy Minister and leaders of the two companies.”
Mosenene, who rebuffed suggestions from some unspecified quarters that this was meant to sabotage his election campaign in his Mount Moorosi constituency, said he was worried that people in Maseru have been seriously inconvenienced.
He however said the power cut at the dam “could have been triggered by some party dirty politics”.
Starting from Tuesday, many places including Maseru West, Ha-Leqele, Ha-Thamae, and Borokhoaneng did not have running water.
Mosenene said after the electricity was cut Wasco “has been struggling to pump water to different places in the country using not so much efficient generators”.
The minister said negotiations with the LEC had not yet been finalised last night.
“This is the time for the general election and everyone wants to use all of their power where they can,” Mosenene said.
He also stressed that not only Metolong had been switched off but several supply tanks are not operating very well due to the power cut.
“We have been trying to use our generators so that we supply water to the people,” he said.
“The matter is more complicated as the LEC claims it is owed M38 million, but us as Wasco only know of a M26 million credit,” he said.
The minister said the parties are yet to sit down and reconcile the figures to find out the exact amount owed by Wasco.
The Metolong Dam provides water to two-thirds of the country’s population.
Before the opening of the dam, the country had been facing an acute water shortage.
He said their hope is for the matter to be resolved urgently.
The LEC declined to comment, specifically refusing to talk about matters concerning their customers as a matter of policy.
Nkheli Liphoto
Fresh bid to stop election
MASERU – THE Democratic Congress (DC) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) have filed an urgent High Court application to block next Friday’s election in three constituencies.
The parties say the elections in Matelile, Sempe, Mosalemane should be put on hold until their legal dispute with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been resolved.
In cases filed separately last night, the parties are seeking to interdict the IEC from holding advanced voting scheduled for tomorrow and the main poll next Friday.
What has irked the two parties is that the IEC rejected their candidates’ nominations to stand for election on grounds that they are still public servants.
The MEC’s candidate for Matelile constituency, Sello Tšukulu, was rejected after two people from his constituency complained to the IEC that he was still the principal secretary in the Ministry of Development Planning.
The DC’s two candidates, Morero Lentša who was to stand in Sempe constituency, and Chepane Mothae from Mosalemane, were also rejected on similar grounds.
The IEC rejected Lentša’s nomination saying he was still a prison warder with the Lesotho Correctional Service when the DC filed his nomination papers.
It also rejected Mothae’s nomination saying he was still a marketing assistant at the Ministry of Home Affairs on a fixed-term contract.
Last week the High Court’s Justice ’Malebona Khabo refused to grant an order to compel the IEC to reverse its decision against the DC’s candidate.
The party and its candidates then took the matter to the Court of Appeal where it is still pending.
It is on the basis of that pending appeal that the DC wants the High Court to stop the election. It argues that the election should be stopped “pending final determination of the proceedings herein and the appeal in” the Court of Appeal.
The DC is asking the court to interdict and restrain the IEC from holding elections scheduled for the Sempe and Mosalemane constituencies.
The party also says the court should declare any election in those constituencies null and void.
The three candidates complain that the IEC has already printed ballot papers without their names and it has not offered their parties any chance to replace them.
This, they say, means the MEC and the DC will not be represented in the constituencies.
The DC candidates told the court that even if the Court of Appeal hears their case the ballot papers will still not have their names because the IEC has proceeded with elections without their names and their party represented.
Lentša, in his founding affidavit, says he reported to his leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, as soon as the IEC told him that it would continue with the elections without him.
Mokhothu, he said, immediately called the IEC chairman, Mphasa Mokhochane.
“The Chairman informed him that indeed the decision has been made to continue with the elections notwithstanding the pending appeals and that both the DC and myself will not contest in the said constituency,” Lentša said.
“The decision of the IEC is final at the moment that I will not contest and that the DC will not be represented,” he said.
“I aver that we have tried all available remedies, short of launching the current proceedings to resolve the matter, but there are no options left,” he said, adding that Mokhochane “made it clear that only a court order can interdict them from proceeding as they intend”.
He said Mokhothu suggested that an alternative candidate could be provided to contest but the IEC refused.
Mokhothu further suggested that the elections and the ballot paper could be modified so that the elections that take place in the constituency only relate to the Proportional Representation seats but the IEC did not agree.
The MEC argues that it is not correct to say Tšukulu was still the principal secretary when he was nominated to stand in Matelile constituency.
“The legal advice which we got about his resignation was that he had severed bonds with the government,” the MEC said in court papers.
“He had effectively exercised the constitutional right of any employee to tender his resignation at any time and leave the employer with the remedy of damages as the case may be for not giving enough notice for termination of service.”
“We took the legal opinion to be sound in law having regard to Section 9(2) of the constitution which proscribes forced labour.”
The IEC has no constitutional power to disqualify a candidate without a court order, the MEC argues.
The cases are before Justice Tšeliso Mokoko, who instructed that the IEC should be before him today to answer.
Staff Reporter
New appointments at thepost
MASERU – The Chief Executive Officer at The Post (Pty) Ltd, Abel Chapatarongo, has this week announced key appointments at the newspaper as it seeks to consolidate its leading position on the digital market.
Shakeman Mugari, who was the Editor, moves to the new position of Editor-in-Chief where he will be responsible for all editorial matters across key media platforms.
Mugari will ensure that thepost maintains its position on the market as the leading media group on all our digital platforms.
Caswell Tlali, a seasoned journalist with vast experience in Lesotho’s newsrooms, has been appointed the Editor of thepost while Molupe Majara is now the Deputy Editor.
Khotsofalang Koloi has been appointed the Head of Digital with Motebang Lepamo and Molise Molise being appointed Executive Producers.
Sub-Editor Tholoana Nkuebe becomes the Assistant Editor Digital.
Nkheli Liphoto has been appointed News Editor while ’Mapule Motsopa becomes Features Editor.
Tlalane Phahla has been appointed Sports Editor with Teboho Molapo moving to the position of Editor-at-Large.
Thabang Sebusi, who was with the circulation department, is now the Digital Marketing Executive.
Chapatarongo said the appointments are meant to ensure that thepost continues to generate content that “resonates with the people’s lives and their communities”.
“Research has shown that while there may be more platforms to distribute news, the key to getting people to read remains the content. We are determined to provide that unique content,” he said.
He said the digital platforms have transformed thepost into a daily newspaper by feeding content – both text and videos – onto the Newsbot as and when the news breaks out.
Chapatarongo said there has been a surge in subscribers for thepost’s innovative platform called the Newsbot through which readers can access news on WhatsApp in the last two weeks.
“This is an excellent platform for advertisers to reach a wider audience. Given the current trend, we are on course to reach our target of 60 000 new subscribers in the next two months,” he said.
Staff Reporter
Firm says voters’ roll flawed
MASERU – A political campaign company with links to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has alleged that the voters’ roll for the upcoming election is replete with serious mistakes.
Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services’s findings come barely a week before an election that some consider the most closely contested polls in years.
The earth-shattering findings are based on a sample of 20 percent of the voters’ roll.
Shikamo denies having a hand in the analysis and any dealings with the RFP.
thepost however understands that the company has been combing through the voters’ roll for the past four weeks at the RFP’s instigation.
It is also behind the RFP’s previous queries to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about the roll.
The report, which the consultancy is said to have handed to the IEC this week, reveals that about five percent of the sampled 20 percent of the voters’ roll has serious mistakes that could compromise the election’s integrity and credibility.
The major anomalies relate to the mistakes in the voters’ dates of birth, registration numbers and the duplication of details.
Based on the sample used, Shikamo’s findings imply that the details of 313 000 of the 1 253 540 registered voters have been duplicated, miss dates of birth or have wrong registration numbers.
This could mean that 313 000 people might be denied the right to vote if their details are not corrected before the election.
It could also lead to double voting.
The 313 000 is just over half of the 587 000 people who voted in the 2017 election. It is 77 000 votes more than the 235 000 votes that propelled the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to victory in the previous election and double the votes won by the second-placed Democratic Congress (DC).
Districts with the highest number of voters whose dates of birth are missing are Leribe, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek.
Cases of duplicated voters’ details are most prevalent in Quthing and Qacha’s Nek. Leribe and Qacha’s Nek have the highest number of voters whose registration numbers are wrong.
In some cases, voters’ details are either incomplete, wrong or not captured. In some, the whole list of voters from one polling station appears in the list of another polling station.
The IEC’s spokesperson, Tuoe Hantsi, this week dismissed Shikamo’s findings.
“Those allegations are not correct as the voters’ roll is classified with districts, constituencies and then villages and can be downloaded,” Hantsi said.
“The voters’ roll is not duplicated but has some duplicates meaning voters are appearing more than once. We print the voters’ roll to be displayed at centres so that the electorates can make queries to the voters’ roll as we have people sharing names in the country. That works as a form of verification mechanism.”
“The final roll will be much cleaner with the help of the electorate and stakeholders.”
IEC sources that spoke to thepost this week said Shikamo’s findings are close to what they are noticing in the roll.
A source described this election’s roll as the “worst we have seen in years”.
“It’s just chaotic. It’s a mess,” said the source.
“We are battling to clean that mess. Someone just did not do their job because this chaos was foreseen six weeks ago when the first voters’ roll was printed.”
“As we speak now there is a mad race to capture some of the transfers and new registrations. I doubt this will be completed before the election”.
Staff Reporter
