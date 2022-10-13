News
Why the DC misfired
MASERU – THE young are brave but the old are wise. The Democratic Congress (DC)’s young leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, ran a brave campaign but he could have done better with a bit of political wisdom.
His major mistake was to underestimate Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
Even as people in his inner circle persistently warned him of the swelling political hurricane, Mokhothu remained overly confident that the RFP would not defeat the DC.
Instead of taking Matekane head-on and couching his message to counter the RFP narrative, he insisted on hammering on the same old issues that had long ceased to resonate with the new voter. He reminded voters of the
DC’s legacy instead of selling the future the party was planning for them.
In making legacy his selling point Mokhothu had to mention his mentor, the DC’s former leader Pakalitha Mosisili. For he could not talk about the DC’s historical achievements without referring to Mosisili.
And so he rattled them out. Old age pensions. Free primary education. The hospitals. The schools. The primary school feeding programme.
There were two problems with that strategy. The first is that he was giving credit to Mosisili, the man that many believe overstayed in power and also set the country on the path to the economic crisis they experience now. The trend in the previous two elections had already proven that voters had fallen out of love with Mosisili.
The second is that Mokhothu was speaking to a generation of voters who could no longer be pacified by the successes of the past. This is a generation that cannot appreciate what it was before Mosisili implemented those policies. Their interest is in what a party will do for them now and tomorrow.
It is a generation hard to please because its expectations are lofty and ever-changing. If you give them a job they want one that is in line with their qualifications. Give them the one they were trained to do and they want more money for it. It is not about merely surviving but living well. They want it all and now.
So the right message to them is not just jobs but the quality of the jobs. Their idea of business is not a small spaza shop but a company that makes big and sophisticated things.
Agriculture is not about animal-drawn ploughs but tractors, combine harvesters and greenhouses. They want to sell what they produce in supermarkets and the international market, not in the bus stop area.
A home to them is not a modest house in the village but a mansion.
They want to earn well, dress well, eat well and travel the world. The DC’s old age pensions and free primary education won’t help them achieve that. But then there is also an older generation that had grown weary of the DC’s promises.
They remain thankful for the policies but they want more for themselves and their children. This generation too might have forsaken the DC to vote for the RFP. Once the legacy message failed to win hearts and minds, it was impossible for the DC to credibly sell a better future.
It could not promise jobs, business opportunities and economic prosperity that its government had failed to deliver in the past three years.
Mokhothu failed to read the political mood. He thought they would capitalise on the palpable public anger against the ABC. What he didn’t realise is that the DC was being painted with the same oily brush.
By forming a coalition government with the ABC, the DC entangled itself with a thoroughly loathed political party in decline. It could not wash itself of the ABC’s failures. It shared the blame for the economic problems, corruption and unemployment. A DC in the opposition would have campaigned as the alternative to the ABC. And maybe, just maybe, there might not have been an incentive to form the RFP.
But now that it was in the government it was seen as part of the problem that people wanted to jettison from power. Mokhothu was mistaken if he thought the power of incumbency would help his party in the election.
The results show that this election was a referendum on the incumbent. Although it retained all but one of the seats won in the 2017 election, the party’s share of the national vote dropped by about 40 000. Its share of the contested constituencies also shows that the party no longer enjoyed support in the rural strongholds that Mokhuthu thought would help him win.
What remains are a few strongholds and pockets of support scattered across the country.
Mokhothu’s other mistakes were more recent. The party spent valuable campaign time fighting over the delimitation of the constituencies. The result was that it had to rush the selection of its candidates. The party does not seem to have thoroughly vetted some of the candidates, opening themselves to attack from an alert RFP which argued that some of them had not properly resigned before contesting.
The DC lost two of its candidates because of that oversight. Even hours before the election there were still doubts about nine other candidates that were being queried by the RFP.
At that moment, a wiser Mokhothu would have taken to the radio to allay his supporters’ fears about the credibility of those candidates.
But a brave Mokhothu thought the problem would fix itself and his supporters would know that the RFP was playing a political game.
Some in the DC are asking if Mokhothu was the right man to replace Mosisili.
That is a wrong question. The right one is whether Mokhothu is the right person to take the DC into the future. Self-preservation might tempt him to say he is but the DC’s future doesn’t look too secure under his leadership.
RFP courts smaller parties
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is set to consolidate its grip on power after courting two smaller parties into its coalition.
The RFP has signed an agreement to form a government with the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) which has four seats and the Alliance of Democrats (AD) which has five.
The MEC and the AD are expected to get a ministerial position each for the support.
But thepost has been told that the RFP is still out to get additional smaller parties to insulate its incoming government from collapse that might be triggered by floor-crossing.
Teboho Mojapela’s Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) has agreed to join the coalition with its two seats.
So has the Machabana Lemphane-Letsie’s HOPE which has one seat.
HOPE’s deputy leader, Rets’elisitsoe Lesane, confirmed that the party will join the coalition and was quick to point out that they have not requested anything in return.
“We joined to help stabilise the coalition government and we do not have any expectations,” Lesane said.
Thabo Shao, the SR spokesperson, also confirmed that the party is joining the RFP-led coalition.
“We agreed to join, but the official announcement is yet to be made to the media,” Shao said.
SR and HOPE will take the coalition’s numbers in parliament to 68.
thepost however understands the RFP is also still courting other parties that want to join the coalition but are not demanding anything in return.
There was also speculation last night that some smaller parties have also made informal overtures to join the coalition.
Sources say there could also be MPs who are ready to cross the floor to the RFP when parliament opens.
thepost has been told that the RFP wants more numbers because it still mistrusts the intentions of nearly a dozen of its MPs who had to sue the party to be its candidates. These are part of the 21 candidates who the party had deemed unfit to represent the party despite winning their primaries.
They were rejected after the party held interviews as part of the selection process.
The party is said to be still sceptical of some of those rebels who won.
Some of these MPs are said to be still sore about the way the party treated them.
The RFP believes they could be easy pickings for other parties that might want to destabilise the coalition in parliament.
More MPs on its side would protect the RFP from its own coalition partners.
They would also give the party leverage in negotiations with its coalition partners.
The coalition could however easily protect itself by passing the reforms which will restrict MPs’ floor crossing to a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker after three years.
Staff Reporter
The future of news is digital
THREE weeks ago, thepost’s reporters and editors had a brainstorming session on how to cover the election on our digital platforms. Our expectations were modest.
We did not set out to have spectacular coverage but to simply get it right.
Yet even with those humble ambitions, the monumental task ahead became apparent as ideas were banded around. There was a profound fear that we might not be able to adequately cover Lesotho’s most important political event.
With hindsight, we now know those fears were not overdone. A lot could have gone wrong and there were, indeed, some minor glitches that might have turned into epic disasters.
We are thankful that we did a decent job. A lot of what we got right boils down to the instant feedback from the audience. When we mixed up the numbers we were instantly chided and corrected. When the sound was not right the audience was quick to alert us. The same applies to when our cameras were not properly focused.
The first lesson for us is that the audiences know what they want and you can only ignore their feedback at your own peril. The second is that the quality of content, not technology, attracts audiences to digital media platforms.
The third is that there is a hunger for well-packaged news content. In the past 28 days, our Facebook page has reached 606 000 people, half of which were reached in the last seven days. Engagements are up by 413 percent over the same period.
We have also seen huge growth on our WhatsApp Newsbot which was launched last month. We believe the future of news is digital.
thepost is investing more in human resources and seeking new talent as we take a long-term view to consolidate our position in digital news.
Our growing numbers on digital platforms provide an opportunity for advertisers to tap into a wider audience. Our commitment is to keep the numbers growing and engaged with our content. We promise both the numbers and attention that advertisers seek.
Thank you for the support
We still strong, says Moleleki
MASERU – Monyane Moleleki, the leader of the Alliance of Democrats (AD), says he was not surprised by his party’s dismal performance in last Friday’s election.
Speaking to thepost yesterday at his home in Maseru, Moleleki blamed the loss on the defection of senior party officials earlier this year.
Moleleki said the defectors went on to de-campaign the party telling supporters that the AD was on its knees.
The damage they inflicted on the party was massive, Moleleki said.
Yet despite the damage they inflicted on the AD in the run-up to the election, the party went on to put a stellar performance winning two constituency seats in Mosalemane in Berea which was won by deputy leader Professor
Ntoi Rapapa and Maliba-Matšo constituency which was won by Mokoto Hloaele.
Moleleki said the election results had clearly shown that the AD remained a force to reckon with in Lesotho politics.
Moleleki lost the Thaba-Bosiu constituency to the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Malebaleba Joseph after transferring his candidacy from his home constituency of Machache.
The doyen of Lesotho politics, who became active in the 1960s as a youth for the Basutoland Congress Party (BCP), has been winning the Machache constituency ever since 1993 following the restoration of democracy in Lesotho.
He said his last week’s loss in Thaba-Bosiu, and the AD’s poor performance in other 76 constituencies countrywide, did not come as a shock to him.
“You will recall that some of our senior party officials defected to the RFP and started telling our followers countrywide that our party was no more,” Moleleki said.
“We had to work hard telling the people that was not true,” he said.
“But the damage had already been done.”
The party’s secretary general, Dr Mahali Phamotse, defected to the RFP. She also suggested that the AD had no future and should fold and join the RFP.
As the secretary general Dr Phamotse was the backbone of the party’s administration.
Her jumping ship sent a signal to other AD supporters that the house was on fire, six months before a key general election in October.
The other two MPs who resigned to join Matekane’s new party were ’Manthabiseng Phohleli, the president of the women’s league, and the national treasurer Tlohelang Aumane.
Moleleki, who moved from Machache to Thaba-Bosiu to pave way for Phatšoana Matlali to stand after the people denied him a chance to stand in election for the seventh time, said the defectors had wreaked havoc in the constituencies.
He said when he arrived in Thaba-Bosiu he found the party structures in disarray and he had to start from the scratch to give the constituency a semblance of organisation.
The party, he said, had serious problems in many other constituencies and reorganising it has not been easy.
He said the fact that the AD won two constituencies, Mosalemane in Berea by deputy leader Professor Ntoi Rapapa and Maliba-Matšo by Mokoto Hloaele, shows that the party is still strong.
“We are tough, so that means that we can make the medicine sick,” Moleleki, a leader known for his strong sense of humour, said bursting in laughter.
Moleleki said the AD members were committed and steadfast in their goal of advancing the party’s agenda in the run-up to the election.
“They maintained our presence when everyone was writing us off.”
Moleleki however declined to speak about the negotiations he has been having with his coalition partners, the RFP and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) before the deal is signed.
He however insisted that their coalition government will be strong.
He said the fact that their collective parliamentary seats will only be 65 will not mean the government will be weak because the opposition cannot easily pursue their MPs to cross the floor.
Moleleki said the possibility is that parties forming the government could entice the opposition MPs to cross the floor.
“Normally, when a new government comes into being there are more possibilities that the opposition will cross into government,” he said, adding that the opposition MPs might not feel comfortable staying there and can decide to cross to the ruling side.
Moleleki said he will be true to the coalition agreement and “I have no personal aspirations outside of the coalition agreement”.
“What I hope to, and what I pray to achieve is what will come out in the coalition agreement,” he said, avoiding discussing what the coalition agreement will entail.
Moleleki said he has had a few regrets in his long political journey – losing his loyal comrades, as they left following political differences.
“I hope and pray to retain the new friends,” he said.
Moleleki, a pan-Africanist since youth who for decades has been associated with Lesotho’s Basutoland Congress Party (BCP) and its breakaway chips, says forming the AD did not mean he had dumped his political ideology.
Rather, he broke away from people who in his view had tainted the philosophy through their bad deeds.
Such ones, he said, have ruined the good image of the congress movement, as the pan-African movement is known in Lesotho.
“I cannot align myself with them. I cannot associate myself with some of those characters.”
Caswell Tlali
