Rogue soldiers should be punished

For years, we have called on the army to decisively deal with soldiers who abuse and torture civilians in the name of combating crime.

Yet incidents of such barbarism have continued across the country. This week. Villagers from Qacha’s Nek told a parliamentary committee that soldiers at a temporary base in the area are assaulting crime suspects with spades.

They told harrowing stories of how the soldiers deployed to protect their communities are terrorising them. We have heard such horror stories again and again. MPs have raised grave concern about the army’s use of brute force against civilians.

The Ombudsman has investigated several cases and established that some rogue elements in the army have become a menace in the villages. She has recommended punitive action against those soldiers.

The army faces dozens of lawsuits from people who claim to be victims of its torture and abuse.

The army’s reaction in all those cases is to deny, deny and deny.

Evidence of the injuries and scars inflicted by its soldiers doesn’t seem to bother them.

Medical reports are seen as mere suggestions of what could have happened rather than irrefutable evidence against its soldiers.

Even where victims have died, the army has persisted with arrogant denials.

The army has lost nearly all lawsuits in which soldiers are accused of torture and abuse. In the end, it is the taxpayers who pay the hefty damages.

Some soldiers have faced criminal charges. Every week, there is a fresh report of incidents of soldiers running amok.

Yet it doesn’t appear that the army is committed to ending the conduct. We are yet to hear a soldier being court martialed for abusing civilians. Arrests are rare and convictions even rarer.

The occasional condemnation from the high command appears halfhearted as it’s only meant to manage perception rather than stopping the criminality.

There appears to be a culture of impunity in the army when it comes to abusing civilians and using excessive force.

The result is that public confidence and trust in the army have ebbed over the years.

The army is now feared rather than respected. The public’s contempt is undermining the army’s effort to fight crime. Restoring that trust and confidence begins with the soldiers respecting people’s rights and following due process when handling suspects.

That change should be reflected in the army’s interaction with the public. Secondly, the army should show that it is breaking with the rotten past by decisively dealing with rogue elements that cross the line when dealing with civilians.

Third, the high command should not only speak out against such elements but also work to stop them.

Fourth, the parliament should push the army to account for its actions in the villages.

After all, the account elected officials. Civil society should be vigilant.

Further, the punitive action against soldiers found to have tortured civilians in lawsuits should go beyond just disciplinary action.

They should be forced to pay part of the damages from their pockets. Hitting them in the pocket would knock some sense into them.

This sounds drastic but it’s perhaps one of the strongest ways to instil discipline.

We are also worried that Prime Minister Sam Matekane hasn’t said much about rogue soldiers who abuse civilians. He should speak out more to show that his government will not tolerate indiscipline within the army.