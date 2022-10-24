Sports-pst
Bantu reclaim top spot
MASERU – Bantu have reclaimed the Vodacom Premier League top spot after beating Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday.
Mafeteng giants have now collected 14 points from seven games and are level with Lijabatho, only goal difference separates the two teams.
Goals from Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Sentle Masale and an own goal ensured ‘A Matšo Matebele’ will spend the week on top of the log.
On Sunday, Bantu will take on the defending champions Matlama at Setsoto stadium in a highly anticipated league game, if they win they will open a gap between them and the champions.
Matlama fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat on Saturday against Lijabatho in Morija, while it is still early in the season and cannot be written off yet, the champions do not control their destiny at the moment.
Matlama will likely have a new man on their technical bench after the resignation of Mothobi Molebatsi who was assaulted by a supporter on Saturday.
It remains to be seen how his departure will affect the club going forward and their ambitions to retain their title.
In other games, Lioli were held to a goalless draw by Machokha, ‘Tse Nala’ are now on two game winless run and have been inconsistent since the beginning of the season and find themselves 9th on the log with 11 points.
Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) continued with their struggles in front of goals and were also held to a goalless draw by Lifofane in Butha-Buthe.
Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) likewise could not find their way around bottom place Manonyane and had to settle for a point.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Notši leaves LEFA
MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) Technical Director Leslie Notši is leaving the association to explore other opportunities, the association has announced today.
Notši joined LEFA in 2018 from Kick4Life and has since been leading the technical side of the association as a conductor of football.
During his time in Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, Notši used to coach Likuena whenever he was asked to.
He leaves with his record still intact.
At the moment it is unclear what lies ahead for one of Lesotho’s most respected and experienced coaches.
During his time at LEFA, Notši never closed a door on returning to coaching at club level or national team.
With Notši LEFA did not just have a mentor with meticulous skills but they also had a pot of knowledge they could tap into whenever there was a need.
It is no surprise that Likuena always looked their best when he was at the helm.
Notši leaves with so many memories.
The magical two victories over South Africa in the 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying success will be remembered.
At the time everything looked possible and Likuena was fit enough that they could qualify for the tournament.
In Notši’s gentle hands everything he touched turned gold.
He always seem to leave a positive mark wherever he is.
The association’s president, Advocate Salemane Phafane (KC), has thanked Notši for his dedication and commitment during his time serving LEFA.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Taekwondo club shines again
MASERU – Finally, there is a Lesotho Football Players Association. Well, sort of.
This past weekend a provisional body made up of players from the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) various football divisions was formed.
The players first met four weeks ago to discuss the long-awaited idea and on Sunday they finally put some action to their words.
For now, the LFPA is headed by an interim committee that will steer the ship while preparations go ahead to hold a general meeting that will elect a permanent committee and fill unoccupied executive positions.
At the moment, there are no notable senior players in the committee which is worrying, but Tumelo Mopapa, one of the association’s founders, said the LFPA invited all players to join and they decided to start with those available so they could register the association with LEFA.
Whether the country’s star players have not joined yet because they do not want to be seen as creators of the association, or whether they are fearful their opportunities in football would be limited is unclear.
However, Mopapa stressed that the association has been formed to help players thrive. He said the association’s main aim is to protect players in every aspect of their lives and he is hopeful the big guns will soon join as well.
“(The association) is here to protect the players in every aspect of their lives, on and off the pitch,” Mopapa explained.
“We have health services where we will teach them about first aid and how they can take care of themselves on their own.”
Mopapa said there are people eager to help the association.
“There are companies willing to work with us,” he said.
“We are talking to one of the insurance companies about what we call sports medical insurance where players can insure their talent. It is already happening in some other countries.”
In those countries players’ associations also work to educate and create opportunities for footballers.
Another important duty of such bodies is representing players in matters concerning wages, hours and working conditions and protecting their rights as football players.
One of the main challenges facing players in Lesotho is a lack of knowledge when it comes to the contracts they enter into with clubs.
Countless players do not know what they are signing and are often exploited by club owners who pay them when they wish.
Players are routinely left helpless and Mopapa said the association will be working with some lawyers in the country to teach players about contracts and negotiations.
Recent months have seen a rise in contractual disputes between players and clubs that have had to go to LEFA to be resolved. Mopapa said if players are educated, they will have a better idea of what they are signing.
“The main issue is contracts, they are forced (to sign them) and they are not clear to them,” he said.
“You don’t know whether you are signing for the season or not. Some teams will tell you they are giving you a one-season contract but when the season is over you are not a free agent. You will end up getting to 2023 with the same contract,” Mopapa said.
“It’s a lack of knowledge and understanding, our players see M5 000 and they sign on the dotted line. They are not looking at how their contract will be terminated. They are not looking for the dates when they will be paid. At the end of the month there is no money and no one comes to you to explain,” he lamented.
The association’s plans go beyond contracts, Mopapa added. He said the LFPA is planning “entrepreneur boot camps” which will educate players on how they can prepare for life beyond football by starting their own businesses or investing money.
Another plan is to have training camps for members who are free agents so they can still get coaching jobs and remain match-fit while they are looking for new clubs.
The message from the newly-formed LFPA is a simple one: football players are workers as well and, therefore, like all workers, they deserve fair pay, work benefits, decent working hours and a safe working environment.
Interim Committee:
President: Tšeliso Sello
Vice president: Ntsane Lichaba
Secretary: Percy Mohami
Vice Secretary: Leshoboro Kori
Communication officer: Tšeole Ranthimo
Treasurer: Leluma Posholi
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Matlama seek to extend lead
MASERU – Defending Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season to six games when they take on Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) on Saturday.
The champions were stopped in their winning tracks on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw by Lifofane in Butha-Buthe.
It was the first time ‘Tse Putsoa’ dropped points this season, they have won four games and drawn once to lead the log with 13 points after five matches.
Matlama coach Mothobi Molebatsi said he is bracing himself for a difficult game on Saturday especially because ‘Masheshena’ are at home at the LCS grounds.
Games between Matlama and LCS rarely produce big score-lines, if there is a winner the margin is a goal or two. Based on past results, history is on Matlama’s side because they have won four of the last seven encounters between the teams and lost just once.
The other two matches have ended in 1-1 and 0-0 draws.
“It’s going to be a fight, it’s always a tough game against LCS,” Molebatsi said.
“I don’t like to pick games but the (difficulty) degree of games differs. Last week we dropped points against Lifofane, it was an away game. We didn’t lose but we dropped two points.”
“If you look at last season we beat (LCS) 1-0 and drew 1-1. We want to win every game but it’s not going to be easy,” Molebatsi said.
LCS are fourth on the log with ten points but are just behind second-placed Bantu on goal difference and three points behind Matlama.
With eight goals scored in five games, LCS are the fourth highest scoring team in the league and they have only conceded twice.
With Molebatsi’s strikers Lazola Jokojokwane and Thabiso Mari still firing blanks, this could be a game for LCS to pull off an upset.
In other games this weekend, Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) will host Bantu on Sunday at Ha Ratjomose.
‘A Matšo Matebele’ have had an inconsistent start to the season and find themselves playing catch-up to Matlama.
However, Bantu returned to winning ways last week by beating Swallows 5-0 which is their biggest victory of the campaign so far. The 2020 champions come into this game confident they can get three points against an LDF that is yet to lose.
Elsewhere, Lioli will host draw specialists Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) on Sunday. In the five games LMPS have played this season, they have won one and four matches have ended in draws.
LMPS are one of three unbeaten teams in the league alongside Matlama and LDF.
It is not LMPS’s draws that are infuriating, it is that they have all been scoreless. LMPS have scored just one goal all season but they are also yet to concede, the only team to boast such a defensive record.
Weekend fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Machokha vs. CCX (Nyakosoba)
LCS vs. Matlama (LCS)
Naughty Boys vs. Manonyane (Leshoboro)
Galaxy vs. Lifofane (DIFA Leribe)
Sunday
Lioli vs. LMPS (Teyateyaneng)
Swallows vs. Lijabatho (Morija)
Linare vs. Liphakoe (DIFA Leribe)
LDF vs. Bantu (Ratjomose)
Tlalane Phahla
Bantu reclaim top spot
Bold trade unionist laid to rest
Matekane’s big headache
Soldiers’ defence lawyers say might pull out
Ramats’ella says to appeal against judgment
How the RFP won the election
Matekane to trim ministers to 15
State-run clinics run out of drugs
Uncle Tom’s mess
Kabi’s kite
Tears of defeat
Our life-like leaders
Is the RFP ready to govern?
Matekane must hit the ground running
Matekane has sold us a dream!
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Lesotho angers SADC
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Women urged to break into energy sector
-
Business1 month ago
M780m to boost small businesses
-
News2 weeks ago
Why ABC lost the elections
-
Business2 months ago
LRA rebrands to Revenue Services Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Payday for Ecocash subscribers
-
Business2 months ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng
-
Business1 month ago
A sweet coffee spot in Thetsane