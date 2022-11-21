Football fraternity mourns for Matete

MASERU – The football fraternity is in mourning following the death of legendary coach Seephephe Matete.

Matete, also known as Mochini in football circles, died on Sunday after an illness.

Among those who have already expressed their condolences, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has stated that Matete will be remembered as the first coach to lead the Lesotho national team to a CAF competition.

Mochini, along with Lehlohonolo Thotanyana, qualified the National U-20 team for the 2005 African Youth Championship, which was held in Benin.

“Matete, who served LEFA in different portfolios over the years, is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have graced the football fields in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

His football career also took him to South Africa, where he played in the mines and for Bloemfontein Celtic,” the association said.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the football fraternity at large. Words cannot express how saddened we are to lose this icon.

We wish the family comfort, courage and lots of love as we all mourn our legend,” it continued.

Besides coaching the national team, Matete, who also had a spell as the LEFA Technical Director, the association said prior to his illness, Matete had been scheduled to be one of the Instructors for the ongoing CAF A License Coaching Course, but had to be replaced at the eleventh hour due to health concerns.

The former Matlama boss joined the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) in 2020, which was his final coaching position.

Matlama had asked him to assist them in their CAF Champions League campaign, but he was unable to do so due to illness.

Mochini will be remembered for his friendly demeanour and never-ending jokes on the field, whether with officials or reporters.

The football world has indeed lost a titan.

Tlalane Phahla