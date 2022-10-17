Kamela brothers on a roll

MASERU – After his contract was not renewed by Lioli at the end of last season, former Lesotho international Montoeli Sonopo found himself in limbo without a club and he decided it was best to stay at home and do nothing.

At some point Sonopo even contemplated ending his football career but eventually he had second thoughts and picked himself up to go to train with A-Division side Lilemela before he ended up joining Machokha who are making their Vodacom Premier League debut this season.

Joining Machokha was, of course, a big step down compared to playing for a giant such as Lioli that boasts a massive fan base and an equally impressive trophy collection.

However, Sonopo felt invigorated by the prospect of helping the new boys in their quest to survive and remain in the big time, and speaking with thepost on Monday from Maseru Club where Machokha train, the former Lioli wizard revealed that he is enjoying some of his best form of recent years.

Sonopo also said leaving ‘Tse Nala’ was not his decision and, instead, Lioli ghosted him when it came time to renew his contract which forced him to leave.

Staying at home with nothing to do can be stressful and even more so when looking through social media and seeing people who were apparently happy Lioli let him go.

Social media is a cesspit of sad trolls and looking through it was perhaps a mistake on Sonopo’s part.

However, even in the trolls there were still many fans that did not understand why Lioli released him. Sonopo, after all, enjoyed a wonderful career with Lioli whom he joined in 2010 after starring for Leribe side Nyenye Rovers who were in the A-Division at the time.

Sonopo starred in three league-winning teams for Lioli and played at the highest levels for Lesotho in the junior and senior ranks.

Indeed, as a 17-year-old winger back in 2011, Sonopo was spotted by scouts of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid during Lesotho’s Under-20 African Youth Championship campaign and he was invited to Spain.

Although the move fell through, Sonopo continued to be a fan favourite over the next decade with his fiery dribbling skills.

It was that fire which Sonopo realised still burned strong within him as he sat at home and he said he was not ready to hang up his boots just yet. He said he still feels strong and that he can contribute in the top-flight.

His goal against Matlama last week certainly showed Sonopo is not done yet and it is not only his talent that brings value – his experience and leadership could be exactly what Machokha needs to stave off relegation.

“Even when I arrived here, (Machokha) were thinking that maybe I was expelled (by Lioli), that maybe it was a disciplinary thing and maybe it would have been the same challenge at other teams,” Sonopo said.

“I thought since they have just been promoted, they would be happy to have me on board. I feel with my experience I can help them. I don’t have pressure, we know the more we win the more we put ourselves in a good position,” he added.

Sonopo admitted he feels some weight of responsibility on his shoulders as a senior player, but it is a challenge he relishes. Machokha coach Katiso Mojakhomo has trusted him not to just lead the team but to also help the team’s young players that are coming from the First Division.

Sonopo said he feels comfortable, free and trusted at Machokha.

“I think it’s my discipline, I don’t know but people rate me highly and there are many people I found in football. Another thing is that I played football at a young age and people knew me when I was young. Maybe that’s what makes people think I am too old to retire, but I feel good,” Sonopo said.

“I still feel strong, I see this as a chance to still show up because it is a small team that has trusted in me, I do everything freely.”

The only downside to working with young players is that they may think they know better or are better than what they actually are. The Vodacom Premier League and the A Division are levels different and what worked in the second tier, will not work in the elite league.

As of Tuesday, Machokha were fourth on the log with six points from three games and their only defeat so far came against the defending champions, Matlama.

Sonopo believes if they can carry on the way they have started, Machokha have a good chance at staying up. He said it is important to collect points now rather than wait for the second round.

“Our energy was high in the games we have played and I think that is one of the things that’s helping us – we are starting well and scoring quickly,” Sonopo said.

“Against Matlama we scored first and after I scored, I felt like maybe that’s where we hurt ourselves, they will come with pace but we managed them and lost because of small mistakes. If we keep working like that, we are going to surprise a lot of people.”

Tlalane Phahla