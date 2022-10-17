Sports
Kamela brothers on a roll
MASERU – The Kamela brothers Jerry and Khubetsoana were on song this weekend and netted winning goals for their respective clubs Linare and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS).
Senior Kamela helped Linare extend their unbeaten run to four games since parting ways with head Tebogo Moloi.
The club seems to be moving in the right direction under Motlatsi Thibinyane, if they continue like this it would not be surprising if they handed him a job on permanent basis.
Victory has put ‘Tse Tala’ fifth on the log and just two points behind leaders Matlama. Perhaps is most impressive about Linare it’s not just the victories it’s the performance on the pitch, attacking football they play.
It’s no wonder the fans have started flocking to the grounds in big numbers again.
LMPS have ended uninspiring three games goalless draws this weekend when they beat Lioli 1-0.
Young Kamela brothers ensured that the police team returned to Maseru with maximum points.
LMPS have been by far the most toothless team in the Premier League that was Kamela’s first goal of the season and coincidentally, LMPS’ second of the season after six games.
LMPS together with LDF remain the only sides in the Premier League yet to taste defeats this season.
LDF held Bantu to a frustrating goalless draw on Sunday which left the Mafeteng giants seething, with Matlama losing to LCS the previous day, it was their chance to capitalise but the opportunity went begging.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
22 coaches enrol for CAF-A Licence course
MASERU – The much-awaited CAF A-License coaching course is underway at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, and 22 coaches will be hoping to get their hands on the second highest coaching qualification on the continent.
The last time the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) held the course was in 2016 and this qualification allows a coach to take charge of clubs in CAF’s continental competitions such as the CAF Champions League.
Matlama head coach Mothobi Molebatsi is amongst the candidates and if this course had been held earlier in the year, he would have been able to sit on the bench in Matlama’s Champions League games.
For a coveted licence, one would imagine it would be a costly exercise, but it cost the coaches a measly M1 500 to enrol with LEFA subsidising the course with an amount of M360 000. LEFA are basically handing the CAF A-License out for free.
Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, the association’s secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, told the coaches that having the A-Licence does not make them better than other coaches but it means they progressed quicker.
“If you get an A-License tomorrow it should be because you are going to show the world that you are a graduate of the second highest qualification as offered by the football body. It doesn’t mean that because you have an A-Licence you are better than anyone else, it means you have progressed quicker than them,” Mohapi said.
“Go and use your qualifications and they say, keep your head, that’s important. I know after these qualifications they are going to go back to their teams and say we are bigger than the teams and see if they will be coaching at the end of the season. I am not saying you should undersell yourselves but know the environment you are operating in and be able to contribute to the growth of football,” Mohapi added.
The course will run for 30 days in three segments of ten days, between each segment there is a four-week internship. Of the 22 coaches, 16 of them are not members of the doomed coaching association that is divided into two camps.
When Mohapi asked those who are not members to stand, it was clear where that was going. Lo and behold, he berated the non-members and said they should not be included in the second portion of the course.
Ironically, Motolo Makepe who is the association’s employee and head coach of the national Under-17 was among the non-members.
“Why do we hold courses for people who are not our members?” he asked Lehlohonolo Thotanyana who serves as the association’s education officer.
“Isn’t it worrying that we are taking our money and spending it on people who are not our members, and now we are busy recruiting coaches so that we can have a coach’s cadre where we can talk about real football issues from a coaching perspective,” he said.
The coaches undertaking the A-Licence course are: Tšepo Hlojeng, Motolo Makepe, James Madidilane, Motlalepula Majoro, Motlatsi Maseela, Motebang Makhetha, Nahanelo Sthonga, Lehlohonolo Ntene, Matsoai Shokhoe, Teboho Massa, Tšepo Mokhele, Tiisetso Molete, Mahlomola Matšoara, Motlatsi Thibinyane, Thabile Secker, Mothobi Molebatsi, Thulo Leboela, Teboho Kokome, Masupha Letsie, Lepanya Borotho, Kenny Mohoanyane and Mampe Letlatsa
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Sonopo finds his mojo
MASERU – After his contract was not renewed by Lioli at the end of last season, former Lesotho international Montoeli Sonopo found himself in limbo without a club and he decided it was best to stay at home and do nothing.
At some point Sonopo even contemplated ending his football career but eventually he had second thoughts and picked himself up to go to train with A-Division side Lilemela before he ended up joining Machokha who are making their Vodacom Premier League debut this season.
Joining Machokha was, of course, a big step down compared to playing for a giant such as Lioli that boasts a massive fan base and an equally impressive trophy collection.
However, Sonopo felt invigorated by the prospect of helping the new boys in their quest to survive and remain in the big time, and speaking with thepost on Monday from Maseru Club where Machokha train, the former Lioli wizard revealed that he is enjoying some of his best form of recent years.
Sonopo also said leaving ‘Tse Nala’ was not his decision and, instead, Lioli ghosted him when it came time to renew his contract which forced him to leave.
Staying at home with nothing to do can be stressful and even more so when looking through social media and seeing people who were apparently happy Lioli let him go.
Social media is a cesspit of sad trolls and looking through it was perhaps a mistake on Sonopo’s part.
However, even in the trolls there were still many fans that did not understand why Lioli released him. Sonopo, after all, enjoyed a wonderful career with Lioli whom he joined in 2010 after starring for Leribe side Nyenye Rovers who were in the A-Division at the time.
Sonopo starred in three league-winning teams for Lioli and played at the highest levels for Lesotho in the junior and senior ranks.
Indeed, as a 17-year-old winger back in 2011, Sonopo was spotted by scouts of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid during Lesotho’s Under-20 African Youth Championship campaign and he was invited to Spain.
Although the move fell through, Sonopo continued to be a fan favourite over the next decade with his fiery dribbling skills.
It was that fire which Sonopo realised still burned strong within him as he sat at home and he said he was not ready to hang up his boots just yet. He said he still feels strong and that he can contribute in the top-flight.
His goal against Matlama last week certainly showed Sonopo is not done yet and it is not only his talent that brings value – his experience and leadership could be exactly what Machokha needs to stave off relegation.
“Even when I arrived here, (Machokha) were thinking that maybe I was expelled (by Lioli), that maybe it was a disciplinary thing and maybe it would have been the same challenge at other teams,” Sonopo said.
“I thought since they have just been promoted, they would be happy to have me on board. I feel with my experience I can help them. I don’t have pressure, we know the more we win the more we put ourselves in a good position,” he added.
Sonopo admitted he feels some weight of responsibility on his shoulders as a senior player, but it is a challenge he relishes. Machokha coach Katiso Mojakhomo has trusted him not to just lead the team but to also help the team’s young players that are coming from the First Division.
Sonopo said he feels comfortable, free and trusted at Machokha.
“I think it’s my discipline, I don’t know but people rate me highly and there are many people I found in football. Another thing is that I played football at a young age and people knew me when I was young. Maybe that’s what makes people think I am too old to retire, but I feel good,” Sonopo said.
“I still feel strong, I see this as a chance to still show up because it is a small team that has trusted in me, I do everything freely.”
The only downside to working with young players is that they may think they know better or are better than what they actually are. The Vodacom Premier League and the A Division are levels different and what worked in the second tier, will not work in the elite league.
As of Tuesday, Machokha were fourth on the log with six points from three games and their only defeat so far came against the defending champions, Matlama.
Sonopo believes if they can carry on the way they have started, Machokha have a good chance at staying up. He said it is important to collect points now rather than wait for the second round.
“Our energy was high in the games we have played and I think that is one of the things that’s helping us – we are starting well and scoring quickly,” Sonopo said.
“Against Matlama we scored first and after I scored, I felt like maybe that’s where we hurt ourselves, they will come with pace but we managed them and lost because of small mistakes. If we keep working like that, we are going to surprise a lot of people.”
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Matlama boss plays down favourites tag
MASERU – Matlama head coach Mothobi Molebatsi says the champions are not focused on what other teams are doing and are only concerned with getting better.
Molebatsi was speaking on Tuesday after ‘Tse Putsoa’ demolished Naughty Boys 6-0 to stay top of the Vodacom Premiership and the question that was put to him was if Bantu’s surprise defeat to
Lijabatho on the same day already makes the champions title favourites.
Molebatsi said it is not just Bantu they are competing with but there is also the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) and Lioli to think about.
Molebatsi may play down Matlama’s favourites tag but the champions are already five points ahead of Bantu who just can’t seem to find any consistency and three ahead of LCS.
It is understandable why Matlama fans have been walking around with big smiles on their faces because if their opponents keep slipping up, the champions may just coast to another title.
However, May is far away and anything can still happen.
“When we first won our first (league) game against Linare that’s when the picture became clear, it was very important to us because there are teams that just beat you. Linare beat us twice last season. We are not competing with Bantu only and it is still early, we want to win all our games,” he said.
“We made the boys realise Naughty Boys had (played and lost) three games, but the teams that beat them weren’t doing it for us to just come and walkover. It’s just mental strength. We said: how do we score? We have played a lot of games that we could have won by a big margin but the problem was scoring,” Molebatsi said.
The champions had five different goals scorers against Naughty Boys but none of their strikers got on the score-sheet, in fact, both Thabiso Mari and Lazola Jokojokwane, the players that were expected to lead Matlama’s line this season, are yet to find the back of the net for the club.
Molebatsi said that does not bother him because Matlama have created a system where everyone has a responsibility to score, not just the attackers.
“We believe everyone should score; we don’t want to put (the strikers) under pressure. They are coming, their time is coming,” Molebatsi said.
“We are removing the pressure that strikers should score, defenders should defend and keepers should stop goals. Everyone should work coherently with others.”
Tlalane Phahla
