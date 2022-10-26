Sports-pst
LNA boss, executive booted out
MASERU – Lesotho Netball Association (LNA) president ‘Mamotšabi Lekhabunyane and her executive committee have been booted out of the association after a motion of no confidence was passed against them last weekend.
The motion was brought forward by LNA member clubs after the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) and Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) dragged their feet in resolving the internal fights that had engulfed the association since last year.
The LNA executive committee was divided into two camps with one camp trying their utmost to oust Lekhabunyane and her faction.
Several letters were written with the most explosive one coming from the association’s secretary general, Lineo Palime, which was addressed to Lekhabunyane and accused her of many things including suffocating developmental projects.
Lekhabunyane and her executive committee were labelled ‘corrupt and incompetent’ by some members and they were ousted by 29 votes; 14 were against the motion.
The LNA is now led by an interim committee made up of Tumelo Sefali from Rovers, ‘Malineo Foko of LMPS and ‘Mathaabe Majara from Thetsane. A permanent committee is set to be elected 21 days from now.
The clubs say they were out of the loop as to what was happening with the association under Lekhabunyane’s leadership, so much that they had no clue about her trip to South Africa for the African Netball World Cup qualifiers in August which Lesotho was not part of.
The LNA internal squabbles had intensified around June when Palime and her faction made a serious push to oust the Lekhabunyane, treasurer Keketso Mokitimi as well as her other associates and that is when Lekhabunyane went to the LSRC and LNOC asking for intervention.
However, as is often the case, the LSRC had its hands full with other sports association squabbles that needed solving and netball was apparently not a priority at the time.
The wait dragged on until members could not wait anymore and they called for a special general meeting last weekend at the Police Training College and booted out Lekhabunyane’s executive.
Executives in local sport associations always run out of words explaining that they are just volunteers but, oddly enough, they always fight tooth and nail to cling on to these unpaid positions.
The association’s spokesperson Telang Machela, however, has already ruled himself out of running for any position again.
He said he wants to step aside and give others a chance. Machela’s speciality is coaching and he said that is what he wants to focus on now and make sure the development of netball flourishes.
“I am done, I have no interest in contesting, I want to give others a chance. I am a coach and running the association is not something that interests me,” Machela said.
“I want to focus on the development of netball,” he added.
“All the districts I coached in the south, netball went a level up – Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing, Qacha’s Nek, now I am in Mafeteng and it is going up. This is what I love doing.”
Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, Thabo Mokhobocho of the Lesotho Correctional Service netball club said members had been affected by the infighting in the LNA executive because there was no leadership. One camp was saying one thing and the other was saying another, he said.
“The administration in general was not good, we were not up-to-date with the progress and happenings of the association.
We only knew the president was out of the country because we are netball followers but we were never told about it,” Mokhobocho said.
Efforts to get a comment from Lekhabunyane were fruitless as her phone rang unanswered.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Roof of Africa woos top riders from Europe
MASERU – Organisers of the Roof of Africa, Lesotho’s legendary off-road motorbike race, are taking steps to get the race into the world racing calendar in order to attract top riders from Europe.
The Lesotho Off-Road Association (LORA) spokesperson Lehlohonolo Taela has confirmed the plans and said they have registered 410 riders coming for this year’s showpiece billed to take place from November 9 to 12.
Dubbed the ‘Mother of Hard Enduro’, the race presents riders with different challenges every year due to its uniquely difficult terrain. The three-day showpiece has grown in stature every year and this time it will have some of the best Enduro racers coming from Spain, Romania and New Zealand amongst others.
The majority of the racers will still be coming from South Africa with the defending champions Wade Young expected to come and defend his title.
British rider Graham Jarvis, who rides for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, is also expected to attend. Jarvis’ name has become synonymous with the Roof of Africa having attended almost every event over the last seven years.
Taela said the Enduro’s stalwarts will have to raise their level this time around though as they face fierce competition from other racers who are coming to the race for the first time, but have experience with hard enduro racing and have raced in Romania.
Taela said the Roof of Africa’s ability to still attract the top riders shows the growth of the race.
“We want to get the race into the world calendar so that the riders know when they come here, they will get points, but you know it’s a process to get there.
We have top riders coming this year, of course Young and Jarvis will be here too but they will be pushed to their limit by the racers coming this year, they will have to raise their level,” Taela said.
Registration for the race is closed for all four categories which are the gold, silver, bronze and iron classes.
As usual the race will be kick-started by the ‘round of house’ and entertainment at Maseru Club before the riders make their way to Lekhalong la Baroa.
The gold class which is for the elite races with the particular skillset to navigate hard terrain will do the Enduro cross.
This is a short but gruelling cross where the riders will get the chance to showboat their skills and what makes them the elite racers. The bronze and iron class will do a time trial to see how they will line up for the race.
As is always the case, emergency services will be on sight should there be a need for medical attention for the riders.
Some of the injuries and accidents are caused by riders getting lost and taking routes unsuitable for their level.
The local riders that will be riding this year are Timello Tšolo, Basia Maseatile, Besele Malakane and Shabeer Moosa and they will all be competing in the bronze class while Peter Andrews will be in the iron class. Joseph Motenane, however, is the recognised local name missing from the list and he will not be participating this year.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Perfect start for LDF Ladies
MASERU – When Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies and Kick4Life Ladies were pitted against each other in the semi-finals of last weekend’s Women Super League (WSL) Top 4, many thought it was a match worthy of the final.
The two are heavyweights of women’s football in the country and sparks always fly when they meet – even a pre-season outing is a chance for them to get one over the other.
The edge in the sides’ recent meetings had been with LDF and when the teams met last Saturday at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, the army side proved why they are queens of the WSL as they got the better of their rivals once more.
Kick4Life, who went into the season curtain-raiser hoping to make a statement, started the semi-final tie well and briefly looked like they would open the scoring but their indecisiveness in front of goals denied them the fast start they craved.
They were duly punished when Lesotho international striker Ntšabeng Pelea gave LDF the lead, and although Morakane Mokhothu levelled matters for Kick4Life in the 32nd minute, Kholu
Lebakeng put the league champions in front again three minutes later and LDF took control of the game from there.
The second half is where LDF really showed their dominance – ‘Maseriti Mohlolo grabbed a brace while the hardworking Nthabeleng Potsane also got on the scoresheet to complete a perfect day for Lengana Nkhethoa’s charges.
Seipati Tlali did score a late consolation for Kick4Life with three minutes to go to make the score-line a more respectable 5-2 margin, but, in truth, it was a hammering.
In the day’s other semi-final, Stoko overcame Basetsana which meant they would face LDF in Sunday’s final and many supporters left the grounds questioning how Stoko would do if Kick4Life were so comprehensively beaten.
Others were simply praying they would wake up to a miraculous win for Stoko the following day.
As is often the case with a team as dominant as LDF who have won the last four league titles, they are loved by their supporters but everyone else seems to want them to lose for their own different reasons.
Some believe an emergence of a team to stop the army side’s dominance would be good for women’s football while others may just be jealous of LDF’s continued success.
Whatever the case, LDF faced a different challenge in the final because while Saturday’s semis were open, Sunday’s final was a cagey affair.
It appeared Stoko felt they would not stand a chance if they went toe-to-toe with LDF as Kick4Life did and they took the opposite approach, parking players behind the ball.
Their plan was to pack the middle of the field and deny the champions space to play through the centre of the pitch but the plan only worked briefly before LDF figured it out and created all four of their goals through their wide players.
Phuzile Molefe, Mohlolo and Potsane, who scored a brace, fired LDF to the championship with well taken goals with three of them coming in the first half.
Even with a four-goal lead, Nkhethoa was still standing on the touchline shouting at his players to get more goals.
Speaking during a post-match interview with thepost, the LDF coach felt that they could have scored more despite running out 4-0 winners.
“I still think we could have scored more given the things we did,” Nkhethoa said.
“We worked a lot on finishing and combining with our passes. I can say they did 80 percent of what we worked on, it’s just that they sometimes lack confidence. They get to the box but when they get there, they forget that once you are in the box you are a king, even a penalty you can get it,” he said.
Nkhethoa said Stoko posed a slightly different challenge to Kick4Life but the champions adapted.
“The only difference is that Kick4Life has speedy players upfront but Stoko played with one striker who could be dangerous if not marked,” Nkhethoa said.
“They were very compact. I think they read our game that if they allow us inside it’s dangerous but anyway, we saw their plan and we decided to play crosses behind them,” he continued.
Nkhethoa, who played for the LDF men’s team before transitioning to coaching after retirement, said the WSL Top 4 gave his side a solid base ahead of the league season which starts next month.
The LDF mentor said the champions aim to win three points from every game they play and that is all he can promise the fans.
LDF certainly showed they have the deepest squad, just last month the 12 players in the Lesotho squad at the COSAFA Women’s Championship, by far the most of any club.
And after the weekend’s display, everybody is on notice that LDF mean business and their rivals are already scratching their heads as to how to stop them.
Kick4Life head coach Elizabeth Yelimala said her side will take the positives forward to work on themselves to be ready for the new season.
For Stoko and Basetsana, meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board to improve their performances and their finishing.
They also have to try to get more game-time.
When Stoko beat Basetsana in the semi-finals it was their first match since the WSL season ended in May where they finished third behind LDF and Kick4Life.
Stoko head coach Paul Setoko said his players started training a week before the WSL Top 4 because they were scattered all over but he insisted he saw positives because his side gave LDF a run for their money.
“We didn’t train but if a team like LDF was frustrated for 90 minutes I think we just need to go back and work on our strengths,” Setoko said.
“Time is not on our side because the players go to school, some are working but I am not worried, we are going into the league.”
Stoko and everyone else has one month to prepare. LDF will once again be the team to beat.
Individual Awards
Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Mpolokeng Mothomotšoana (LDF Ladies)
Player and Top Scorer of the Tournament – Nthabeleng Potsane (LDF Ladies)
Coach of the Tournament – Lengana Nkhethoa (LDF Ladies)
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Molefe dreams big
MASERU – DIFA Mokhotlong boss Sekonyela Molefe is dreaming big ahead of this weekend’s showdown in Mapholaneng between four B-Division teams — Tlokoeng Stars, Powerline, LFP and Ramdel.
The four sides will be competing for glory to win a regional competition that is being sponsored by Nthane Brothers and the champions will walk away with a whopping M25 000.
These teams will face each other in the semi-finals on Saturday with the final on Sunday.
The competition started with ten teams and the other six were knocked out last week and now the fight is on to see who will walk away with the grand prize.
Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, Molefe said everything has been going as planned and he has been overwhelmed by the support people of Mapholaneng have shown.
He said he expects even bigger attendance this weekend because the tournament is all people have been talking about.
“I have been impressed mostly by the discipline I have seen from people attending the games, there have been no riots.
“I think people are happy to be watching football, they love it,” he said.
“This Mapholaneng zone is where we are still trying to grow football but I was surprised by the talent I saw on the pitch and the level of football has really changed,” he said.
Mokhotlong only has one team in the A-Division, Mzamane Football Club.
If Mokhotlong is able to get a few more teams in the first division then the chances of having a team from Mokhotlong make it to the Vodacom Premier League will increase.
Molefe said having a Premier League team is a dream and it is one of his manifestos as it would put the district on the map and attract hundreds of visitors.
Mokhotlong alongside Mohale’s Hoek, Qacha’s Nek and Thaba-Tseka are the districts that do not have teams in the elite league.
Molefe said they made a proposal to Nthane Brothers a long time ago about sponsoring a tournament, but never got an answer. They eventually responded and put the money on the table.
He continued that they want more companies operating in Mokhotlong to also be involved in supporting football in the district.
He said with good competitions, it gives the national teams coaches a chance to scout talent, and that he dreams of having players in the national team.
“Teams differ, there are clubs that I saw really playing with young players and I was very happy about that, because of good competition then players can play and, who knows, they might find themselves in the national team,” he said.
“We thank the Nthane Brothers for coming on board and we want to have all the companies in Mokhotlong supporting football,” he said.
The winners of the tournament will get M25 000, a full kit, balls, a trophy as well as gold medals. The runners up will go home with M20 000, a full kit, balls and silver medals.
Third and fourth will get M15 000 and M10 000 respectively and a full kit, with the third-placed team also getting bronze medals and balls. The other six teams will each walk away with M5 000 and kit.
Tlalane Phahla
