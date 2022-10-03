Sports
Local football suffers lack of qualified coaches
MASERU – THE Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) Secretary General, Mokhosi Mohapi, says the domestic football is suffering due to lack of qualified coaches.
Mohapi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the CAF A Licence coaching course currently underway at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.
The course is being attended by 23 local coaches including former Bantu coach, James Madidilane, who is the only international coach.
“You saw (how) Matlama couldn’t field a qualified coach as per the requirements of the tournament they were playing in.
It is not by fluke that they were not able to progress,” Mokhosi said.
He was referring to the CAF tournament in which Matlama participated two weeks ago.
“The same thing applies even when we are hiring coaches for the national team. The requirement is to have coach of certain qualification,” he said.
“We’ve got to put the right guys in the right positions and we have to start now.
You are the second batch that is doing the revamped A Licence.”
Mokhsi pleaded with the coaching trainees to “go and serve football”.
He said a similar course is expensive in other countries and the trainees should count themselves lucky for getting it at a lower price in Lesotho.
“James (Madidilane) will tell you why he is not doing it in South Africa.
It would (cost) him around M50 000. How much have you paid? M1 500” he continued.
The course will go on for 30 days but in three segments.
Each will last for 10 days.
It is the second highest coaching qualification in the country after CAF Pro Licence.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Swallows honours club legends
MASERU – Finally, there is a Lesotho Football Players Association. Well, sort of.
This past weekend a provisional body made up of players from the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) various football divisions was formed.
The players first met four weeks ago to discuss the long-awaited idea and on Sunday they finally put some action to their words.
For now, the LFPA is headed by an interim committee that will steer the ship while preparations go ahead to hold a general meeting that will elect a permanent committee and fill unoccupied executive positions.
At the moment, there are no notable senior players in the committee which is worrying, but Tumelo Mopapa, one of the association’s founders, said the LFPA invited all players to join and they decided to start with those available so they could register the association with LEFA.
Whether the country’s star players have not joined yet because they do not want to be seen as creators of the association, or whether they are fearful their opportunities in football would be limited is unclear.
However, Mopapa stressed that the association has been formed to help players thrive. He said the association’s main aim is to protect players in every aspect of their lives and he is hopeful the big guns will soon join as well.
“(The association) is here to protect the players in every aspect in their lives, on and off the pitch,” Mopapa explained.
“We have health services where we will teach them about first aid and how they can take care of themselves on their own.”
Mopapa said there are people eager to help the association.
“There are companies willing to work with us,” he said.
“We are talking to one of the insurance companies about what we call sports medical insurance where players can insure their talent. It is already happening in some other countries.”
In those countries, players’ associations also work to educate and create opportunities for footballers.
Another important duty of such bodies is representing players in matters concerning wages, hours and working conditions and protecting their rights as football players.
One of the main challenges facing players in Lesotho is a lack of knowledge when it comes to the contracts they enter into with clubs.
Countless players do not know what they are signing up for and are often exploited by club owners who pay their players when they wish.
Players are routinely left helpless and Mopapa said the association will be working with some lawyers in the country to teach players about contracts and negotiations.
Recent months have seen a rise in contractual disputes between players and clubs that have had to go to LEFA to be resolved. Mopapa said if players are educated, they would have a better idea of what they are signing.
“The main issue is contracts, they are forced (to sign them) and they not clear to them,” he said.
“You don’t know whether you are signing for a season or not. Some teams will tell you they are giving you a one-season contract but when the season is over you are not a free agent. You will end up getting to 2023 with the same contract,” Mopapa said.
“It’s a lack of knowledge and understanding, our players see M5 000 and they sign on the dotted line. They are not looking at how their contract will be terminated. They are not looking at their payment date. At the end of the month there is no money and no one comes to you to explain,” he lamented.
The association’s plans go beyond contracts, Mopapa added. He said the LFPA is planning “entrepreneur boot camps” which will educate players on how they can prepare for life beyond football by starting their own businesses or investing money.
Another plan is to have training camps for members who are free agents so they can still get coaching and remain match-fit while they are looking for new clubs.
The message from the newly-formed LFPA is a simple one: football players are workers as well and, therefore, like all workers, they deserve fair pay, work benefits, decent work hours and a safe working environment.
Interim Committee:
President: Tšeliso Sello
Vice president: Ntsane Lichaba
Secretary: Percy Mohami
Vice Secretary: Leshoboro Kori
Communication officer: Tšeole Ranthimo
Treasurer: Leluma Posholi
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
LDF boss rues slow start
MASERU – Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) head coach Motheo Mohapi lamented his team’s slow start against Linare which saw them have to come back from 2-0 down to share the spoils in an entertaining Vodacom Premier League opener last Saturday at Ratjomose.
LDF finished second in the league last season, their highest finish since 2012, and ‘Sohle-Sohle’ have high expectations for this season as they chase a first league title since 2004.
With their opening game at home against a Linare side they had beaten in seven of the teams’ previous 12 meetings, LDF were surely hoping to get their 2022/23 campaign off to a winning start to set the tone for a possible title challenge.
However, through a combination of starting slow and sloppiness, LDF failed to claim all three points much to the dismay of Mohapi who said a draw was not a fair reflection of the game.
An upset Mohapi said his side should have won and had it been LDF leading 2-0 before halftime, Linare would not have been able to come back.
Perhaps it was an early season overconfidence or rustiness, but LDF started slowly and Linare shocked the home side with a goal in the fourth minute through Siyabonga Mkhize before Jerry Kamela doubled the score in the 36th minute.
At that point it was difficult to imagine LDF could even get a point.
The hosts were beaten for pace and failed to create any chances. Their star players, including Lesotho international Tšepo Toloane, had a quiet game. When LDF had the ball, they found it difficult to penetrate Linare’s defence which stood tall for large periods of the match.
Mohapi ripped into his side saying they will have to improve if they are to challenge for league honours.
“They were too relaxed; our team doesn’t play a slow game but they started playing like we had won and I realised things would not happen the way we want. We will try to find out what was happening because it was the whole team, I am not happy with that,” he said.
LDF improved after the break and Toloane brought them back into the game with a free-kick before a lapse in concentration and a failure to clear their lines dearly cost Linare in the last minutes of the game.
“Football is football, things that you don’t expect can happen,” Mohapi said.
“Our team did not play well at all but to get a point is not the same as losing, but if that was us leading 2-0, they would have never been able to come back,” Mohapi said.
The LDF mentor, who was a player the last time the club won the league, said he was happy with the performance of the new recruits in his team, however. That was the one positive he took from the game.
Mohapi said the debutants were under pressure because it was their first competitive appearance and he backed them to improve.
“Even though this is not the first game they are playing at LDF, this one was their first official game and I believe it gave them a certain pressure because it’s their first game. I am happy with their performance,” Mohapi said.
LDF will have to quickly put aside the disappointment of dropping two valuable points because they face Lioli, a possible title rival, on Sunday. ‘Tse Nala’ got their season off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Swallows.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
All set for Lesotho Sky ride
MASERU – The 2022 Lesotho Sky is here, but this time around the annual cycling showpiece is different. The event, which was first held in 2011 and had become renowned as a gruelling six-day race which tested riders from all over the world to their limits, is instead more of a tour ride this year.
The Lesotho Sky’s organisers decided to make the change a few months back when they realised that a large number of riders who showed interest in entering this year were more interested in coming to the event for its experience and not to compete.
Although unexpected, the change has allowed organisers to source services such as mechanical assistance, massage services and medical rescue exclusively from Basotho providers for the first time.
The overall distance this year, 250 kilometres, is also shorter than the previous 430km distance, but that does not mean the ride is now a walk in the park.
The ride started on Monday and Tuesday with two full days in Ha Ramabanta.
Yesterday, the riders made their way to Malealea and made a stop at the Morija museum to take a tour of one of Lesotho’s most historical sites. Three more loops will be held in Malealea before the final day which will be a public day.
In an interview with thepost before the ride started, Lesotho Sky Events founder Chris Schmidt said even though there is no timing from start to finish, organisers are timing different segments each day using Strava which is a tracking application designed for amateur and professional endurance athletes in running, cycling and water sports as well.
“We can still offer timing, but we have decided to time different segments of each day. Day one, we have a very long climb out of Ha Ramabanta and Nkesi Pass or Lekhalong which we are going to time on the uphill, but only that segment. If you have Strava, you turn it on that morning and we will see exactly how fast you were on that climb,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the Lesotho Sky had not been to Ha Ramabanta in five years and this year new sections were added to make up two new loops.
On Monday, the route took the riders towards the rural areas of Ha Raleqheka through to Ha Tlali and then to Ha Ramabanta.
Day two, is the toughest, Schmidt reckoned. The 55km is not the longest loop but it saw the riders cross the Makhaleng River not twice but three times.
“That’s our toughest day, it’s 55km, it’s not the longest but it’s the toughest,” Schmidt said.
“Last season we had a lot of rain so we have seen all the footbridges that we used to cross Makhaleng washed away, so it has resulted in river crossings and they are harder than bridges,” he said.
“We hope for favourable weather so that we can cross safely. It’s 250km overall, it has become a bit shorter than the race route but it has not become easier. We have also taken out tar roads and a lot of gravel roads have been shortened to incorporate more foot paths (and) the animal tracks.”
For nearly a decade, Schmidt has seen the Lesotho Sky race grow from strength to strength and become a popular calendar event with riders attending from all over the world.
It was not only the natural terrain that attracted the riders but it was also an opportunity to compete for points.
The difference between a race and a ride is that in a race you can only enter as a team and the team has to stay together throughout the race. Putting together a race is also costly because of the logistics involved as well as prize monies, licensing fees and other costs.
Schmidt said they look back at Lesotho Sky’s racing years as a success because they have managed to build a brand and a reputation for mountain biking in Lesotho as being very demanding but beautiful at the same time.
He said Lesotho is now known as a unique experience that is unlike competing in other parts of the region, including South Africa.
“We thought about it last year on how do we continue to host the Lesotho Sky in a way that allows us to take advantage of what we have here in terms of infrastructure, this includes the bike shop and other services to the event and we have decided that as of this year we are no longer calling or offering the Lesotho Sky Race but Lesotho Sky Ride or Tour,” Schmidt said.
“What we have seen through the years is that without good mechanics, without a bike shop, it is very difficult for the cycling culture and cycling events to grow and emerge in Lesotho,” he added.
It’s almost two years now since the bike shop moved from Roma to Ha Thetsane and Schmidt says they have gotten to know the domestic market better in that time.
Schmidt said organisers have seen that Basotho are interested in bicycles as a means of recreation and to have fun. He said the goal is to get kids and talented riders into the sport early and to compete from a young age.
Tlalane Phahla
Local football suffers lack of qualified coaches
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Don’t disappoint voters, candidates told
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Fresh bid to stop election
New appointments at thepost
Firm says voters’ roll flawed
Why Maseru had no running water
Bid to block Shao from contesting election
RFP in yet another messy fight
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Failed elections for Stadium Area constituency
Loud cry for help
It’s going to be a rough ride
This is what a people’s victory looks like
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Lesotho angers SADC
Professionalising education
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
No peace plan, no economic recovery
The last kicks of a dying horse
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
Judiciary Launched Strategic Plan and Website
National assembly passed 55 bills
Chiefs to Decampaign Politicians
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
-
News2 months ago
ABC at war over Thetsane candidate
-
News2 months ago
Deadlock over reforms
-
News1 month ago
MP tells voters off
-
News2 months ago
LEC switches off Prime Minister’s office
-
Business1 month ago
Small Businesses Minister locked out
-
Business1 month ago
SADC to deploy retired dignitaries to Lesotho
-
Business1 month ago
Small-scale mining to resume in Sekamaneng