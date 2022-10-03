Local football suffers lack of qualified coaches

MASERU – The 2022 Lesotho Sky is here, but this time around the annual cycling showpiece is different. The event, which was first held in 2011 and had become renowned as a gruelling six-day race which tested riders from all over the world to their limits, is instead more of a tour ride this year.

The Lesotho Sky’s organisers decided to make the change a few months back when they realised that a large number of riders who showed interest in entering this year were more interested in coming to the event for its experience and not to compete.

Although unexpected, the change has allowed organisers to source services such as mechanical assistance, massage services and medical rescue exclusively from Basotho providers for the first time.

The overall distance this year, 250 kilometres, is also shorter than the previous 430km distance, but that does not mean the ride is now a walk in the park.

The ride started on Monday and Tuesday with two full days in Ha Ramabanta.

Yesterday, the riders made their way to Malealea and made a stop at the Morija museum to take a tour of one of Lesotho’s most historical sites. Three more loops will be held in Malealea before the final day which will be a public day.

In an interview with thepost before the ride started, Lesotho Sky Events founder Chris Schmidt said even though there is no timing from start to finish, organisers are timing different segments each day using Strava which is a tracking application designed for amateur and professional endurance athletes in running, cycling and water sports as well.

“We can still offer timing, but we have decided to time different segments of each day. Day one, we have a very long climb out of Ha Ramabanta and Nkesi Pass or Lekhalong which we are going to time on the uphill, but only that segment. If you have Strava, you turn it on that morning and we will see exactly how fast you were on that climb,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the Lesotho Sky had not been to Ha Ramabanta in five years and this year new sections were added to make up two new loops.

On Monday, the route took the riders towards the rural areas of Ha Raleqheka through to Ha Tlali and then to Ha Ramabanta.

Day two, is the toughest, Schmidt reckoned. The 55km is not the longest loop but it saw the riders cross the Makhaleng River not twice but three times.

“That’s our toughest day, it’s 55km, it’s not the longest but it’s the toughest,” Schmidt said.

“Last season we had a lot of rain so we have seen all the footbridges that we used to cross Makhaleng washed away, so it has resulted in river crossings and they are harder than bridges,” he said.

“We hope for favourable weather so that we can cross safely. It’s 250km overall, it has become a bit shorter than the race route but it has not become easier. We have also taken out tar roads and a lot of gravel roads have been shortened to incorporate more foot paths (and) the animal tracks.”

For nearly a decade, Schmidt has seen the Lesotho Sky race grow from strength to strength and become a popular calendar event with riders attending from all over the world.

It was not only the natural terrain that attracted the riders but it was also an opportunity to compete for points.

The difference between a race and a ride is that in a race you can only enter as a team and the team has to stay together throughout the race. Putting together a race is also costly because of the logistics involved as well as prize monies, licensing fees and other costs.

Schmidt said they look back at Lesotho Sky’s racing years as a success because they have managed to build a brand and a reputation for mountain biking in Lesotho as being very demanding but beautiful at the same time.

He said Lesotho is now known as a unique experience that is unlike competing in other parts of the region, including South Africa.

“We thought about it last year on how do we continue to host the Lesotho Sky in a way that allows us to take advantage of what we have here in terms of infrastructure, this includes the bike shop and other services to the event and we have decided that as of this year we are no longer calling or offering the Lesotho Sky Race but Lesotho Sky Ride or Tour,” Schmidt said.

“What we have seen through the years is that without good mechanics, without a bike shop, it is very difficult for the cycling culture and cycling events to grow and emerge in Lesotho,” he added.

It’s almost two years now since the bike shop moved from Roma to Ha Thetsane and Schmidt says they have gotten to know the domestic market better in that time.

Schmidt said organisers have seen that Basotho are interested in bicycles as a means of recreation and to have fun. He said the goal is to get kids and talented riders into the sport early and to compete from a young age.

