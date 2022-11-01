Sports
Notši says raring to go
MASERU – New Linare boss Leslie Notši says he is raring to go as he takes on a new challenge in his coaching career.
Notši stepped down as Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) technical director last week after four years in the role and he returns to club coaching after leaving Kick4Life in 2018.
He was introduced to ‘Tse Tala’ supporters last Saturday when the side faced CCX in a Vodacom Premier League encounter in Hlotse.
His appointment has sparked huge excitement around Linare and Notši is set to be with the club for the next three years in an attempt to bring silverware to the success-starved district of Leribe.
The last time Linare won the league was in 1980 and they have not won any major trophy since 1999.
Notši’s signing is a coup for the ambitious club which is desperate to end their trophy drought and he replaces Orlando Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi who arrived from South Africa in 2021 with similar high hopes.
Notši’s coaching career started in 1992 and he has not seen his new club lift a league trophy while he has coached and this is the battle he is facing.
Linare are hoping his pedigree with top clubs such as Matlama, Lioli and Kick4Life will come to the rescue.
Notši’s exploits are even greater with the national teams. Notši famously guided Lesotho’s Under-20 side to the 2011 CAF African Youth Championship which is one of only two times the country has qualified for a continental tournament.
Notši then coached Likuena from April 2011 until December 2013 during which he helped set the stage for Lesotho’s highest-ever FIFA ranking of 105 which it achieved in August 2014.
Notši has also guided Lesotho to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Cup twice, and is the only coach to do so.
In his last job in the Premiership, he took a mid-table team Kick4Life and turned them into a fearless team and was rewarded with a top four finish in 2017.
With Notši, Linare are not only getting a respected coach that has been tried and tested, but they are also getting someone who can be a father figure which is sometimes what the players need.
Notši is not known as an authoritarian but he commands respect from players and his peers in the game, and for him nobody is a lost cause. Notši sees good in everyone and believes every player can play a part and improve in his team.
Perhaps that comes with the experience of dealing with different characters which allows him to
approach each situation on its merit.
Whether it is a player misbehaving or underperforming, Notši believes the best remedy is to sit down and talk with the player to understand the situation.
It explains why he has been able to maintain good relations with his former players and even employers.
On Monday, the 58-year-old mentor took charge of his first training session with the Linare players.
He said he has been impressed with their qualities and the positivity amongst players has been brewing.
Notši and his coaching staff have the whole week to build up to the Machokha game on Saturday and that will be his first game in charge.
Notši joins Linare in the middle of the first round which means he has not had a preseason to prepare or a chance to bring in his own players.
However, he does arrive to find the team has already been prepared by the previous coach, Tebogo Moloi, and his assistants continued after his departure.
The congested nature of this season also means Linare still have all possibilities available to them.
Although they are in eighth place, Linare, with 12 points, are only two behinds top spot.
The last time Notši coached a club was in 2018 at Kick4Life and he left to join LEFA as technical director. As one would imagine, Notši said he missed getting stuck in with the players on a daily basis but he described his time at LEFA as a sabbatical where he got involved in conducting football, learning new things and engaging with colleagues from other countries.
Notši said he had conversations with Serame Letsoaka who coached South Africa’s national youth teams before he had a stint as technical director of the South Africa Football Association.
“I have been coaching since 1992 and I have been involved with the junior teams all the way.
“I have coached Matlama, Lioli, Kick4Life and you do miss club coaching and working with the players.
“When I was speaking with colleagues such as ntate Serame Letsoaka, he was also a (technical director) and he said he does miss it, it’s not easy,” Notši said.
“That time out is like a sabbatical where you are learning and refreshing your football knowledge,” he said.
While at LEFA, Notši was often asked to help with the national team so he was not totally out of coaching and he never closed the door on returning to club coaching.
He said he feels now is the right time to return.
“It’s not going to be easy because I am coming while the season has already started but it’s the right time.
“We want to have a good team and a good competitive league that will help the national team coach to have (good) players,” Notši said.
“The coach (Tebogo Moloi) has done a good job and for me it is just to add value and make the team competitive, working together with the management including the supporters,” he said.
Speaking ahead of the weekend’s game, Notši said Machokha have been improving from a difficult start to the season.
The newly-promoted Machokha are in sixth place and Notši said his team will have to be offensively and defensively sound.
He said Linare need to create and score as many goals as possible and enter the opposition’s final third at all times.
“They have improved and we will approach them carefully and make sure we are sound defensive and offensive wise,” Notši said.
“We must try to avoid conceding an early goal and create many opportunities to score by entering their final third a lot, and our strikers will have to be clinical with the chances.”
Tlalane Phahla
Matlama in trouble over violence
MASERU – Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama could be fined or docked points for last Saturday’s disgraceful scenes which saw a fan launch a violent attack on former coach Mothobi
Molebatsi after the side’s defeat to Lijabatho in Morija.
Molebatsi resigned as coach the following day despite leading Matlama to the league championship last season and the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) says it is contemplating imposing punishments of its own on Matlama and the fan.
According to the league’s spokesperson Bokang Phasumane, the PLMC has received a report of what happened in Morija and is also aware of the measures the club has taken.
Matlama have banned Motlatsi Tšele of the club’s Thetsane supporters’ branch from attending their games for five years, four of which have been suspended.
Phasumane insisted Tšele’s shameful acts are unwanted in football and have dragged the league’s name through the mud.
He said the PLMC is considering punishing ‘Tse Putsoa’ although he would not say what the punishment would be.
Matlama’s supporters have a reputation for violence at football grounds and if they are not fighting, they are singing songs laden with vulgar language that is not suitable for kids attending games.
“We have received the report and we are still studying and doing our own investigations into what happened in Morija, and then we will decide what punishment is suitable,” Phasumane said while also condemning Tšele’s behaviour.
“We realise the club has already taken steps against the individual but this is unacceptable and affects the reputation of the league. We could decide to punish the club or the individual or both, we will see,” he said.
The last time the Premier League was marred by a similarly brazen incident of fan violence was in 2016 when Bantu fans attacked match assessor Moeketsi Moholobela after a league defeat to Kick4Life.
Bantu were fined M20 000, half of which was suspended, after the PLMC found them guilty of misconduct and failing to control their supporters.
Any monetary punishment for Matlama could be in that region or higher.
Earlier this week, Matlama released a statement saying they are disappointed with what happened and the club apologised to the football fraternity.
The club has also ordered the Thetsane branch to provide five unpaid marshals for all home games this season.
However, Tšele’s ban is a slap on the wrist because it means he will only serve one year of his punishment and will soon enough be back in the stands, despite his thuggish acts.
Reportedly, Tšele’s shallow explanation was that he was not attacking Molebatsi; instead, he was targeting Molebatsi’s assistant coach, Sello Seholoholo, and could not differentiate between them.
What makes Tšele think attacking Seholoholo is acceptable and not as bad is mystifying, and how a football club can have such a despicable following of entitled people who think the world revolves around them is astounding.
Matlama fans seem to think they have a divine right to winning and it is always someone else’s fault if they cannot — it is either referees conniving against their team or because the coach is not good enough.
All eyes are now on the PLMC to see what steps they will take against Matlama.
The Lesotho Football Coaching Association has also condemned the supporter while many have suggested behaviour like this is why football in Lesotho is stagnant.
Football fans have every right to be unhappy with losing and to air their grievances, but there is a line and Tšele crossed it.
Tlalane Phahla
Mahlaha takes over at Matlama
MASERU – Matlama’s new coaching staff led by Halemakale Mahlaha has been thrown into the deep end to replace league-winning coach Mothobi Molebatsi who quit the champions on Sunday after he was assaulted by a supporter.
Molebatsi resigned after he was struck by a Matlama fan in Morija following a 1-0 defeat against Lijabatho on Sunday.
His replacement Mahlaha is being assisted by former Matlama coach Mosito Matela and the duo had a short training session with the squad on Tuesday and continued to work with the players yesterday.
Apart from being a major embarrassment for the club, the timing of Molebatsi’s departure could not be worse.
On Sunday, ‘Tse Putsoa’ face title rivals Bantu at Setsoto Stadium and Mahlaha and his crew have a big task on their hands to arrest Matlama’s slide.
The champions go into Sunday’s game on the back of back-to-back defeats and a loss to Bantu would suddenly throw their title defence into disarray with a tricky tie against Swallows coming next weekend before Matlama face another title contender in Lesotho Defence Force the following week.
‘Tse Putsoa’ started the season like a house on fire winning their opening four matches and were cruising at the top of the league.
However, losses to Lesotho Correctional Services and, shockingly, to Lijabatho have dropped Matlama to fourth, one point behind Bantu who lead the league after seven games.
A defeat on Sunday would open an unwanted gap to Bantu and Mahlaha said he would have liked to have more time with the squad to work on their plans and tactical approach.
“It is too soon for our tactical approach; we don’t have time; we have to correct what we do on and off the ball. Also, I think we have to fix our structure, Matlama has big players and they have played together for a long time,” Mahlaha said.
Molebatsi, who guided Matlama to their 11th title last season, was reportedly unhappy with how things were going at Pitso Ground and the attack was the final straw for him.
Matlama’s results this season:
Fortunately for the new coaches, Matlama’s squad depth is the best it has been in several seasons after the club made numerous reinforcements in the offseason.
Mahlaha, who coached relegated Likhopo last season, said the players have been positive during training sessions and the first thing he noticed about them was their mentality and how refreshed they looked.
Matlama said Mahlaha and Matela will coach the team temporarily while they look for a permanent successor.
Before this week Mahlaha had been busy with his football academy, the New Star Soccer Academy, which he launched in August after leaving Likhopo in May.
Matela was also working with him at the academy along with Mohaila Letseka, Thabile Secker, Neo Mokemane and Isaiah Mosala.
Mahlaha said it was difficult for him to leave the project as more players were starting to enrol but said he believes the coaches left behind will steer the ship.
“It’s worse because I came here with Matela, this means I will not see them regularly; maybe on weekends I will still go and check on them,” Mahlaha said.
“I believe everything happens for a reason and God will guide us going forward from now on.”
Tlalane Phahla
LEFA withdraws from CAF competitions
MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has quit CAF’s continental club competitions until further notice.
LEFA is suspending Lesotho’s participation in the CAF Champions League due to the high costs of hosting games in South Africa because of the Setsoto Stadium’s continued ban by Africa’s governing body, CAF.
Setsoto is one of the 23 stadiums across Africa that were banned in May 2021 for not meeting CAF’s standards for hosting international matches and the improvements mandated by CAF have not been done.
The developments required by CAF include massive renovation, re-grassing, installing modern floodlights and a standby generator.
LEFA’s secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, announced Lesotho is pulling out of continental competitions at a press briefing yesterday.
He said LEFA made the decision after studying the financial report of Matlama’s participation in the CAF Champions League preliminary stages last month against Cameroon Coton Sport de Garoua.
Matlama hosted the first leg at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein before travelling to West Africa for the return.
LEFA says it forked out close to M2 million for the two games alone and if Matlama had made it to the next stage, it would have been an even costlier exercise.
With Setsoto being unavailable for international games, LEFA has to hire stadiums in South Africa and incur costs of staying there ahead of matches, including accommodation, transporting staff and other necessities.
The estimated M2 million from Matlama’s CAF adventure does not take into account Lesotho’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Likuena hosted Seychelles in April and Ivory Coast in June and both games were played at the Dobsonville Stadium in Gauteng.
Mohapi reckoned that hiring the Free State Stadium was more expensive than playing in Dobsonville which he said cost just above M160 000 to hire.
The most one can expect to pay to rent Setsoto is M20 000 and it does not make economic sense for LEFA to host club games outside the country.
The Free State Stadium, meanwhile, is not accredited by CAF to host national team games which are categorised as Class-A matches and that is why Likuena has to play at the Dobsonville Stadium which is accredited by CAF.
LEFA says it wrote to the Ministry of Sports beforehand to let them know Matlama would be participating in CAF competitions and about the possibility ‘Tse Putsoa’ may proceed to the next stage, but LEFA never got a response.
“Since 2012 we have not gotten money from the government like we are entitled to every year, but besides that, because our clubs that go outside (Lesotho) are in essence representing the country, they need support from the government.
“That last happened five years ago and it was just partially. In the other years, like these past games, (the sports ministry) really didn’t even think of helping,” Mohapi said.
“As a result, the executive called the (Premier League Management Committee) to talk about this. Until there is a change with Setsoto Stadium, LEFA will suspend enrolment of teams in the CAF interclub competitions.
“We had a meeting with the teams last week Friday and we informed them, there is nothing more we can do,” he said.
Likuena are still involved in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and if Setsoto remains unavailable in February next year, they will continue to play their games at the Dobsonville Stadium.
Lesotho is scheduled to host Zambia next March in its next home qualifier.
Mohapi said not enrolling in CAF competitions will not have any consequences for Lesotho and the only penalties would have come if the association withdrew after a fixture had been issued.
Mohapi said the decision is painful but it is one Lesotho football has to live with.
“It’s the trophy, beyond just winning the league, (the goal) is to go and try play in the CAF Champions League and go beyond the preliminary stages.
“That’s how it can affect us and we will have to live with it. It is a sad story,” Mohapi said.
Tlalane Phahla
