Toloane’s injury woes for LDF

MASERU – Tšepo Toloane of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) aggravated his ankle injury against Galaxy on Saturday afternoon.

Toloane was taken off during the first half of the game in Ha Ratjomose after going down.

It’s unclear whether there was contact with an opponent while on the ball, or if he twisted his ankle.

Whatever it was, it compelled Motheo Mohapi to make a change.

Toloane got injured against CCX a few weeks ago and missed the midweek loss against Matlama.

He looked uneasy even before being subbed off, but he kept playing. Mohapi admitted on Tuesday that his absence had an impact on the team because there is no one on his level up front, and he reiterated those sentiments today.

“He is not someone you want to be without, he said I feel like I can do it.

You say let me give him a chance to play and you saw it even before coming out that he could score any time.

It was a big loss but that’s football.” He said

Motheo also gave an update on the midfielder.

“He aggravated it, his injury looks like it will take some time.

He got injured against CCX. I thought it was a muscle because he pulled his muscle a week earlier but he is a soldier.

He was still playing when we took him out but it was bad, even now he said it’s painful but I will bandage it.” he continued.

LDF defeated Galaxy 2-1, thanks to goals from Lepheana Mofolo and Bonang Mohapi, and the ‘Sohle-Sohle’ are back on track.

Despite the victory, Mohapi lamented the departure of striker Katleho Makateng, saying his absence is still

“To fill Makateng’s void is not going to be easy but we cannot stand in a player’s way even if he is that important.

We have to work hard to bring up others. If we were able to do that with

Makateng, it will be like that until we find someone who can stand out again” he said.

“Right now to be honest we are not okay upfront, his absence is big but he is an ambassador for the country, military and we are proud of that” he continued.

Tlalane Phahla