Toloane’s injury woes for LDF
MASERU – Tšepo Toloane of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) aggravated his ankle injury against Galaxy on Saturday afternoon.
Toloane was taken off during the first half of the game in Ha Ratjomose after going down.
It’s unclear whether there was contact with an opponent while on the ball, or if he twisted his ankle.
Whatever it was, it compelled Motheo Mohapi to make a change.
Toloane got injured against CCX a few weeks ago and missed the midweek loss against Matlama.
He looked uneasy even before being subbed off, but he kept playing. Mohapi admitted on Tuesday that his absence had an impact on the team because there is no one on his level up front, and he reiterated those sentiments today.
“He is not someone you want to be without, he said I feel like I can do it.
You say let me give him a chance to play and you saw it even before coming out that he could score any time.
It was a big loss but that’s football.” He said
Motheo also gave an update on the midfielder.
“He aggravated it, his injury looks like it will take some time.
He got injured against CCX. I thought it was a muscle because he pulled his muscle a week earlier but he is a soldier.
He was still playing when we took him out but it was bad, even now he said it’s painful but I will bandage it.” he continued.
LDF defeated Galaxy 2-1, thanks to goals from Lepheana Mofolo and Bonang Mohapi, and the ‘Sohle-Sohle’ are back on track.
Despite the victory, Mohapi lamented the departure of striker Katleho Makateng, saying his absence is still
“To fill Makateng’s void is not going to be easy but we cannot stand in a player’s way even if he is that important.
We have to work hard to bring up others. If we were able to do that with
Makateng, it will be like that until we find someone who can stand out again” he said.
“Right now to be honest we are not okay upfront, his absence is big but he is an ambassador for the country, military and we are proud of that” he continued.
Tlalane Phahla
Jarvis to miss Roof of Africa
MASERU – British rider Graham Jarvis, who rides for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, is set to miss this year’s edition of the Roof of Africa.
Jarvis’ name has become synonymous with the Roof of Africa having attended almost every event over the last seven years.
He is also one of the race’s most successful racers having won the title in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Jarvis will be a big miss and, in his absence, defending champion Wade Young, who rides for Sherco is expected to battle it out with the likes of Manuel Letternbichler, who rides for KTM Factory Racing.
Brett Swanepoel of Husqvarna Racing and Travis Teasdale of ASP Rope McLaren’s Racing are some of the other top riders who will grace the annual motorbike event.
Young made history back in 2012 when, at 16 years old, he became the race’s youngest ever winner when he beat Jarvis. Young has gone on to win the Roof of Africa six times — in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. He goes into the weekend’s enduro as the favourite.
The annual spectacle kicks off today with the Round of House stage at the Maseru Club.
The racers will go around downtown, pass near the Chinese embassy and return to the starting point.
Each group of riders will do the circuit three times while also entertaining onlookers.
The Round of House is the only stage during the Roof of Africa that happens in town and is meant to give the public some entertainment and a glimpse of what to expect on Friday and Saturday when the race goes off-road.
The riders started arriving in the country on Tuesday and the documentation check was done yesterday to ensure everyone registered had arrived and provide a briefing on the race.
The Lesotho Off-Road Association (LORA) spokesperson, Lehlohonolo Taela, said there are six riders from Lesotho competing this year. Tobatsi Maseatile, Timello Tšolo, Basia Maseatile, Besele Malakane and Shabeer Moosa will all be competing in the bronze class while Peter Andrews will be in the iron class.
The gold class, which is for the elite races with the particular skillset to navigate hard terrain, will do the Enduro cross.
This is a short but gruelling cross where the riders will get the chance to showboat their skills and what makes them the elite racers. The bronze and iron class will do a time trial to see how they will line up for the race.
Explaining how the route will go, LORA Chief Marshall Tiki said the start and finishing point will be at Lekhalong La Baroa.
On Friday, the riders will go through Ha Khanyetsi, then they will separate with the bronze and iron class taking the Ha Mofoqohi direction while the silver and gold will go to Rapo-le-boea.
On Saturday, the classes will separate again at ‘Mankuluba.
The silver and gold will take the Snake Bite direction and they will go through Ha Nqheku then back to Lekhalong-la-Baroa.
When the elite riders arrive, they will have a stop for petrol and then go out for a short ride through Molimo-Nthuse for what has been dubbed as a spectacular finish.
Tlalane Phahla
Matlama at risk of falling further behind
MASERU – Defending Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama are at risk of falling further down the pecking order in the table after yet another disappointing weekend.
Last Saturday, Matlama had the chance to redeem themselves against lowly Swallows but their misery deepened as they were forced to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw in Morija.
To get even that point, Matlama had to come from behind.
For Swallows, who now seem to have found their groove, it was a thrilling result and probably the best they could have hoped for prior to the game.
‘Tse Putsoa’ are now six points behind league leaders Bantu on the table.
Matlama’s next task is to take on second-placed Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) in what is set to be a titanic battle at Ha Ratjomose on Saturday.
The teams go into the game in contrasting form. Matlama haven’t won a game in five matches while LDF are undefeated in five.
Anything less than a victory for Matlama would extend their winless run to six games and it would also leave Halemakale Mahlaha without a win three games into the job.
Mahlaha replaced Mothobi Molebatsi as ‘Tse Putsoa’ coach just three weeks ago but given how impatient Matlama fans can be, one has to wonder how long they will tolerate subpar performances before turning on yet another coach.
At the moment, the champions are eighth on the log with 14 points from nine games
Unlike ‘Tse Putsoa’, LDF are yet to lose this season and are the only remaining undefeated team alongside Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS).
They may have had a slow start to the season, but whatever Motheo Mohapi said to the boys seems to be working.
Although they have not scored many goals, only ten in nine games, what is impressive about LDF is their resilient defence that has only leaked two goals so far.
A victory for Matlama cannot be ruled out either despite odds being against them, but if their recent form is anything to go by, they will have to put up a better fight than they have done in their recent matches otherwise they risk extending what is already an embarrassing run of results.
It is reported Matlama players are still unhappy because they are yet to receive their salaries and bonuses for winning the league last season, something the club refuses to comment on.
Club management says the poor results are simply down to bad form.
In other games this weekend, Bantu also have a tough match against LMPS at PTC.
LMPS conceded a goal against Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) last weekend which was the first time they let in a goal this season.
LMPS will be a tough nut to crack for the league leaders.
Matlama’s last five games:
Swallows 2-2 Matlama
Matlama 1-2 Bantu
Lijabatho 1-0 Matlama
LCS 1-0 Matlama
Lifofane 0-0 Matlama
LDF’s last five games
CCX 0-2 LDF
Lijabatho 0-1 LDF
LDF 1-0 Swallows
LDF 0-0 Bantu
LCS 0-0 LDF
Weekend fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Lioli vs. CCX (Lioli Ground)
Matlama vs. LDF (LDF Ground)
LCS vs. Liphakoe (LCS Ground)
LMPS vs. Bantu (PTC)
Sunday
Lifofane vs. Machokha (Butha-Buthe)
Manonyane vs. Lijabatho (Nyakosoba)
Naughty Boys vs. Linare (LCS Ground)
Galaxy vs. Swallows (DIFA Leribe)
Vodacom Premier League table:
|
|
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
+/-
|
PTS
|
1
|
Bantu
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
3
|
14
|
20
|
2
|
LDF
|
9
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
10
|
2
|
8
|
19
|
3
|
LCS
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
18
|
4
|
Machokha
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
11
|
7
|
4
|
16
|
5
|
Linare
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
16
|
6
|
Lijabatho
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
15
|
7
|
LMPS
|
9
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
15
|
8
|
Matlama
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
13
|
7
|
6
|
14
|
9
|
Liphakoe
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
9
|
8
|
1
|
13
|
10
|
Lioli
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
-2
|
11
|
11
|
Swallows
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
15
|
-8
|
9
|
12
|
Lifofane
|
9
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
-3
|
7
|
13
|
Naughty Boys
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
5
|
21
|
-16
|
6
|
14
|
Galaxy
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
15
|
-9
|
5
|
15
|
Manonyane
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
8
|
-7
|
3
|
16
|
CCX
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
17
|
-15
|
3
Tlalane Phahla
Naughty Boys beg coach to return
MASERU – Vodacom Premier League side Naughty Boys are desperately trying to persuade their head coach Tiisetso Letsosa to return to the club after his sudden resignation two weeks ago.
Speaking this week, Letsosa refused to elaborate on why he resigned saying that speaking publicly about his reasons could jeopardise his discussions with the club. Naughty Boys have lost their last three games, two since Letsosa left, and they have fallen right back into trouble after winning two games on the bounce before their current slide.
Next up Naughty Boys have a tough match against Linare on Sunday where a defeat could drag them deeper into the relegation dogfight.
As things stand, the premiership new boys are three points above the relegation zone with six points from nine games.
Letsosa will not be on the side-lines against Linare but Naughty Boys management are apparently hoping he does a U-turn and comes back soon.
Letsosa, however, said he will only be able to speak freely after concluding talks with club management and reaching an agreement on his resignation.
“I resigned from my job and handed in my resignation letter to the general manager last month after training.
“I can’t say why because I’m still in talks with the club and don’t want to jeopardize those discussions,” he said. Only now has management contacted me to discuss it,” Letsosa added.
“I’m not sure why they’re only contacting me now; to be fair, they did try to meet but they are busy people; we met on Tuesday and will continue.
“It is about the letter (of resignation), and when we reach an agreement, I will speak about it.”
Unlike other top-flight teams, Naughty Boys were unable to strengthen their squad during the transfer window as is customary in Premier League football.
Naughty Boys were only promoted after the season had started because of Kick4Life’s withdrawal from the Vodacom Premier League.
When they won the playoff promotion against Limkokwing University, the transfer window had already closed.
As a result, the Naughty Boys squad is one that is assembled to compete in the A Division and it is no surprise they have looked out of place at times this season.
Tlalane Phahla
