Wounded Matlama off to Cameroon
MASERU – A wounded Matlama will jet off for Cameroon today for the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage qualifier against Coton Sport de Garoua on Sunday.
The match will be played at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua and Lesotho’s champions go into the game with a mountain to climb after a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of the Cameroonians in the first leg that was played last Saturday at the Free State Stadium in South Africa.
Although the teams were more or less on level par when the teams met, ‘Tse Putsoa’ were taught a harsh lesson in being clinical in front of goals by Coton Sport who ruthlessly took their chances.
Matlama, on the other hand, were left ruing missed opportunities as they discovered first hand that there is no place for naivety when facing Africa’s top teams.
Now ‘Tse Putsoa’ will head to Cameroon needing to score at least three goals to have any chance of progressing to the next round.
Despite the odds being stacked against them, Matlama coach Molebatsi Mothobi remained upbeat ‘Tse Putsoa’ can pull off a miraculous upset.
Speaking to thepost before the team’s departure, Mothobi said ‘Tse Putsoa’ did their analysis on Coton Sport prior to the sides’ first leg and their analysis was spot on.
He said although Matlama were wasteful in their home encounter, he is confident that goals will come for the Lesotho champions in the return game.
“In the first half we had two good chances that we couldn’t convert, I thought our performance was okay and they were fortunate to score their chances,” he said.
Mothobi does have a point.
Matlama were not necessarily bad or outplayed and many felt they did not deserve to lose. However, it is the visitors who created more chances and forced Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane into making saves and, in football, you get what you deserve.
Mothobi reckons Matlama need to approach Sunday’s game with the same commitment but without frustration. There were moments in last Saturday’s first leg where Matlama appeared frustrated at the chances they were missing as they perhaps wondered where their goals would come from.
“The players are calm (going into the second leg), just as they were during the game. We were looking at going into halftime level and we conceded just before the whistle. It was shocking but I think the goals will come,” Mothobi said.
Because Mothobi does not hold a CAF A-Licence coaching badge, Matlama are being led in the CAF Champions League by former Likuena coach Seephephe Matete who has the certificate.
As part of CAF’s club licencing regulations, head coaches of clubs competing in the CAF Champions League are required to have CAF A or Pro licenses.
Mothobi is registered as Matlama’s assistant coach for the competition.
Tlalane Phahla
We’ve a base to build on, says Motene
PORT ELIZABETH – The president of the Lesotho Women’s Football Executive Committee, Baholo Motene, has heaped praises on the women’s senior national team, Mehalalitoe.
Mehalalitoe are fresh off a promising display at the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa and Motene said the team’s performances showed growth and all the players need now is more game-time and international experience.
Because of Lesotho’s previous performances at the regional showpiece, no one had given Mehalalitoe much of a chance but they exceeded all expectations and surprised many.
Lesotho beat Eswatini 3-0 in their opener and then put up highly competitive displays against Namibia and Zambia who are headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year.
Motene, a former Lesotho international herself, said Mehalalitoe’s displays have laid the groundwork for the players to return home and continue growing women’s football in the country.
Motene also praised the presence of Lesotho’s six South Africa based players whom she said brought experience and know-how that helped their teammates.
Lesotho’s South Africa based players:
Litšeoane Maloro (TUT), Boitumelo Rabale (Mamelodi Sundowns), Boitumelo Nkeane (Inter Madrid), ‘Mamakhabane Makibinyane (Diepkloof Ladies), Kefuoe Makoa (Inter Madrid), Mosili Motsoeneng (Royal AM)
The team’s preparations also helped.
Unlike is often the case with Lesotho’s sports teams, Mehalalitoe’s preparations were well prepared and well executed.
Mehalalitoe started practicing as early as April by training three times a week with locally based players under coach Pule Khojane.
The only challenge Khojane and the team faced was getting international friendly games to get ready for the tournament.
Ultimately, Lesotho never got the chance to play matches against other countries but the team did source games against clubs in South Africa which proved helpful.
“When we were supposed to play against the national teams, the countries we wanted to play against were busy,” Motene said.
“When we were approaching the COSAFA (Cup) we agreed with those countries but then we found out that we are in the same group with them,” she added.
Motene is encouraged by the improvements the team showed in Gqeberha where the championship was held.
Previously, Mehalalitoe were not only leaking goals like a sieve in defence, but they were not scoring either.
They may have only been able to score in one game this year but that alone was a giant step in the right direction for a team that had not scored a goal since September 2018 in a match against Mozambique.
“The way I saw the coaches, they were right,” Motene said of the team’s preparations.
“They also got everything they needed with the help of (the Lesotho Football Association), and we had their support until we called our internationals. The arrival of the South African based players boosted our camp because their league is higher, the experience they have helped us that we managed to get three points from Eswatini,” she added.
Motene continued: “Zambia is too strong for us, they just came back from (the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where they finished third), they went to the Olympics and they are now on the journey to the World Cup.
We haven’t played since 2020. We come back with three points and having conceded nine overall, there is growth we just need more game time.”
Motene said she believes there are more areas of the team to work on and improve, including some tactical work for the coaches.
Mehalalitoe head coach Pule Khojane, called a totally different squad to the one that was humiliated in 2020 at the COSAFA Women’s Championship. Although he recalled some players and the squad is still heavily dominated by Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) players, this new Mehalalitoe squad is a young team that now needs to stick together and grow.
Tlalane Phahla
Lesotho Sky tour ride to roar into life
MASERU – The 2022 edition of the Lesotho Sky ride is set to roar into life in less than two weeks in Ha Ramabanta.
For the first time the event will not be a race and will instead be a tour ride. In the past years the event has been famed as a six-day stage mountain bike adventure race that carried international ranking points.
The change to this year’s format means it is less expensive and allows for services to be sourced locally. The number of participants has also been capped to a sizeable number of just 20.
Amongst many the Basotho service providers that are set to benefit from the changes are bicycle maintenance experts who will be busy over six days. Due to the gruelling nature of the ride, bicycles are often broken and need fixing.
Although there are changes, founder Chris Schmidt says the ride remains challenging as ever and will still be a six-day event. He said last year they had a bit of both ride and race, and that they are following a trend where most of the riders came for the experience and touring of the country.
“The route is still as challenging, and we are working with the communities, particularly the Malea-lea Development Trust, to assist with the trail. Because of the rains the route in some places has been destroyed,” Schmidt said.
The first day will be a ride to Ha Ramabanta and on September 21 the riders will make a journey to Malea-lea. On their way, the riders will make a stop at Morija Museum and tour the place that holds the country’s history.
Schmidt said they have also partnered with Malea-lea Lodge to host the Malea-lea Monster Day which will be a public event. It will be short and long-distance riding depending on the preference of each individual participating.
Tlalane Phahla
We’ll be back stronger: Khojane
PORT ELIZABETH – Lesotho women’s team head coach, Pule Khojane, has backed his players to grow from their 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship experience.
Khojane was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday after Mehalalitoe were knocked out of the competition by Namibia in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Although Mehalalitoe could not make it out of the group stage, they head back home with their heads held high after a big improvement from their 2020 horror show at the same tournament when they conceded 17 goals without reply.
When Mehalalitoe left the country last week, they were determined to write a new chapter and it feels the team is turning the corner.
Lesotho played well and put on a particularly good display when they thrashed Eswatini 3-0 in their opening game last Friday.
It was Lesotho’s first international win since April 2018 and it is not just the fact that Khojane’s side were able to get three points which impressed, it was the performance they put on the field throughout.
Even though Mehalalitoe lost to Zambia on Sunday in their next game, they went into Tuesday’s final game against Namibia with a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals if they won.
Mehalalitoe made a bright start and threatened to open the scoring, however, against the run of play, Namibia took the lead in the 17th minute before sealing a 2-0 win in the 55th minute.
A proud Khojane said it was a learning curve for his young team.
“We came here with a young squad (but) we wanted to compete at the same time. I think the game today was more testing for us mentally than physically, I congratulate Namibia, but we will come back stronger next time,” he said.
Khojane said they will now go back to the drawing board and work on correcting mistakes from the games, especially in the goalkeeping department.
“You need more experienced players but the game itself is a teacher, we are content that what we did there is not much of a problem. The goals we conceded are more of a goalkeeping department which is what we are going to work on,” he continued.
One thing is for sure, it was a boost to have Lesotho’s captain and record goalscorer, Boitumelo Rabale, available. Rabale, who plays for African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, showed her immense class with a hattrick against Eswatini.
Set-pieces also worked well for Mehalalitoe in that game with Rabale scoring a from a free-kick and a corner before she rounded off her hattrick with a tap in after a brilliant work out wide by Mosele Pita.
The feeling amongst Mehalalitoe players after the tournament was that the team has taken a step forward, and they can only get better from here.
Khojane said women’s football is growing and the COSAFA Women’s Championship gave the players the platform to grow and measure themselves.
The key now is to build on the performance. He said one area to improve is the players’ mental strength.
“I think the group was fair, there is no easy group, all the teams want to compete and win,” Khojane said.
“The girls are still young, we will work with them psychologically so that they can be able to handle pressure,” he continued.
“They wanted to win and sometimes when things don’t go their way, they go down a little bit and they can’t handle it.”
Lesotho’s last 10 matches:
|
06/09/22
04/09/22
01/09/22
07/11/20
04/11/20
08/03/20
18/09/18
15/09/18
13/09/18
10/06/18
|
Lesotho 0-2 Namibia (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
Zambia 7-0 Lesotho (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
Lesotho 3-0 Eswatini (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
Malawi 9-0 Lesotho (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
Zambia 8-0 Lesotho (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
South Africa 3-0 Lesotho (Friendly)
Cameroon 6-0 Lesotho (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
Lesotho 1-2 Mozambique (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
Zambia 2-0 Lesotho (Cosafa Women’s Cup)
South Africa 6-0 Lesotho (Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier)
Final Group B standings:
|
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
PTS
|
Zambia (Q)
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
11
|
9
|
Namibia (Q)
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
Lesotho
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
-6
|
3
|
Eswatini
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
-9
|
0
Tlalane Phahla
