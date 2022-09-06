Comment
Subverting the will of the people
AT least all the major political parties in Lesotho have had to deal with serious disputes over the selection of candidates for the October 7 general elections.
All this seem to point at one major issue: the lack of internal democracy within political parties. This is one clear sign of the toxicity of our politics.
The leadership have been accused of rigging internal elections to pave way for their cronies. That has resulted in serious tensions and in-fighting within political parties.
Some of the aggrieved candidates have sought intervention from courts of law. Unfortunately, we all know that courts are not the best arbiters of disputes that are essentially of a political nature.
This is a political problem that will require a political solution.
After rejecting primary election results, the leadership has now been cobbling elitist pacts with their cronies.
But by doing so they risk infuriating the base, thereby seriously weakening their parties’ chances of winning at the polls.
The Democratic Congress (DC) which was seen as the “darling of the masses” in rural areas, thanks to its social programmes to uplift the poor and marginalised, is now battling some of these challenges.
The party is currently grappling with its own set of challenges after aggrieved supporters raised serious concerns about how the party managed its internal elections in four constituencies.
The problems in the DC follow the same pattern that we have seen in all the other major parties in Lesotho – the failure to respect internal processes to select election candidates.
The party is grappling with challenges in Maseru Central, Pela Tšoeu, Mashai and Rothe constituencies.
Apart from Maseru Central, these are rural constituencies where the DC has done very well. Now the party is risking antagonising its rural electoral base. This could be the DC’s undoing come October 7.
This is a party that is expected to retain most of its rural seats, if only it can be able to fend off the new threat posed by businessman Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
But to do so, the DC would need to go into the election as a united group. If the party wants to entertain any dreams of forming the next government it must move quickly to address its supporters’ concerns in a fair manner so they all speak with one voice come October 7.
It would be a pity were the DC to adopt an arrogant, dismissive tone in dealing with issues its supporters deem legitimate. The party cannot afford to wish away these grievances.
The internal discord facing most of the established political parties is not surprising. On the plus side, it could be a clear indication that democracy is alive and well in the parties. The fact that aggrieved supporters still have a platform to raise objections is a sign of healthy politics at play.
However, it could also point to the desperate levels to which some individuals will resort to secure one of the most lucrative jobs in Lesotho – that of being an MP. The job comes with not just an attractive package but also access to power and other economic opportunities. That explains why there is this stampede to stand in elections.
To fix the challenges facing political parties, the leadership must reaffirm their commitment to the democratic process. All candidates must be subjected to the democratic process. Leaders must not subvert the will of the people.
Comment
Clean up voters’ register
THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) this week wrote to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) raising serious concerns on the state of the voters’ register that will be used for the October 7 general elections.
It is important that the IEC quickly addresses the concerns raised to ensure no political party goes into the election feeling aggrieved.
The RFP alleges that some of their members, who are eligible voters, had found out that some of their personal details “either do not appear or are erroneously entered in the provisional electors’ roll”.
The numbers of those affected, the RFP says, is so huge “as to negatively impair on the accuracy of the Electors’ roll”.
The party says it wants these matters addressed as a matter of urgency. The party has now asked to be allowed permission to submit a list of people who have reported errors and omissions so that these errors could be rectified before the elections.
The party said it also wants the IEC to extend the window period for the inspection of the voters’ roll and to be allowed to submit a list of voters whose errors and omissions are yet to be rectified
These are legitimate demands. The IEC must therefore quickly respond to these queries to ensure we have a credible and fair electoral process before and during the actual voting day.
We all know that the voters’ roll is key to any credible election. Without a clean voters’ register, political parties would be entering into an election blind-folded.
They would be entering into an election whose results could be susceptible to serious manipulation even before a single vote has been cast.
That is highly undesirable.
If voters do not find their names on the register, or their names have been captured wrongly, they could be disenfranchised. Voting is a key aspect of the democratic process.
That is why it is important that the voters’ register is as clean as is humanly possible.
It is therefore imperative that the IEC listens and respond to the urgent queries that are being raised about the voter register.
It is in the IEC’s interest that Lesotho has a clean register that can be used as the basis for running a credible election.
To its credit, the IEC has built a solid reputation over the years of running clean elections. It must do all within its power to protect this squeaky clean reputation.
The IEC would do much to further enhance its reputation by quickly addressing the concerns raised by the RFP.
The October 7 elections will be won or lost on the basis of the election register. The last thing that Basotho would want to hear are bitter complaints from political parties unhappy with how the election was run.
The victor and the vanquished must accept the result without rancor. That way, Basotho can get on with their lives. Addressing the RFP’s queries is the first step in ensuring that we do not have a contested election result.
We are aware that a faulty voter register often gives birth to violent post-election disturbances. That would be the last thing we would want to see in Lesotho.
While the issues discussed here were raised by the RFP, these are not RFP matters. They concern every Mosotho who wants to participate freely in the October 7 election.
The IEC must therefore deal with the matters raised in an urgent manner.
Comment
A flawed internal election process
IN this issue we carry stories of how three of the biggest political parties in Lesotho are embroiled in fierce infighting over the selection of election candidates for the October 7 general elections.
It is a disease that is sadly afflicting all the major political parties, thanks to flawed internal electoral processes.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the Democratic Congress (DC) have been struggling to put out fires of discontent ever since the parties held primary elections to select candidates.
The newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has not fared any better. It too is struggling to contain a bubbling rebellion by grassroots supporters after the party leadership came up with a novel way of selecting election candidates.
Sadly, these problems are not new.
At the centre of it all, is the toxic nature of our politics in Lesotho and the failure to uphold intra-party democracy.
Take for instance the challenges bedeviling the RFP. This is a party that is hardly seven months old. As a new broom, the RFP was expected to take Lesotho politics to a new pedestal.
The people were expecting a break with the old habits that we had come to associate with the “Big Man” politics in Africa.
But that has not been the case. The new party has fallen into the same pitfalls that have traditionally threatened the stability of all the major parties in Lesotho.
The decision by party leader Sam Matekane to ditch the traditional primary elections model opting instead for what has proven to be an opaque selection method has infuriated the grassroots supporters.
That has put Matekane on the back foot as he seeks to fend off serious allegations of chicanery and favouritism and that he simply wanted to pave way for his friends in business. It is an argument that the RFP has struggled to shake off.
Each day that has passed since the primary elections has proven that Matekane and his lieutenants in the RFP had their own preferred candidates and will do all in their power to get them on board.
For a man who was being spoken of in ‘messianic’ terms by the downtrodden masses in Lesotho, this has proven to be a huge disappointment. That disillusionment is now being seen in a spate of defections that have hit the party.
The ABC, a party that promised so much and yet delivered so little under former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, is not faring any better. It too is struggling after contested internal elections.
It would appear the ABC has never learnt how to manage its internal divisions and the party is likely to suffer at the polls as a result of this. Aggrieved candidates have now approached the courts for relief.
If Lesotho’s political parties are to be truly democratic they must be willing to subject themselves to democratic processes. Internal elections to select election candidates are part of that process.
There should be no sacred cows. No short-cuts. The will of the people must be allowed to triumph.
Any other process of picking election candidates would be thoroughly undemocratic. The people must reject any such shenanigans.
The people are not foolish. They are likely to punish any political party that deliberately seeks to subvert the democratic processes.
After failing to manage their internal processes, these parties are likely to walk into the election bitterly divided or with constituencies having candidates they never wanted in the first place.
The result can only be a bashing at the polls.
Comment
SA crimes are much more complex
SOUTH Africa’s media is ablaze with headlines of Basotho gangs allegedly committing murders, rape and robberies.
The pernicious ‘terrorist’ tag evoked and the incidents are now being framed as a ‘diplomatic crisis’ in some quarters. None of the brandings is appropriate.
The governments of Lesotho and South Africa should resist jumping on to the bandwagon of blame-shifting.
While there are some hints of truth to the allegations of some Basotho dabbling in violent crimes, we sense some exaggeration and political spin in the narrative.
South Africa’s media has a penchant for the sensational, especially when foreign nationals are the subject of bad news.
The ANC, already derided for its inept reaction to rampant crime, appears to have seized on these superficial and uncritical chronicles to find a convenient scapegoat in the form of foreigners.
From the stories, one would be forgiven for thinking there is an army of Basotho criminals crossing the Mohokare River to vandalise an otherwise peaceful country.
It’s as if the criminal gangs are exclusively Basotho.
The truth is however more nuanced and it is the oversimplification of the issues that make it hard for South Africa to decisively deal with the crisis.
Both Lesotho and South Africa have a serious crime problem. That some of the crimes inadvertently manifest in either of the countries is a function of proximity, shared porous borders and historical connections.
A person can be a South African-Mosotho in the morning and a Lesotho Mosotho in the evening. Some might be dual citizens.
Nothing stops a Mosotho from South Africa from claiming to be from Lesotho. Because none is branded, it is unhelpful to jump to conclusions about the identity of criminals.
Illegal gold mining and trade, for instance, is a well-oiled criminal enterprise made up of foot soldiers, handlers and barons who are from both countries.
Crimes like murder, rape and robberies are not a new phenomenon in South Africa. South Africa has the third highest crime rate in the world, consistently ranking high in rape, murder, assaults, robberies and other violent crimes.
An estimated 68 people are murdered every day in South Africa. Some 526 000 were murdered between 1994 and 2019, nearly a quarter of Lesotho’s population.
Globally, South Africa has always ranked high in rape cases. An estimated 40 percent of South African women are raped in their lifetime and a measly 14 percent of perpetrators are convicted.
The influx of foreigners doesn’t feature high among the major causes of that dubious distinction.
Research has shown that crimes committed by foreigners do not have a significant tilt in overall crime statistics.
Studies have consistently blamed poverty, inequality, lack of inclusion and a culture of violence inherited from the Apartheid era.
To that toxic mix is the fact that the police are underfunded and corrupt.
This, however, doesn’t mean that Basotho are not playing a role in the crimes.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro admitted as much in his recent national address. He said he was shocked that the gangs find refuge in political parties of Lesotho.
He was talking of the political parties, within his government, openly associating with gangs for political and financial support.
The bottom line is that these are two countries facing similar problems. That there are some spill-over effects should not blind the two governments to the bigger problems. None should point fingers at the other. To escalate it to a diplomatic disaster will be to miss the point. Each should deal with its internal problems but find ways to cooperate on fighting crime across borders.
