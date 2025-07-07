The case for integrity in the judiciary

High Court judge Justice ’Maseforo Mahase’s 38-year judicial career could come crashing down like a deck of cards after Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane began a process that could see her impeached.

In a letter seen by this newspaper this week, Justice Sakoane accused Justice Mahase of unlawfully allocating to herself certain urgent matters and refusing to hear an urgent divorce case.

This, the Chief Justice said, was a violation of the rules of how the court system works.

Justice Sakoane is now pushing to establish a tribunal of three judges to impeach her for conducting herself “in a manner unbecoming and subversive of the administration of justice”.

The Chief Justice says Justice Mahase’s handling of the cases raised serious “issues of integrity, discipline and competence in high judicial office”.

These are extremely grave charges.

Justice Mahase has denied allocating to herself certain cases as alleged and that she had refused to hear the divorce case.

She also pleaded with the Chief Justice not to proceed with the impeachment process given her long record of loyal service to Lesotho.

At the time of writing, it would appear the Chief Justice is determined to see the impeachment process through.

The odds therefore appear heavily staked against Justice Mahase.

Judging by the forceful response from Justice Mahase to the serious charges she now faces, it would only be prudent that a tribunal of three senior judges is allowed to investigate the matter and pass its recommendations to the King.

It is only after such an investigation that we can conclusively state if the judge is guilty or innocent.

And if it is proven beyond all doubt that Justice Mahase is at fault and a clear motive is established as to why she acted in the manner that she did, then she must be allowed to fall on her sword.

We sympathise with the Chief Justice and understand why he is cracking the whip. There has been a major outcry from Basotho over the questionable conduct of High Court judges and magistrates.

Under the cover of “judicial independence”, no one dared to criticise High Court judges even when the people involved had a cause for complaint.

The result was that judges became untouchable.

When judges act in a rogue manner, it is the ordinary men and women of Lesotho who bear the pain. And the judges remain untouched.

That needs to stop.

It is precisely why we are inclined to back Chief Justice Sakoane’s robust approach to bring discipline among judges.

The perception among Basotho is that our judiciary has been left to its own whims. We, as a newspaper, were at one point victims of what was clearly a case of judicial delinquency.

It only took the Court of Appeal to stop the nonsense when the damage had already been done.

For years, no disciplinary measures were taken against erring judges.

That Chief Justice Sakoane is trying to do something about what he sees as a clear breach of the rules is highly commendable.

Of course, we want to see Justice Mahase put through a fair and transparent process to prove her innocence.

If there is any institution that irritates Basotho, it is the judiciary. The media recently reported of cases that have to restart all over again because the two judges who were allocated the cases have since retired without delivering judgments.

Such judicial delinquency is what is infuriating Basotho.