February 25, 2022
Comment

Tue 22 Feb 2022 16:53 SAST
Thumbs up for TRC forensic audit

THE interviews of the 18 aspiring judges last week exposed the level of rot in the judiciary.


What was supposed to be an opportunity for the judiciary to showcase the best in its ranks turned out to be a mini-inquest that opened a can of worms.

Thanks to those public interviews, the public now knows that the judiciary is rotten to the core. Some candidates were accused of all manner of sins, including insubordination, absenteeism, corruption, and fraud. 

Some are not writing judgments while others allow the prosecution to cut illegal deals with suspects.

Particularly disconcerting is the fact that none of the magistrates appears to have been censured for these transgressions

Chief Magistrate ‘Matankiso Nthunya, also a candidate, told the panel that prosecutors are conniving with prison officials to illegally release suspects.
She said some court documents have either disappeared or had crucial pages plucked out.
Such shenanigans happen under the magistrates’ watch.

