Time for a new broom at LMPS
THE exit of Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli last Friday has been met with mixed reactions from Basotho with certain sections of society gleefully celebrating his departure.
Prime Minister Samuel Matekane did not renew Molibeli’s contract despite his fervent pleas for a new term.
There is no denying that under his tenure, the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) had become a byword for brutality and incompetence.
It would however be a gross mistake to think that the LMPS will change direction simply because Molibeli is gone. A new boss is not the magic bullet that will fix the LMPS.
What needs to change at the LMPS is the whole culture of policing. The Matekane government will need to metaphorically “burn down” the whole structure and build anew. It will need to reform the LMPS, lock, stock and barrel.
Molibeli alone was not the problem. He simply inherited a system that was rotten.
As the head of the LMPS, Molibeli however had a chance to steer the organisation towards a new path, a new culture, which he dismally failed to do.
Instead, what we saw over the last seven years was an escalation in police brutality. The police became notorious for brutalising suspects to extricate confessions. That was Molibeli’s biggest flaw.
As a political appointee, Molibeli also appeared too overzealous to please his political masters. He was in charge when Tšeliso Mokhosi was brutally tortured in 2017.
A video of Mokhosi being assaulted by his officers did a lot to damage the image of the police in the eyes of the public.
We are not surprised that the LMPS has had to deal with mounting lawsuits from tortured suspects.
Molibeli was also in charge when a student at the National University of Lesotho was shot and killed during a protest. The police officer who pulled the trigger has still not been prosecuted.
That of course gave the impression that Molibeli was protecting rogue officers.
But perhaps his biggest mistake was when he appeared, together with other security agency bosses, threatening to stop a parliamentary process to oust Matakane through a no-confidence vote.
He had no business dabbling in a political dispute. Molibeli and his two accomplices simply crossed the line.
While all this was going on, violent crime was on the increase in Lesotho, aided by the use of thousands of illegal guns in the hands of criminals. The famo music killings did not subside.
Lesotho now holds the dubious record of being the third most violent country in the world. Molibeli must take a large part of the blame.
There is no doubt that Molibeli’s tenure has been an unmitigated disaster. Yet we would be naïve to conclude that the appointment of a new boss will be the magic bullet that will fix the LMPS.
The new boss will not simply walk in and clean up the mess just because she is now the boss.
The new boss will likely face the same set of challenges that Molibeli had to deal with unless she is strong enough to instill a robust change of culture.
Dr Mahlape Morai, who was appointed acting commissioner last week, only has three months to demonstrate that she is fit for purpose. That may be too short a period to have any meaningful impact.
But she must do all she can to drive that process of change.
Dr Morai must start by weeding out rogue officers and revamp police training curriculum so that it is un line with modern policing trends.
Support the private sector
Finance Minister Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane yesterday outlined her government’s ambitious plans to build a resilient economy for Lesotho.
It is an impressive budget statement with lofty goals that would likely see an upturn in Lesotho’s economic fortunes, if implemented to the letter.
But as we already know from previous budgets, it is the implementation of the plan that will likely be Matlanyane’s biggest challenge.
At the core of the budget is a realisation that Prime Minister Sam Matekane will need to do things differently if his government is to improve the lives of Basotho.
Some of the issues Matlanyane raised in the budget speech will have a huge transformative effect on the lives of Basotho if implemented correctly.
Take for instance, the proposal to set up a National Social Security Scheme for Lesotho. Such a vehicle, which we recommended in our previous editorials, will likely improve the lives of Basotho in the long term.
Congratulations are therefore in order, Dr Matlanyane. That is equally true of other ambitious programmes that she highlighted in her budget speech.
Matlanyane spoke of the government’s desire to see the private sector drive economic transformation in Lesotho. She spoke of the need to put the right stimuli in place and the need to create the right business environment in which entrepreneurs can flourish.
Yet, as she spoke, that same private sector is in serious distress. Every week, this newspaper carries at least four or five adverts about company closures.
Companies are operating in a suffocating economic environment. Most are now on life-support.
Matlanyane’s government will need to come up with creative ways to save these companies. That could be in the form of tax breaks; it could be in the form of expedited payments when they provide services to the government.
She also allocated M1.3 billion to the key agriculture sector. We, at thepost, are passionate about agriculture. We see it as a low-hanging fruit that the government must channel most of its energy towards to improve the lives of Basotho.
We will therefore always back initiatives that seek to revamp Lesotho’s agriculture sector and make the country food sufficient. The M118 million that the MCA Lesotho is channeling towards the development of horticultural projects in four irrigation schemes is a very good start.
Apart from agriculture, we have also argued that tourism could play a pivotal role in transforming Lesotho’s economic fortunes.
We have some of the most beautiful landscapes not just in Africa but in the world. However, over the years, we have become so used to these beautiful mountains to the extent that we no longer see why anyone should pay to come and see them.
They say familiarity breeds contempt. If we jerk up our tourism sector, we could soon be a magnet for the tourist dollar.
The government’s plan to waive tourist visas for citizens from certain selected countries could be a game-changer. That measure will likely drive tourism traffic into Lesotho.
All these policies might be well and good but will likely come to naught if the government does not stop leakages within its systems. Matlanyane promised to reduce these leakages so as to save resources.
While the budget is generally progressive, it is extremely thin on detail when it comes to other sectors such as sports and the entertainment industry, which are huge sectors.
Out of the 28-page budget speech, Matlanyane devoted just a tiny paragraph to the sports ministry. Could that be an indication of her government’s contempt for sports?
If true, that would be sad. Matlanyane only made general statements about “her government’s to promote leisure and recreation while harnessing the socio-economic potential of sports development”.
Stop the leaks
IN our last week’s issue of thepost, we reported on a story of how the Examinations Council of Lesotho (ECOL) had withheld results of six schools following the leaking of examination papers.
The leaking of the examination papers is not just a criminal matter involving teachers and school principals. It goes to the very heart of our entire school system in Lesotho.
The implications for students and the education system are therefore huge. Once the integrity of our examination system is questioned, we risk ruining the future of thousands of students who might want to further their studies outside Lesotho’s borders.
Our universities and technical colleges might also end up recruiting students who do not necessarily deserve to be there. That would be disastrous.
It is precisely for these reasons that the police must get to the bottom of this embarrassing scandal. It is no small matter.
The police must channel enough resources to weed out the culprits and drag them before courts of law. Anything short of this would have serious implications for future generations.
The cost of failing to act against the culprits will be huge, in the long run.
We are shocked that teachers and some school principals were so brazen in their violation of the law when they leaked the examination papers.
They did not just allow the students to access the question papers way before the exams. But they went on and directly “coached” their students on how to answer certain questions.
At one school, we are told, students all had uniform responses to exam questions. What this scandal has proved is that the Examinations Council of Lesotho has a serious problem on its hands.
It will need to come up with a new, radical approach to stop the rot, or we will have to kiss the integrity of our exams goodbye.
Sadly, this is not the first time that we have reported about examination papers leaking in Lesotho. It has been a perennial problem that has been happening for years.
The tragedy is that the examinations authority has still not come up with a workable system to stop the leaks and effectively punish offenders. This is why we still have this problem bobbling around every year during exam times.
The big question we must all grapple with is: So what must be done?
ECOL, as the technocrats, must come up with fresh ideas to stop the rot.
Perhaps, what is happening in the education sector is a confirmation that we recruited the wrong people to manage and run our schools. We need men and women of integrity to run the system.
If any are identified as bad apples, by leaking exams, the Ministry of Education must be extremely ruthless at expelling such teachers and principals. That is because they would have sold their soul on the altar of expediency.
We need a new policy that weeds out offenders. That policy must be applied without mercy. Only when the ministry has punished offenders appropriately will we be able to see a stop to this madness.
The days of treating teachers and school principals with kid gloves should be over.
The leaking of exam papers is a criminal matter. It must be treated as such. Once the government takes the matter from that angle, then we will see a much more aggressive and serious attempt to stop the leaks.
Tough times ahead for Lesotho
ELSEWHERE in this issue, we carry a story of the rising and desperate levels of poverty in urban areas after thousands of factory workers were emptied on the streets in the last year or two.
We are aware that the textile sector has been in the doldrums for years. That crisis was worsened following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022.
After decades of economic mismanagement, we are beginning to reap the bitter results of a spectacular failure to diversify our economy.
And so when the textile sector catches a cold, the whole economy falls into a tailspin. With no other solid sectors to stabilise the economy, we are in serious trouble as a country.
The textile sector, with about 35 000 workers, was the second biggest employer after the civil service. That sector, unfortunately now lies in ruins.
Over the last two years, we have watched helplessly as it suffered a devastating bloodbath with thousands of jobs being lost.
That was initially due to a drop in orders from the United States.
In a bid to stay afloat, the textile companies began resorting to laying off workers. The bloodbath has not stopped. More workers continue to be thrown onto the jobless heap.
Without jobs, people can no longer provide the basics for their families. The levels of poverty and desperation have suddenly increased.
But it is not just the factory workers who have been badly hit. Those who relied on the factory workers downstream have been hit too.
Think of the hundreds of landlords in Ha-Tsolo, next to the textile factories in Thetsane. As reported in this issue, the retrenched workers have since abandoned their rented apartments. Some have reportedly sought better opportunities in South Africa while others have gone back to their rural areas.
Without any steady income coming from the rentals, the landlords in Ha-Tsolo who housed textile workers, are in deep trouble. They too were relying on textile workers to eke a living. Now the goose that lay the golden eggs is no more.
Lesotho has a large segment of informal workers. Some of these make a living by selling foodstuffs on the streets in “open kitchens” by the roadside on in their car boots.
These hawkers are now on their knees.
All this points to a real crisis for Lesotho.
If there is anything that will pose a threat to social order in Lesotho, it is the desperate levels to which people are being subjected to. Without jobs, without a basic income to cushion them from poverty, we are likely to see an explosion of anger on the streets.
That is a scary scenario.
Prime Minister Sam Matekane is in an unenviable position as leader. Two years after his rise to the premiership, he must begin to think, fast, how his government can ameliorate this crisis.
Doing nothing cannot be an option. Neither is pointing fingers at previous regimes as the author of our misery. The people think it is him who is in power and he must sort this out.
The time of apportioning blame is over. The people are no longer interested in who caused the problem. All they want is a solution.
While the people were talking of Matekane in “messianic” terms, the reality is that the Prime Minister is no messiah. He is a man of flesh and blood just like all of us.
What he really needs is a team of technocrats to back up his vision with real action on the ground in pushing his transformation agenda.
Only then can his government begin creating the jobs that Basotho desperately need.
