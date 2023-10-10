Comment
Walk the talk, Mr Commissioner
Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli appears to have caught a habit of talking tough but doing little to stop the scourge of crime that has gripped Lesotho for much of his tenure.
He was at it again last week when he told a Justice Sector Coordination Forum that the famo music gangs, blamed for much of the murders and other violent crimes, have become a “national security threat”. He described the gangs as ‘domestic terrorists’, a significant step up from “violent criminals”.
He promised fire and thunder against the gangs wreaking havoc in communities across the country. Police officers who are gang members or supplying guns to them will face the full wrath of the law, he said.
If this was the first time Molibeli had used such strong words and threatened to act, we would be cheering him on.
Sadly, we have heard those forceful words before but with very little action and results.
If anything, the gangs have continued to kill with impunity and maim with near impunity. They have left a trail of hundreds of orphaned families. Their killing sprees, especially in the Mafeteng district, have driven hundreds of families from their homes. Commissioner Molibeli told the forum that some gang members have become hitmen, with some charging as little as M500 for a hit.
The commissioner faces three main stumbling blocks in his fight against the famo gangs.
The first is that his police officers lack the skills and resources to investigate the gangs and break them.
The second is that he doesn’t have the necessary political will to launch an all-out war against the gangs.
The third, which is even more pernicious and embarrassing, is that some of his officers are gang members. These rogue police officers are supplying arms to the gangs, protecting suspects, leaking intelligence to gang leaders and sabotaging investigations.
The first two might not be within the commissioner’s powers but he still has to speak truth to power and compel them to do the needful.
He should tell the prime minister that he is failing dismally because he is sending officers armed with batons and outdated investigation skills to battles with sophisticated, heavily armed and well-moneyed gangs.
The third problem is, however, the commissioner’s baby because he is in charge.
That his officers are recruited by gangs is a serious indictment of his leadership.
So is the fact that officers are robbing the police armouries to arm the gangs.
The buck storms with him.
The indiscipline might not have started under his tenure but he has to deal with it now. Instilling and enforcing discipline among the rank and file should be his starting point in the fight against the gangs. Only after he has cleaned up his house can he compel politicians to play their part.
Imploring the government to adequately fund the police in the current rotten state would be as good as throwing money into a bottomless pit.
The commission should also correctly diagnose the problem. While money is important for the police, it is not the core issue.
Many of the problems don’t require money.
He can tweak the training curriculum to shore up the police skills. Retraining officers will not cost much either.
The recruitment should be thorough to weed out rotten apples at the gate. That requires a clear strategy and systems, not money.
Discipline requires leadership, not money.
The commissioner should start walking the talk and also have a serious self-introspection. Until then, Basotho remain at the mercy of famo music gangsters that are not only rich and well-armed but also control elements of the police.
Comment
Basotho want to see accountability
ELSEWHERE in this issue we carry a story of the industrial scale looting of public funds that happened during the Covid-19 pandemic.
There was no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic was a national emergency. It posed an existential threat to Basotho.
Yet even under such a dark cloud, some crooked fellows among us, with no bite of conscience whatsoever, went on a massive looting spree.
These individuals had their eyes on the cookie jar, dipping their hands in what was a thieving spree on an industrial scale.
The National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) became a vehicle for the plunder of public funds.
Senior officials within government ministries had no shame in tinkering with procurement regulations to benefit their cronies.
They awarded themselves hefty salaries and perks. They also inflated prices of personal protective equipment, and shared the loot with their cronies thereafter.
This was clearly a grand, shameless looting scheme that was meant to enrichen themselves.
Sadly, this grand looting spree happened at a time when the government of Lesotho had admitted that it was struggling to meet its financial obligations and was relying on foreign donors to procure vaccines and PPEs.
This is the sad story that came out during hearings led by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week.
We heard how former NACOSEC boss, Thabo Khasipe, allegedly pushed for the hiring of Dr Catherine Lephoto, a Mosotho microbiologist who was based in South Africa, at a staggering salary of M120 000 a month.
Instead of staying in a modest house that NACOSEC had rented for her, she opted to stay in a hotel, raking a M900 000 bill that the government is now struggling to pay.
Dr Lephoto’s salary, benefits and hotel bill cost the government a staggering M1.6 million over six months.
There was also one Reatile Elias who was allegedly head-hunted by Khasipe at a cool salary of M90 000 per month.
Elias was hired without going through the normal recruitment procedures.
We would like to believe that what we heard this week was just a small part of the rot. We are likely to hear more as the hearings continue.
There is much more that happened at NACOSEC that the PAC needs to unpack. When all has been said and done, Basotho want to see accountability in Lesotho.
The issue of accountability should lie at the core of the PAC’s work. Yet over the years, we have seen a number of public servants and others summoned to appear before the mighty committee.
They were harassed and grilled under the glare of the cameras. The politicians who led the process would take the plaudits, giving the impression that they were working hard to fight corruption.
That is as far as it went. Beyond the grilling, nothing much has come out of these interviews, giving credence to charges that they are just a charade meant to hoodwink the masses.
It is for this reason that Basotho want to see accountability. There must be consequences for those who looted the national purse. It cannot just be business as usual.
Despite numerous public hearings in the past there has not been a single senior government official or civil servant who has been convicted for any wrongdoing.
Nothing much has come out of these interviews apart from the shame and usual anger they generate on our radio stations.
This must change.
The crooked among us should not be allowed to take advantage of a national crisis to enrichen themselves.
Unless offenders are taken to court and prosecuted, these hearings will likely continue to be seen as one big charade at which people just go through the motions.
Comment
Has Matekane failed?
THE opposition this week was reported to be sharpening its knives as it plots to oust Prime Minister Sam Matekane from power.
Sensing blood, given the shambolic state of his own Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), the opposition is now going for the kill. The RFP is going through turbulence that saw three key MPs suspended last week in a move that will likely have serious ramifications for the one year-old political upstart.
The MPs are challenging the suspension in the courts of law. Even if the party’s national executive committee wins the case, the legal fight will likely leave the party weakened and seriously bruised.
It is against this background that the opposition has now been plotting to oust Matekane and his administration. They charge that Matekane, who was only elected into office 10 months ago, has dismally failed to deliver a better life for Basotho.
They also accuse him of presiding over a corrupt administration that has been parceling jobs to his relatives and cronies. They say Matekane has appointed his relatives into government positions and state-run enterprises.
They have also accused the Prime Minister of gross incompetence.
But perhaps their biggest grievance is what they see as an attempt by Matekane to use state security agencies to harass the opposition in an attempt to cushion himself politically.
These are very serious charges that will certainly need to be backed up by hard evidence. In the absence of such hard evidence, the opposition risks coming across as petulant and insincere.
Having acquired a five-year mandate in last October’s general elections, it would only be fair to give Matekane the space to govern. We are of the opinion that the damning assessment about Matekane’s competence or otherwise has come pretty too early.
In other words, we think it is just too early to make any sound assessment of Matekane’s competence. In any case, we would want to see any government in Lesotho running its full five-year term. It was not without reason that the crafters of our supreme law, the Constitution, set in place these five-year terms.
For the sake of political and economic stability, we would want to see any government run its full term, unless there are overwhelming grounds that would call for the removal of the Prime Minister.
Anything short of a monumental disaster is not enough to justify removing Matekane from office 10 months into his term. We write this editorial comment fully cognizant of the feelings by some readers that we are backing Matekane. That is not true. The fact of the matter is that we have no dog in this fight.
What drives our thinking is a realisation that Lesotho needs political and economic stability for it to prosper. Without a semblance of stability, we will be shooting ourselves in the foot.
Each political player, Matekane included, must be given a chance to play. Ten months is way too short. Even if Matekane is a hopeless failure as the opposition says the people of Lesotho are saying they have not clearly seen such failure.
Of course, we understand the growing impatience at the pace of economic transformation. But even with that slow pace, taking Matekane out at this juncture will not resolve the major structural issues that have haunted our economy for decades.
We are aware that the opposition now plans to file a motion of no-confidence against Matekane when parliament reopens next month. It says it has the required a number of MPs to get him out.
If that were to happen, we will be back to square one – a tragic moment for this great country.
Comment
A litmus test for SADC
ZIMBABWEANS trooped to the polls yesterday in elections and most people in the southern Africa region had hoped that would finally put an end to over two decades of a bruising political stalemate.
But any hopes that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the body tasked with running elections, would run credible elections were soon dashed with hundreds of thousands still to cast their vote by 5pm yesterday.
Some had been in the queues from as early as 8am.
Other voting centres did not even have the voting materials. The pathetic and amateurish way the commission ran the election would be laughable were it not tragic.
There were reports of serious mix-ups of ballot papers, which seemed to indicate that there was “an elaborate plan” to create chaos and discredit the whole election.
The opposition says the whole idea was to disenfranchise urban voters, who are said to be backing the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa.
Even in the rural areas, ZANU PF was not leaving anything to chance. There were reports on social media of serious voter intimidation in rural areas where ZANU PF has traditionally relied on such tactics to cow the electorate.
Ruling ZANU PF youths were seen close to polling stations, recording details of those who had cast their vote. Their very presence was enough to put the “fear of God” in villagers who have had to bear the brunt of political violence since 2000.
We are not surprised that some opposition figures have described yesterday’s election as a complete farce. They said even the late Robert Mugabe did not stoop that low in trying to steal an election in such a brazen manner.
The farce of an election in Zimbabwe will serve as a litmus test for SADC. There has been a perception that the regional body has done little over the years to defuse the crisis in Zimbabwe.
Instead, what the SADC leaders have done was to back ZANU PF, who they still see as a fellow liberation movement.
The result is that the political crisis in Zimbabwe has been allowed to fester, with devastating spill-over effects into the region. By failing to address the Zimbabwe question, SADC has been complicit in perpetuating a dictatorship in the region in clear violation of its own electoral norms and practices.
SADC has done so at great cost to its own integrity.
The regional bloc now has a great chance to salvage its reputation by doing the barest minimum – rejecting yesterday’s sham elections in Zimbabwe.
On yesterday’s performance alone, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission completely discredited itself and has shown it is not fit for purpose. As we have argued already, this was not an election at all; it was a charade.
To address the crisis in Zimbabwe, the first entry point would be to address the role of the security establishment in governance issues. The military is the big elephant in the room. It runs elections in Zimbabwe with the electoral commission in a mere front.
SADC will need to help de-militarise the electoral process in Zimbabwe. Unless SADC deals decisively with the military question in Zimbabwe, we would be delusional to think that an election run by the current commission will usher in any change of government.
The current regime is a beneficiary of a military intervention in 2017 that ousted Mugabe. It would be an act of naivety to expect Mnangagwa to surrender power through the ballot.
