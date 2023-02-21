Comment
We need decisive intervention
THE decision by Prime Minister Sam Matekane to set up a special task team to investigate a spate of high profile murders in Lesotho could not have come at a better time.
It is an acknowledgement that violent crime has become a national emergency requiring decisive intervention by our national security agencies.
The setting up of the special taskforce comes a few days after two senior business figures were brutally murdered after they had unearthed a multi-million maloti scandal at a local funeral insurance company.
There is widespread consensus that this was not an isolated event where the two were at the wrong place at the wrong time. Instead, there is a feeling that this was a hit and that they were conveniently eliminated after they discovered the rot.
We have no doubt that the latest killings have triggered much soul-searching among those tasked with ensuring our security. Almost a week later, there have been no arrests of the culprits.
That is scary.
What this means is that the killers are still prowling the streets with us, untouched by the long hand of the law enforcement.
What they have essentially succeeded in doing is to spread pandemonium among Basotho by highlighting the fact that no one is safe. We are as a result now living in fear and sleeping in fear.
What the latest killings have done was to merely confirm what we have always known: that we are a violent people who often resort to violence at the slightest of provocations.
We have a deeply entrenched culture of violence that must now be exorcised.
That is why Lesotho has the sixth highest murder rate in the world. The global average murder rate stands at seven per 100 000 people but Lesotho’s murder rate stands at six times higher at 41.25.
This is an unwanted record.
But beyond the statistics, there is the pain and destruction these violent murders cause for families. We think of the thousands of children who will have to grow without parental supervision and love.
To fix the crisis, it is important that the government through its security agencies first identify some of the causes lest they misdiagnose the problem.
While most of the violent crime might have roots in our interactions with violent migrant labour hostels in South Africa, we have a judiciary that has struggled to adequately address these challenges.
Starved of resources, our courts system has not properly fulfilled its mandate to clamp down on violent crime. The conviction rate for violent murders remains woefully low.
The law enforcement agencies have not helped matters either. They have failed to crack several high profile murders leaving the perpetrators to walk freely. That has given the people an impression that they are on their own. It has also triggered revenge attacks by individuals aggrieved by the dysfunctional judicial system.
We also have thousands of unlicensed guns in Lesotho that are imported illegally from South Africa. To fight violent crime, the police must seize these weapons from unworthy individuals. Those found with unlicensed guns must pay a higher price through deterrent sentences in the courts of law.
We would also suggest that the government urgently looks into a project that has been gathering dust for years: the case for a “smart city”.
The police need better, sophisticated surveillance systems to combat and pre-empt violent crime. When individuals know they are being watched, they are more likely to toe the line.
The violent murders present perhaps the biggest test to Matekane since his election as Prime Minister last October. He must deliver on his promise to provide a safe environment to every Mosotho.
Sports
Four badminton players jets to SA
Four local badminton players will leave the country on Sunday for the All Africa Senior Championships 2023 to be held in Benoni, South Africa.
All countries in Africa are expected to attend the tournament.
Lesotho will be represented by two males, Neo Rahlolo and Tebello Selemela and two females Khahliso Khetheng and Refiloe Moeletsi.
The national squad head coach, Nyakallo Seboka, told thepost that he is aiming for the quarter finals, but said his players did not have thorough preparation due to distance.
Two athletes are based in Maseru, while the other two are in Maputsoe.
The main challenge is that they should have practiced together because there will be doubles and mixed doubles competition and it is not easy to compete as a team players had not trained together.
The four players qualified last year in Maputsoe during the qualifying tournament and considered the best among their peers.
“It’s a big tournament because all the countries are taking all their number ones,” Seboka said.
“We have not had great preparation because our athletes live in different places and it has been difficult to get them together to train,” he said.
“They need to have trained together because we are going to have individuals and team events, mixed doubles as well. However, if we could make it to the quarter finals I would be happy.”
They will know when they arrive in Benoni who they have been paired with.
Seboka said they wished they could have left the country earlier so that the players can rest but they have had challenges with funding.
Tlalane Phahla
Comment
Clean up mess in the judiciary
THERE is always something nauseatingly predictable about the official opening of the High Court. As if reading from a template, a chief justice will mention problems in the courts before blaming lawyers and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for the inordinate delay in court cases.
There will be some empathic promise to deal with the backlog of cases.
That routine will be repeated next year. Yet nothing substantial changes.
Our court system remains chaotic.
Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane slightly deviated from that script but the message was essentially the same. He might not have rattled out the usual statistics about cases that are pending and those that have been resolved.
He however insinuated that the DPP had contributed to the delay in the prosecution of the so-called high-profile cases by appointing one prosecutor who appeared overwhelmed by the colossal magnitude of the cases.
We are sure that the DPP has her own grievances against the chief justice and his judges. She mentioned some of them during her public tiff with the chief justice last year. Now she could point out that she is not the one who delayed appointing foreign judges to hear the cases.
She might say, and with justification, that it was not her actions or lack of them that led to the abrupt resignation of two of the three judges.
Indeed, she is not the one who delayed the reallocation of cases to other judges. And she indeed had nothing to do with the defendants’ various applications that have repeatedly stalled the trials.
It is an unending but pointless Ping-Pong.
Missing from the chief justice’s speech was a frank acknowledgement of the impact of the disharmony between him and the DPP we witnessed last year.
The chief justice did not mention how the courts will work with the prosecution to expedite those trials.
That conversation is long overdue. The animosity between the courts and the prosecution is unhelpful. While the DPP and the chief justice squabbled, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli and his co-accused are now in the last month of half a decade in remand prison. At the same time, the families of their alleged victims have been waiting for justice.
This is a serious indictment on our justice system. And it’s not only the high profile cases caught up in the notoriously complicated maze that is our judicial system.
Thousands of civil and criminal cases have been stuck in this man-made jam. Civil cases have been dragging on for so long that they have been overtaken by events and their judgements will only be academic.
There are criminal cases now compromised because they have outlived key witnesses by several years.
The buck stops with both the chief justice and the DPP.
And that includes the responsibility of aggressively pushing for more funding from the government.
The prosecution and the courts are on opposite sides of the justice system but that doesn’t mean they should not work together for justice.
Both exist in pursuit of justice. How to collaborate to deliver that justice is something the DPP and the chief justice should figure out pronto.
Who did and is doing what to create the mess is not an important issue. Just get on with the business of cleaning this embarrassing mess.
Comment
Don’t rock the boat
IN diplomacy, as in all interactions, it is not what you say but how you say it that is important.
We are perturbed by the tone of Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili’s letter to King Mswati III in reaction to the decisions of the SADC extraordinary summit in March.
He says Lesotho view “with disdain” the regional bloc’s communiqué after the summit in Swaziland that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Oversight committee “would be charged with the responsibility to monitor the political and security situation” in Lesotho during the election.
He says this will allow “these two SADC structures to gradually gnaw into the very fabric of our sovereignty.”
He complains that SADC gave Ramaphosa and the Oversight Committee “yet another spurious responsibility to conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue” ahead of the election.
“With due respect, we find this most unrealistic and absurd. How and where on earth, would anyone have time for this multi-stakeholder dialogue during the campaign period for elections?”
Given the emotive nature of election periods it is tempting to offhandedly dismiss Mosisili’s protests to SADC as mere grandstanding.
Yet on substantial issues Mosisili makes some valid points. Indeed there is no time to organise the multi-stakeholder dialogue. He has the right to push back on decisions he feels undermine Lesotho’s sovereignty.
In fact, Mosisili is at liberty to speak his mind to fellow SADC leaders. That has been the tradition in SADC and it should not change. However, the problem with Prime Minister’s letter is not the issues he raises but how he puts them across.
There is a thin line between being candid and being haughty. One can be forceful without offending. You can be frank but courteous.
We are therefore not surprised that the reaction to his letter has been frosty. Because of Mosisili’s demeanour a gauntlet has been thrown.
Botswana President, Ian Khama, has been uncharacteristically forceful in his reaction to Mosisili. He says if Lesotho feels that SADC’s interventions are undermining its sovereignty then Botswana would withdraw its people serving on the Oversight Committee.
King Mswati, although diplomatic, was equally cold in his response. He reminded Mosisili that the interventions were meant to help Lesotho in the spirit of brotherhood.
This government has walked this road before and the results have not been good for its reputation. We recall how the government fought tooth and nail to avoid receiving the Justice Mphapi Phumaphi Commission report.
SADC prevailed, leaving the Lesotho government embarrassed. As things stand Lesotho is in no position to be belligerent with the regional bloc.
Indeed, Mosisili should walk back some of the words he used in the letter.
The tenor of the letter has potential to create a diplomatic storm from which Lesotho might not be able to extricate itself.
If SADC has given Lesotho an impossible target then Mosisili must say so without rocking the boat.
SADC has, thus far, been Lesotho’s best friend. Its political support to Lesotho has been tremendous. It has stood with Lesotho in dark times.
Without SADC Lesotho could have been plunged into political and security chaos.
There is goodwill that Mosisili should not squander because we might need it soon.
In his letter the Prime Minister pleads for “restraint” and “decorum” in the regional bloc. Wise words indeed, but we hasten to say he should lead by example by being measured in his communication with SADC.
Basotho in push to reclaim anacestral lands in SA
‘From village girl to MP’
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
Food crisis averted in schools
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
The smell of death
We need decisive intervention
Post-minority rule literature
Deal with underlying causes of GBV
Sister Phiri’s reckless pen
A government of spinning
Medical school: a great idea that must not fail
Pita takes women’s league by storm
Jelusic says ready for Flames’ test
Seahlolo dreams big
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Weekly Police Report
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Kamoli threatened
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Twins and their stylish furniture
-
Business2 months ago
World Bank pledges M2.1 billion to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Early Christmas for MMB clients
-
News2 months ago
Doctors down tools at Motebang Hospital
-
News2 weeks ago
How MP’s wife was killed
-
Sports-pst3 weeks ago
Likuena’s international matches woes continue
-
News2 weeks ago
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
-
News4 weeks ago
Suspension was malicious, says Nko