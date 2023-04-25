“Divine music” in a bar

MASERU – A revolutionary disc jockey, Thabo Tau, popularly known as DJ Thizozo, has broken an unwritten rule by playing gospel music in night clubs.

And he is unapologetic about it.

“If some Christians feel it’s improper to go clubbing, let alone play or dance to gospel at nightclubs, then they should exercise patience because that is what they will see often,” DJ Thizozo says.

His fans seem to agree and they are in the groove.

“Prayer knows no boundaries,” declares one reveler at the popular Cleketseng event recently.

Cleketseng is an outdoor annual event that brings together local musicians for a night of camping, music, drinks and braai at the foot of Majara Plateau, near Manganeng in Berea.

“Pray every time, everywhere, and God will resonate in your chest, in total agreement with the sound of every rhythmic beat of your heart,” one of the hordes of revelers tells thepost.

Dubbed “The Man of The Cloth” by his fans, DJ Thizozo is clad in a priestly garb as he “rides on the decks” playing popular church hymns that get revellers hooked.

“It’s good, and in fact it is holy that were singing along,” says another partygoer.

DJ Thizozo says gospel is not limited to church but it should be spread everywhere, including in shebeens and nightclubs.

Nowadays even traditional initiation school songs have been turned into hymns and many well-known church hymns have found their way into initiation graduation ceremonies.

The 35-year-old disc jockey, born and raised in Naleli in Berea Ha-Majara, is a graduate of the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where he says he found his passion for music.

He became DJ Thizozo in his second year at the NUL. He joined the campus radio station where he became one of the DJs.

“I was doing a Friday programme called ‘Friday Exclusive’ and this is when I gained my popularity at campus and outside,” he says with a smile.

He says he has no aspiration of becoming a producer.

“While I was at the NUL my roommate and I were DJs and he used to produce music and make beats. As for me, it has never been my interest. My interest is playing other people’s music,” he says.

DJ Thizozo mentions that he has been pushing to take his Thizo Sounds Company to greater heights since 2010.

“The concept I use that led me to where I am now is that my selection is the one that people can relate to and sing along to,” he says, adding that he has been using that concept while playing

House, Afro Soul and RnB, before taking on gospel music.

Some churchgoers have criticised him for playing gospel music in night clubs, claiming that it is blasphemous. But DJ Thizozo is defiant.

“The notion that for you to pray you need to be at a certain place does not make sense to me,” he says.

“The same thing applies to playing gospel music, some people would say they would not mix alcohol with prayer. It only depends on what one believes in.”

He says he does not mind working with other stakeholders irrespective of their religious background.

“As long as you are willing to produce and deliver world class music, I am down to working with you,” he says.

He insists that if one enjoys listening to gospel music in nightclubs or events then he sees no problem “because we have different beliefs”.

“I differentiate myself by wearing a T-shirt with colours that are most related to pastors so if they see me wearing the colour it is known that I am about to bless people with good gospel music,” he says.

He adds “I make sure that the person who listens to the music I play is able to sing along. We are living in Lesotho, which is a Christian country.

“I used to play one gospel song then go back to my session until I realised that I should play pure gospel because of how people appreciate it. People say they want to pray and all I want to create is a healing atmosphere.”

The biggest challenge in the entertainment industry is catering for a small group of people.

“Our population is small so we divide them according to their age, whether they are youths or older people or those who can afford and those who cannot afford to go partying.”

He laments that local producers do not produce for the international audience “so it makes it difficult for local DJs to rise to that bar hence they are trapped with the small audience they have”.

He also bemoaned the lack of proper distribution platforms and lack of support for local artists.

DJ Thizozo attributes his survival in the entertainment industry to “the grace of God”.

“Many people now attend events because of me so every time I play I make sure that I deliver so that I will not disappoint my fans,” he says.

Alice Samuel