Food crisis averted in schools
MASERU – ABOUT 15 primary schools in the Metolong area that provide meals to students under the school feeding programme could have averted a major crisis after they received their supplies last week.
The schools had battled to receive enough food supplies to keep the programme running since May last year. As a result some students had skipped classes.
When the schools opened in January this year, the situation had hardly improved. For some children the meals they get under the programme is probably the only decent meal they would have in a day.
Without the school meals, it became extremely difficult for some students to concentrate in class, according to teachers interviewed by thepost.
The Principal of Metolong Primary School, Molefi Nkhetše, however expressed fears about the lack of consistency in delivering supplies.
“Our food consignment only arrived last week so that the children could have something to fill their tummies,” he said.
“We have been brought a lot of food that closes the gap from last year but this cannot erase the fact that we spent some months without food to feed our children.”
“My fear is that this year’s food will still not arrive in time and we are going to struggle again as the year goes by,” Nkhetše said.
He said Ruele, a company given the task of supplying food to schools, is almost always delaying.
“They have never worked smoothly because they always delay delivering food,” Nkhetše said.
Nkhetše said the food takes almost a month to be delivered in their area.
He said the situation at the school is heart-wrenching when they run out of supplies.
“The food is not going to last for the coming three months. The (quantities) are small,” he said.
Nkhetše said they were given food for November, December and January.
And they were told that more food is coming.
To their surprise, they have been told that the food delivered now is for last year.
“Many of our students depend on this food as some of them take care of themselves without parents at home,” he said.
He said his school has been experiencing high levels of theft that they could not resolve.
He said most of the reports that came through to his office were of students stealing from each other.
Nkhetše said the thefts were a direct result of hunger.
He said they were dismissing students early so that they could go home and eat peaches.
The Principal of Toloane Primary School, ’Mahlompho Lethoana, said they are facing a similar problem of theft among students due to hunger.
Thabo Ntsane from Ruele, a company responsible for feeding the students, said the delays in supplying food to schools was caused by the government which did not pay them on time.
“The government is to blame as it failed to pay us on time,” Ntsane said.
“The government only paid us for the food and we were able to deliver food to schools last week,” he said.
“The government paid in instalments and we had to deliver meals in (segments) at different schools.”
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Molikuoa ’Mota, said he will provide a full response to the issues next week.
’Malimpho Majoro
MASERU – THE President of the Senate Dr ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi and her deputy, Tsukutlane Au, are facing ouster after they were slapped with a no-confidence letter.
A group of senators led by Principal Chief of Leribe, Joel Motšoene, are challenging Dr Mokitimi’s election, four months after she won elections for the Senate’s top job.
Chief Motšoene filed the no-confidence motion last week.
The motion will be raised immediately during the official opening of the Senate on March 7.
Chief Motšoene told thepost last night that there were some irregularities during the election of the Senate presiding officers.
He said they believe the elections were rigged.
“I will therefore present a motion of no-confidence towards the House of Senate before attending the Appropriation Bill which is going to be presented before the MPs,” he said.
Dr Mokitimi dodged a bullet a few months ago when the Senators demanded a recount of the votes.
The votes were recounted and still she came out the winner.
The recount of the ballots was conducted after some 12 Senators demanded that they be verified after alleging that the election might have been rigged.
The senators said they wanted to see the ballots to prove that the numbers tallied and that Dr Mokitimi indeed beat Koeneng Principal Chief Peete Lesaoana Peete in the November 3 election.
Chief Peete said one of the reasons behind the motion against the Senate President is that she does not want peace.
He said the Senate business does not operate well under her supervision.
“She enjoys seeing us separated in the House,” he said, adding that even during the elections, they raised several objections but they were not taken into consideration.
Chief Peete said there was no transparency during the elections as the ballots were seen by the President’s clerk alone.
“During the counting of ballots, the person in charge has to read the votes publicly,” he charged.
But to their surprise, the President’s clerk Advocate Tšeliso Molise was the only one who saw the votes and did not show them.
Chief Peete said they raised an objection and requested a recount which was done but the same thing was still repeated.
He said they requested Advocate Molise to recuse himself but he refused and continued to read the results.
He said this to them was an indication that he was hiding something from them because there was no way they could raise an objection that he should recuse himself during the recount but hesitated to do so and still continued to read the results.
Chief Peete said Advocate Molise was busy canvassing votes for Dr Mokitimi before the elections.
“One could not blame him for that action because Dr Mokitimi was the one who gave him a job,” he said.
“Maybe he was doing that to secure his job,” Chief Peete added.
Chief Motšoene said he could not get into details of the motion before the sitting of the Senate.
Advocate Molise said he was not surprised by the accusations levelled against him.
He said Chief Peete and Senator Motšoene raised the same allegations before but failed to give evidence to support their allegations.
He denied that he counted the results alone.
“It is not true that I cheated the vote count, it was done live on national television,” he said.
“We conducted the counting for a second time in the presence of the police and LCN and found the same outcome. These people have lobbied each other to vote for them not knowing that some would vote for their opponent, I did nothing wrong,” he said.
Chief Moholobela Seeiso of Matelile said he was not aware of the motion.
He said he had however learnt that there is a group of Senators that is not satisfied with the election results.
He said he fails to understand the fight because Dr Mokitimi won the elections fair and square.
Last night, Dr Mokitimi told thepost that the complainants are angry after she won the election and “they have failed to accept the election results”.
She said it is unfortunate that they are dragging her clerk into the war.
“They just don’t accept the results and they now wrongly accuse my clerk of something he did not do,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
MASERU – HIGH Court judge, Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha, is today expected to hear a case filed by nine Principal Secretaries who were fired by the government this week.
The PS’ rushed to the High Court yesterday to halt their expulsion after they were booted out on Tuesday.
They rushed to the High Court seeking to block the government from firing them since negotiations for their exit were still going on.
However, the government then announced that it was terminating their contracts with immediate effect.
Labour Minister Richards Ramoeletsi announced on radio that the government had decided to terminate the employment contracts of 25 principal secretaries despite their resistance.
He said the government will soon publish vacancies in the offices of all principal secretaries, not only the nine principal secretaries’ positions.
“Every Mosotho including the current principal secretaries are free to apply,” Ramoeletsi said.
The minister said the current government has reduced ministers from 27 to 14 and “this decision was done to strengthen service delivery in the country and to save the government funds to create jobs”.
He said the second step will be to reduce the number of principal secretaries from 27 to 14.
“The government found 22 principal secretaries in office after five resigned before the general elections,” he said.
He added that currently the government has 25 principal secretaries after some vacancies were filled.
He said the government has been in talks with the principal secretaries to discuss the best ways to end their contracts “in a transparent way that aligns with international standards”.
He said negotiations with the PS’ began on January 26, 2023 and ended last Friday without an agreement.
Ramoeletsi said during the negotiations it became clear that the government had to reduce the number of PS’ from 25 to 14.
“The government tabled different ways to succeed in reducing the number.”
He said the methods included contesting for the job, changing jobs and maintaining the same salary, and taking the worker for retirement “or the principal secretaries should be re-interviewed for the jobs”.
Ramoeletsi said they will pay the principal secretaries a three months’ salary for notice and also pay them 25 percent of their contract salary that was still outstanding.
He said the principal secretaries pleaded with him to get all their outstanding salaries on their contracts including all their benefits like electricity, water, phone allowances, accommodation and vehicles.
“But what they want is not supported by the labour law, (and) our negotiations then failed,” he said.
He said after they failed to agree with the principal secretaries the government decided to part ways with them.
“The government is doing it under Section 65 of the Labour Code,” he said.
He advised those who did not take their leave days to do so.
The nine principal secretaries who took the matter to court are Thabo Motoko, Tlhopheho Sefali, Kamoho Matlama, Dira Khama, Bereng Makotoko, Retšelisitsoe Mohale, Lira Moeti, ’Mamonyane Bohloko and ’Masekhobe Moholobela while the respondents are the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.
They argue that the government is terminating their contracts prematurely and that “the subsequent decision of the prime minister to pay us cash in lieu of notice equivalent to three months of notice is a serious matter that must be addressed urgently”.
They also said the government is moving away from the contracts signed with the previous administration “in a manner that constitutes an anticipatory breach, giving rise on the part of the applicants to an immediate entitlement to exercise their remedies in law”.
They said they are unhappy that they have been directed to proceed to take their remaining leave days starting from Monday this week based on speculation that they have been booted out of their public service.
“The applicants maintain that the practical consequences of forced taking of leave days may turn out to be invalid,” the court papers read.
Nkheli Liphoto
