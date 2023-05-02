News
From destitution to the boardroom
MASERU – Abandoned and disowned by his father at a young age, life seemed headed for the doldrums for Advocate Makhetha Motšoari.
The Sesotho adage “mohale o tsoa maroleng” fits well into the successful lawyer’s narrative.
Despite the childhood hardships, he has grown to become a top lawyer and businessman, running a travel and tourism venture, family counselling business and is a farmer of reckon.
“For a person to shine, he has to experience some pain,” says Advocate Motšoari, who is also the Chairperson of the Police Compliance Authority (CPA) and Chairperson of Lesotho Council of Tourism.
“At first I saw nothing wrong that my father was rarely at home and my mother was doing odd jobs to make ends meet because I was too young to understand,” Advocate Motšoari says.
The 42-year-old lawyer says he learned to mend shoes because his mother could not afford to buy him new ones when he was in primary school.
“When the shoes became worn out beyond repair I started going to school wearing gumboots and when they became torn I learned how to patch them. This lessened my mother’s burden because now all she had to concentrate on was to bring food in the house,” he recalls.
It was at this time the young Motšoari started a small commercial farming business, growing vegetables from the family’s small garden and selling the produce in his rural Matelile village, in Mafeteng district.
“My mother never told us about what was happening with our father. We were six siblings. He would come home after a while and we would see him at a distance and happily run to meet him, jumping around him as we helped carry his luggage,” he says.
He remembers having no money to pay school fees after passing Standard Seven.
The school principal facilitated for the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) to pay for his fees from Form A to Form C.
It was after he passed Form C and was going to another school when he discovered why his father was behaving errantly.
“My mother did not tell me that there was a problem between the two of them, but told me to go to my father’s workplace to ask for money,” he recalls.
His father worked in the mines in Welkom, Free State, at the time.
“This time things were really tough that my mother could not put a cent on the table hence she sent me to South Africa to meet my father,” he reminisces.
When he arrived at the mine, things took a dark turn.
“I was told that my father lived in the mine compound but to my surprise I didn’t see him until the next morning,” he says.
Advocate Motšoari remembers standing by the mine gate hoping to see his father when he checked in or out but that didn’t happen.
Mine workers asked him what he was doing there at the gate and he told them that he was looking for his father.
“My father had changed his name hence I struggled to find him and his location.”
He says he learnt this from a mineworker from the same area of Matelile who took him to spend the night at his quarters, helping him to find his father the next day.
“That man gave me bread in the morning and told me to wait at the gate as my father would arrive anytime soon.”
Advocate Motšoari’s father eventually arrived.
“Instead of being pleased to see me, he angrily shouted at me and asked what I was doing there, saying I was going to humiliate him.”
His father ordered him to return to Lesotho.
“It was a horrible day for me. I cannot even recall if he gave me the money my mother had asked for.”
The father then took him on a long drive to a place where he was staying: a squatter camp full of corrugated iron shacks.
“Boom! What a bomb! He had another family there.”
“As we entered the house, he introduced me to a lady in that house that this is Makhetha and told me to meet my other family.”
He was ordered to sleep on a couch.
It was a nightmare for him. He could not sleep peacefully trying to connect all the dots and it started to make sense why his father had abandoned them.
Come morning, he was sent back home where he asked his mother why she had not told him the situation.
“My mother did not answer me, but I believed she wanted me to see for myself, which I did.”
At the end of the year, his father came home to take all his children with him leaving his wife behind.
Advocate Motšoari says he chose to stay behind with his mother.
“I told him that he could take my other siblings but not me, I told him I would stay with my mother.”
It was at that moment when he lost his father for good.
“My father told me that if I stayed I should consider him dead as he would not support me in any form. He said he would not give me money as he had disowned me.”
Advocate Motšoari says he never thought his father was serious about it.
“But I discovered that he was serious. For two years, he didn’t come home and didn’t send us any money.”
He proceeded to the new school for senior high school after the principal facilitated government sponsorship for him.
His results were not good enough to earn him a university place.
Advocate Motšoari decided to go to South Africa to plead with his father to help him further his education.
“He was disinterested.”
“Although he allowed me to live with him, he only gave me M150 when a private school I had approached to supplement required M900.”
Advocate Motšoari says he told the principal about his problem. The principal paid the tuition fee from his own pocket.
Advocate Motšoari gave the principal M100 and started a small business with the remaining M50.
“I bought cigarettes and some vegetables to sell on the streets so that I would be able to have transport to and from school,” he says. “It became a habit as my siblings were also interested and started to assist me.”
He says he would leave the business in the hands of his siblings when he went to school. His father had not enrolled his siblings at school despite education being free in South Africa.
After some time, when he was about to complete his high school studies, Advocate Motšoari’s father fell terminally ill. His father’s deathbed words further riled Advocate Motšoari.
“His last words to me were that there was R1 000 which he had kept in the house. My siblings and I should take it as transport money back home in Lesotho because he could see that he was going to die,” he recalls.
The father, says Advocate Motšoari, told him they should not claim anything from the family in Welkom, the M1 000 was all there was for them.
After his father’s burial in Lesotho, Advocate Motšoari went back to South Africa to sit for exams, which he passed.
He applied to study law at the National University of Lesotho (NUL).
His mother went from house to house in the village borrowing money for his transport to the university in Roma as well as his upkeep pending the NMDS paying his stipend.
“My mother was in tears as she helped me.”
He says that was when their life changed as a family.
With his first stipend, he made sure that his family changed for the better.
“I was now the bread winner of the family, with my student money I took my siblings to school, took care of my mother and everything,” he says.
He credits Professor Kananelo Mosito for taking him in and guiding him as a young lawyer during his internship and after graduation.
“He motivated me to be who I am today. He shaped and groomed me until I had my own law firm.”
The difficult childhood made Advocate Motšoari vow that he was going to help other people.
He started with his family, helping his mother rear cattle and sheep.
She is now a livestock farmer and is in the national committee of wool producers.
“I told my mother that she would never suffer like she used to,” he says.
“She played her role as a mother. I told her I would not give her money but I would create projects which she would run and make a living for herself.”
To help other young, struggling lawyers, Advocate Motšoari makes sure that his law firm always has at least five to nine of them.
He also has a vibrant tourism business called Boqate Leisure Park in Ha-Leqele, about 10 kilometres south-east of Maseru city.
Advocate Motšoari tried his hand in politics under the All Basotho Convention (ABC), with the hope that he would be voted to parliament.
He failed twice in his Matelile constituency.
Former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane then appointed him to be the Cabinet Administrator Compliance and Assurance Specialist where he worked until he was appointed chairperson of Police
Compliance Authority, a position he is still holding.
Advocate Motšoari says he is working hard to create jobs through tourism because he has realised that Lesotho has a lot of sites that can attract tourists.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Floor-crossing Bill challenged
MASERU – AN attempt by the opposition to block the passing of a Bill that will stop floor-crossing in parliament failed on Monday with MPs from the ruling party voting for the new controversial law.
The opposition could only muster 40 votes with 64 MPs from Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) and its backers voting for the Bill. Sixteen MPs were not in parliament during the vote.
The RFP’s deputy leader, Justice Minister Nthomeng Majara, rushed the Bill to parliament amid fears that several MPs in her party were plotting to cross the floor and pass a motion of no-confidence against Matekane.
Opposition parties this week told thepost that they will now challenge the constitutionality of the Bill in the Constitutional Court once it is enacted into law and receives royal assent.
Machesetsa Mofomobe, who is the leader of the Basotho National Party (BNP), told parliament during debate before the vote that he would approach the Constitutional Court.
“If this Bill passes we will go and challenge it in the Constitutional Court, it goes parallel to the constitution,” Mofomobe said.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, argued that Chapter Two of the Constitution nullifies any law that contradicts the constitution.
He said it was wrong that the ruling side had pressed on to pass the Bill without first amending the constitution.
“The amendment of the constitution that accommodates this Bill is in the Omnibus Bill, they need to move together so that there is no conflict,” Professor Mahao said.
“We are not against it, it must be done the right way, that is all,” he said.
Professor Mahao said a message making rounds on social media that says no RFP member will vote with the opposition clearly indicates that the party is in trouble.
The Democratic Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu said the Bill should not have been picked out of the Omnibus Bill that aims to amend the entire constitution.
Mokhothu said because the constitution has not been amended to stop floor-crossing, the Bill that seeks to save the government from collapse will be unconstitutional.
The Bill also stipulates that a member who votes against his party during the budget process will lose their seat in parliament.
“The Bill contradicts the constitution, as it stands,” Mokhothu said.
“It is only the High Court that can forfeit the membership in the House,” he said.
Mokhothu was hackled by the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, whose party openly supports the government.
The LCD has three seats in parliament.
Metsing said Mokhothu should not have said what he had said because of his position as the official leader of the opposition.
“This issue will be debated when we go forward,” Metsing said, ahead of the vote that passed the Bill.
Mofomobe told the House that they had played a key role in creating the Omnibus Bill that the National Reforms Authority (NRA) prepared and sent to parliament last year.
He said Justice Majara was obviously trying to deal with troubles in the RFP which saw her hurriedly bringing the Bill to parliament without taking time to consider the constitutional implications.
Mofomobe said some MPs from the government side “are not happy with the Bill too because it is going to deny them their constitutional rights”.
He made it clear that he will challenge the Bill in the Constitutional Court as soon as it is passed.
“There are judgements where parliament was wrong,” he said.
The RFP deputy spokesman, Thabo Maretlane, said Mofomobe should stop talking about the RFP’s internal affairs.
“He should talk about his party and leave us alone,” Maretlane said.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, said to avoid court cases both the government and the opposition parties will have to meet first and discuss the Bill in the presence of legal experts.
The Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader Tefo Mapesela’s call to Justice Majara to withdraw the Bill went unheeded.
The bill, once enacted, will limit floor-crossing and the chances of a vote of no-confidence against the government.
It says MPs can only cross the floor during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker of Parliament after three years.
It states that MPs who cross the floor before or after that window will vacate their seat and face a fresh election.
It also says a vote of no confidence can only be moved once during parliament’s five-year tenure.
It also limits the powers of proportional representation MPs to vote against their party’s position in parliament.
Prime Minister Matekane urgently needed to pass the electoral bill to consolidate his power and insulate his government against growing manoeuvres from the opposition that is said to be plotting against him with some of his MPs.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Famo gangster convicted for killing soldier
MASERU – A FAMO gangster, Motlatsi Rantaoana, who fatally shot a soldier and injured another at the Maseru Border Post in 2017 has been convicted.
He will be sentenced in the High Court next Wednesday.
The court found Rantaoana guilty of fatally shooting Private Katleho Seliane of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).
Rantaoana was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Private Nkonyane.
He was also found guilty of being in possession of a firearm illegally.
The shooting of the two soldiers sparked a reprisal attack by soldiers. Ten soldiers are being charged with strangling three men and throwing their bodies in Mohale Dam.
They accused the three of being part of the gang that shot Privates Seliane and Nkonyane.
In her judgment, Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese said Rantaoana intentionally shot the two soldiers as he was willing and eager to kill anybody who would come in his way.
She said from the confession Rantaoana made, he was from the funeral of a member of his gang who had been shot dead.
She said Rantaoana was illegally in possession of a gun with intention to kill any opposing gang member who might appear in his way.
“This shows that the accused had an intention to kill any person as the gun was already cocked and ready to kill,” Justice Ralebese said.
She said even though Rantaoana said he was not aware that the two people were members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), he could have used some other means rather than to shoot.
Rantaoana told the court that had he known that the people who wanted to speak to him were soldiers, he could have surrendered and talked to them.
Through his lawyer, Advocate Lehlohonolo Maseli, Rantaoana said he did not know that the people who attacked him were soldiers as they did not introduce themselves to him.
The court heard that during their arrival at the border post, the famo gangsters were attacked by two men dressed in private clothes who wanted their guns.
But they were hesitant to hand them over to them.
Rantaoana said he quarrelled with the soldiers until they physically fought one another.
Later, he backed off and joined his gang but the two men tailed him.
“They seemed very angry and wanted to fight. I feared they were from the Seakhi group,” the court heard.
Faced with a turbulent and volatile situation, Rantaoana said he shot Private Seliane twice on the neck adding he was acting in self-defence.
However, Justice Ralebese reasoned in her judgement that Rantaoana could have at least shot in the air to give the two men a warning that they were in danger.
“You could have told the men that you would shoot to see their reaction,” she said, adding that the convicted would have alternatively shot in the air or listened to his peers as they were telling him to let go of the man.
Justice Ralebese said the court could not believe that he had acted in self-defence as the men he shot were not armed.
She said the convicted had an intention to kill the two people because he was still ‘mad’ after burying one of his own.
Justice Ralebese said the court believed that Rantaoana shot the soldiers in fear as he thought they were members of a rival gang.
“The court accepts that the accused was under the impression that he was being attacked by a Famo gangster hence he decided to shoot,” she said.
She said that act does not justify the fact that he shot with the intention to kill.
“Shooting a person twice on the neck shows that he wanted to kill the person,” she said.
“Therefore the court finds you guilty of murdering Pvt Seliane,” she said.
She said Rantaoana descended on Pvt Halekethe Nkonyane with bullets after fatally shooting Pvt Seliane.
Pvt Nkonyane sustained gun shots on the chest.
“The court still finds you guilty of attempted murder and being in possession of an unlawful firearm,” she said.
Regarding the street vendor who was also fatally shot, Justice Ralebese said the court could not believe that it was Rantaoana who killed him.
She said the crown failed to provide enough evidence that would incriminate Rantaoana.
So the court found the accused not guilty in this murder and was acquitted from the charge.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
BNP official in big trouble
MASERU – NEWLY elected Basotho National Party (BNP) spokesperson David Letela says the army is after him.
Letela told a press conference yesterday that the army has instructed him to report to the Makoanyane Barracks instead of its headquarters after he criticised the commander during a radio interview.
He said he has declined the invitation.
Letela said he is now afraid to live in his own house after he narrowly escaped being nabbed by individuals whom he claimed were soldiers at his home on Tuesday night.
But the army has denied that it had anything to do with the Tuesday events.
Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola told thepost last night that they do not have any interest in politics.
“It is not true that we called any politician, we are only focused on the security of the country and all the citizens,” he said.
He said the army does not have powers to dictate what people say on radio stations.
“There is freedom of expression in this country,” Lt Col Lekola said.
However, Letela was adamant that the army was out to get him following some remarks he made against Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela. He was speaking during an interview with ACL Radio station on Tuesday.
Letela said he reported the matter to Thetsane police. He said he had told the police that his life was in danger after some individuals he claimed were soldiers had visited his house at night.
The police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said he was not aware of the matter when approached for comment last night.
Letela told the radio station that Lt Gen Letsoela “should not forget that those who came before him with the same tendencies are in jail for the fifth year due to bad behaviour”.
“I will not thank the incompetent army of General Letsoela that is doing things incompetently,” he said.
He said he could foresee “a black cloud hovering over the army and its management”.
Letela said the army as an institution “will be destroyed because of politics”.
“He is going to destroy that institution, this is a wake-up call to him,” he said.
Letela said he was in the middle of the interview when the host, Lebese Molati, told him to stop immediately because the army had called him instructing that he should end the interview.
The programme in which Letela was a guest starts at 12 noon and ends at 2pm but on that day it ended abruptly. The radio station switched to music without providing an explanation.
Both Molati and his manager, ’Mantolo Mohale, could not be reached for comment last night.
Letela left the studio and he said he arrived at his house at around 7:30 pm, and he left soon after to go to a nearby grocery shop.
When he came back he saw a car turning off its headlights at his home.
“I then saw soldiers at the gate,” he said.
“I immediately recalled that I was wanted by the army. The army had made several calls instructing me to meet them at the barracks.”
After he saw those soldiers Letela said he fled and hid in a safer place.
“I went back to my house at 1am and found that the soldiers were no more there,” he said.
“I was scared to sleep there and I left the place again.”
Letela said he was scared even to drive to the nearest police station.
Letela had been at the ACL Radio talking about the ordeal of his leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, whose bodyguard’s gun has been seized by the army.
Mofomobe says the gun has still not been returned to his bodyguard.
Speaking at the same conference, Mofomobe said the army had told him that they were going to conduct investigations on the gun.
He said the army told them to fetch the gun the next day at the police headquarters.
He said the army has not handed back the gun to date.
What baffles him is that gun licences are regulated by the police and not the army.
“They took that gun by force, maybe they want to put my life at risk so that I am attacked easily,” Mofomobe said.
He said Letela went to the ACL Radio to talk about the same issue.
Mofomobe said the next day Letela reported to the party that he had received a phone call from a cell number which was revealed by the true caller application as an LDF rapid response contact.
He said a soldier called Ramoroke asked Letela about his whereabouts so that they could meet him.
But he told him that he could not make it as he was far away.
On Sunday, the same soldier called him again asking to meet him but Letela said they could meet at the BNP office at 2pm.
But that soldier did not come.
On Tuesday Letela received another call from the army asking him to go to Makoanyane Barracks.
“I told him not to go there,” Mofomobe said.
He said the soldiers went on to threaten Letela that if he did not come they would come and collect him themselves.
Mofomobe reiterated that on Tuesday night unknown gunmen arrived at Letela’s house. He said it is the police’s responsibility to take criminals to court.
Nkheli Liphoto
