From taxi rank to Parliament
MASERU – WHILE Lehlohonolo Mosoang might be a National Independent Party (NIP) MP, his heart is with the Democratic Congress (DC) leader Pakalitha Mosisili – his political godfather.
He says he only joined the NIP instead of the DC because its leadership is more approachable than other political parties.
Mosoang, arguably the youngest MP, says in terms of leadership style and achievements, “Mosisili surpasses all”.
“I loved his style of politics,” Mosoang, the only MP for the NIP, says.
He praises Mosisili for “achieving a lot” in terms of infrastructure development. He cited the building of schools and roads as some clear examples of his milestone achievements.
“During droughts, Mosisili would go out to seek food aid to save people from starvation. I take him as my role model in politics,” he says.
Growing up, Mosoang was not active in politics.
“But I saw that there was a big gap in parliament to address problems affecting the youth. I realised that being in parliament would be a conduit through which I could make voices of the youths heard,” he says.
Mosoang believes the problems affecting youths can only be understood and solved by a person who understands young people.
“I am here to help solve such problems,” Mosoang says, adding that youths are desperate for jobs.
“Those who want start-up money for income generating projects usually struggle because they do not have the capital to translate their dreams into practicality. They are trapped in wretched poverty,” he says.
He accuses politicians of failing to keep their promises.
Mosoang says he did not want to join “big politics” because his chances of success would be slim.
“I then looked around and the NIP came to my mind. There would be no long bureaucracy to meet the party’s leadership as is the case in other parties,” he says.
Mosoang has achieved what seemed impossible to those around him.
The young man knows what it means to battle for passengers in the wee hours in the sleepy and filthy taxi rank of Quthing as a sedan taxi driver.
He knows the rough and tough life of being hired as a driver where he would be given a daily target by taxi owners.
Dressed in sneakers and jeans as he usually does when he is not in parliament, Mosoang says he was mocked by fellow drivers at the taxi rank when he told them about his wish to try his luck in the rough and tumble life of politics.
But that did not dampen the 29-year-old’s spirit.
He contested in the October 7 polls under the NIP flag, led by Kimetso Mathaba in his home constituency of Sempe, which is sandwiched by the Sebapala and Qomo-Qomong rivers in Quthing district.
Fellow drivers looked down on him because of his age and the party he wanted to use as a vehicle to parliament.
“The NIP is not that popular like other big parties in the country. So when I disclosed to my colleagues that I had thrown my weight behind Mathaba, they laughed at me,” Mosoang recalls.
“They thought I was hallucinating.”
Throughout the interview in his personal car, Mosoang was meticulous in his responses.
The father of one said his parents have not been active in party politics and he doesn’t remember seeing them following any political movement.
Mosoang says he also loves the motto of his party: “No to Gender Based Violence (GBV)”.
He says the NIP wants to use agriculture to lift Basotho out of poverty.
“There is no life without agriculture. Lesotho should migrate from subsistence farming to commercial farming,” Mosoang says.
Because of the problems that affected the DC candidate in the Sempe constituency, the DC struck a deal with NIP for its members to vote for the NIP candidate. That is how Mosoang made it into parliament.
Mosoang says youths should be able to stand up and do things for themselves.
“The plight for the jobless youths is just unbearable. It is a dreadful one. They need assistance,” says Mosoang, lamenting the increase in crime and the use of drugs by young people.
Sempe, like other constituencies in the foothills, is grappling with complexities of infrastructure development like proper roads, electricity and other social amenities.
Mosoang says gravel roads are usually washed away by heavy rains, while a bridge connecting some roads in his constituency has since collapsed making movement difficult.
One of his goals in the constituency in his five-year term is to address Gender Based Violence (GBV), including the plight of men.
“Men suffer silently in their homes and do not usually disclose that they go through hell in their families,” says Mosoang, who has since separated from his wife.
Like many Basotho who are raised in the rural areas, Mosoang looked after animals as a young man.
He has also tasted the difficult life of herders and had to endure pouring rains and the baking sun while looking after livestock.
After performing badly in his Lesotho General Certificate of Secondary Education (LGCSE) examinations in 2016, Mosoang was frustrated and did not further his studies due to financial hardships in his family.
Mosoang says he landed a job as a driver, carrying goods from town to people’s homes using a van.
He says all hell broke loose when Covid-19 struck and wreaked havoc globally.
“I lost my job and went back to square one,” says Mosoang, who later landed a job as a 4+1 driver in his home town.
He says being a 4+1 driver also shaped him as a young man – a job he credits for shaping him into a resilient character.
Majara Molupe
Matekane faces big fight
MASERU-PRIME Minister Sam Matekane faces his first real test as anger swells over the government’s proposed minimum wage for the private sector.
Trade unions this week angrily rejected the six percent increase proposed by the government’s Wages Advisory Board.
The proposed wages, published in the government gazette on Tuesday, will only be official after being signed off by the Minister of Labour.
The board is now waiting for stakeholders’ representations on the recommendations before submitting them to the minister.
But unions say they will not accept the “pittances” and are bracing for a fight.
They say they told the board that they will not accept anything less than 20 percent.
Trade unions will meet today to discuss how they will react to the proposed wages.
“We are meeting on Thursday as a coalition of trade unions to discuss the way forward because we are not happy with the government’s decision to increase wages by only six percent,” said Sam Mokhele, the secretary general of the National Clothing, Textile and Allied Workers’ Union (NACTWU).
Matekane had made huge promises to workers during his election campaign last year.
Workers were therefore expecting a 20 percent bump on their salaries as a start before he delivers on other promises.
But as the economy stutters and companies struggle to survive, the government has found itself unable to wring a decent wage increase from employers.
The Wages Advisory Board has to strike a balance between the interests of the workers and those of the employers. With two parties to appease, the board often takes the middle road. That delicate balancing act has angered unions.
“We are not just angry with the government but are also disappointed,” Mokhele said.
“What impact will the six percent increment make on these poor people who have nothing?”
Mokhele said during their several meetings with the government and the Wages Advisory Board, they made it clear that the inflation rate has risen “therefore the salaries should be raised by 20 percent and not less”.
“The government has not even called us to a meeting to explain this disgraceful minimum wage. It has been imposed on us,” he said.
He said during his campaign, Matekane promised factory workers a minimum wage of M4 000, new houses, schools close to their residences and free transport to work.
“He failed to deliver all those promises, he failed us dismally,” Mokhele said.
He said many workers left their political parties to vote for Matekane as they hoped he would change their lives.
“This minimum wage is going to worsen the situation.”
Mokhele said many workers stay on the outskirts of Maseru and have to pay hefty prices for transport every month.”
“I think (the government does) not think about the workers.”
The Independent Democratic Union of Lesotho (IDUL)’s deputy general secretary, May Rathakane, said they are now consulting workers on the way forward.
“So far the workers are not happy,” Rathakane said.
“Prime Minister Sam Matekane is not delivering what he has promised. We need a living wage.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Matekane attacked
MASERU-OPPOSITION parties this week took a swipe at Prime Minister Sam Matekane who they accused of failing to live up to his new government’s 100-day action plan.
The opposition spoke in reaction to Matekane’s speech earlier this week where he spoke glowingly of what he said were his government’s big achievements.
They said Matekane spoke about things he never promised, leaving behind issues he had promised to tackle during his inauguration speech last October.
The parties complained that Matekane had delayed delivering the 100-days’ speech because he had nothing to say.
They accused him of lacking clear programmes to drive the government.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, accused the Prime Minister of being “weak and incompetent”.
“His speech on Tuesday did not answer anything,” Mofomobe said, adding that “he (Matekane) is incapable of leading because he does not have the confidence to even stand in front of the camera”.
Mofomobe said Matekane’s speech was “embarrassing because it was pre-recorded”.
He said Matekane had promised to establish a performance contract within 10 days of taking over as Prime Minister but that was never done.
“Where is that contract?” Mofomobe said.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, said Matekane had promised to deliver a plan to cut government expenditure.
“They promised a transparent recruitment where there would be no nepotism,” Kabi said.
He said Matekane also promised to pay all social workers and to investigate the whereabouts of all the government properties including vehicles and machinery.
He said they were expecting him to implement performance contracts that he promised so that workers do not sit on social media all day.
The Democratic Congress (DC) deputy leader, Motlalentoa Letsosa, said he was “shocked to hear Matekane not talking about his promises”.
He said Matekane promised to get back the missing M6.1 billion but he did not talk about it in his speech.
“He talked about changing damaged electricity lights, painting airports and planting flowers and launching trackers,” Letsosa said.
He said all of these were not in his 100-day action plan.
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) secretary-general, Lebohang Thotanyana, said the speech did not match promises he had made.
“His speech is now a mixed bag,” Thotanyana said.
Thotanyana said Matekane did not make good progress because they never focused on a clear programme to follow.
PROMISES MADE DURING INAUGURATION
1. Develop a plan for improving aid and donor coordination and organise a meeting with donors within 10 days.
2. Meet with districts administrators and council chairpersons within 10 days.
3. Meet the media and civil society within 15 days.
4. Take action on the unaccounted M6.1 and make it public within 15 days.
5. Develop, publish and implement a crime control programme within 15 days.
6. Performance contract for PM and ministers and publicise it within 30 days.
7. Performance contracts for principal secretaries and publicise it within 30 days.
8. Establish and publicise corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty program within 30 days.
9. Prepare a report on all companies that government has shares in within 30 days.
10. Prepare a list of people that the government owes money and make recommendations within 30 days.
11. Report on budget monitoring for all ongoing capital projects indicate which projects to close within 30 days.
12. Develop a reporting plan for all state owned enterprises and publicise it within 30 days.
13. Identify areas of public financial wastage and make recommendations within 60 days.
14. Develop tools to standardize performance reporting and reflection for the entire government within 100 days.
15. Develop citizen monitoring and reporting on performance of public sector within 100 days.
16. Take stock of government fleet, rationalise it, and provide each local authority with at least 1 vehicle within 100 days.
17. Pay outstanding allowances of village health workers within 100 days.
18. Deploy relevant public officials to the authority of DA’s and councils within 100 days.
19. Develop and implement a plan to unnecessary government spending through fleet management within 100 days.
WHAT WAS PRESENTED AFTER 100 DAYS
1. There will be a citizen engagement on service delivery and accountability.
2. Reduced the cabinet from 37 to 15.
3. Paid owed service providers 460 million.
4. Repaired roads and bridges.
5. Made sure that the streets lights in Maseru are fully working.
6. Renovating the Moshoeshoe 1 international airport.
7. Established long lasting unity and collaboration between the security institutions.
8. Launched a microchip to track stolen animals.
9. Recruitment of new DCEO experienced employees to tackle corruption.
10. The government will meet all the reforms process stakeholders to discuss the way forward.
11. Ending nepotism in the government ministries.
12. Visited the Lesotho Defense Force contingent in Mozambique.
Nkheli Liphoto
Businessman shot dead
MASERU-CLEMENT Makhethe, the Qoaling businessman gunned down at his gate last Friday, had been stalked by crime since 2018.
His widow, ’Maitumeleng Makhethe, told thepost yesterday that his death could have been avoided if the police had solved the previous crimes perpetrated against the couple, their family and businesses.
Makhethe said none of the previous seven cases they reported to the police since 2018 had been solved.
The couple ran two bars in Lesia and Tsoapo-le-Bolila in Maseru. Makhethe was shot dead at his gate and his car was stolen.
Makhethe said she was worried that even her husband’s murder might not be solved.
“I have given a statement to the police but I already know that they will say they will investigate this crime and it will only end there,” Makhethe said.
She has RCI numbers of all the unsolved cases they reported to the police.
The first case was reported on April 14, 2018, after armed robbers stormed their home demanding money and blankets.
“I had to give them because my husband was at the shop so I was alone and had no choice,” she said.
The family decided to put burglar bars but the contractor did not finish the door leading to the house from the garage.
In early June 2018, thieves broke in and stole M50 000.
On June 24, 2018, their bar at Lesia was robbed.
A month later thieves ambushed the couple on their way from town and beat the husband. The thieves, she said, then tried to grab her handbag but some passersby intervened and they ran away.
There were burglaries at their business in October 2018, September 2019 as well as November and December 2020.
Makhethe said none of those cases has been solved.
She said around midnight on Friday she saw her husband’s car, through a CCTV camera, approaching their gate. She saw him get out of the car to open the gate.
“I immediately heard gunshots and I saw the car leaving the gate,” she said.
Makhethe said she called her husband’s phone but it was off.
“After midnight people gathered here and they told me that my husband was shot and left at the gate while I thought they shot him and took him somewhere.”
Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said he is not officially aware of Makhethe’s murder but had seen the news on social media.
He promised that the police will explain what happened to the other cases that the Makhethes have reported since 2018.
Relebohile Tšepe
