News
‘From village girl to MP’
MASERU – ’Mamokete Ntšekhe, always elegantly dressed, nowadays delivers lively debates in Parliament. But it has not always been like that.
Ntšekhe knows what it means to be poor.
“I used to have a crust of dirt on my body,” Ntšekhe, the first woman to be elected into parliament in the Mphosong constituency, says.
Growing up in the hard-to-reach area of Bobete in Thaba-Tseka, Ntšekhe’s daily struggle was how she would survive the next day.
“Life was hard. I know the tough life of a Mosotho girl in the rural areas of the country. I know how to collect wood and draw water,” she says.
But she fought against all odds, underlining her resilience as a politician who has refused to be defined by her background.
Her fortunes now have dramatically changed. Today as an MP she is fighting for the betterment of the people of her Mphosong constituency.
A mother and a nurse, Ntšekhe says she has experienced debilitating stories from women suffering from abuse.
“I want to be the voice of the voiceless in Parliament,” Ntšekhe says. “There is a lot of injustice against women and girls in almost every corner of the country.”
During her days as a nurse, Ntšekhe realised that these injustices against women need to be addressed. Men, she says, are the biggest perpetrators.
“Some women end up hiding their health booklets so that their husbands do not see that they are using family planning methods to prevent unplanned pregnancies,” she says.
“Being an MP accords me an opportunity to amplify my efforts to protect women and other vulnerable groups. My experience as a nurse has shown me that many women are not even aware that they are being abused,” she says.
The job, she says, opened her eyes and pushed her to organise outreach programmes for men living in rural areas because “they seem to lack understanding on some family planning issues”.
Calm and down to earth, Ntšekhe is not one of those Basotho career politicians.
“I have never put on a T-shirt associated with any political party,” she says.
After successfully completing her studies at Khethisa High School, she enrolled with the National University of Lesotho (NUL) to pursue a BSc degree in Midwifery in 2005.
When the Prime Minister Sam Matekane, a super-rich businessman, launched a political party, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), Ntšekhe decided to join the fray.
“I felt an urge to join him to drive the vision, so I decided to contest the elections,” Ntšekhe says.
“My work is no longer limited to advocacy. I now also make laws and policies in Parliament to protect vulnerable groups such as women. Awareness is also critical for women to know their rights.
Women should know that there are many opportunities out there for them,” Ntšekhe says.
Another cause for her is to ensure that women take part in mainstream economic activities.
To achieve this, she says, women should get improved access to information.
The plight of children failing to attend school because of lack of school fees is another of her concerns.
“It should be clear to parents that it is their responsibility to take their children to school in order to pave their future through education. It is heart-rending to see children looking after animals instead of going to schools,” she says.
She says there are also cases of child-headed families that affect some children’s ability to go to school.
“Regrettably, children are the ones suffering and their education is compromised,” laments Ntšekhe.
“We have tried as a family to assist some children go to school but there are still many outside schools. We have limited resources to take a larger number,” says Ntšekhe, a businesswoman with interests in mining, technology and courier services.
She says a pressing issue that needs urgent attention is the scourge of child marriages that are common in most rural areas in the country.
“We have to make noise about this issue because it has a devastating impact on the lives of the girl child. Girls have to go to school so that they can get high paying jobs in future,” she says, adding that parents should not look at the brideprice at the expense of their children’s future.
She alludes to her own success as an example of how education can change the fortunes of girls from poor backgrounds.
For her high school studies, Ntšekhe moved from Mokhotlong to Leribe’s Khethisa in 2003.
“That is where I met my husband,” Ntšekhe recalls, adding that the father of her children is her soul mate and crediting him with supporting her political and business interests.
After completing her studies at the NUL, she worked at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital but later left for South Africa to join her husband, who was already there.
“Things were rough there. I had no job,” Ntšekhe says, attributing the situation to South Africa’s long procedure for one to be admitted as a nurse.
Faced with the difficulty, the couple started an Information and Technology (IT) company.
“As a nurse, I did not have the skills to run the company. I knew nothing about IT issues. But I was effective as an administrator and overseer of the company,” says Ntšekhe, who helps the needy by doing sharecropping with them in their fields.
“With the scarce resources I have, I want to invest in rural development to change the economic landscape of my constituency,” says Ntšekhe, who holds a Masters in Nursing Intensive Care obtained from Wits University in South Africa in 2014.
In 2021, a few months before becoming an MP, Ntšekhe obtained a Certificate in Business Development and Entrepreneurship from UNISA.
Ntšekhe is in the process of enrolling with the University of Cape Town to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA).
She describes the death of her mother in 2010 as the saddest moment of her life.
“Three days before I graduated from the NUL, I lost my mother. What made matters worse for me is that she was sick. She just collapsed,” says, fighting back some tears.
“I was crowned the best student in nursing but regrettably, my mother was not there to witness the moment,” says Ntšekhe, adding that her ultimate goal is to establish a foundation to take care of orphans and vulnerable children.
Majara Molupe
News
‘Letsoepa ordered Khetheng killing’
News
Knives out for Senate president, deputy
MASERU – THE President of the Senate Dr ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi and her deputy, Tsukutlane Au, are facing ouster after they were slapped with a no-confidence letter.
A group of senators led by Principal Chief of Leribe, Joel Motšoene, are challenging Dr Mokitimi’s election, four months after she won elections for the Senate’s top job.
Chief Motšoene filed the no-confidence motion last week.
The motion will be raised immediately during the official opening of the Senate on March 7.
Chief Motšoene told thepost last night that there were some irregularities during the election of the Senate presiding officers.
He said they believe the elections were rigged.
“I will therefore present a motion of no-confidence towards the House of Senate before attending the Appropriation Bill which is going to be presented before the MPs,” he said.
Dr Mokitimi dodged a bullet a few months ago when the Senators demanded a recount of the votes.
The votes were recounted and still she came out the winner.
The recount of the ballots was conducted after some 12 Senators demanded that they be verified after alleging that the election might have been rigged.
The senators said they wanted to see the ballots to prove that the numbers tallied and that Dr Mokitimi indeed beat Koeneng Principal Chief Peete Lesaoana Peete in the November 3 election.
Chief Peete said one of the reasons behind the motion against the Senate President is that she does not want peace.
He said the Senate business does not operate well under her supervision.
“She enjoys seeing us separated in the House,” he said, adding that even during the elections, they raised several objections but they were not taken into consideration.
Chief Peete said there was no transparency during the elections as the ballots were seen by the President’s clerk alone.
“During the counting of ballots, the person in charge has to read the votes publicly,” he charged.
But to their surprise, the President’s clerk Advocate Tšeliso Molise was the only one who saw the votes and did not show them.
Chief Peete said they raised an objection and requested a recount which was done but the same thing was still repeated.
He said they requested Advocate Molise to recuse himself but he refused and continued to read the results.
He said this to them was an indication that he was hiding something from them because there was no way they could raise an objection that he should recuse himself during the recount but hesitated to do so and still continued to read the results.
Chief Peete said Advocate Molise was busy canvassing votes for Dr Mokitimi before the elections.
“One could not blame him for that action because Dr Mokitimi was the one who gave him a job,” he said.
“Maybe he was doing that to secure his job,” Chief Peete added.
Chief Motšoene said he could not get into details of the motion before the sitting of the Senate.
Advocate Molise said he was not surprised by the accusations levelled against him.
He said Chief Peete and Senator Motšoene raised the same allegations before but failed to give evidence to support their allegations.
He denied that he counted the results alone.
“It is not true that I cheated the vote count, it was done live on national television,” he said.
“We conducted the counting for a second time in the presence of the police and LCN and found the same outcome. These people have lobbied each other to vote for them not knowing that some would vote for their opponent, I did nothing wrong,” he said.
Chief Moholobela Seeiso of Matelile said he was not aware of the motion.
He said he had however learnt that there is a group of Senators that is not satisfied with the election results.
He said he fails to understand the fight because Dr Mokitimi won the elections fair and square.
Last night, Dr Mokitimi told thepost that the complainants are angry after she won the election and “they have failed to accept the election results”.
She said it is unfortunate that they are dragging her clerk into the war.
“They just don’t accept the results and they now wrongly accuse my clerk of something he did not do,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Fired PS’ take battle to court
MASERU – HIGH Court judge, Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha, is today expected to hear a case filed by nine Principal Secretaries who were fired by the government this week.
The PS’ rushed to the High Court yesterday to halt their expulsion after they were booted out on Tuesday.
They rushed to the High Court seeking to block the government from firing them since negotiations for their exit were still going on.
However, the government then announced that it was terminating their contracts with immediate effect.
Labour Minister Richards Ramoeletsi announced on radio that the government had decided to terminate the employment contracts of 25 principal secretaries despite their resistance.
He said the government will soon publish vacancies in the offices of all principal secretaries, not only the nine principal secretaries’ positions.
“Every Mosotho including the current principal secretaries are free to apply,” Ramoeletsi said.
The minister said the current government has reduced ministers from 27 to 14 and “this decision was done to strengthen service delivery in the country and to save the government funds to create jobs”.
He said the second step will be to reduce the number of principal secretaries from 27 to 14.
“The government found 22 principal secretaries in office after five resigned before the general elections,” he said.
He added that currently the government has 25 principal secretaries after some vacancies were filled.
He said the government has been in talks with the principal secretaries to discuss the best ways to end their contracts “in a transparent way that aligns with international standards”.
He said negotiations with the PS’ began on January 26, 2023 and ended last Friday without an agreement.
Ramoeletsi said during the negotiations it became clear that the government had to reduce the number of PS’ from 25 to 14.
“The government tabled different ways to succeed in reducing the number.”
He said the methods included contesting for the job, changing jobs and maintaining the same salary, and taking the worker for retirement “or the principal secretaries should be re-interviewed for the jobs”.
Ramoeletsi said they will pay the principal secretaries a three months’ salary for notice and also pay them 25 percent of their contract salary that was still outstanding.
He said the principal secretaries pleaded with him to get all their outstanding salaries on their contracts including all their benefits like electricity, water, phone allowances, accommodation and vehicles.
“But what they want is not supported by the labour law, (and) our negotiations then failed,” he said.
He said after they failed to agree with the principal secretaries the government decided to part ways with them.
“The government is doing it under Section 65 of the Labour Code,” he said.
He advised those who did not take their leave days to do so.
The nine principal secretaries who took the matter to court are Thabo Motoko, Tlhopheho Sefali, Kamoho Matlama, Dira Khama, Bereng Makotoko, Retšelisitsoe Mohale, Lira Moeti, ’Mamonyane Bohloko and ’Masekhobe Moholobela while the respondents are the Prime Minister and the Attorney General.
They argue that the government is terminating their contracts prematurely and that “the subsequent decision of the prime minister to pay us cash in lieu of notice equivalent to three months of notice is a serious matter that must be addressed urgently”.
They also said the government is moving away from the contracts signed with the previous administration “in a manner that constitutes an anticipatory breach, giving rise on the part of the applicants to an immediate entitlement to exercise their remedies in law”.
They said they are unhappy that they have been directed to proceed to take their remaining leave days starting from Monday this week based on speculation that they have been booted out of their public service.
“The applicants maintain that the practical consequences of forced taking of leave days may turn out to be invalid,” the court papers read.
Nkheli Liphoto
‘Letsoepa ordered Khetheng killing’
Knives out for Senate president, deputy
Fired PS’ take battle to court
Woman challenges inheritance law
Students sue NMDS for breach of contracts
Basotho in push to reclaim anacestral lands in SA
‘From village girl to MP’
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
Food crisis averted in schools
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
The smell of death
We need decisive intervention
Post-minority rule literature
Deal with underlying causes of GBV
Sister Phiri’s reckless pen
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Weekly Police Report
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Kamoli threatened
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Twins and their stylish furniture
-
Business2 months ago
World Bank pledges M2.1 billion to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Early Christmas for MMB clients
-
News3 weeks ago
How MP’s wife was killed
-
News2 months ago
Doctors down tools at Motebang Hospital
-
News3 weeks ago
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
-
Sports-pst1 month ago
Likuena’s international matches woes continue
-
News1 month ago
Suspension was malicious, says Nko