Use of viruses in search for cancer treatment

Own Correspondent

ROMA

DR Khaphetsi Joseph Mahasa and his team of international scientists are using viruses to find a treatment for cancer.



The National University of Lesotho (NUL)’s esteemed Mathematicians’ task is to develop complex mathematical equations that help scientists understand and provide a more effective cancer treatment using viruses called Oncolytic Viruses.

He is working with top-notch international scientists from South Africa (University of Pretoria), South Korea (Hanyang University), United Kingdom (University of Oxford) and the United States (The College of Saint Rose and Harvey Mudd College).

This form of cancer treatment is called Oncolytic Virotherapy.



It may be gentler than conventional methods of treatment (e.g., chemotherapy) on the human body.

Oncolytic Virotherapy is aimed at treating patients with cancer tumours that cannot be easily reached.



The result of this study is one of the most interesting discoveries in the field of Mathematical Oncology (the field that combines Mathematics and Cancer Biology).

Let’s see how it happens.

Virus may be small, very small, but underestimate it at your own risk!

A clearest example is that “simple” virus (Covid-19) with a size in the range of nanometres that has sent the whole world panicking whenever it wants to.



In the end, very few things are as feared as a virus.

“Precisely because we know they can be dangerous, scientists start first by taming the viruses,” Dr Mahasa said.

The oncolytic viruses are first manipulated at gene level to ensure that they can only attack and kill cancer cells, not healthy cells, when they reach the human body.



“If a tumour location cannot be directly accessed, Oncolytic Virotherapy gets handy. The viruses are injected into the human body such that they travel some distance through blood vessels to tumour site (s) where they will attack cancer cells,” he said.



Actually, some laboratory experiments on rats, and clinical trials, have shown the potential of this way of cancer treatment.



Unfortunately, the viruses’ journey to the tumour sites is tricky.

That is because the human body acts like a whole sovereign country with its own “police” and “army” forming part of the defence system.



The moment the human body’s “radar” detects that there is a virus “invading,” all hell breaks loose.



The body definitely sees the virus as an invader.

It doesn’t know or even care that the virus has been tamed, so it sends its “ruthless soldiers” – the immune cells (e.g., natural killer (NK) cells and cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL)) to handle it.



As a result, the number of oncolytic viruses that ultimately reach the target tumour site is greatly reduced.

So the scientists retooled.



They infected some of the cells of the human body called Mesenchymal Stem Cells with the Oncolytic Virus.



That is for two reasons.



First, Mesenchymal Stem Cells are known to migrate to and gather around any spot where there is a tumour, for whatever reason.

Second, if the viruses are carried inside these “innocent” stem cells, they can then be carried to the tumour sites without being troubled by “the soldiers manning the checkpoints in the human body.”



Once they reach the tumour sites and gather around the cancer cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells start to show their true colours.



They release the hidden viruses within them on the unsuspecting cancer cells and start creating havoc!

Remember the viruses have already been manipulated such that they can attack only the cancer cells, not the healthy cells.



It is, however, currently a hot debate on Mesenchymal Stem Cells themselves either they improve or reduce tumour growth.



Dr Mahasa’s equations predicted that using Mesenchymal Stem Cells that increase tumour growth makes the treatment more effective.



This counter-intuitive result baffled scientists worldwide.

One may think that if the Mesenchymal Stem Cells increase the tumour growth, then they would interfere with cancer treatment, but it’s the other way round.



With the help of amazing mathematics by Dr Mahasa, the scientists were able to explain why.

It appears that when the Mesenchymal Stem Cells promote tumour growth, there are many more tumour cells which are unavoidably attacked by the viruses.



“In that case, the virus is able to reproduce itself faster than when the tumour growth was not enhanced.”

To find more on this fascinating research by Dr Mahasa, follow this link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-57240-x

Own Correspondent