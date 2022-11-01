Innovation
A cultural hub for Lesotho
ROMA – A Lesotho College of Education (LCE) graduate, Makhebe Seatlana, has developed a cultural modeling agency to promote the Basotho culture with modern flavour: Sotho Kids.
He says his agency is made of over 150 models so far, which is not only a space for cultural development, but a hub for development of talents he never thought possible.
“We have music artists, beauty queens, poets and dancers,” Seatlana said.
It has become evident to almost every Mosotho that their culture is being eroded at an alarming rate and if we don’t do anything about it now, sooner or later we will raise a generation of children who don’t know who they are.
Coming from a humble background at Mazenod where he attended the Mazenod Primary and High Schools and later LCE, his father was the breadwinner raising them with the little he got as a factory worker at Ha-Thetsane.
“Like many students, I couldn’t enjoy any Manpower stipend since I had to help my father. Life was hard,” he said.
Failure was not an option because that would be the end of his future.
After graduating at the LCE, he got hit really hard by the worst monster of our time –unemployment – and started job hunting.
He worked at the Thetsane factories, went to Mpumalanga to look for a job where the whole teacher jumped from welding to being a waiter and later coming back home to work at ‘lifato-fato’ (community cash/food for work projects for peasants).
“Life was hard,” he said with a deep sigh.
Tough times create tough people. A diamond is just a lump of coal that stuck to its job.
When he thought that was the end of it all, he applied for his career job and passed the interviews but failed to secure it. You know the politics.
He nearly went mad. What had he done wrong? In 2019, he started something with his sister.
“I don’t even know what I was doing,” he said.
“I only realised that our people are too focused on other peoples’ cultures and not proud of their own. I had to do something to bestow the rapidly eroding culture of Basotho.”
That’s when he coined the name “Sotho Kids.”
Was it for money? No! It was for passion and inner drive for the love of Lesotho.
“I wanted to do a Sesotho thing for Basotho of Lesotho for the 18-25-year-olds.”
He realised the suffix Sotho appearing in each of the words seSotho, BaSotho and LeSotho, hence the name Sotho Kids.
His idea turned out not to be just a cultural agency, but a hub for development of talents he never knew existed.
“We have artists, beauty queens, poets and dancers.”
At 27, he is a manager of one of the humblest and beloved artists of our time, Omali Themba and Mothula Tšepe, Crazy T and many others under the brand. You book them through him.
The young diamond had a vision to see his modeling agency grow to greater heights in three years, but to his surprise, within eight months of its inception, the brand had grown tremendously.
You probably might have seen them walk the aisles of Pioneer Mall and the streets of Maseru. What a beautiful scene!
He says the biggest problem of young people his age is lack of desire to work hard. They put money ahead of everything.
“When you work on building the brand you have to put money aside.”
That is why he volunteered at the big events like Moshoeshoe’s Day and the Bantu FC.
In the talent industry, we all don’t know our worth until someone recognises and rewards it.
“One day I got a call from Basotho Arts and Cultural Festival. They wanted to use my pictures to make advertisement posters at a M3 000 cost,” he said.
“I jumped high since it was a lot for me. Later on they called requesting a quotation for Sotho Kids to perform at their event.”
Seatlana sent a M5 000 worth of a quote. Guess what happened?
They said “that’s not your worth young man” and signed him a M50 000 cheque.
His models humbled him by agreeing not to get paid but to invest the money into cameras and equipment.
Sotho Kids has performed for Econet Scaftin, at the Opening Ceremony for Team Draw Region 5 Games and Umhlanga Reed Dance in Eswatini where they met with King Mswati III.
Seatlana believes he is achieving the biggest target he set for Sotho Kids, to see his models earn a salary.
He doesn’t want the same hunger that hit him to replicate itself.
His message to the youth is: “Use your brains. Work hard to achieve your dreams. Don’t put money ahead of everything.”
“Youth don’t support each other man. Collaborate, don’t compete.”
Own Correspondent
Mabele lumela!
ROMA – The National University of Lesotho (NUL) Innovation Hub business, Bohlale, just got M500 000 funding.
“This funding was given to us by the Southern Africa Network for Biosciences (SANBio),” said ’Matokelo Nthejane who is leading the business.
Bohlale makes and sells a host of sorghum and wheat products including sorghum biscuits, muesli, rusks and many more.
It has also created jobs for ten women from around the Roma valley. A few years ago, two good things that would lay the foundation for this massive funding happened.
SANBio, which is a Southern African organisation providing funding in biosciences, made a call for proposals. Dr Pulane Nkhabutlane, a NUL expert in foods, applied and won.
She was developing food products based on sorghum. Back home, Metropolitan Lesotho was making a similar move.
It gave the NUL Innovation Hub a whopping M1 million to sponsor selected entrepreneurship projects. Dr Nkhabutlane’s sorghum products also got funded. These two funds made a difference.
“I had just completed my degree in Consumer Sciences when I got a call from Dr Nkhabutlabe,” Nthejane said.
“She wanted to work with me in the development of sorghum food products.”
She said she picked the offer almost immediately and that was it.
As they developed food products and tested the market, they experienced ups and downs like any business but they were growing.
Then something like lightning struck. It was Covid-19.
“The resulting lock-downs and restrictions in movements were too much for our business,” Nthejane said.
“Not only did we have a lot of our raw materials get spoiled, we later lost many of our customers. Some of them never came back.”
Just when they were scratching their heads, something was brewing well beyond the borders of the Mountain Kingdom. SANBio was planning another round of funding.
This time, it wanted to assist businesses that were hit hard by Covid-19 to recover. Having succeeded in the first trial, Dr Nkhabutlane and the team made another bet.
They submitted an application and got half a million maloti funding. Once again, SANBio had found them worthy of another funding among the many businesses that applied.
Needless to say, it was a shot in the arm — a much needed relief. Here are the possible reasons SANBio keeps pumping money into the Roma Valley.
“We have hired exclusively young women,” Nthejane said.
Before the funding, they had hired five ladies from around the Roma valley. Now the number has doubled to ten.
That is no small number in a country where job creation is a tough nut to crack. Youth and women are at the receiving end of the unemployment crisis.
“What we are happy about is that we don’t only hire women, all of them are from around the university.”
Another reason could be that their sorghum products line-up is unique. Sorghum products such as rusks and biscuits are rare, not only in Lesotho but around the world.
But sorghum is a superfood, a kind of product best known for its health properties including good nutrition, high fibre and absence of gluten.
Sorghum plants are also known to be good in resisting droughts which are now a common thing in Lesotho.
“More importantly, we buy our sorghum and other ingredients from local farmers,” she said.
Specifically, they might have received the second round of funding from the same body on the basis of their resilience.
If it’s difficult to be a business anywhere at all, it is super-difficult to be a business in Lesotho where it looks as if everything is designed to make you fail.
However, the conducive environment created by the NUL Innovation Hub has made it possible for businesses to survive all kinds of challenges that normally drive an average business to the ground.
That resilience cannot go unnoticed by funders who want to create a difference. The money has already been put to good use.
“We have already increased our equipment and the output of the products we sell,” she said.
More employees have been hired. More sensory tests have been made.
“We have even been assisted by the Lesotho military at the Makoanyane Barracks in the sensory analysis of the biscuits.”
She said the University of Pretoria Laboratories have also tested a variety of their food products and some of the results obtained have just been presented in an academic conference in Finland last month.
Maybe it’s time to repeat Basotho’s famous slogan, “mabele lumela!”
Own Correspondent
Teaching families to keep their wealth
ROMA – TAKATSO Kumi, one of the leaders of the National University of Lesotho (NUL) Innovation Hub, has a business that coaches families to hold on to their money or wealth.
He has already coached more than 15 families and his work is gaining steam.
In a fascinating interview, he said “my research revealed that families in Lesotho aren’t learning how to hold on to their wealth and how to pass that wealth to next generations within the family”.
When you sit down with Kumi, a member of the committee that runs the NUL Innovation Hub, you come away with an impression that, well, here is one in two million.
He thinks differently. He does not promise quick fixes to family problems.
Rather, he is devising slow, painful ways to help build families and their wealth in a project that will last generations.
“Family wealth is not just money but a sum total of human, intellectual, financial and environmental capitals. Effective management of these builds strong families,” Kumi said.
As a student of mathematics and physics at the NUL, he had more than a normal interest in figuring out why Lesotho did not seem to pull itself out of poverty.
He interviewed tens of people and penned a famous book, “The Unstoppable Youngsters.”
In it, he explores his interactions with a number of thought leaders across the country.
“They had one thing in common,” he described them.
“They had faith that our youth had a huge potential. They just couldn’t figure out what exactly was holding them back.”
He set out to seek an answer. First he landed in the field of motivational speaking.
“Maybe,” he thought, “people just lacked motivation.”
But he found the approach too simplistic, too theoretical.
“Yes, as a motivational speaker myself, I might be generating my wealth but what about those whom I am motivating?” he asked, “I didn’t see evidence that their lives were changing.”
He had to dig deeper.
“I came across a friend who introduced me to something different—coaching.”
“In coaching,” he said, “you don’t tell people they can succeed by making plans – you plan and walk the path with them.”
His friend told him that coaching is different in that you have to coach your clients in their terms, not your terms, so you need to understand them first.
Immediately, he realised what he really wanted was not teaching people how to make money or wealth but how to hold on to it once it is in.
Even if little, we all already have something anyway, that’s key.
It was at this turning point that he immersed himself into the idea of family coaching. Clearly, family is the smallest unit of a society.
So if he could build families, he could build societies. As he delved deeper, he noted that families were (1) fragmented and (2) could not hold on to their wealth.
An average family, he observed, is quick to spend all that it receives. He observed that wealth-wise, society is structured in the form of a pyramid.
Those at the bottom are many and those at the top are few.
At the bottom, we have those employed by others, then the self-employed above them, then, the business owners, then the investors and then the financiers at the top (banks, insurers, etc).
The closer you are to the bottom, the more inclined you are to pass the money as soon as you receive it. The closer you are to the top, the more likely you are to keep money or wealth.
“In fact those at the top, the financiers, do not only hold on to wealth, they want it back with interest, every time it goes away from them.”
After learning more about and practising the “secrets” employed by those at the top, he was well armed.
“I set out to coach families on those secrets.”
In simple terms, if you are a family, do a few things to keep wealth.
(1) The Financing Game: ensure the money circulates within the family by saving together as a family, by making sure that if money gets out of your savings, it comes back with interest, and by making sure that you invest in family businesses so you can pass the wealth to future generations.
(2) Debt Management: ensure, among other things, that you don’t get bogged down in long-term debt.
The shorter the term of repayment, the less wealth you will lose.
In fact, if families were to create long-term family savings, external debts would not be necessary.
But how do you achieve that in today’s fragmented families?
“We have made lack of family unity our motto,” he said.
“Today’s family members take pride in having nothing in common (a shared economy/wealth) with family members beyond, “this is my brother”, “this is my uncle”, “rea kutelana”.”
“So I also ask those I coach, “if you start a company, you are required to have a company vision, mission and values, but where are the family visions, missions and values?””
“Where is a family constitution to run a family on legal footing, where is the succession plan on how the family wealth will move from one generation to another?”
Although not written down, he says, shared family wealth has always been the way of our forefathers. He then coaches them on creating all these things.
Own Correspondent
An app that directs visitors to your home
ROMA – YOU type in the name and the number of the street where you want to go, anywhere in Lesotho. Then the app draws a line from where you are to a specific location you want to go to.
It guides you there. It is Lesotho’s own “Google Maps”, a GPS app. Well, it does not accept street names and numbers yet but that is where it is going.
For now it uses numbers representing them. Is this kind of app new? Nope! Is it a game-changer in Lesotho?
A big YES!
Test the app here using the following IDs: Maps.Codepool.tech
– 10007 Starting address
– 10128 Destination Address
Lesotho is so strange a place, the normal GPS apps do not figure it out.
“That’s because we don’t have street names and numbers in most of the country,” said Melvin Thoabala, a National University of Lesotho (NUL)-trained IT guru leading the technical team in this project.
“In most cases, we don’t even have streets to start with.”
One person who has experienced sleepless nights worried about the situation of lack of physical addresses and its implications in Lesotho is Thuso Green.
He is one of the fearless investors who created Sekhametsi Consortium—a multibillion Goliath which partly owns Vodacom Lesotho— two decades back.
He approached the NUL Innovation Hub to find out if they could think of any technological solution to the street problem in Lesotho.
You see, if you were to come to Lesotho first time and observe its housing arrangement, you would be forgiven for thinking you walked back in time to the early 1400s.
Our settlements are still medieval!
Not only do we not have streets, in many cases, we cannot have streets because buildings are arranged haphazardly right to the heart of Maseru, the capital of Lesotho.
“When you reach Ha-Matala circle, drive three metres, take a right off-ramp, and travel a bit until you see a big tree by a red house. Then take a right turn,” a typical (and depressing) everyday conversation in Lesotho of one person directing another to his house.
Even more depressing is the fact that almost everyone feels helpless about the situation.
“There is nothing we can do about it,” people say.
Well, the technologically savvy and younger generation Green approached through the NUL Innovation Hub has a different thought.
Green found at the Hub, one Pabatso Matsoso, a Masters of Science in Economics student then, who was willing to put together a coalition of IT gurus to create the app.
She made a call and formed a team. The problem had to be solved by Information Technology (IT) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). From the IT team came Melvin Thoabala and Tatolo Phahla.
From the GIS team came Lerata Lerata and Simon Matooane. Together with Green and Matsoso, a team of the fearsome six-some NUL graduates was on the loose.
A place called Ha-Matala in Maseru was the first target of the GIS team. The place would be used for a confirmation that this app could work.
The haphazard nature of Lesotho’s settlement meant that the GIS team would have to not only carry maps but actually visit the place for what Lerata called “digitisation.”
The idea was to identify by digital drawings, every plot to the extent they could.
Later, each plot would be given an ID (addresses made of unique numbers) and that ID related to a street number and name.
It is possible to create order “in the chaos” by associating every plot with a specific street.
“But we are yet to provide the street names, in fact, it would be okay if the residents of the areas were to provide the names themselves,” the GIS team said.
Once done, the team then passed the work to the IT team. This team created IDs for the identified plots and made it possible for one to move from one plot to another.
That is, if you are in Plot A, you can now type in the ID for Plot B and the app will draw a line along the route that will take you from Plot A to sent case B.
It was not as simple as it sounds. Reconciling the files used by the two teams to make it into one working file was the most challenging.
However, they did it. So what’s next?
“We just have to turn IDs into street names and numbers as a proof of concept. Then we can approach service providers who need this information such as banks, electricity and water providers and so on to help fund this into a wider project if they so wish.”
Own Correspondent
