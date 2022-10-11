Innovation
An app that directs visitors to your home
ROMA – YOU type in the name and the number of the street where you want to go, anywhere in Lesotho. Then the app draws a line from where you are to a specific location you want to go to.
It guides you there. It is Lesotho’s own “Google Maps”, a GPS app. Well, it does not accept street names and numbers yet but that is where it is going.
For now it uses numbers representing them. Is this kind of app new? Nope! Is it a game-changer in Lesotho?
A big YES!
Test the app here using the following IDs: Maps.Codepool.tech
– 10007 Starting address
– 10128 Destination Address
Lesotho is so strange a place, the normal GPS apps do not figure it out.
“That’s because we don’t have street names and numbers in most of the country,” said Melvin Thoabala, a National University of Lesotho (NUL)-trained IT guru leading the technical team in this project.
“In most cases, we don’t even have streets to start with.”
One person who has experienced sleepless nights worried about the situation of lack of physical addresses and its implications in Lesotho is Thuso Green.
He is one of the fearless investors who created Sekhametsi Consortium—a multibillion Goliath which partly owns Vodacom Lesotho— two decades back.
He approached the NUL Innovation Hub to find out if they could think of any technological solution to the street problem in Lesotho.
You see, if you were to come to Lesotho first time and observe its housing arrangement, you would be forgiven for thinking you walked back in time to the early 1400s.
Our settlements are still medieval!
Not only do we not have streets, in many cases, we cannot have streets because buildings are arranged haphazardly right to the heart of Maseru, the capital of Lesotho.
“When you reach Ha-Matala circle, drive three metres, take a right off-ramp, and travel a bit until you see a big tree by a red house. Then take a right turn,” a typical (and depressing) everyday conversation in Lesotho of one person directing another to his house.
Even more depressing is the fact that almost everyone feels helpless about the situation.
“There is nothing we can do about it,” people say.
Well, the technologically savvy and younger generation Green approached through the NUL Innovation Hub has a different thought.
Green found at the Hub, one Pabatso Matsoso, a Masters of Science in Economics student then, who was willing to put together a coalition of IT gurus to create the app.
She made a call and formed a team. The problem had to be solved by Information Technology (IT) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). From the IT team came Melvin Thoabala and Tatolo Phahla.
From the GIS team came Lerata Lerata and Simon Matooane. Together with Green and Matsoso, a team of the fearsome six-some NUL graduates was on the loose.
A place called Ha-Matala in Maseru was the first target of the GIS team. The place would be used for a confirmation that this app could work.
The haphazard nature of Lesotho’s settlement meant that the GIS team would have to not only carry maps but actually visit the place for what Lerata called “digitisation.”
The idea was to identify by digital drawings, every plot to the extent they could.
Later, each plot would be given an ID (addresses made of unique numbers) and that ID related to a street number and name.
It is possible to create order “in the chaos” by associating every plot with a specific street.
“But we are yet to provide the street names, in fact, it would be okay if the residents of the areas were to provide the names themselves,” the GIS team said.
Once done, the team then passed the work to the IT team. This team created IDs for the identified plots and made it possible for one to move from one plot to another.
That is, if you are in Plot A, you can now type in the ID for Plot B and the app will draw a line along the route that will take you from Plot A to sent case B.
It was not as simple as it sounds. Reconciling the files used by the two teams to make it into one working file was the most challenging.
However, they did it. So what’s next?
“We just have to turn IDs into street names and numbers as a proof of concept. Then we can approach service providers who need this information such as banks, electricity and water providers and so on to help fund this into a wider project if they so wish.”
Own Correspondent
Innovation
A window-shopping app
ROMA – The app automatically pulls shopping items and their prices from thousands of internet websites and compares their prices for you. That is, it helps you window-shop. If you are a woman, it is time to celebrate.
If you are a man who has to accompany a window-shopping woman, it is time to give thanks. Thanks to the app by the National University of Lesotho (NUL) students, Thandi Mosasane and Samuel Nkoro.
Physical window-shopping is known to bring joy to women and, could we say, “misery” to most men. However, in as much as women like window-shopping, sometimes their strength does not allow them to go through all shops to compare prices.
“By the time you reach the other end of the window-shopping road, you have already forgotten the prices where you began,” complained one window-shopping enthusiast. Supervised by Lerotholi Thite, Thandi Mosasane and Samuel Nkoro schemed something.
“Comparing prices before is one of the best ways to save money,” Mosasane said.
As a lady, Mosasane is probably speaking for women because they are all “born with” that “window-shopping” instinct.
Picture yourself picking your phone and using this app in the comfort of your home. You log into the app. Say you want to buy a phone.
A whole new world opens up for you. You can just type the word phone or, better still, you can type a specific phone brand you want and the app will fetch them for you. Something has already happened way before you started window-shopping.
This app is a scanvenger. A scanvenger is someone who goes around picking things up for later use. Well, something close to that.
“For instance, we give it instructions to pick up all phones it can find on sale in certain websites,” Mosasane said.
“It can either do this randomly in specific locations around the world or it can be directed to specific websites. It picks phone pictures, names, and all the necessary information it can find about them.”
According to Mosasane, this is not stealing. It’s called scraping in computer science.
“Our app doesn’t steal. The information is already in public and, actually, we are helping the sellers to sell better— for free!”
However, not all websites allow the app to pick information from them. Some sites are stingy.
“These websites reject our app outright when it makes a humble request for information,” she said.
She said such sites have anti-scraping tools.
“We the creators of the app will have to ask for permission to get into such websites.”
Thankfully, many apps are not stone-walled like that. So the window-shopping app is happy to scavenge through them for a list of items they sell.
The app then stores the items and arranges them so that it is easy for you to find what you are looking for—and compare. Now, suppose you type a name of a specific phone brand as we showed earlier.
It will then list the phones from the cheapest to the most expensive and which companies sell them. It will list the picture of the phone, the brand name, the price, the link to the website of the company that sells the phone and all other specifications.
If you just type the word phone, it will list all phones of all brands and types it has gathered starting with the cheapest to the most expensive. The same thing can be said about any other products.
Cooking oil, shoes, biscuits, TVs, you name it.
“Many people complain about the price of cooking oil these days,” Mosasane said.
“What they may not know is that there are shops which put on some interesting discounts.”
The app is here to discover such shops. Some people just want to have access to items of a certain range—say M500 to M750. The app will assist you too.
You will be able to choose the price range for a specific product or for a group of products and get a range shown to you. This app also allows you to leave your thoughts about a certain product for others to read.
Once you are ready to buy, you don’t buy on this app. Remember you just window-shop here.
Real shopping happens on the site or physical store where the app picked the product, so you are provided with a link to that site. What if we are talking about a situation where many shops just don’t have websites—Lesotho being a good example?
This app will help them too. The shop owners can simply upload their latest products onto the app, wherever they are, and the system will sort them along with those it has fetched from scavenging the internet. Window shopping has never been this fascinating!
Own Correspondent
Innovation
A new online loan scheme!
ROMA – If you are a member of Phuthalichaba, you can now sit comfortably on your couch at home and apply for a loan. In a short time, you will get an SMS telling you that some money has been deposited into your account.
“This is one of the brilliant systems already in use by Phuthalichaba,” Tebello Tjapela, the CEO of the cooperative under the National University of Lesotho (NUL) Innovation Hub, told thepost.
When you log into Phuthalichaba’s online loaning system, you just apply for the amount you want as along as it meets the requirements. You even choose how long it will take you to repay the loan.
The system then, automatically, generates the repayment (installment) schedule for you! It tells you how much you will pay each month until you finish and how much interest you will give back to Phuthalichaba.
You can play around with amounts and repayment periods until you find what suits you!
When Phuthalichaba entered the scene, it promised to be the most innovative financial institution in Lesotho.
With membership now at more than 700 and savings approaching a gigantic M2 000 000, Phuthalichaba is on its way towards the dream! Phuthalichaba’s achievements are surprising because it’s just a few dozen months old.
More interesting is the recently installed online system that helps members obtain loans from the comfort of their homes. To appreciate how it works, let’s start the journey from the beginning.
Your friend tells you about Phuthalichaba, this brilliant financial cooperative created by the NUL Innovation Hub. You learn that the reasons for its existence are to create a culture of savings among Basotho and to invest in innovative Lesotho businesses.
You decide you cannot allow such a revolution bypass you! So you join the bandwagon. You visit their website at www.phuthalichaba.com.
“Wow!” you say as you discover a whole new world you didn’t know existed! Then you click “register.” They tell you that you should at least have two things saved in a digital format: (a) a proof of payment of M150, M100 for a share and M50 for registration, (b) a copy of your ID or passport.
You prepare these and come back. Then you are asked to say if you are an individual, a company, a sole trader, or an association. That is because the documents you will be required to submit depends on who you are. Let’s say you are an individual.
Then you have to say if you are at least 18 years old or not. If not, you can still be a member but you will be required to provide the details of your guardian. You will then enter your contact information, banking information, savings information, and then upload the pictures of your ID and proof of payment.
It’s a one-stop shop. If you are successfully registered, you receive a membership number generated automatically by the online system in your email.
Oops! You are now a member of the most innovative financial institution Lesotho has ever seen!
Congratulations!
This is what will happen next. During registration, you have to select how much money should be drawn automatically from your bank account, every month. Remember, the primary aim is to encourage a culture of savings among Basotho.
We can no longer afford to live from month to month anymore. By saving a minimum of just M50 a month, you will be surprised how much you will accumulate in the next months and years.
Now it’s time to borrow.
If you were to borrow elsewhere, you are either presented with mind-boggling interest rates, elitist requirements, or plain daylight robbery. Anything that comes close to Phuthalichaba in low interest rates comes with an enormously boring paperwork after paperwork and poor, 20th century, service delivery.
So you stick with Phuthalichaba.
Plus you are taking a loan in a business that is, wait for it… “owned by you”! In any other business, you would just be enriching some folks you neither know, nor are you known by them! You are now given some login details.
Once you are in, goodness, another world opens up! Only you, the member, can see this world.
Among the interesting things you find is an online loan application form. You enter the amount you want to borrow and the period of installment and a repayment schedule is generated for you, telling you how much you will pay each month till you are done.
You then submit!
Your submission will be approved in a two-stage process by the management where your details are confirmed. It will then be approved by the Credit Committee of the cooperative. All these approvals happen online.
No paperwork.
Once approved by the committee, you will then read and sign a loan agreement, again online, by clicking to show that you agree. Once that is done, you will hear a bip on your phone in a short time! The money has been deposited directly into your account. Don’t worry about carrying the repayment money to Phuthalichaba’s offices.
Nope!
Phuthalichaba will start pulling monthly installments directly from your bank account. Remember, no one handles paper or cash at Phuthalichaba!
Own Correspondent
Innovation
A chemical with anti-cancer agents
ROMA – A Master’s student in chemistry at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), Mvove Mpopo, has uncovered a chemical that has the potential to fight cancer in a local plant. Do not run away (yet) on hearing the fancy name of this chemical.
The name is, wait for it…3-((2)-heptadec-14enyl) benzene-1-ol. That’s the name! He found it in a local plant called Karroo Kunibush or “mokhoamphiri”.
More important, he found that this complex chemical in this plant has been found to have cancer-fighting properties. Here is the story of the young man supervised by Dr Mohale Mabaleha and Dr Manoharan Pillai. Plants are amazing living things.
In fact, when one famous inventor, Thomas Edison, was praised for his good inventions, he fought back with a short lesson, “until a man duplicates a blade of grass, nature will always laugh at his so-called ‘scientific inventions’”.
He was right. A mere blade of grass is more complex than anything any human being has ever done.
“Other than chemicals that form the structure of plants, such as cellulose, plants have chemicals whose job is partly to protect themselves from diseases,” Mpopo said.
“We call some of those chemicals phytochemicals. We are after those because they can help us against diseases…too.”
In fact, in this plant alone, Mpopo said he has identified a whopping 43 classes of such chemicals.
“Among the classes are the flavonoids, alkaloids, terpenoids, quinolines and their derivatives, phenols, the list goes on and on.”
Never mind the fancy names. But one of the most interesting chemicals he uncovered was 3-((2)-heptadec-14enyl) benzene-1-ol. Getting to find such a chemical is like searching for a needle in a forest.
It is not for the faint-hearted. This is how he pulled it off. First he took a plant, Karroo Kunibush, which in science, is known as Searsia Burchellii. Then he pulled out a group of unknown chemicals from this plant.
“We put the plant in chloroform to dissolve this army of chemicals out of it,” he said.
The chemical mixture is then passed through a process he called Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC). This process is meant to find the best solvent system that can separate the unknown chemicals from the plant. Remember we want to isolate and identify them.
“In the end, we found that a combination of Chloroform and Hexane in a ratio of 9 to 1 by volume was the best combination of solvents to make the best separation.”
Then he ran another process, now to make the separation. This one is called Column Chromatography (CC). It was run using the 9 to 1 solvent system identified above.
Then, these unknown chemicals were separated. That’s good, but they were not pure. He wanted to get them to be as pure as possible. To ensure purity, he said he kept running between TLC and CC until he could confirm that the chemicals were as pure as possible.
He then went for yet another process, a much more complex one. It is called Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR). He calls this a 1 and 2 D NMR. Well the NMR would help identify what some of these strange chemicals were.
He picked one purified but unknown chemical and ran with it. However, getting to that point, where a compound was identified with certainty, was the closest thing to a true definition of Rocket Science.
Pay attention to how they do it.
“We identified quaternary carbons on this chemical,” he said.
Well, these are those carbon atoms not attached to hydrogens but to four distinct carbon groups.
“We then used Heteronuclear Single Quantum Coherence (HSQC) to identify carbons attached to hydrogens.”
He said they then followed up with a Heteronuclear Multiple Bond Correlation (HMBC) technique to identify which carbons were two to three bonds away from hydrogens. He then followed up with CO-related SpectroscopY (COSY) to find which hydrogens were neighbours to which hydrogens.
He then appealed to Carbon-13 method to find which carbons were “sitting” in which spaces. Then he used Proton NMR to find which hydrogens were sitting where. This was followed by Distortionless Enhancement by Polarisation Transfer (DEPT 135) to find CHs, CH3s and CH2s.
As if that was not enough already, he followed up with DEPT 90 to identify only the CHs. With this information, he was able to identify the chemical and draw its structure as shown in the picture. Yes, he figured out that the chemical was 3-((2)-heptadec-14enyl) benzene-1-ol! Once the chemical was identified, investigations were made to find what was already known about it.
“It was found to have anti-cancer properties,” he concluded.
Own Correspondent
