ROMA – It was only a matter of time before Nthabiseng Phakisi, a Masters student at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), came up with her own beauty products.

“I have always been a skin beauty enthusiast,” she says.

Her skin and hair range contains shea butter as the main ingredient.

“We have also put in some rosehip oil we have pressed ourselves and another from local sources,” Phakisi says.



Phakisi says she had always been crazy about skin health.

Indeed, her friends have known her as a skin enthusiast from a very young age, “they would say, “What do you do to your skin?”

At that early age, she already knew that skincare was more than just what you put on the skin.

“I knew it was about drinking enough water, washing twice a day, eating foods high in vitamin C,” she says while revealing her secrets.



“But more importantly, I already knew a thing or two about organic products and their value on the skin,” she says.

One of the people who knew her craziness regarding skincare products was her close cousin.

She still remembers having a conversation with her cousin and telling her about her ambitions to start a skincare product line.

It turns out her cousin too was thinking the same thing.

“We teamed up!” she says.



They would later be joined by other colleagues, Khethang Mantsoe and Tsebo Phakisi.

Then there was a time to choose a name. It had to be a nice, “brandable” and relevant name.

Coincidentally, when she and her cousin met, something strange happened. They had both figured out the same name: Botle!

Great minds think alike!

Botle means beauty in Sesotho.



It was a fitting name for the products because, in her own description, “we were hell-bent on creating 100% organic products because we believe they make for a healthy beautiful skin”.

In her strong views, “chemically-based skin-care products should not come anywhere near our skins and in any form”.

Well, they had set themselves a goal of purity.

They had to deliver.



They explored skincare products and ingredients and fell in love with shea butter as the main ingredient. She has heaps of praise for shea butter.

“It moisturises the skin,” she says.

“It soothes and calms the skin. It helps with acne. It helps with ageing. It soothes razor bumps in men. It reduces stretch marks and it helps with chapped skin!”

That is just a few of its numerous benefits.



Convinced that this is the best ingredient for skin out there, Phakisi and company were prepared to go for the impossible. They would find shear butter… wait for it…wherever it is…!

And where did they find it?

In Ghana!

Not that there is no shea butter in South Africa, there is.

“However, the one available in South Africa is highly refined,” she says.

You see, shea butter is a fat extracted from the nut of the African shea tree.

There are two ways to get the fat. You can either use the natural means, which leaves the fat intact, or you can extract the oil with chemicals.



The oil from the last process is called the refined.

So far, the one they have located in South Africa is refined.

Being the purists, they looked further than South Africa right to the north-west of Africa and they found the product in Ghana.

Yes, these folks import their raw material all the way from Ghana!

Now the raw, organic Ghanaian version is harder to process. In fact, it took them weeks to get it right.



“We went through so many iterations to end up with a creamy, soft stuff ready for the market,” she says.

With the use of modified equipment and quite a number of processing steps, they think they have got it right.

But then, there is a mix of another organic local delight in the mix.

It is called rosehip.

Like shea butter, Phakisi heaps praises on rosehip oil. Among its many benefits is that it comes loaded to the brim with Vitamin C.



Vitamin C, she says, is just too good for your skin.

Interestingly, there is no need to go to Ghana this time.

Although it is yet to be seriously cultivated in Lesotho, (some former NUL students are already making amazing efforts to create and sell its seedlings in Mohales’ Hoek), rosehip is found in abundance in the wild and that ensures it is organic.



Now her products are picking steam in the market, much to her surprise!

It could be that customers are beginning to see the fruits of using some of the most organic skincare products Lesotho has produced.

“We also do natural hair with great organic products and we are planning other ranges,” she says.