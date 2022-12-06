Innovation
Lesotho’s pocket power app wins in Dubai
ROMA – This app helps raise money online for students who are admitted for post-graduate studies in any university.
It was developed by Thato Rammoko, a National University of Lesotho (NUL) graduate in Computer Science.
This app, which captured tech minds from all over the world in Dubai is called Pocket Power, www.pocketpower.co.ls.
It was among the top 100 tech solutions, beating hundreds of other competitors from all over the world, to make it to Dubai last week.
Rammoko’s work is the first tech project from Lesotho to make it to the top 100 at the Dubai Prototypes for Humanity Expo.
The event was organised by Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).
To make a formidable team, Rammoko teamed with joined by Takatso Kumi – one of the leaders of the NUL Innovation Hub.
Kumi is an author and a Family Leadership and Generational Wealth Management Coach who represented the Hub at the event.
What was Rammoko’s idea?
He wanted to improve access to scholarships for students who want to pursue their post-graduate studies abroad.
That is a challenge. The National Manpower Development Secretariat (NDMS) sponsors a handful of such students but that is not enough.
Sometimes it sponsors courses that do not resonate with applicants. Applying for university and getting admission abroad is quite easy.
Getting a scholarship is a mountain to climb since competition is very tight. If one is self-sponsored, currency differences can be huge, making it expensive to try.
Many of us have gone through the experience. For instance, how many of us got admitted for post-graduate studies only to find it impossible to move forward because there was no money?
Rammoko had a personal experience.
“I got admitted to the University of Essex to study Masters in Financial Technology,” he said.
“I applied for a Chevening Scholarship and I got rejected.”
He then told the university he would wait until the following year when he had sorted his finances out. He tried applying again for the same scholarship and he got rejected once more.
Competition was really tight there.
How could he finance his studies if he didn’t have a scholarship? How about from his own pocket? Eureka! That’s when the idea of Pocket Power came to be.
It would act as a crowd-funding project to encourage financing post-graduate education from our pockets when scholarship fails.
“It will be done through encouraging local and international companies to strengthen their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) because of the role they can play in giving back to the community,” he said.
Small businesses and individuals who can donate their funds to this initiative can also participate through their philanthropic activities.
Any nation that wants to escalate its rate of development like Dubai would first invest in the education of its citizens.
Pocket Power is here to do exactly that. The project is live albeit in beta stage. The platform has three students currently raising funds.
You can visit www.pocketpower.co.ls and give as little as M100 to one or more students and become a dream maker today.
All the donations are kept in a secure account and paid directly to the academic institutions to protect donors from scammers and chancers.
Donors can also give directly to the pool of funds that will be used to top up active campaigns that need a boost.
So far Pocket Power has collected over M60 000 from over 100 donors from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Malta, South Africa and more.
Considering its potential, the project caught the attention of the organisers of Prototypes for Humanity Competition in Dubai.
Dubai is one of the fastest growing seven states of the United Arab Emirates as a global research and innovation centre.
You see this in its spectacular infrastructural designs of the future, unbelievable booming economy, and a global tourist attraction destination place.
How Dubai developed its economy in about two decades is a story for another day.
Our focus now is: What is Prototypes for Humanity Expo and how can you participate in it next year?
If you are a graduate passionate about addressing critical challenges for humanity to advance ideas for positive, social and environmental impact, this could be your turn too.
Your task is simply to apply next year.
The programme, which is done in partnership with Dubai International Finance Centre, brings together trailblazing ideas, projects, and technologies, addressing critical challenges affecting us all, and then awards the best four prototypes covering the four themes at US$25 000 (about M450 000) each that are convened to support the development of real-world solutions for a better world.
It is said to have evolved from the originally design-centric Global Grad Show exhibition.
The themes for this year, although they may change next time, were: Health, Society, Environment and Corporate Solutions.
Own Correspondent
Energy Research Centre shines
ROMA – THE MSc in Sustainable Energy at the National University of Lesotho (NUL)’s Energy Research Centre (ERC) is only two years old but some are already using it as a model.
The ERC had its first graduates in September 2020, yet its achievements reach far beyond many university post-graduate programmes. It was only in 2019 when the ERC received M800 000 to revamp the young programme, that had hardly run for a year.
The funding was from UK Aid under the project: Transforming Energy Access — Learning Partnership (TEA-LP) managed by the University of Cape Town (UCT). The programme has been revamped and the incumbent cohort of first-year students will do a compulsory module on Energy Entrepreneurship.
This is not all that the current students will enjoy from the TEA-LP project. At the end of every module, a major assignment will be given. For any assignment that addresses energy access, the best performer on the assignment will be awarded a whopping M10 000.
As if this was not enough, at the end of the first semester, at least two students will get M44 000 scholarships for the rest of the year. The award will be based on performance and needs assessment of the prospecting students. The ERC recognises and rewards hard work.
“This confirms our high expectations of everything done by the ERC team,” says Leslie Ashburner, Project Manager, TEA-LP, South Africa.
Second-year research students are not forgotten, not in this programme. Two of the second-year students are recipients of the Southern African Solar Thermal Training & Demonstration Initiative (SOLTRAIN) research grants.
The grants are worth EUR2 100 (about M37 674) for research on the potential analysis of the use of solar thermal energy for the health sector and EUR700 (about M12 558) for analysis of the possibilities of using solar thermal energy in the brewing industry in Lesotho.
The primary aim of the financial support is to stimulate research work by students on solar thermal topics in order to build up knowledge and capacity in the SOLTRAIN partner countries.
These will further enhance cooperation on solar thermal issues between the NUL and SOLTRAIN. The MSc in Sustainable Energy has only had its first graduates this year. The success of the programme has exceeded all expectations, even for the most optimistic.
International energy stakeholders were able to attend during dissertation oral defence of the graduating students … thanks to Covid-19 as these were done online. It was during these presentations that one student caught the attention of a giant Belgian wind power developer, in the name of Hirundo.
Hirundo has since asked ERC to engage its students, under paid work, more like consultancy work, to assess the prospects of selling wind power to Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) — a regional market for trading electricity.
“We were really impressed by the organisation of the event, great time keeping and quality of the presentations” said Hirundo participants.
Well, the success of the ERC is largely due to its dedicated and motivated staff. Earlier this year, we reported that they were the pioneers of the lifeline tariff.
If you have forgotten what a lifeline tariff is, this is the policy that allows electricity consumers to buy the first 30 electricity units of the month at almost 75 cents. This was done to help the poorest of the poor to afford electricity.
The ERC has taken its work further to develop what is called a Pioneer Developer Refund Scheme for the utility company. Ever heard a household saying it owns an electricity transformer because it was the first to bring electricity to the village?
That household is called a Pioneer Developer. And rightfully, it must be compensated for bringing the electricity to the village at high costs. This problem has persisted since the inception of the electricity utility company. But now the ERC has come to the rescue and, soon, people fighting over the ownership of a transformer will be a thing of the past.
Due to the myriad of projects the ERC is both involved in and pursuing, it is the only unit on campus with a dedicated Project Manager. The ERC believes in its products hence it has acquired the services of one of its graduates to be the Project Manager, Matsoso Mothala.
“I honestly don’t know any other university department being so successful,” says Niklas Hayek, Development Consultant — Energy, Education & Climate Change, Germany.
Own Correspondent
Cladding ‘stones’ made with plastic
ROMA – LINTLE Mafa, a Chemistry Technician at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), has developed some luxury lightweight cladding that looks like natural stones.
“The cladding “stones” are made from a variety of materials including plastic, cement-like materials and foam,” Mafa said.
They are lightweight and low-cost but strong and easy to handle.
Mafa is calling investors who are willing to provide space and or funding to help take this product to the market.
When he came to the NUL as a technician in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Mafa didn’t know what to expect.
He had no clue some of the most exciting moments would be in his dealings with Chemical Technology students.
He had always loved to be hands-on. That is why he is best known off-duty as a carpenter who produces elegant furniture.
But somewhere in 2010, he made contact with one lecturer who was teaching Plastic Science and Engineering at the NUL.
“Because I was required to assist his students in the labs, I enrolled for two courses” he said.
First, he went for a Plastic Technology course in Cape Town.
Before then, he was mostly dealing with chemistry but all of a sudden, a whole new world was opening in front of him.
The university would later send him to yet another Plastic and Composites Molding course in Johannesburg.
From these two experiences, he felt empowered to assist Professor Timothy Thamae’s students in a variety of research projects.
But then, his partnership with the lecturer did not end with helping students.
“We experimented with all kinds of things in a small room we used to call TIG.”
Mafa said he particularly fell in love with application of plastics in the Art and Science of Wall Covering, especially in the use of cladding materials.
As a person who produces furniture, the area of interior design has always appealed to him. Specifically, cladding captured his imagination.
So on his own, he started improving his skills and experiments in that area. His ability to chisel wood for making furniture came handy when he now had to make cladding stones.
He didn’t just want to make another cladding stone. He went for elegance.
The problem with modern interior cladding is that it is still tied to stones, ceramics, cement and so on.
Those things have one thing in common. They are heavy! He went for something different – lightweight cladding.
“You won’t believe it but about 95 percent volume of my cladding “stones” is lightweight foam,” he revealed.
Well, foam is a material similar to that used in foam packs—those white plastic plates used for carrying foods at events.
However, unlike foam packs, this particular foam is not only light but it is also strong and stiff (rigid).
Stiff means it is hard to bend. The “stones” are then coated with a hard cement-like material to protect and give them a desired shape.
All this process uses silicone technology.
This technology makes it possible for him to copy and reproduce natural or artificial stones into “stones” that look similar but are made of different materials.
Another good thing about this cladding is colour and texture. Since texture is provided by moulding rather than machining, there are no limits to the kind of texture you can provide on this material.
For instance, he made it possible for these materials to look like curved natural stones. However, he could have made them to have any texture of choice. Even more important is the colour.
Those who work with interior design know a thing or two about colour. The desired colour is one of the most difficult things to achieve. The problem with colour is not only in the colour itself but how that colour appears to the human eye.
Is it black or charcoal? Is it shiny or matt? Having realised that the modern trend is to move away from shininess to matt, Mafa went for matt.
“Bear in mind that this could be a matt of any colour of choice from white to black to anything in between.”
Now, Mafa is ready for a deal. If you have a space and/or funding for investment, he is ready to talk so that these products can get into the market.
Own Correspondent
A cultural hub for Lesotho
ROMA – A Lesotho College of Education (LCE) graduate, Makhebe Seatlana, has developed a cultural modeling agency to promote the Basotho culture with modern flavour: Sotho Kids.
He says his agency is made of over 150 models so far, which is not only a space for cultural development, but a hub for development of talents he never thought possible.
“We have music artists, beauty queens, poets and dancers,” Seatlana said.
It has become evident to almost every Mosotho that their culture is being eroded at an alarming rate and if we don’t do anything about it now, sooner or later we will raise a generation of children who don’t know who they are.
Coming from a humble background at Mazenod where he attended the Mazenod Primary and High Schools and later LCE, his father was the breadwinner raising them with the little he got as a factory worker at Ha-Thetsane.
“Like many students, I couldn’t enjoy any Manpower stipend since I had to help my father. Life was hard,” he said.
Failure was not an option because that would be the end of his future.
After graduating at the LCE, he got hit really hard by the worst monster of our time –unemployment – and started job hunting.
He worked at the Thetsane factories, went to Mpumalanga to look for a job where the whole teacher jumped from welding to being a waiter and later coming back home to work at ‘lifato-fato’ (community cash/food for work projects for peasants).
“Life was hard,” he said with a deep sigh.
Tough times create tough people. A diamond is just a lump of coal that stuck to its job.
When he thought that was the end of it all, he applied for his career job and passed the interviews but failed to secure it. You know the politics.
He nearly went mad. What had he done wrong? In 2019, he started something with his sister.
“I don’t even know what I was doing,” he said.
“I only realised that our people are too focused on other peoples’ cultures and not proud of their own. I had to do something to bestow the rapidly eroding culture of Basotho.”
That’s when he coined the name “Sotho Kids.”
Was it for money? No! It was for passion and inner drive for the love of Lesotho.
“I wanted to do a Sesotho thing for Basotho of Lesotho for the 18-25-year-olds.”
He realised the suffix Sotho appearing in each of the words seSotho, BaSotho and LeSotho, hence the name Sotho Kids.
His idea turned out not to be just a cultural agency, but a hub for development of talents he never knew existed.
“We have artists, beauty queens, poets and dancers.”
At 27, he is a manager of one of the humblest and beloved artists of our time, Omali Themba and Mothula Tšepe, Crazy T and many others under the brand. You book them through him.
The young diamond had a vision to see his modeling agency grow to greater heights in three years, but to his surprise, within eight months of its inception, the brand had grown tremendously.
You probably might have seen them walk the aisles of Pioneer Mall and the streets of Maseru. What a beautiful scene!
He says the biggest problem of young people his age is lack of desire to work hard. They put money ahead of everything.
“When you work on building the brand you have to put money aside.”
That is why he volunteered at the big events like Moshoeshoe’s Day and the Bantu FC.
In the talent industry, we all don’t know our worth until someone recognises and rewards it.
“One day I got a call from Basotho Arts and Cultural Festival. They wanted to use my pictures to make advertisement posters at a M3 000 cost,” he said.
“I jumped high since it was a lot for me. Later on they called requesting a quotation for Sotho Kids to perform at their event.”
Seatlana sent a M5 000 worth of a quote. Guess what happened?
They said “that’s not your worth young man” and signed him a M50 000 cheque.
His models humbled him by agreeing not to get paid but to invest the money into cameras and equipment.
Sotho Kids has performed for Econet Scaftin, at the Opening Ceremony for Team Draw Region 5 Games and Umhlanga Reed Dance in Eswatini where they met with King Mswati III.
Seatlana believes he is achieving the biggest target he set for Sotho Kids, to see his models earn a salary.
He doesn’t want the same hunger that hit him to replicate itself.
His message to the youth is: “Use your brains. Work hard to achieve your dreams. Don’t put money ahead of everything.”
“Youth don’t support each other man. Collaborate, don’t compete.”
Own Correspondent
