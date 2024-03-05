Insight
A fresh chance to do things differently
Where ages of nations are concerned, a nation that is 200 years old is quite young — a nipper. In our case, we still have alive among us loved ones who are over a hundred years old. They have lived longer than half of the time that we have been a nation.
One could even tamper our claim to being 200 years old by suggesting that for 98 years of the past 200 years, our sovereignty was exercised elsewhere, and not by us. It means that in that time, our destiny — political, socio-economic, etc — was not in our hands. Were we to deduct those 98 years from our age, our nationhood would be barely over a century old this year.
Anyhow, whichever way we look at our age as a nation, we are definitely not an old nation where bad systems and bad cultures have become entrenched, and no longer capable of being jettisoned, or replaced. And, with our sovereignty now in our hands, one of the advantages of being a young nation is that it is within our will and power to give shape and character to a political system that can work; and create an inclusive socio-economic order that leaves no one outside.
With regard to the political system, it is clear that, in talks about how Basotho should rule themselves after gaining independence, the British gave Basotho political elites two options. One option was to establish chiefly rule; and the other was to establish a system of rule by elected representatives.
The British themselves did not favour chiefly rule. Neither did Basotho political elites want chiefly rule. Their organisations had started their opposition to it less than 40 years into colonial rule. British negotiators’ purpose of proposing chiefly rule as an option was to threaten Basotho political elites and sway them towards choosing the option of liberal democracy and a government by elected representatives.
Give these circumstances, the outcome of negotiations over how Basotho should rule themselves after they gained independence was a foregone conclusion: establishment of a parliament made up of elected representatives who elect a small group from among themselves to manage public affairs.
It can, therefore, be said that the British did not give Basotho enough options of a system by which they would rule themselves in the post-colonial era. For their part, Basotho political elites accepted liberal democracy not because it was appropriate and suitable for Basotho society but because the system promised to close the chiefs out of power and leave it in the hands of elected political elites.
It remains an interesting question just what system of rule Basotho political elites could have come up with if the British had not forced them to choose between chiefly rule, on the one hand, and liberal democracy, on the other.
Looking at our situation today, it is arguable that the system that could have worked better, and one which our political leaders should have chosen, is one where we took melamu against, and for, one another — re nkelaneng melamu — to get public institutions (including parliament) to work as society want, and to secure a desirable public service on all fronts.
This is because processes and institutions of liberal democracy that Basotho political elites chose fail the public every day, and have not improved in the last 58 years; and those who manage institutions abuse their power at the expense of the public. Society is completely helpless because, for several reasons, seeking redress against bad public service is a complete non-starter.
A lot of this has to do with the nature of political leadership. In politicians who came to dominate Lesotho politics, especially after 1998, we have had politicians who are less inclined to protect society from weaknesses of liberal democracy. Instead, they spend more time working out how such weaknesses can benefit them as a group and as individuals.
Thus, by their actions, Lesotho’s political elites of recent years have made it impossible for liberal democracy to take root in the country. Instead of abiding by the written and unwritten rules of the system, they have perverted it into a tool by which to close society from power.
They have sabotaged processes and workings of liberal institutions; and made it impossible for the system to settle and establish itself firmly in society. They do this by means including exploiting weaknesses of the system to introduce and implement anti-democratic measures designed to remove power from society into their own hands to use against society, and for their own benefit.
A good example of this is the anti-democratic and deeply-hated Ninth Amendment of Lesotho’s Constitution. The courts have now declared it to be unconstitutional and anti-democratic. The Amendment should be allowed to die instead of the courts’ decision being taken on appeal.
It is one advantage of being a young nation that we have an opportunity to establish a system of rule that would leave meaningful power in the hands of society and ensure a distribution of wealth that we want.
In social development, it seems that in government circles the meaning of the phrase ‘social development’ has come to be limited to ‘caring for the elderly, orphans, and the needy’. These are undoubtedly noble activities but a lot more should be expected of a government department of that name. The tasks should include attempts to give society a shape, character and essence we wish it to have.
As at present, it is clear that, among Basotho, anti-social characters of individualism and self-centredness have replaced social values of empathy, and abilities to think of, and care for, one another. Cultivation of these anti-social values and characters takes place at schools where kids are encouraged to admire and value personal wealth, and to be competitive in their pursuit for it. Results of this kind socialisation include perpetration of different forms of crime against society.
This area of cultivating of social values is one of the areas that our attempts at ‘social development’ should aim to focus on, taking advantage of our youthfulness as a nation. Rewards of getting this right include not only a society averse to crime but also a happier society.
Finally, were we to start afresh processes of establishing Lesotho’s system of distributing of wealth, one approach would be to start with an assertion that we want a socio-economic system that distributes wealth fairly; where workers get fair living wages; where the unemployed receive income; where the state looks after the needy, orphaned, old aged (by governments’ own admission, the current social welfare system is leaky, and leaves out more people than it reaches); where people with disabilities are cared for; where children do not go to bed hungry; where children are not reduced to begging; where talents do not go to waste; and where healthcare and education are good quality and totally free.
Again, our youthfulness as a nation gives us an opportunity to come up with a fairer system of distributing wealth. We need to shed the current unwanted honour of Basotho being one of the most unequal societies in the world. We are one of the most unequal societies in the world because of the system of distributing wealth that we have chosen. It can be changed.
We have spent the past 30 years trying to reform liberal democracy and its institutions to suit our politicians. We continue to do so. Despite all efforts and costs, socio-economic inequality has deepened: the wealth of the few well-off has increased while the poverty of the majority of the poor has also increased.
The majority of Basotho have seen and felt only worsening quality of their lives. It might be being a young nation gives us an opportunity to do things differently.
Prof Motlatsi Thabane
Three Egg Dilemma: Conclusion
Morojele’s novel has a first-person narrator (or focalizer, as some of us prefer to say nowadays), whose surname is Mohlala; for obvious reasons, and everyone calls him EG. Unlike many of the other characters, he is not absolutely impoverished, as he has a row of rooms he rents out (albeit his tenants hardly ever pay). He has a vegetable garden, and hires a sweet-natured old gardener called Mkhulu. EG says of himself: “I have learnt how to live poor. Eggs and bread, coffee if there is some in the morning, and my main meal in the late afternoon . . . my clothes are oversized. I am gaunt, and my skin hangs off me like washing.” We’re only a few pages into the story before a ghost appears, naked, ashen pale, stinking of death, and sitting on EG’s lap and caressing him.
Soon after this comes the line “The shooting finally began” and an account of the country’s rapacious and negligent political elite. Throughout, the language is quietly, unobtrusively elegant, with a fine precision to passages of visual description (“The low sun is only half revealed behind a purposeless, misfit cloud”). Throughout also, there are injections of wry or whimsical humour. A lamb is heard “bleating C major in the mornings and F minor in the evenings.” One character is “as thin and fragile as a high school test tube.” At school pupils are taught “how to measure circumferences, though regrettably never how to measure circumstances.”
In the first significant plot development since the shooting starts, EG takes in a young female boarder, Puleng. He meets her aunt and younger brother (her mother has gone missing) and it’s decided she will stay with him, as a domestic helper and for companionship. The ghost appears again, provoking the question, is it a harbinger of death? Then Puleng lands a job as a waitress at the smart hotel on the hill, where she is renamed Pearl, as this is easier for her white customers to grasp.
Puleng mourns: “‘I do not ever again want to see people killed. I do not want there to be no work. I do not want that people are getting poorer and poorer by the day.’” Shortly after, EG shouts at an impoverished woman: “Socialism!” but that, alas, is as far as that goes.
On his growing fondness for Puleng EG muses: “how could I love if I have never been loved? My heart is without call or consequence.” And there is the constant reminder of horrors. EG meets a former soldier, dagga-talkative, who recounts his kills, comparing them to the slaughter of a sheep.
The ghost visits for a third time, sitting on EG’s chest while he’s in bed and swallowing bits of its own flesh as they drop off. Then a massive upset, as local gangsters, led by a thug called Zuluboy, raid the shop / shebeen where a lot of the novel’s action takes place and murder the owner’s son. I’m not going to tell you any more, as I don’t want to commit a spoiler: just to say that there’s a deepening crisis in the personal lives of the main characters and at the national level, until the neighbouring country intervenes. And that the ghost continues to manifest itself.
Just two small quibbles regarding this wonderful novel. Towards the end, Puleng takes over from EG as narrator, and the transition isn’t clearly signalled, so it’s at first confusing. Second, there’s that title. One can, I think, argue that it’s a little flippant, given the novel’s deep and urgent seriousness.
I’ll finish by commenting on the ghost, and may go a bit off the rails here, because I’m not going to resist my ever-present temptation to talk about Dickens.
When interviewed by the Johannesburg Review of Books Morojele said the ghost’s multiple appearances acted as “a prop. It became something I could bounce ideas off and write activities around.” Now, as my readers should be aware, in Dickens’s A Christmas Carol there are four ghosts who appear at intervals: the ghost of Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. As a fine BBC television film about Dickens, The Man Who Invented Christmas, makes clear, for Dickens these ghosts performed the same inspirational function as they did for Morojele.
One final point. One of Dickens’s characteristics is to fly off into an incandescent rage, and it’s one of the qualities I love him for. This happens in A Christmas Carol when one of the ghosts shows Scrooge two desperate street kids called Want and Pestilence. And there’s that notorious passage in Bleak House where Dickens yells at the English governing class that if they don’t reform they will bring down on themselves “bloody revolution” and that he will be “the first to applaud.” But there are other ways of doing things and one of the most remarkable qualities of Morojele’s novel is that, despite its urgent and harrowing subject-matter, the narration is so calm and collected.
Three Egg Dilemma is published by the fine South African press Jacana and so should not be too expensive in Lesotho. I do urge all my readers who can to get hold of it. I promise, you won’t regret it, even if it means, following the purchase, a few one-egg meals.
Chris Dunton is a former Professor of English and Dean of Humanities at the National University of Lesotho.
Rethabile’s weakness and gift
As we buried Rethabile Mosisili last Saturday, it was as if my heart was with him in the coffin. It had been a difficult week for Rethabile’s relatives and friends who had to endure snide and cruel comments about the cause of his death.
One man told me that Rethabile deserved to die because of his love for the bottle. Some echoed the same sentiments on Facebook.
Those unpleasant comments specifically targeted at a dead man and his grieving family, in general, reminded me of 2 Corinthians 12:7-10, where Paul has some profound things to say about the theme of strength in weakness.
“To keep me from being too elated by the surpassing greatness of the revelations, a thorn was given me in the flesh, a messenger of Satan to harass me, to keep me from being too elated. Three times I pleaded with the Lord about this, that it should leave me. But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
As I grow older I have become increasingly aware of my weaknesses and of those around me. As such, I will be the first to admit that Rethabile had a weakness.
Paul talks about a thorn in his flesh. We are not sure exactly what that ‘thorn’ was. Nevertheless, he described it as a messenger of Satan to harass him and pleads with God to take it away. And God says, “My grace is sufficient for you. For my power is made perfect in weakness.”
Obviously what Paul called his “thorn in the flesh” was some kind of physical ailment that caused him great distress. These verses are such a different way to think and live. They speak to being content with weaknesses and insults.
Rethabile identified with Paul, thorns come in many shapes and sizes.
Rethabile had a thorn in his flesh and that thorn was alcoholism that harassed him almost all of his adult life.
His thorn was painful beyond measure because it subjected him to public ridicule and shame. I am sure it was unbearable.
It darkened his whole journey. I used to think it would cripple his usefulness but he always found a way to be useful.
Most Basotho were unable to see any good in Rethabile’s thorn. But just because you and I can’t find a good reason for a thorn, doesn’t mean there isn’t one. I am not glorifying alcohol but in Rethabile’s case it made any gathering casual and friendly. You need to understand that alcohol is a social lubricant. When people are casual and friendly there is no room for petty judgements, etiquettes of social hierarchy and fawning.
That is why you would find the son of Lesotho’s prime minister in the local public bar, mingling with strangers who became his friends.
Alcoholism also had the unique and beatific ability to spin laughter. Rethabile was a very funny person even though his humour was very wicked on some days.
With alcohol strangers become friends, friends become cliques and cliques become vast drinking scenes. It was the golden bond that connected the son of the Prime Minister with most of his friends and acquaintances.
It was the shame of alcoholism that made him humble though he was the son of one of the most powerful people in Lesotho. It was strangers who genuinely liked him, who became very powerful allies because they would come to his aid when he least expected it. As a result, it made him have ubuntu (humanity) .
I would remind many that had it not been for alcohol some would not have known Rethabile, let alone mingle with him.
Many sons and daughters of presidents or prime ministers in Africa have flamboyant lifestyles and have no inhibitions.
They spend lavishly on their birthdays, anniversaries and weddings.
Rethabile had a simple, humble wedding. I do not remember him spending lavishly on his birthday.
While he battled alcoholism, some sons and daughters of African presidents, prime ministers and ministers were busy looting government coffers and getting kickbacks from multinational companies keen to secure tenders and exploit national resources.
I once asked him why the son of the most powerful person remained a public servant. He laughed and said: “Do not worry about me Mr. Matlosa, I am fine.”
He was just fine where he was.
I am glad that at his funeral, Rethabile was not accused of embezzling funds from the government or abusing his position as the son of a prime minister.
He was only accused of his alcoholism and wicked humour.
Meanwhile, Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, was accused of corruption and embezzlement when her father was in power.
In 2012, the New York Times reported that US police had seized assets belonging to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the Equatorial Guinea president’s son. Among the seized items were a US$2 million wine collection, a US$180 million building in Paris thought to have 101 rooms, including a Turkish bath, a hair salon, two gym clubs, a nightclub, a movie theatre and furniture worth US$50 million.
Remember the famous party of President Zuma’s sons. In April 2009, twins Duduzile and Duduzane had earned a reputation for their blinged-out lifestyle. Duduzile’s birthday bash at the Inanda Club in Sandton attracted 600 guests. The party teemed with high-profile celebrities, politicians and models. Guests had access to an open bar, which flowed with Hennessy Cognac and Veuve Clicquot. Duduzane was accused of having a corrupt relationship with the Gupta family
I can go on and on talking about the flamboyant lifestyles of the sons and daughters of presidents, prime ministers and ministers.
Rethabile died a mere public servant. I can imagine it would have been unforgivable if he died having embezzled government funds and brought real embarrassment to the Mosisili family.
He would have destroyed his father’s legacy of being a simple and humble man who was not preoccupied with a flamboyant and glutinous lifestyle while in office.
I understand that heavy alcohol drinking can certainly put one at risk of embarrassment, injury, or poor decisions.
Alcoholism is a thief because it takes so much from us mentally, physically, and spiritually. It not only robs us of our well-being, our health, and our faith, but it steals us away from our family and friends. Above all, alcoholism destroys trust which is the bedrock of all relationships.
I fully comprehend that drinking a lot for many years will take its toll on one’s body. I know long-term alcohol misuse increased Rethabile’s risk of serious health conditions, including high blood pressure and liver disease which eventually took his life.
I have watched several videos of Rethabile and know how he was ridiculed.
I am sure it was a humiliating experience for the prime minister and his family. Indeed alcoholics are prone to shame.
I am, therefore, not promoting alcohol in any way. My argument is that alcohol made Rethabile a people’s person. He mingled with people from all walks of life. He was very humble for someone carrying a powerful surname like his.
I argue that it was because of alcohol that Rethabile did not think highly of himself because of the surname he carried.
What we learn from the example of Paul is that God allows us to be weak: Rethabile’s weakness was alcohol. It forced him to be in low circumstances in life, to be in difficult situations that he was not gifted to handle.
Stop praying to escape suffering. The purpose of the thorn coupled with God’s grace is humility, dependence, and usability.
Where would Rethabile’s power be without his wound?
In 2022 during the election campaign, he called to ask how my campaign was going. I said I was struggling and he gave me M3 000 for petrol.
I will forever be grateful for the big and small things he did for me.
In other countries that surname wouldn’t have allowed him to mingle with a common man like me. I know sons and daughters of some politicians in Lesotho have joined the scramble for lucrative state contracts that have turned them into millionaires. They include the sons and daughters of former ministers. Rethabile did not join that scramble for lucrative tenders.
I have concluded that alcoholism was a gift of sorts to Rethabile in that it made him a decent human being, humble enough to associate with all the people from all walks of life in this country.
Just like his father, Rethabile was the epitome of humility, honesty, integrity and simplicity. He was a true patriot. In him, we lost a loyal public servant.
A true tribute to him would be to describe him as an ideal of humility, honesty, integrity and simplicity. Had it not been for alcoholism Rethabile would probably have stayed in London or Cape Town enjoying the fruits of embezzlement and grand corruption.
Despite his weakness, Rethabile Mosisili touched the hearts and lives of many. I was in my youth when he served as the deputy principal secretary of the Ministry of Gender and Sports, Youth and Recreation.
We, who were the youth of yesterday, know very well that the youth of today are the beneficiaries of some of his works.
Ramahooana Matlosa
We need a coordinated approach on youth challenges
For a number of good reasons, all of us are concerned about problems that face Lesotho’s young people, particularly youth unemployment, and the increasing tendency towards anti-social behaviour among sections of Lesotho youth including their increasing admiration for criminality.
Not only do members of such groups admire criminality and actually commit crimes but they commit crimes without much care as to the harm and other costs that their actions inflict on immediate victims and on society-at-large.
Evidence of public concern about these problems includes the fact that within society individuals, groups and public and private institutions have all expressed concerns over problems facing the youth, with some of these parties making attempts to come up with ideas and measures to assist.
However, a number of problems seem to be emerging on, at least, three fronts. Firstly, a seeming lack of coordination in addressing problems that face young people. Secondly, lack of clarity on questions of whether (a) parties that seek to assist are basing their interventions on credibly identified sources of problems that face young people; and (b) whether any credible assessments are made to ensure that interventions such parties are proposing and implementing have potential to solve problems that face Lesotho’s young people.
There are many examples of what may seem to us, members of the general public, to be lack of coordination in approaches to solve problems facing young people. One such example may be sufficient. On January 8, 2024, Lesotho TV broadcast a statement in which the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) authorities announced establishment of some army facility where Basotho young people would be taught some values, including patriotism.
The very next day, on January 9, 2024, Lesotho TV broadcast another statement, this time by the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) authorities, announcing the LMPS’s plan to establish a police facility at which young people would be taught anti-crime and other values. In their essence, the LMPS’s plan sounded not totally dissimilar to LDF’s.
Apart from the LDF and LMPS’s plans for Lesotho’s youth, there are also public and private sector initiatives to nurture and support entrepreneurial talents of Lesotho’s youth with a view, among others, to fight youth unemployment and develop the country’s private sector.
Politicians have also been seen to sponsor football games for young people in their constituencies with a view, they say, to keep young people from crime and narcotics. These events cannot be criticised too much but given that they are one, or two-day events that take place during specific times, they look more like publicity stunts.
National sports federations are now complaining that politicians who sponsor these events put too much stress on sports as a means to fight crime. What federations want is that, if politicians want to help, they should stress the importance of sports as careers, and sponsor young people to develop their sporting talents accordingly.
Amidst expressions of concerns and various parties’ attempts to address problems facing Lesotho youth, public authorities that we have not heard from, or from who we do not hear enough, are those charged with responsibilities over precisely problems facing young people; that is, authorities at the Ministry of Youth.
Admittedly, we do not know if the initiatives of the LDF, LMPS, and others are carried out in consultation with or with the blessing of the Ministry of Youth.
The worry ought to be not only whether interventions of the LDF, LMPS, and others have the blessings of the Ministry of Youth. Instead, the worry should extend to the question of whether the Ministry has any national plan to address problems facing young people. And, if such a plan exists, we would expect that it identifies the LDF and LMPS as places where young place can be coached; and initiatives of these and other institutions would align with such a plan.
Without an identification of the army and the police as implementing agencies of the Ministry’s plan, and without the army and police’s initiatives alignment with the Ministry’s plan, at least two things are likely to result: duplication of effort — as seems to be the case with the LDF and LPMS plans; or, at worst, LDF and LMPS plans might contradict and undermine national plans entrusted to the Ministry of Youth.
In the worst case scenario that a national plan does not exist, we face the danger that anybody wishing to address problems facing Lesotho’s young people can do so, basing herself, or himself on a personal or group perception, and implementing plans and solutions based on such perception.
As in the case of too many people stirring the same cooking pot without coordination, undesirable consequences can be expected from a situation where just about anybody can apply a solution to a public problem.
As hinted above, a good national plan aimed at addressing problems that face Lesotho’s young people would have two characteristics, at least. First, it would be based on our assertion of the kind of society we want to be; an investigation of problems that stand in the way of achieving such a society; how such problems can be overcome, say, through school curricula; and how, in general, from Early Childhood Care & Development (ECCD), young people can be brought up and socialised in ways that ensure they will be useful members of a society we wish to be.
Any action that is not based on an investigation of the problems that stand in the way of achieving a society we want to be has little chances of success. Such action would be based on some understanding that the young who are anti-social, unpatriotic and criminals are naturally bad people.
It is, of course, not as simple as that. For example, one possible explanation for the absence of patriotism among young people may have something to do with socio-economic inequality in Lesotho: those who are closed out of, and excluded from, benefiting from Lesotho’s wealth and power cannot be expected to be patriots.
A second characteristic of a plan aimed at addressing problems that face Lesotho’s young people is that, such a plan should identify and/or establish institutions designed — and with appropriate skills — to implement ideas and proposals that come out of credible investigations.
It is unclear whether the LDF and LMPS plans have resulted from something like considerations suggested above. While it is admitted that these institutions’ initiatives are limited to addressing problems of lack of patriotism and criminality among the young people, one clear problem with their plans and solutions is that, it might be the case that they are catching young people a little late, when schooling and general socialisation have already entrenched anti-social values that we see among sections of young people; namely, individualism and the inability to think of others.
In one word, these institutions catch these young people when tendencies towards criminality, anti-social behaviour, and lack of patriotism might have already hardened.
Perhaps the biggest hope we should have is that the army and the police will have full complement of resources necessary for providing full and wholesome mentoring to young people who undergo army and police mentoring.
Short of adequate resources necessary for achieving what the army and the police have in mind, we might end up with cohorts of young people with a faulty army and police culture that may come back to haunt us. Inserting a faulty army culture among a section of young people brought us bitter results in the 1970s and 1980s that should not be repeated.
To conclude, no one can argue against all of us being concerned with problems of youth unemployment; increasing tendencies of young people’s admiration of criminality and their participation in crime. And no one can argue against all of us coming up with ideas and proposals of how to address these problems.
However, our concerns and proposals ought to be based on:
a nationally-agreed assertion of society we want to be;
a credible investigation of difficulties that stand in the way of us becoming society we want to be;
and coordination of proposals and ideas aimed at becoming society we want to be.
As with other specific instances of socio-economic development in Lesotho, problems facing the country’s young people cry out for the long-neglected establishment of the National Planning Board, as prescribed in Section 105 of the Constitution of Lesotho.
Prof Motlatsi Thabane
