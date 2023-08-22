An open letter to my government

There are some book titles like Ai-Kwei Armah’s novel of 1968 called The beautiful Ones are Not Yet Born, that are meant to make the reader in a bookshop get immediately hooked up to a book and buy it immediately! In this case the title is a catchy phrase which acts like the bait that tempts a hungry fish.

Seeing that sexy title for the first time in high school, I actually thought The Beautiful Ones are Not Yet Born was a love story! Expecting a steaming romance, I dropped all the other chores and settled on it. But…I actually came face-to-face with a story about the naked socio-political realities of independent Africa! Not a single I-love-you word in there.

This is a novel about a man who navigates the morally compromised world of independent Ghana. The protagonist, known simply as “the man,” works at a railway office where one day he is offered a bribe from a merchant. He declines. When his wife hears about this, she is deeply displeased.

This is one of the earliest novels in Africa to tackle the issue of African self-rule, often called “independence.” Ghana got independent from Britain and became the first African country to acquire such a status in 1957. However, in 1966, there was a coup in Ghana. The general and often simple argument is that this coup was due to President Nkrumah’s corruption.

Immediately after the coup, the Ghanaian situation sparked debates and questions across the world; were Africans capable of self-rule? Was it necessary to grant Africans self-rule after all? When will we have a successful African government? Was Ghana merely a bad example of black rule or some international movements had anything to do with it?

When The Beautiful Ones was published it immediately drew attention because it is decidedly about the problems of Ghana’s Independence and more acutely, the period just before and during the coup itself. In this novel, African leaders are attacked for wanting to be like the former colonial masters. Therefore the beautiful ones that are not yet born are the genuine leaders. The title is hinting that up until more careful leaders rise to power in Africa, as in Ghana, Africa will continue to be doomed.

Another catchy title is NoViolet Bulawayo’s We Need New Names. You look at the book and quietly ask yourself, why should we need new names when we already have names? Who is asking for these new names? Are our names wrong?

But when you get into the novel, you find out that Bulawayo’s book of 2013, is actually a watershed novel on migration. The main character is an economic refugee from Zimbabwe to the US. She constantly delves into various mental states, trying to make sense of her not so smooth move from Zimbabwe to the US and the neighbouring regional countries.

NoViolet Bulawayo’s language, as in the blues, is both depressing and exhilarating. Her poesy is very articulate. It invites you to laugh and cry at the same time:

“Look at them leaving in droves, the children of the land, just look at them leaving in droves. Those with nothing are crossing borders. Those with strength are crossing borders. Those with ambitions are crossing borders. Those with hopes are crossing borders. Those with loss are crossing borders. Moving, running, emigrating, going deserting, walking, quitting, flying, fleeing to all over, to countries whose names they cannot pronounce…”

And when they get to the destinations of choice, the Zimbabweans and fellow migrants find that there is no sweetness here either:

“And the jobs we worked, Jesus-Jesus-Jesus, the jobs we worked….We took scalding irons and ironed our pride flat. We cleaned toilets. We picked tobacco and fruit under the boiling sun until we hung out our tongues and panted like lost hounds. We butchered animals, slit throats, drained blood…holding our breaths like crocodiles under water, our minds on the money and never on our lives. Adamou got murdered by that beast of a machine that also ate three fingers of Sudan’s left hand… Ecuador fell from forty stories working on a roof and shattered his spine, screaming, Mis hijos! Mis hijos! on his way down”

This novel juxtaposes a tumultuous Zimbabwe against a well fed and technologically advanced America as seen by a young and impressionable Zimbabwean girl. Darling discovers that Zimbabwe and America are worlds with two very different passwords. What Zimbabwe does not have materially, America offers but not for nothing! Closely looked at, America offers its own kind of turmoil to those (like Darling) who do not want to be second class citizens and who constantly claim that they have somewhere ‘my country, my people, our President, our language’ and other things.

You ultimately discover that the main character needs a new name only in the context of having to quickly redefine home against a faraway place. There are suggestions that suffering tends to make people see themselves differently, if not in a clearer way. The novel constantly begs the reader to ask, who am I in the midst of questing for new geographical and mental definitions?

Then you also find that there are certain titles with a firm sense of geography. Their setting is overwhelming and it becomes the fulcrum of the story. Such titles have an enduring sense of place. One such title is Miguel Street.

VS Naipaiul’s Miguel Street, published in 1959, is set during World War II on Miguel Street located in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. Naipaul was in London in 1955 when he conceived and wrote these linked short stories.

Although each story in Miguel Street is individualized, the setting is Port of Spain. The characters tend to be tragicomic, striving to attain some goals which are too high to be attained by them. They end up in trouble or are thoroughly disappointed. They want to escape from themselves or the island. In these stories, Naipaul explores the idea that the Caribbean and particularly his home island and its people are desperate for an identity. His characters struggle for that all the way.

Bogart appears in most of these short stories. His real name remains unknown. He is Bogart, a name of an American film called Casablanca. Sometimes he is called Patience, the name of the game that he plays. Bogart dramatizes the feeling of instability and insignificants of the Caribbean people who are found aping foreign people and foreign heroes.

One day he tells his playmates that he is going to the toilet and is coming back soon, but he actually disappears for months! The boredom in Bogart’s life reflects a deep lack of purpose. The ennui around him is palpable as shown here:

“What is happening there, man?” he would ask quietly, and then he would say nothing for ten or fifteen minutes. And somehow you felt you couldn’t really talk to Bogart, he looked so bored and superior. His eyes were small and sleepy. His face was fat and his hair was gleaming black. He was the most bored man I ever knew…

His “acting big” at least shows a certain yearning for real achievements which people in these post slavery societies cannot sustain. Asked by a friend why he commits bigamy, Bogart answers, “To be man, among we men.”

In the short story called “The Thing Without a Name,” Popo does not make a thing even when he is called a painter. Hidden in this situation is Popo’s desire to be creative and useful. He wants to be big, affluent and eccentric, without the means and without having to work. It is his wife who has to work for the family. Popo is eventually arrested for remodeling and selling stolen property.

Man-man is probably the most remarkable character in this collection of short stories. He wants to be eccentric, stylish and popular, but he does not measure up. Like Bogart, Man-man comes closest to his ideals through some form of drama. He can pretend that he is an English man through his accent. He can pretend to have the guts by running in an election. He can finally pretend he is Christ by asking people to nail him on the cross. When he cannot go on with the crucifixion, he comically calls to the people from the cross, “Cut this stupidness out!” You can see that this is a community with a shortage of solid heroes.

There are several other artistic figures who go nowhere in this collection. There is Morgan in “The Pyrotechnist” whose fireworks do not bring success but disaster as they burn down the house. There is also Backu in “The Mechanical Genius.” He is a fake mechanic who is putting engines apart, further damaging them. There is Edward in “Until the Soldiers came” who surrenders his artistic pursuits, ending up pretending to be an American.

In the final story called “How I left Miguel Street,” the narrator finally leaves because his mother realises that there is little to achieve on the island and he is getting too wild. Once he stays drunk for two consecutive days! At the airport during his departure, the narrator’s shadow is described as “a dancing dwarf on the tarmac.” He does not look back as he goes to the plane. He can be compared to Trumper in George Lamming’s novel, In The castle Of My Skin, who leaves the islands in a similar fashion.

Sometimes the title of a work of art is centered simply around the major character in a story as you find in many of Shakespeare’s plays. The named character drives the story due to his strengths or weaknesses or both. Through the character of Macbeth in the play Macbeth, we learn about the struggle between illusion and reality alongside the essence of human nature as Macbeth struggles to gain power and his eventual fall.

Through the character Hamlet in the play Hamlet, we learn about the character procrastination Hamlet’s confused mindset as he considers murdering his Uncle Claudius, who killed Hamlet’s father and then married his mother to become king in his place. Throughout the play, Hamlet has hesitated to kill his uncle and avenge his father’s death. Through King Lear in the play King Lear, we learn that a lack of self-knowledge can cause chaos and tragedy, but the play also suggests that self-knowledge is painful, and perhaps not worth the effort it takes to achieve it. Lear’s tragic flaw is a lack of self-knowledge.

Then there are some one word titles which tend to help the reader dwell, for the most part on the major theme in a book. Chenjerai Hove’s novel of 1996 is simply called Ancestors. At the centre of Hove’s somewhat beautifully dense novel, Ancestors, is the indefatigable figure, Miriro. She is at the time of the story, a female ancestor, who was born and had lived deaf and dumb herself.

She dies tragically when she hangs herself because she had been forced to marry a local drunkard. Although long gone, Miriro, through Mucha, a female predecessor (who is not deaf and dumb), now sees and recalls the past before her own birth, after her birth and after her tragic death. Miriro appears to Mucha in dreams and sometimes in some kind of trance akin to spirit possession. These ancestor characters weave their ways around the major character.

The same goes for Ferdinand Oyono who simply titles his work, Houseboy. In that novel from Cameroon in the colonial days, an African boy, Toundi has fled down the path of assimilation, leaving his village for missionary school, then working for the Commandant, becoming the chief European’s houseboy. Although in becoming the priest’s houseboy, Toundi gave up his tribal identity, he finds that he will never fit in among the colonisers. He can only be a houseboy. Soon they beat him up to near death because of his poor judgments.

Indeed titles are key to any work of literature because it is the title that we see first before we are able to ‘see’ the story itself.

Memory Chirere