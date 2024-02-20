Insight
Call that a muffin?
In Oscar Wilde’s short story “The Canterville Ghost” (1887) one of the characters says about the British, “We have everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language.” Between American English and British English there are many, many differences. Which is not to say that either American or British English are standardised; there are multiple varieties within each. As a south-western Brit I can find it difficult to fully understand what someone from Liverpool or Newcastle is saying.
I remember one year during the NUL’s International Theatre for Development project we had a student from the islands of Scotland. She was brilliant and hard-working and full of good ideas — if only one could understand the ideas when she introduced them. The NUL students grouped together and asked me: “Chris, can you translate what Kirsty is saying for us?” and I replied: “I’m as lost as you are.”
Between American and British English it’s not just a matter of pronunciation but also of vocabulary (I’ll be coming to muffins — see the title of this piece — in a while) and spelling.
In the biographical film Prick Up Your Ears British, dramatist Joe Orton shares a room with Ken Halliwell and they decide to write a novel together. Ken asks Joe “can you spell?” and Joe replies “yes, but not accurately.”
This is hardly a surprise, given that he’s a Brit. The American spelling system is far more regular and rational than the British. (Readers with laptops will have noticed that your spell-check gives the option of British or American spelling, but that doesn’t help you as in Lesotho the British system is used, so for the time being you’re stuck with it).
I mean, what can you say about a spelling system where “plough” rhymes with “now”, but “tough” rhymes with “stuff”– and “now” doesn’t rhyme with “low.” Yipes (as the Americans say). When I was lecturing in Lesotho and in Nigeria and marking assignments I was always very lenient over spelling, because I know what a mountain it is to climb (the latter word rhyming with “time”, of course).
Then there is the matter of vocabulary or denotation (a term I hope readers remember from a few weeks back). There are many examples of things that are denoted by different words in British and American English: lift / elevator; pavement / sidewalk; windscreen / windshield; petrol / gas; cinema / movie theater (and look at the American spelling of (Brit) “theatre”– a lot easier). And some of these reflect our different histories.
For example, there’s a vegetable, a kind of small marrow, the British call it a courgette (one of my favourite vegetables, in case any of you are planning to invite me for dinner). That’s a word that British English has borrowed directly from French — that is, a loan word (I’m not sure we plan to give it back).
The Americans on the other hand call it a zucchini, a loan word from Italian, which I guess reflects the size and influence of the Italian community in the USA. (Speaking of vegetables, I can’t give you an explanation for why the Brits call an aubergine an aubergine — another loan word from French — but the Americans call it an egg-plant).
Next week I’ll get around to muffins — a sore point — and I’ll move on to differences between English and French and between Sesotho and Setswana. Bet you can’t wait.
Chris Dunton is a former Professor of English and Dean of Humanities at the National University of Lesotho.
We need a coordinated approach on youth challenges
For a number of good reasons, all of us are concerned about problems that face Lesotho’s young people, particularly youth unemployment, and the increasing tendency towards anti-social behaviour among sections of Lesotho youth including their increasing admiration for criminality.
Not only do members of such groups admire criminality and actually commit crimes but they commit crimes without much care as to the harm and other costs that their actions inflict on immediate victims and on society-at-large.
Evidence of public concern about these problems includes the fact that within society individuals, groups and public and private institutions have all expressed concerns over problems facing the youth, with some of these parties making attempts to come up with ideas and measures to assist.
However, a number of problems seem to be emerging on, at least, three fronts. Firstly, a seeming lack of coordination in addressing problems that face young people. Secondly, lack of clarity on questions of whether (a) parties that seek to assist are basing their interventions on credibly identified sources of problems that face young people; and (b) whether any credible assessments are made to ensure that interventions such parties are proposing and implementing have potential to solve problems that face Lesotho’s young people.
There are many examples of what may seem to us, members of the general public, to be lack of coordination in approaches to solve problems facing young people. One such example may be sufficient. On January 8, 2024, Lesotho TV broadcast a statement in which the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) authorities announced establishment of some army facility where Basotho young people would be taught some values, including patriotism.
The very next day, on January 9, 2024, Lesotho TV broadcast another statement, this time by the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) authorities, announcing the LMPS’s plan to establish a police facility at which young people would be taught anti-crime and other values. In their essence, the LMPS’s plan sounded not totally dissimilar to LDF’s.
Apart from the LDF and LMPS’s plans for Lesotho’s youth, there are also public and private sector initiatives to nurture and support entrepreneurial talents of Lesotho’s youth with a view, among others, to fight youth unemployment and develop the country’s private sector.
Politicians have also been seen to sponsor football games for young people in their constituencies with a view, they say, to keep young people from crime and narcotics. These events cannot be criticised too much but given that they are one, or two-day events that take place during specific times, they look more like publicity stunts.
National sports federations are now complaining that politicians who sponsor these events put too much stress on sports as a means to fight crime. What federations want is that, if politicians want to help, they should stress the importance of sports as careers, and sponsor young people to develop their sporting talents accordingly.
Amidst expressions of concerns and various parties’ attempts to address problems facing Lesotho youth, public authorities that we have not heard from, or from who we do not hear enough, are those charged with responsibilities over precisely problems facing young people; that is, authorities at the Ministry of Youth.
Admittedly, we do not know if the initiatives of the LDF, LMPS, and others are carried out in consultation with or with the blessing of the Ministry of Youth.
The worry ought to be not only whether interventions of the LDF, LMPS, and others have the blessings of the Ministry of Youth. Instead, the worry should extend to the question of whether the Ministry has any national plan to address problems facing young people. And, if such a plan exists, we would expect that it identifies the LDF and LMPS as places where young place can be coached; and initiatives of these and other institutions would align with such a plan.
Without an identification of the army and the police as implementing agencies of the Ministry’s plan, and without the army and police’s initiatives alignment with the Ministry’s plan, at least two things are likely to result: duplication of effort — as seems to be the case with the LDF and LPMS plans; or, at worst, LDF and LMPS plans might contradict and undermine national plans entrusted to the Ministry of Youth.
In the worst case scenario that a national plan does not exist, we face the danger that anybody wishing to address problems facing Lesotho’s young people can do so, basing herself, or himself on a personal or group perception, and implementing plans and solutions based on such perception.
As in the case of too many people stirring the same cooking pot without coordination, undesirable consequences can be expected from a situation where just about anybody can apply a solution to a public problem.
As hinted above, a good national plan aimed at addressing problems that face Lesotho’s young people would have two characteristics, at least. First, it would be based on our assertion of the kind of society we want to be; an investigation of problems that stand in the way of achieving such a society; how such problems can be overcome, say, through school curricula; and how, in general, from Early Childhood Care & Development (ECCD), young people can be brought up and socialised in ways that ensure they will be useful members of a society we wish to be.
Any action that is not based on an investigation of the problems that stand in the way of achieving a society we want to be has little chances of success. Such action would be based on some understanding that the young who are anti-social, unpatriotic and criminals are naturally bad people.
It is, of course, not as simple as that. For example, one possible explanation for the absence of patriotism among young people may have something to do with socio-economic inequality in Lesotho: those who are closed out of, and excluded from, benefiting from Lesotho’s wealth and power cannot be expected to be patriots.
A second characteristic of a plan aimed at addressing problems that face Lesotho’s young people is that, such a plan should identify and/or establish institutions designed — and with appropriate skills — to implement ideas and proposals that come out of credible investigations.
It is unclear whether the LDF and LMPS plans have resulted from something like considerations suggested above. While it is admitted that these institutions’ initiatives are limited to addressing problems of lack of patriotism and criminality among the young people, one clear problem with their plans and solutions is that, it might be the case that they are catching young people a little late, when schooling and general socialisation have already entrenched anti-social values that we see among sections of young people; namely, individualism and the inability to think of others.
In one word, these institutions catch these young people when tendencies towards criminality, anti-social behaviour, and lack of patriotism might have already hardened.
Perhaps the biggest hope we should have is that the army and the police will have full complement of resources necessary for providing full and wholesome mentoring to young people who undergo army and police mentoring.
Short of adequate resources necessary for achieving what the army and the police have in mind, we might end up with cohorts of young people with a faulty army and police culture that may come back to haunt us. Inserting a faulty army culture among a section of young people brought us bitter results in the 1970s and 1980s that should not be repeated.
To conclude, no one can argue against all of us being concerned with problems of youth unemployment; increasing tendencies of young people’s admiration of criminality and their participation in crime. And no one can argue against all of us coming up with ideas and proposals of how to address these problems.
However, our concerns and proposals ought to be based on:
a nationally-agreed assertion of society we want to be;
a credible investigation of difficulties that stand in the way of us becoming society we want to be;
and coordination of proposals and ideas aimed at becoming society we want to be.
As with other specific instances of socio-economic development in Lesotho, problems facing the country’s young people cry out for the long-neglected establishment of the National Planning Board, as prescribed in Section 105 of the Constitution of Lesotho.
Prof Motlatsi Thabane
Lessons from Israel: Part 3
I shall round off my account of my 1995 trip to Israel by putting on my tour guide cap. Staying in Tel Aviv, most days were fully taken up by the conference, which was my reason for being there. Tel Aviv in July is scorchingly hot, so there were walks along the beach only before breakfast and after sunset. I did take a little time off to go with South African author Stephen Gray to an art gallery that had a painting he wanted to see (a portrait by Modigliani of Beatrice Hastings, whose biography Stephen was then writing).
I wasn’t especially keen on the hotel restaurant, where dinner comprised meat served by the ton (surprisingly little fish, given that we were on the coast. By contrast, I had always been surprised and happy that Maseru restaurants are so good on fish, despite the fact that Lesotho isn’t exactly maritime). But I discovered a little Russian Jewish restaurant that offered Beluga caviar at an amazingly cheap price. I suspect it had fallen off the back of a lorry, as we say in the UK — i.e. that it was contraband, acquired illegally. I just blinked innocently and enjoyed myself. I can’t think of a more delicious way of starting a meal than with caviar, freshly-made blinis and a large glass of deeply chilled Wyberowa vodka — no ice, please. (I only say all this to show you what a very cosmopolitan chap I am).
The conference ran to a packed schedule and we worked hard (no, really). Half-way through we were given a day off and taken to Jerusalem. On arrival I teamed up with an old Nigerian friend and a friend of his from Senegal and we took ourselves first to the Dome of the Rock, the main mosque, which is splendid and radiant (wow, the mosaics!) Then we saw the Wailing Wall.
Then we trudged up the Via Dolorosa to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The Via marks the route along which Christ was forced to carry his cross on the way to his crucifixion (dolorosa means something like “of miseries”). I had expected it to be lined with sculptures showing the Stations of the Cross (rather like the lovely ones at Fatima, near Ramabanta).
Instead it was one tourist gift shop after another. Here I came across one of the most repugnant things I’ve seen in my life. Proudly displayed for sale, a wall clock with the face adorned with the image of the head of Christ, the two clock hands protruding from his nose.
At the top of the Via Dolorosa, the fourth century Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the holiest site in the world for Christians, which is breathtakingly beautiful. The interior is (not visibly) divided into sections, the upkeep of each of which is the responsibility of one of the major denominations: Roman Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Greek Orthodox, Egyptian Coptic, and so on. I had had the impression this was an arrangement worked out under the colonial regime of British Palestine, but Google tells me it dates back to the Status Quo of 1757.
My companions had done their homework and suggested we head first for the roof, which had been allocated to the Ethiopian Orthodox Church (dare one possibly suggest a tinge of racism in this marginalisation?). There we found a cluster of monkish cells, each inhabited by an elderly Ethiopian monk, at least two of whom spoke English or French. They were delighted to see us, and utterly sweet, hospitable, and in their accounts of their pastoral work spellbinding.
To be concluded
Chris Dunton
Lessons from Israel: Part One
Recently the New York Review of Books reported that in November last year Columbia University—one of the most prestigious in the United States – “suspended two student groups that support Palestinian rights: Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Palestine.” The management of Columbia University has clearly suffered a decline in moral standards since the days when their student Pixley Ka Isaka Seme (the founder of the forerunner of the ANC) won the Orator’s prize for his speech on the African Renaissance. But the action of suspension should cause no surprise: the USA is an ardent supporter of the Israeli government and has for decades proven hostile to the Arab world; further, the US government regularly carries out unconstitutional interference in the affairs of universities and schools.
Yet this is not the point I am building up to. I am interested in the fact that one of the student groups who were suspended is called Jewish Voice for Peace, and this gives the lie to the claim that Jews or the population of Israel (and of course these are two quite distinct bodies) are uniformly unconcerned about the rights of Palestinians. As I pointed out a few weeks ago in my piece on the Gaza crisis, there is within Israel a substantial population of leftist / enlightened citizens who recognise that the rights of Palestinians have been trampled on and who write and campaign in support of these rights, in opposition to the thuggish government of Binyamin Netanyahu.
This became very clear to me when in 1995 I was invited to Israel (all expenses paid, yippee) to take part in a conference at the University of Tel Aviv. The conference was on Africa and was titled “Breaking Boundaries”; it was a modest attempt to patch up the damage that Israel’s reputation had suffered among Africans through the support of the Israeli security forces — logistical and through the arms trade — for some of the worst dictatorships in Africa, including the apartheid regime. It was a way for Tel Aviv University to show the participants, who were all from Africa or specialising in African Studies, that a sizeable bloc of the Israeli population did not support the actions of their own right-wing politicians.
Because I was given rapporteur duties — something I had previously made my mark at during the NUL’s conference of African Vice-Chancellors — I was assigned two student assistants, one an Israeli Arab (a community distinct from Palestinians) and the other a son of the chief rabbi in Tel Aviv of the Falasha (Ethiopian Jewish) community. We became good friends and it was partly through their example that I learnt about the leftist, non-racist trend in Israeli politics outlined above.
Over the next two weeks I’ll expand on this, and also (putting on my tour guide hat) detail time off I had from the conference, visiting Jerusalem and Rehovot.
The conference was closely monitored by Israeli government personnel and there were a couple of compulsory “official” events. On the first of these we were all taken out into the barren countryside to plant a tree for Israel. We were each given a sapling on arrival and a flask of water and some propagator and set about planting the saplings with varying degrees of inexpertise. There were no speeches, but some sort of youth brigade sang a rousing song. I was quite happy, as tree planting is a very good thing indeed. Wish that and more could take place Lesotho.
The next event was far less happy. We were due to be addressed by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yossi Beilin, a notable and courageous leftist / liberal, whom I had heard years before speak at the Oxford Union, but he was unwell, so his place was taken by his deputy, who turned out to be a thug. Amidst a lot of other anti-Arab spillage he accused Palestinian nannies in Israel of regularly murdering the Jewish babies in their care. One of the student assistants I’d been assigned, an Israeli Arab, sat trembling through this and, come discussion time, in a calm, controlled rage he accused the Deputy Minister of an outrageous racist slander. I could sense the reaction of the audience and when he’d sat down I whispered to him: “That was extremely courageous. Everyone is very happy with you.” He whispered back: “I guess the Deputy Minister isn’t. But stuff him.”
Another glimpse into the plurality of Israeli society came one evening when the entire conference was treated to dinner and live music in the ancient harbour town of Joffa (its Hebrew name; Yafa in Arabic). This is on the southern edge of Tel Aviv and is famous for its architecture and its orange plantations. It was a lovely evening at the end of which my other student assistant — the son of the chief rabbi of the Falasha (Ethiopian Jewish community) in Tel Aviv — asked if he could walk me back to my hotel. It would, he said, give us a chance to chat. I happily agreed. When we left the restaurant he asked if I was a strong walker; I said yes (those were the days!) and he led me up a steep street in the opposite direction from the hotel. This was so that from the top we could get a fine view of the ancient Arab harbour with the skyscrapers of Tel Aviv just beyond. Then we made our way back to the hotel, with refreshments on the way (delicious chilled apple and celery juice, which seemed to be a speciality of blisteringly hot Tel Aviv).
He asked me what I knew about the Falasha and filled in my knowledge, which was more-or-less restricted to their having been airlifted from Ethiopia by the Israeli government. I asked him, as a black community did they face racist discrimination in Israel and he replied “what do you think?” and then added: “but not from everyone. This is politically a very divided nation.”
I had one more glimpse of the dark side of the Israeli State. Just before I was due to fly back to London and then onwards to Lesotho, the conference organiser — Joachim Warmbold, a very fine man of German origin, who had lost many of his family in the Nazi death camps — asked me to accompany through the airport passport control another conference participant, a young Sudanese Muslim who was a postgraduate student in the UK and who was booked on to the same flight as myself.
There was a risk he might face some pretty aggressive hassle from the passport checkers. At the control I asked the Sudanese to pass through behind me, but through his body language to make it clear we were travelling together.
I was grilled pretty thoroughly; first, where and what was Lesotho? (I corrected their pronounciation of the name, a task I’ve carried out all over the world). Then, where had I been while in Israel and whom had I met? I replied, outside the conference only to the Weizmann Institute of Science, as a guest of the poet Olga Kirsch, who lived there (I’ll be talking about that visit the week after next).
This revelation met with silence and then: “the Weizmann Institute?! So! Are you a spy?” I resisted the temptation to reply “the name’s Bond” and shook my head vigorously. By then they had had enough of me (I have this carefully cultivated effect everywhere I go) and I was waved onwards after I’d explained who the Sudanese was. He was waved through as if he were a fly being swatted. Well, at least now the passport guys know how to pronounce “Lesotho.”
To be continued…
Prof Chris Dunton
