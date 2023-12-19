Insight
Carving a name for himself
Teboho ’Molotsi is carving a name for himself and his company through beautiful artistic pieces with a cultural touch.
His company, which is elaborately named Visionary Infinite Sotho Decor and Landscaping (VISDL), is in the business of creating client-focused designs for home furniture.
“Our Basotho art decor store has one kind of living room, bedroom, dining room, and patio decor furniture,” ’Molotsi said.
He told thepost last week that they offer the highest quality Sesotho art decor furniture, a vast array of Basotho styles, and excellent value to preserve Basotho’s history and culture.
’Molotsi said the VISDL is committed to client-focused designs by defining Sesotho decor luxury in home furnishings, award-winning designs, and revolutionary retail concepts.
The VISDL is a company that was founded in 2019 with ’Molotsi as its managing director and Lehlohonolo Ncube as a partner.
They make coffee tables, side lamps, wall portraits, wall hangers, chairs, dining tables, and many more.
’Molotsi said they sometimes slaughter animals for people and request materials such as horns and skins as payment.
“We do this because we know that some people don’t make good use of them,” he said.
’Molotsi was one of 51 contestants who pitched their business ideas at the Prime Minister Sam Matekane-led Initiative for Youth Employment called Sebabatso recently.
The initiative is supported by the government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
This initiative highlights the potential for youth entrepreneurs in Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEAM) projects to propose economic solutions.
’Molotsi, 28, pitched his business idea under the category of art.
’Molotsi said the business is anchored on incorporating and promoting a vast array of Basotho styles using animal skins, horns, leathers, and mountain woods.
He said although he did not appear in the top 15 he still had a chance to sell himself to the potential market.
’Molotsi said he is also happy that the youths were exposed to the Sebabatso initiative.
“It paves the way for a whole lot of young people who attended and most importantly it serves as an inspiration for them to think outside of the box,” he said.
“I would like to say to my fellow youths, sitting back at home is never a solution because you can miss out on a lot of opportunities,” he said.
“Never in your life should you underestimate yourselves.”
He said the young entrepreneurs learned something new from all the ideas that were presented from the different categories of STEAM.
The other thing that the youths were made aware of at event was the importance of safeguarding their mental health as they go about their businesses.
Meanwhile, Mosele Shale, a local business psychologist who was engaged to talk to the youth who pitched their business ideas at the Sebabatso launch, said it is important for entrepreneurs to also focus on issues of mental health for their workers.
Shale said a large number of entrepreneurs are at risk of developing mental illness “because they focus more on growing their businesses quickly, unaware that they are neglecting their mental health”.
Shale told young entrepreneurs that even though they work hard in growing their businesses and contribute to improving the economy, “it is important to operate in a good emotional and mental state”.
She said there are effective actions to prevent mental health risks at work.
“One can start by creating psychologically safe spaces and promoting positive mental health and wellbeing programmes at work to break the stigma,” she said.
“Ways of reducing stress at work include not taking on too many stressful things all at once, which can be done by managing workload effectively and not overcommitting,” Shale said.
She encouraged entrepreneurs to find a good balance between work and social life, even though it is quite difficult when the business is at a developing stage.
“Seek support so that you do not become lonely and isolated. Practice self-care and wellbeing,” Shale said.
Shale told the young entrepreneurs to take care of their thoughts and emotions because that is important for mental health “because unhealthy emotions lead to unhealthy behaviours”.
She said it is worth taking note that while entrepreneurship can bring money, opportunities for personal growth, fulfillment, and achievement, “adopting strategies to prioritise mental health can contribute to a long life, well-being, maintained success, and confidence”.
Mpolai Makhetha
Insight
National exam results are a disaster
Morena boloka sechaba sa heso, U felise lintoa le matśoenyeho (Lord, protect our nation; End all conflicts and sufferings). These words come from a South African liberation struggle song. These words are now in the South African national anthem and are relevant to our school education system today. The Lesotho school education system requires some form of divine intervention.
On 18 January, 2023, the Minister of Education and Training announced that the 2022 Lesotho General Certificate in Secondary Education (LGCSE) were imminent. The following day, 19 January, 2022, the Ministry published the results. They were dismal. They shocked everyone.
A press release revealed the pass rates were at a lowly 47.3% and 54% for Grade 11 and Form E classes respectively. Two groups of students wrote one examination. Why would such near calamity school-leaving examinations outcome not be a national disaster? These outcomes spell out that it is no longer business as usual. Something must turn.
There were 27 477 students registered for the 2022 LGCSE examinations, compared to the 17 798 in 2021. The first group, the Form Es, are students who took five years of high school education. This group did their traditional three-year Lesotho Junior Certificate (LJC) followed by two years of LGCSE studies. The second group, Grade 11s, entered directly into the LGCSE curriculum taking four years to complete their studies.
These LGCSE results turn winners into failures. Biology teaches that at conception, thousands of male sperm compete to fuse with a female egg to produce us. The fastest sperm wins the race and fuses with the egg. We are winners even before we are born. However, these results portray these learners as losers.
As I write this article, I read an article titled ‘Teachers abandon industrial action’ from a local newspaper. The contention was about unpaid wages, improvement of salaries for primary school teachers and tenured positions for principals. The unions agreed to suspend their impending strike pending their discussions with the government. The strike would take place while the LGCSE national exams are running. While I respect the workers’ rights, there are innovative ways that would not make the students suffer and lose learning time.
I revisit the 2022 national school leaving examination outcomes almost at the twilight of the Class of 2023 national exams. Many might say that the article is out late. Is it? Nope. The right time is now. Another argument might be that there are more important issues to grapple with and tackle. Education is the least of these challenges. That would be myopic.
One of the six strategic goals Prime Minister Sam Matekane undertook to pursue in his acceptance speech was: “to strengthen the human capital.” Education is the only way to achieve this goal. Investment in human capital is crucial to any developing country.
I participated in the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) symposium of 28 to 29 March 2023: ‘Basic Education Systems Reform’. It was reflective and consultative. It was the first post-1978 national curriculum dialogue. So, even though its intentions are noble, the symposium happened after the fact. Schools already teach the curriculum. A crucial revelation of this symposium is the absence of consultative processes in government policymaking.
The Examinations Council of Lesotho (ECoL) officials made a presentation at the symposium. The role of the Examinations Council is to establish an efficient and effective assessment system that meets the development needs of Lesotho. The Examinations Council of Lesotho assumes that there is a coherent and relevant curriculum aligned with the Lesotho Qualification Framework (LQF). LQF regulates qualifications and guides curriculum application in the country.
The outcomes are not a shock to me. However, stakeholders need to introspect on these outcomes. The law of Cause and Effect teaches us: ‘For every effect, there is a cause.’ So, the LGCSE outcomes are a result of a cause. Also, as Hill says: ‘For every adversity, there is an equivalent or better benefit.’ There are lessons from these results. Let us find them.
Explanations by the Ministry of Education for the poor results include:
It was the first time that LGCSE took four years. Schools had no experience with this curriculum.
ECOL officers did not know what to expect in terms of results. This argument is not truthful because some schools tried the curriculum in the 1960s. MoET must revisit the reports.
When governments introduce new curricula, they first pilot it with some experimental schools. They administer trial examinations with these schools. The pilot study and the trial examination help the system identify potential challenges. The Ministry of Education would then address them before full implementation. They then use the information from these pilot studies to implement the new system or policy.
A teacher in the symposium said that the Ministry of Education used her school to pilot the system.
The Ministry of Education did not train teachers to implement the four-year LGCSE system before implementation.
The lack of training for principals and teachers complicated the implementation of a new system. The principal could not assist teachers.
High among the explanations for the causes of the high failure rate was the enforced Covid-19 lockdown coming close to a prolonged teachers’ strike.
A teachers’ unionist justified their strike actions. He explained that strikes are a weapon for improvement of the work conditions. Among these conditions was the lack of teaching resources.
Unions must review their strikes’ modus of operandi. They must use strike actions to hurt the employer without compromising pupils’ education. The strategy of ‘downing the chalk’ misdirects strikes to harm learners. Disgruntlements are between unions and the employer. So, for example, teachers should continue to teach but issue out Schools Supply Unit (SSU) textbooks free to all. In this way, the government bleeds while the learners benefit.
Lack of resources, physical and financial.
The lack of teaching resources is a point that has been laboured for too long in Lesotho. The national dialogue of 1978 culminated in the Education Sector Survey Taskforce Report. Dr E M Malie of the Ministry of Education headed the task force. The report contended that schools did not have resources. The same conditions persist today. Schools and unions lament the lack of resources but do not explain how they deal with their teaching and learning conditions. The problem is a lack of innovation and creativity.
The Examinations Council of Lesotho administers the same examination papers per subject nationwide. Yet, students’ learning experiences differ. Schools’ contexts differ by districts, regions (rural or urban), access to resources (physical or human), etc. I question the efficiency of the examination system if it compares apples to bananas.
This article discusses the dismal 2022 LGCSE examination results. The Examinations Council of Lesotho has promised to establish an efficient and effective assessment system. An aspect of such a system is fairness. Quality examination must be fair and equitable. The exams must not prejudice students. They must endeavour to achieve the best possible outcomes for learners.
Moreover, schools and teachers lament their lack of preparedness for implementing the new school curriculum. The same happened with the introduction of the four-year LGCSE. But for this to happen, school management and teachers must be adequately prepared for any new developments in the education sector. The Ministry of Education piloted the new curriculum in some schools. However, there is no evidence to show whether the Ministry of Education used the findings of the pilot to implement the revised curriculum. The government must refrain from fancy grandstanding statements and draw evidence-based education policies.
The Examinations Council of Lesotho introduced the term ‘efficiency’. This term has economic origins and connotations. Efficiency is a level of performance that uses the lowest amount of inputs to create the highest amount of outputs. It is the effective utilisation of productive resources. A schooling system that passes 47% cannot be efficient. This inefficiency calls for the need to account. So, schools must account.
The teachers and schools are in a state of inertia. Inertia is the tendency to do nothing or to remain unchanged. The law of inertia decrees that an object or mass will remain at rest or in motion in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. The lack of resources is just an excuse to justify inaction and inertness. It may not improve the results.
The starting point for success is the definiteness of purpose, backed by a burning desire. There is a saying: ‘Where is a will, there is a way’. Teachers may demonstrate the will for the success of their schools by providing a concentration of effort towards achieving it. The appropriate action is teaching in classrooms. Hill found that persistence, concentration of effort, and definiteness of purpose are critical to achievements. Bargaining with students’ learning opportunities does not demonstrate the will to succeed.
Moreover, educational psychology teaches that for students to learn, they must be willing to learn. They must have the desire to learn. The role of the teacher in a school is to facilitate learning. Teachers must have a desire to teach. School curriculum should be at the head of their priorities.
However, I am yet to hear of a union undertaking a strike to address curriculum issues. There is no evidence that the quality of teaching and learning in schools features in unions’ agenda.
These arguments show why Lesotho’s school education system is in a state of inertia. Schools wait for external forces to improve the conditions before they act. In other words, they compromise with circumstances, hoping to obtain ‘different’ outcomes at LGCSE examinations. Schools that have strategies to improve results implement them. A good result is Leqele High School. They created strategies to deal with their circumstances. The results talk for themselves. Success requires no apologies. Failure permits no alibis.
The Prime Minister promised to strengthen governance and accountability for improved service delivery. Tenets of democracy, especially where it concerns taxpayers’ money, are accountability and transparency. Schools and principals must account for their school leaving results.
The Ministry of Education already has accountability systems in place. But, presently, it is ineffective. Principals must account for their schools’ outcomes. But something is failing. Drastic accountability measures must follow. Schools must account to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and bear the consequences. Heads must roll. At the same, achieving schools together with different categories of learners must be acknowledged.
The continued high failure rate defies logic. While necessity and common sense dictate that the country learns from past experiences and plans strategies to eliminate waste, the results suggest the contrary. The LGCSE curriculum, as measured by the Examinations Council of Lesotho, fails Basotho.
My observations reveal that last year’s LGCSE results were terrible. They made losers out of winners. The students were the first cohort who took four years to complete LGCSE. The Ministry of Education and authorities did not undertake the necessary preparatory processes for the innovation. For example, they did train teachers. Schools did not administer trial exams. But valuable lessons emerged.
The Ministry of Education continues to implement policies without research evidence. The Ministry of Education’s consultation processes are poor, at best. And non-existent at worst.
The school education system continues to be in a state of inertia. I used the lack of resources to highlight that stakeholders issue excuses for their inaction.
I question the efficiency and equitability of the examination system. Students in different settings take identical examinations. Consequently, students take unfair exams.
Lastly, while systems are in place to assess and monitor performance, authorities do not utilise them. Thus, there is no accountability and transparency. Thus, the system is inefficient and wasteful. Money is lost, and we end up wasting students’ lives. Students are the victims of the whole debacle. Schools must account to the PAC. There must be consequences.
To conclude, these results reflect the failure of our education system and governance. They mirror the socioeconomic state of Lesotho. If the Ministry of Education does not arrest this awkward situation, the futures and lives of the youth are lost. But solutions are there.
Prevention is better than cure. The Ministry of Education and the Examinations Council of Lesotho must be proactive. Proactivity may include conducting pilot studies, scenario studies and thorough consultations with stakeholders. These measures exist for any institution that oversees the quality of employment. Education is vital in developing countries. Get it right, and your world will follow. If the man is right, his world is right.
Dr Tholang Maqutu
Insight
Reading and lifelong learning
Those who master the art of reading and comprehension will, consequently acquire the art of lifelong learning. Lifelong learning has been conceived as the capacity to learn throughout life. In this piecewe discuss the link or nexus between the ability to read closely as an enduring aspect of life and lifelong learning.
But why lifelong learning? The world is in a flux; the world and its arrangements are not static. Things change every day. What you learn now will become obsolete tomorrow. So what would make you move with the changing times is your ability to keep on learning. Those who master the art of reading and reading closely do well in life and in their chosen careers and vocations because they keep on reinventing themselves.
Reading is not a passive act; it is a deliberate, active and transformative exercise which trains your mind and hone your aptitudes so as to adapt to life’s seasonal changes and circumstances.
While reading has been seen as training the affective senses (that is, the emotional and sensibile aspects of humanity); it goes beyond that. Reading harnesses one’s ability to reflect, observe and foster the ability to always creatively reimage and recalibrate one’s world. Close readers are deliberative and observant. They are able to piece, as it were, life’s seemingly disparate aspects. Reading opens vistas of knowledge and insights.
Mastery of close reading and comprehension strategies is the gateway to the acquisition of lifelong skills and aptitudes. If you learn the art of reading at a formative stage in life, you are in good stead to succeed. As we already have demonstrated, there is a lot of knowledge and insights which emanates from an ability and facility to read closely. Let us demonstrate this through an extract.
“In the game, the man who masters himself and at the same time surrenders cannot be a slave. Slaves are such as surrender to the game without mastering themselves or the reverse: it is the dialectic of domination-submission that distinguishes man as master, the dominator, and the slave. Likewise in love.
There are men who win at a poker, even when they lose money. They have such control of their nerves, and at the same time so daring, that their opponents are subjected, have no initiative, wait for their reactions, their wishes. They are gentlemen who can hazard on a card all that they have won, just for the pleasure of taking the risk.
Their opponents may win, in the sense that they walk away with more money than they began with, but the true Victor was the one who made them pale, purse their lips, chew their nails, shake, and regret for a moment playing. The true master, the conqueror, is not angry at losing; that it his moment of control and, if in fact he imposes his authority, he is content with the defeat. It is men with wretched temperaments who suffer in losing.
In war, likewise, there are masters, those who decide. They are not necessarily chiefs, although these characteristics are only fully revealed in a situation of command. They are the dominant, in the end the most magnanimous to their opponents. They wage war, to some extent like someone playing at roulette: it is a means of confronting oneself with the other face. They are tortured. In clear thinking they understand that the enemy before them, taken as an individual, is a man as they are; but he is defending the side of injustice and must be annihilated.”
What a powerful extract that demonstrates that there is more in reading! Have you seen that this passage is somewhat a lesson in conquering one’s fears, building resilience and building self-confidence? The extract is also about getting the right perspective of things. This extract is motivational as it is psychological. But it is more than that; it’s a small treatise about being daring but in control of our physical, mental and emotional dispositions. It is an extract which has taught us, as it were, that you can win even if you have lost.
Where does this leave us? Well, we are still pursuing the point that the art of reading well and closely helps us to learn throughout life, and we learn on our own. We acquire lifelong lessons which will help us refine ourselves, adapt to changing seasons and circumstances and acquire new ways of seeing.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Insight
Harnessing imagery in writing
All writing is imaginative. Every piece of writing reflects the artistry and mental resourcefulness of the writer.
Effective writing also reflects the colourfulness of the writer’s mind and heart; their ability to paint the world to the reader and their capacity or facility of taking the reader with them to beautiful mental and physical and picturesque journeys.
In this piece we focus on how we can hone our creative abilities through the use of imagery and the effect of using colourful and evocative imagery in writing. Let’s go! What if I say, “Learn to prepare wisely and meticulously in time,” you will still grasp the message in a very clear way, isn’t it? But would that be interesting and colourful?
But what if we put it in a colourful manner, “Make hay whilst the sun still shines,” you really grasp the colour and the full import of the message, isn’t it? That’s what imagery does to your writing; it allows you to feel, touch and smell what you are reading.
There is no doubt that the proverb, “make hay whilst the sun still shines” has taken you to the countryside, in a farming community. You hear the bleating of sheep and the neighing of horses.
At the same time, you visualise the good farmer gracefully at work, cutting grass which he is piling in orderly stacks, preparing fodder for his animals in the future. The sun’s rays buoy his attempts and ensure that the hay is prepared with care and colour.
Thus, the point of good imagery is to capture in full detail a world that allows the reader to grasp and enjoy using their five senses. Let me give you a small but beautiful extract which further drives home the point.
“With his machete he detached a brittle clod, broke it on a stone. It was full of dead twigs and the residue of dried roots that he crushed in his fingers.
“Look, there isn’t anything left. The water has dried up in the very entrails of the mountain. It’s not worth while looking any further. It’s useless.” Then, with sudden anger, “But why, damn it! Did you cut the woods down, the oaks, the mahogany trees, and everything that grow up there? Stupid people with no sense!”
Thando struggled for a moment to find words. “What else could we do, brother? We cleared it to get new wood. We cut it down for framework and beams for our hearts. We repaired the fences around our fields. We didn’t know ourselves. Ignorance and need go together, don’t they?”
The sun scratched the scorched back of the mountain with its shining fingernails. Along the dry ravine the earth panted. The countryside, baked in drought, began to sizzle.”
What a colourful piece! The extract aptly paints a countryside’s pulse and the rhythms of seasonal and climate change and how that affects the livelihood patterns of the inhabitants. Have you seen how the sun has been endowed with human-like features?
And the description of the earth assuming human-like features, for instance, “the earth panted.” No doubt, you have seen the earth subdued by the intensity of heat in a way that is similar to a person who is panting.
To paint excellent images the writer needs to have the gift of observation. He/she should be able to observe quite a panorama of things around him and immerse them in the soil of their imagination. Let’s see another good extract where you can discern the link between good images, excellent description and the power of observation.
“It’s in the morning, the fourth watch, to borrow from biblical discourse. It’s damp outside. I brace the slicing chilly weather to go outside. There is a drizzle, constant showers seeping deep down. I pace up at least 400 metres from my hood. I see lined-up, almost cubicle-like houses.
I keep walking, with a spring in the step buoyed by the damp aura wrought by the incessant downpours. I take a deep breath, and step back as it were.
I want to be deliberate. I want to take in everything in my environment; the colours, the diverse hues and plethora of landscape contours. I notice a woman, almost in her forties, from my eye-view assumptions. She is grabbing a basket clutched tenaciously almost close to her big bosom.
She is going to Mbare Musika, the famous agricultural market wherein she intends to buy items for her stall. Behind her, there is a big strapped baby covered in velvet. As she briskly walks, I see her jumping a poodle of water as she observes her stall. I also observe a man, clad in sportswear running trying to cure a big belly.
As I keep watching, I see a woman sweeping her small veranda. I keep walking. I see a woman, plump tending to her garden. She seems animated by the drizzle, thanks to the rains.
I hear another woman, especially her piercing voice, she is selling floor polish. Her voice fills the air. As I drown in the sweet voice, I notice a man staggering. He is filthy. He could have calloused the whole night. He is holding a Black Label quart, speaking gibberish in the air. I keep watching.”
So here were are! Writing is a matter of painting with words, carving images and allowing the reader to experience the impact of all the senses so as to fully grasp the sense of what is put across.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school.
Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
