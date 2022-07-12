Insight
Chewa music outside Chewa territory
Besides, Oliver Mtukudzi, Zimbabwe now has many high flying musicians who are well known and played throughout Southern Africa. Nicholas Zakaria is arguably the humblest and the quietest of them all. Always clad in modest attire, he talks less about others and his own achievements.
A very tough looking introvert, Zakaria doesn’t begrudge his successful former students, the late System Tazvida, Alick Macheso and many others. “Mbiri yavo imbiri yanguwo,” he says, meaning; “the younger musicians’ achievement is also mine because I tutored them.”
Even when Macheso complained about copycats who repackage his sound, Zakaria did not say, “But you copied me yourself.” He only said something like; if people copy you, it means you are good.
That was quiet an ironic sting.
If you listen carefully, you will realize that although Zakaria plays the same Sungura style as the charismatic Macheso, his music is decidedly calmer, mature and more meditative. While Macheso’s Sungura is more innovative and appeals more to the nerves, Zakaria’s is soulful and finds you only with the benefit of a series of replays. His more popular albums include Mabvi Nemagokora and Ndine Mubvunzo.
On stage, Zakaria’s dance is not a dance at all. These are ordinary up and down rhythms of one who knows the source and centre of sound. He plays his lead guitar as if he has never listened to it himself and would rather go away and dig in the garden instead.
But beneath it, all you see a very private pride and that mischievous Chewa man’s satisfaction that says I play not because I have no other things to do but because I like it.
Born at Zimbabwe’s Belgownie Estate in the Mazowe farming area, Nicholas Zakaria’s origins are in Malawi and he is fluent in Chewa although it is not established if he is Chewa.
Although Chewa people have roots in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania, they are now virtually in all Southern African countries. Outside their countries of origin, most of them are in Zimbabwe and South Africa, where their parents or grandparents migrated as migrant labourers.
Because their general impoverished condition stems from the days of colonial conquest, the Chewa people have participated in many liberation movements in the region. Their names were found within the ranks of Frelimo, Zanla, Zipra, ANC and other such organisations.
Their role in the politics, sports and arts of the region is also very difficult to ignore. If you check the names of many teams during the COSAFA tournament, you will see it for yourself.
However, it is sad that their official population outside Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique have not been properly established in a region where migrant labour was and is still a huge economic reality.
Considered peripheral, they are generally a peaceful lot who have however kept in touch with their traditions through constant journeys back home or through song and dance. A true Chewa man is generous, joyous, daring and resilient.
Researches reveal that Chewa is interchangeable with Nyanja. Some documents even reveal that “Chewa people speak a language called Chinyanja.” Their ultimate origins are the Luba-Lunda kingdoms in Zaire from where they wandered southwards.
Sometimes languages like Ngoni, Nsenga, Nyasa, Peta, Maravi, Chikunda… are considered to be Chewa/Nyanja dialects. But the Chewa people have intermarried everywhere they have gone, showing that Africa is their home
It is in that light that Zakaria’s album of 2006 called ‘Chewa hits’ is very important. A whole Chewa album being produced away from Malawi and Zambia, mainstream Chewa speaking territories.
This is a compilation of twelve Chewa songs from Zakaria’s major albums of his music career. On most of his albums, Zakaria had always included several songs in Chewa. This has continued since his founding of the Khiama Boys around 1984. Macheso’s backing voice and baas guitar are very evident in this album since these songs were done while he was still at Khiama Boys.
‘Chewa hits’ is very historic in that it is one of the very few all-Chewa-song albums in Zimbabwean history. This despite the fact that most Sungura gurus like the Chimbetu brothers, Somanje brothers, John Chibadura, Amon Mvula, Ephraim Joe and others could sing fluently in Chewa even if some of them might not have been strictly Chewas.
Most of these musicians, like Zakaria, grew up on the Zimbabwean mines and farms where their parents were ordinary labourers. Influenced by the Rumba rhythms from their countries, played by their parents, they evolved a kind of Zimbabwean sub-Rumba now known as Sungura.
In Zimbabwe these young banjo-playing musicians migrated to Salisbury (now Harare) from the farms and perfected their guitar playing whilst working as the so-called garden boys.
Wonder Guchu of The Herald has done an interesting research in which he discovered that these young musicians, including Zakaria, almost always congregated in the African township then called Gillingham. Gillingham could have been convenient because of its proximity to Salisbury’s leafy suburbs where these lads found employment easily.
The name of Gillingham is central in the development of Sungura and one day a more wide range research might be necessary.
It is no surprise that sometimes the Sungura drums and bass guitars are distantly reminiscent of the mbarure, the drums for the Gule Wamkulu. Sometimes the singing too as in Chimbetu’s Dyera and Macheso’s Mundikumbuke vibrates with the harmonies of some Gule songs and traditional songs common in Zambia and Malawi.
Videos show John Chibadura twisting and cutting out his legs and performing the fast final circle the Gule way. It is important to realize the role of art in showing the syncretism of human traditions.
In a recent interview Zakaria admits that he was once a Gule dancer and that nobody matched his dancing prowess. However he sadly thinks that he now ‘sees the emptiness and meaninglessness of it all’ because he is now a Christian.
This is sad because Gule Wamkulu ‘the big dance’ is central to the identity and culture of Chewa people. Considered a secret society, the dance is only a tip of the iceberg because beneath it is a whole community coming together to learn about the traditions, wisdom, history, medicines, secrets… passed down the line since Luba-Lunda.
The Gule is considered to be in mythical animal state when fully dressed, something akin to the egwugwu of the Ibo people of Nigeria.
Of course the Gure has been both abused by some insiders and misconstrued by the condescending outsiders.
Zakaria’s ‘Chewa hits’ album is generally prayerful and sometimes very sad.
Although very implicit, these songs capture the loneliness of the migrant labourer far away from home, relatives and ancestors. The hottest one, an all time hit, is Zomvelamvela, meaning ‘what you hear through rumours.’
In October 2020 Zakaria released a new video on this song on YouTube because it has been released once more as a single. In that song, the persona calls for reunion with his ancestors and the source of his being. He feels thrown out of the family circle and even forsaken:
Makoro anga rero rino mwanditaya
munditayira chiyani, chifukwa chochoka mzomvelamvela?
Ine pokara ndichita ngati mwana wamasiye
Ine kurira, kurira siku riri ronse.
But the sadness does not end there, as this album is dorminated by the crying and weeping motif. The titles of the some of the songs here tell it all: ‘Kudandaula, Ndili Kulila, Ambuye Yesu.’ In ‘Ndiri kurira’ the persona regrets the time he has spent looking for charms to improve his image and wealth.
Maybe the most soulful song in this album, with the lead vocals by Alick Macheso, ‘Ndili Kundandaura’ records the migrant labourer’s constant struggles with poverty and segregation. The sad thing is that even with or without the luck charms he cannot get out of the vicious circle. Chewa, like all African languages carries eternal poetry which can be enjoyed even for it sake:
Ntawi imene ndinataya kufika pakari pano
Ndiribe kantu kari kose.
Ndine wosauka.
Azin’anga azin’anga
Mwanditayila ntawi
Ayeye ndiri kurira.
The idea that Zakaria is a devout Christian comes out clearly too as most of the songs seem to find answers in Christ and prayer. Zakaria’s music can easily pass as gospel music.
There is also belief in self worth and muman dignity – Ulemu, which is the reason what most left home in order to look for in foreign lands. There are teachings about establishing a family and building a home as in Akalongosi and Ayudhe.
It however remains to be seen how much Zakaria’s marketing will take advantage of the huge and widespread Chewa audience in Southern Africa. The greatest weakness with Southern African music is its failure to cross colonial boundaries.
Memory Chirere
The lure of the main character
As soon as you mention the title Things Fall Apart, the first thing you may recall is the man, Okonkwo. This happens a lot with works of literature. The enduring presence of a novel’s main character may stay with you all your life. They say that a book is its main character.
The main character is the central character of the story, the one that the reader follows through the story or account. The main character is usually involved in the problems of the tale, the climax, and its resolution. What the main character does and says makes or unmakes the story.
I often catch myself waking up in the middle of the night to read the passages called ‘Guitar’ that one finds in Langston Hughes’ novel, Not Without Laughter because I appreciate the character Jimboy. In those sections of the novel, Jimboy uses his guitar to sooth the post-slave souls of the people around him, making them accept both the sorrows and joys of life.
Such characters as Jimboy represent forms of genuine genius found in artist characters who are generally a “type” full of philosophic – prophetic vision and thus evoking nostalgic yearnings. In that novel, the author’s task is to replicate the nostalgia and hope his characters feel as they set out for new futures in foreign lands, or the fear, resentment and loneliness of those left behind at home.
Jimboy, the novel’s most frequent migrant, sings a song that encapsulates both sides of the experience: He begins:
“I got a mule to ride. I got a mule to ride. Down in the South somewhere. I got a mule to ride.”
His sister-in-law, Harriet, responds:
“O, don’t you leave me here. Babe, don’t you leave me here. Dog-gone yo’ comin’ back! Said don’t you leave me here.”
The first time I read Achebe’s first paragraph about Okonkwo, I knew that I would not put the book down: “Okonkwo was well known throughout the nine villages and even beyond. His fame rested on solid personal achievements.
As a young man of eighteen he had brought honor to his village by throwing Amalinze the Cat. Amalinze was the great wrestler who for seven years was unbeaten, from Umuofia to Mbaino. He was called the Cat because his back would never touch the earth.
It was this man that Okonkwo threw in a fight which the old men agreed was one of the fiercest since the founder of their town engaged a spirit of the wild for seven days and seven nights.”
Suddenly I wanted to read on, to know about this extraordinary man who is known in nine big villages and even beyond. As the story proceeds, you notice that Okonkwo is a wealthy and respected warrior of the Umuofia clan, a lower Nigerian tribe that is part of a consortium of nine connected villages.
It is said that Okonkwo is haunted by the actions of Unoka, his cowardly and spendthrift father, who died in disrepute, leaving behind many village debts unsettled. In response, Okonkwo becomes a father, clansman, warrior, farmer, and family provider extraordinaire.
Okonkwo also has one outstanding weakness; a fear of weakness and failure, which stemmed from his father. This leads Okonkwo to the horrid and unmerited treatment he gives to those around him and eventually prompts his downfall. The fear of being anything like his father has been within Okonkwo since he was a young child.
Okonkwo is such a hard man that he once says: “Let us not reason like cowards. If a man comes into my hut and defecates on the floor, what do I do? Do I shut my eyes? No! I take a stick and break his head. That is what a man does.” Subsequently, he takes action and fights the white men on his own and his people do not join him. That brings his fall because he goes away to hang himself.
Things Fall Apart, by Chinua Achebe, was published in 1958. It is the first of three novels in Achebe’s critically acclaimed African Trilogy. It is a classic narrative about Africa’s cataclysmic encounter with Europe as it establishes a colonial presence on the continent.
I cannot think about Allan Paton’s Cry the Beloved Country without recalling Reverend Khumalo. Stephen Khumalo is the main character and almost the moral centre of Cry the Beloved Country.
He is a quiet, humble man, with a strong faith in God and a clear sense of right and wrong. An Anglican priest, Khumalo cares for his parishioners and presides over the modest church of the village he calls home.
His dignity is outstanding even in front of the oppression against black people in the white dominated South Africa. Once he says, “I have learned that it is a secret. Pain and suffering, they are a secret. Kindness and love, they are a secret. But I have learned that kindness and love can pay for pain and suffering…”
Stephen Khumalo is too moral to fit into the city at a time when the way to behave is to go to the city. He is too humble as compared to his brother, John. He observes and feels deeply and responds with love.
Alan Stewart Paton was born in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on 11 January 1903. Paton began writing his first, and arguably most famous, novel, Cry, the Beloved Country, in 1946. It was published in 1948 and was considered alternatively as revolutionary or sentimental by many white South Africans.
The book became a massive success and by 1988 had sold more than 15 million copies internationally. It has also spurred two films, one made in 1951 and another in 1995, and has been credited with stimulating awareness of apartheid abroad.
One very fascinating character from African literature is Bakayoko from Sembene Ousmane’s God’s Bits of Wood. He is a locomotive engineer and a capable unionist. The novel describes the epic strike of 1947-48, in which workers on the railroad line from Dakar in Senegal to Bamako on the Niger River walked off the job, demanding higher wages, pensions, family allowances, and the recognition of their union.
We know that the setting of this novel is in a colonial context but the author does not dwell on colonialism, racism and oppression. The Niger railway strike of 1947 was part of the continental trend of industrial action. It was organised against capital. The strike is a manifestation of the presence of a class consciousness among workers.
God’s Bits of Wood begins in Bamako, in what is now Mali, with the family of Bakayoko, the leader of the strike, who has disappeared some time before. Though unsure of themselves without Bakayoko’s guidance, the local people reach the decision to join the strike and later grapple with the question of how to deal with strike-breakers.
Although the characters spend much of the book wishing for the return of their leader, Bakayoko, when he returns, you see that he is a vigorous man who circulates constantly among groups in Bamako, Thiès, Dakar, and the villages. He is intelligent perceptive, well-read, and multilingual.
He understands the situation of his people: their need to retain their African heritage but is also able to deal with Western industrialised culture. Compassion tempers his strict sense of justice and hard militant approach. Through his unyielding stand and capacity for articulating the people’s position to men in power, he emerges as the leader to whom all look for decisive moves.
On the question of France, Bakayoko answers the directeur thus: “We know what France represents…and we respect it. We are in no sense anti French; this is not a question of France or of her people. It is a question of employees and their employer.”
It is his speech, given in four languages to the public, including civil, religious, and industrial authorities, in the Dakar stadium that brings final victory. At the end of the novel, when demands have been met and workers have returned to work, Bakayoko sets out alone to continue his work elsewhere; for him, this struggle of the oppressed is universal, and he must go on.
Sembene Ousmane was born on 8 January, 1923, at Ziguinchor in the southern region of Casamance, Senegal. Among Francophone African writers, he is unique because of his working-class background and limited primary school education. Originally a fisherman in Casamance, he worked in Dakar as a plumber, bricklayer, and mechanic.
God’s Bits of Wood numbers amongst his many fictional works and films.
In the classic of African war liberation literature called Mayombe, written by Pepetela, Fearless stands out very clearly as a character. Mayombe is actually one of those novels which are best understood through close characterisation.
The characters in Mayombe show us unity and diversity during the struggle. Why does each fighter join the struggle? What ideas of the self and history does each fighter hold? What type of Angola does each fighter wants to bring along? What is the value of each fighter as the war goes on? What do the characters want? What does it mean to be Angolan?
Comrade Fearless, the commander of the group of guerillas is referred to by Theory as “a veteran of war and of men.” He represents objective flexible and intelligent leadership.
The guerillas called him Fearless because he had single-handedly resisted an enemy unit, attacking a forward position and allowed time for the Base to be evacuated without casualties.
Fearless understands that the war time ideas and promises that the movement is making to the people are just like church promises of heaven in that they are merely idealistic and romantic.
Fearless constantly remembers how he had confronted the pretentious life of seminarians when he was a boy. He then got to the heart of his fears and found them empty when he had sex with a girl right there in the church annexe!
Fearless gives crucial advice to Theory; control and overcome your fears and do not attach importance to what people say about you as an individual. Where the Commissar would advocate for the disciplinary law that says that Ungrateful’s crime of theft deserves death by shooting, Fearless asks for calm consideration. He argues that there have been worse crimes in the movement before for which none has been shot.
His second point is; there is currently a lot of indiscipline within the organisation which has gone unpunished and that has caused indiscipline everywhere. His third point is; Ungrateful is an experienced guerilla who has put a lot into the struggle so far. Fearless argues beyond the stiff rules and regulations of the movement.
When the Commissar asks Fearless to help with his love affair with Ondine, Fearless thinks to himself that he would only understand the problem between the lovers if he were to sleep with Ondine! He thinks that some people can only be understood from inside during intimacy and that includes Ondine.
Fearless thinks that a woman must be won constantly and that there must not be routine in matters of love and sex.
Fearless thinks he sees separate people whenever the Commissar and Ondine are together. When Fearless tells him that a woman must be won sexually, the Commissar actually asks for a formula! But Fearless tells the Commissar that formula, like Marxism or Maoism, is a rough guide that needs some flesh. To that, the Commissar says, “very complicated!”
Fearless predicts that independent Angola will have its challenges and that freeing Angola is not going to be an event. He thinks that liberation is going to be a process and that many would betray Angola after the war.
Mayombe was first published in the African Writers Series in 1983 and was translated from Portuguese by Michael Wolfers. Pepetela, whose real name is Artur Carlos Maurício Pestana dos Santos, was born in 1941 in a Portuguese Angolan family. His other novel is called Yaka.
It is often said memorable characters’ personality tends to be clearly rooted in a strong point of view and that they remind readers and viewers of real people. When the story ends, you feel sad to have to leave them.
Memory Chirere
The art of love and passion
When I got into my teens years, I was suddenly overwhelmed by a girl in our school. Every time I looked at her, I felt a deep pain from inside of me. Sometimes it was a sweet pain too. I felt that my duty was to serve her and to protect her from any kind of harm. I wanted to keep her. But I didn’t know how.
I think she saw it in my eyes and she appeared to feel the same for me. I wanted to see her all the time and yet I did not want her to see me gawking at her. When she did not come for her meals, I took note. When she had a new dress, I noticed as well…
We were desperately tied to each other. We didn’t talk but we understood that we had something going on between the two of us.
Then just about the same time, I started to write poetry. In those poems that I composed effortlessly, she is being taken away from me by dark forces and other people and I am running behind them, pleading them to put her down.
I was overwhelmed by the fear of losing her or the chance that somebody would declare their love for her and win her ahead of me. I actually believed that she was mine. She also believed the same of me, I think. When she caught me bantering with any other girl, she appeared to swoon.
I noticed all this and in our silence we kept each other in check. I began to think that this feeling would kill both of us, soon. I wanted this little game of ours to stop but it did not.
Then much later in life I read about the Medieval Italian poet, Dante Alighieri’s powerfully infatuated love or deep attraction to Beatrice. It is said that Dante met Beatrice when they were barely in their teens and Dante fell in love with her just at first sight.
He felt fatally pulled towards Beatrice that he felt tied and pulled to her, maybe just as in my case. They say the poet never got to declare his love for Beatrice. Some books on Dante call it courtly love. Something like imagining that you are in love and you fall in love. I beg to differ.
Dante wrote many poems and sketches about Beatrice. In many of his writings, Beatrice is depicted as semi-divine, watching over Dante constantly and providing spiritual instruction, sometimes harshly. When Beatrice died in 1290, Dante sought refuge in Latin literature. Beatrice appears in Dante’s famous poem The Divine Comedy.
During one or two occasions that they actually met, it is said that Beatrice greeted Dante. Immediately he became very overwhelmed by that brief meeting and he ran away to sit somewhere and think about her.
Dante writes: “At that moment I say truly that the vital spirit, that which lives in the most secret chamber of the heart began to tremble so violently that I felt it fiercely in the least pulsation, and, trembling, it uttered these words: ‘Ecce deus fortior me, qui veniens dominabitur michi: Behold a god more powerful than I, who, coming, will rule over me.”
After Beatrice’s death, it is said that Dante withdrew into intense study and began composing poems dedicated to her memory. The collection of these poems, along with others he had previously written in his journal in awe of Beatrice, became La Vita Nuova, a prose work interlaced with lyrics.
Passions tend to consume the carrier. The infatuated love becomes too painful to bear. The lovers become trapped together. They cannot seek help because they don’t know how to reach out to other people outside their relationship.
Leopold Senghor’s poem called I Will Pronounce Your Name reminds me about this kind of love defined by wild passions. Senghor’s poem is about one woman, Naett.
Although many people suggest that this poem is presents Senghor’s love for Africa, which was strong and undisputed, I have always sensed that the poem may definitely have been influenced by a terribly beautiful woman that Senghor had set his sights on and had become overwhelmed!
The affection is high and unquestionable and indeed you see that there is a real life woman mirrored in this intense poem. It operates in superlatives. The poem goes:
“I will pronounce your name, Naett,
I will declaim you, Naett!
Naett, your name is mild like cinnamon,
It is the fragrance in which the lemon grove sleeps
Naett, your name is the sugared clarity of blooming coffee trees
And it resembles the savannah,
that blossoms forth under the masculine ardour of the midday sun
Name of dew, fresher than shadows of tamarind,
Fresher even than the short dusk, when the heat of the day is silenced,
Naett, that is the dry tornado, the hard clap of lightning
Naett, coin of gold, shining coal, you my night, my sun!…
I am your hero, and now I have become your sorcerer,
in order to pronounce your names.
Princess of Elissa, banished from Futa on the fateful day.”
Then suddenly I recalled reading somewhere that, most probably, this poem was about Senghor’s first wife, wife, Ginette Ebou, daughter of Felix Ebou, the Martinican black who became Governor-General of French Equatorial Africa just before the Second World War.
The same Leopold Senghor, a household name in African literature co-founded, with Aimé Césaire, the Négritude movement, which promotes distinctly African cultural values and aesthetics, in opposition to the influence of French colonialism and European exploitation.
Literature of forbidden love as is the case with William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet also has these moments of rich pining for love and unforgettable romantic moments and expressions. That is why Romeo and Juliet is often called a tragic love story and is based on real characters from Verona.
Romeo and Juliet are forbidden to love one another, due to an ancient grudge between their families.
Romeo has an unrequited infatuation for a girl named Rosaline, a niece of Lord Capulet’s. Persuaded by Benvolio, Romeo attends the ball at the Capulet house in the hope of meeting Rosaline. But it is not Rosaline who sweeps him off his feet – it is the fair Juliet.
After the ball, in Act 2 scene 2, Romeo sneaks into the Capulet courtyard and overhears Juliet on her balcony vowing her love to him in spite of her family’s hatred for his family.
Not aware that Romeo is actually in the vicinity, Juliet pours out her wish that Romeo was not in the wrong family and forbidden. She is infatuated by him. It is one rare moment in literature when a woman pines for a man: “O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?”
In that line and the others that follow after it, Juliet is not asking where Romeo is. She is asking why he has to be Romeo, a Montague. Juliet has already discovered Romeo’s identity by talking to the nurse earlier in the play.
She tries to come to terms with the fact that the man she loves is part of her family’s most hated rival clan.
On Romeo’s part, hiding in the Capulet orchard after the feast, he sees Juliet leaning out of a high window. Though it is late at night, Juliet’s surpassing beauty makes Romeo imagine that she is the sun, transforming the darkness into daylight.
Romeo likewise personifies the moon, calling it “sick and pale with grief” at the fact that Juliet, the sun, is far brighter and more beautiful. Romeo then compares Juliet to the stars, claiming that she eclipses the stars as daylight overpowers a lamp—her eyes alone shine so bright that they will convince the birds to sing at night as if it were day. The words are touching and charmed:
“It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.
Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon,
Who is already sick and pale with grief,
That thou, her maid, art far more fair than she.
Be not her maid since she is envious.
Her vestal livery is but sick and green,
And none but fools do wear it. Cast it off!
It is my lady. Oh, it is my love….
The brightness of her cheek would shame those stars
As daylight doth a lamp. Her eye in heaven
Would through the airy region stream so bright
That birds would sing and think it were not night.
See how she leans her cheek upon her hand.
Oh, that I were a glove upon that hand
That I might touch that cheek!”
In the end, the two lovers die as they take their own lives because each thinks they will not live without the other. They are overwhelmed by the family feud but more violently by the passions that they have for each other.
The outstanding suggestion towards their intimacy adds on to the wild passions and violence that characterise their relationship.
In Act 3 scene 5, Juliet does not want Romeo to go away after spending the night with him. She is overwhelmed by what happens when they are together. She says that the light outside is not from the sun.
Overcomed by love and passions, Romeo responds that he will stay with Juliet, and that he does not care whether the Prince’s men will kill him:
“Let me be ta’en, let me be put to death;
I am content, so thou wilt have it so.2115
I’ll say yon grey is not the morning’s eye,
‘Tis but the pale reflex of Cynthia’s brow;
Nor that is not the lark, whose notes do beat
The vaulty heaven so high above our heads:
I have more care to stay than will to go:2120
Come, death, and welcome! Juliet wills it so.
How is’t, my soul? let’s talk; it is not day.”
But, eventually, Romeo sees that day time has come and prepares to flee. The story demonstrates the power of passion and the pull that comes from the physical. Romeo and Juliet’s is love at first sight. As soon as they see each other, they turn away from their initial love targets.
‘Malaika’ is one of the most well known love songs in Africa. It has been replayed and remixed by various bands and musical artists. As a result, its authorship is credited to various song writers.
One of them is Adam Salim of Tanzania, who is said to have composed it in 1945 for his girlfriend Halima Ramadhani Maruwa. It is said that their parents disapproved of their relationship, and Halima was forced by her parents to marry an Asian tajir (wealthy man) instead. Fadhili William of Kenya is also associated with the song since he was the first to record it.
However, the Miriam Makeba version of ‘Malaika’ is my favourite. During her rendition, I find Makeba to be deeply soulful that I start to miss the idea of being in love. She rolls her big eyes and wiggles her body on the spot.
When you listen to the song, ‘Malaika’ , you learn that it is about a love-struck man wanting to marry a woman but he does not have the money for the bride-price. Parts of the song are here, as translated by Rupert Moser:
Malaika, nakupenda Malaika
Angel, I love you angel
Malaika, nakupenda Malaika
Angel, I love you angel
Nami nifanyeje, kijana mwenzio
and I, what should I do, your young friend
Nashindwa na mali sina, we,
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
Nashindwa na mali sina, we,
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
He cries on and on, regardless and as you listen, you feel that he is going to harm himself with his plight:
Pesa zasumbua roho yangu
The money (which I do not have) depresses my soul
Pesa zasumbua roho yangu
the money (which I do not have) depresses my soul
Nami nifanyeje, kijana mwenzio
and I, what should I do, your young friend
Nashindwa na mali sina, we
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
Nashindwa na mali sina, we
I am defeated by the bride price that I don’t have
Ningekuoa Malaika
I would marry you, angel
These few cases in literature and art show that out there, there is sometimes intense passion that springs up at first sight between men and women. In some of these cases, love or infatuation expresses itself as a violent, ecstatic, overpowering force that supersedes all other values, loyalties, and emotions.
Memory Chirere
RFP’s violation of democratic norms
THE decision by the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to reserve certain seats for the party’s 11 founding members so that they stand unopposed in the next elections has left a bitter taste in the mouths of its supporters.
The 11 founding members have been given a pass to run in the following constituencies unopposed: Mantšonyana, Lebakeng, Moyeni, Mohale’s Hoek, Qalabane, Thetsane, Maseru, Lithabaneng, Teyateyaneng, Thaba-Phatšoa and Hololo.
The RFP’s NEC has therefore subverted the party’s internal democratic processes by dictating who should stand in the elections.
The RFP’s process is like watching a soap opera with no script.
However, I would like to argue that the RFP does have a script, which is supposed to be the party’s constitution.
Nobody has seen this constitution. I understand members of the party have in the past few weeks requested a copy of it but all was to no avail.
I wish I had a copy in my hand.
I am also reliably informed that the RFP NEC recently amended the constitution without the approval of the conference.
I have always known that disappointment will strike at the RFP but was not sure when.
In my opinion, there is an urgent need to democratise the newly formed political party.
I had hoped that the RFP would introduce intra-party democracy because political parties are the very heart and soul of a democratic regime.
Before the RFP was born, political parties were often accused of partisan functioning during ticket distribution.
I listened to the RFP leader Sam Ntsokoane Matekane addressing a rally in Qhoali where he accused previous leaders of political parties of nepotism in their cadre deployments.
It is shocking that just a day later he is already practising preferential treatment in the deployment of candidates in the constituencies.
That is a very undemocratic approach to sensitive matters of representation.
Indeed the more things change the more they stay the same.
The rise of this dangerous species has not been progressive.
Being a new party that has learned from political parties that came before it, I thought the RFP would understand that democracy is incomplete without the intra-party democracy.
The RFP is supposed to believe in democracy but it is practising naked dictatorship internally and hoping to be democratic in its functioning outside.
When the Democratic Congress (DC) called a special conference to resolve special issues such as the election of the executive committees, my friends at Ouh La La thought it was undemocratic though the majority of the conference decided on it.
Even if one did not agree with the resolutions of the conference but the DC must be respected for practising intra-party democracy.
But I am shocked that the same friends who are now in the RFP have embraced dictatorship.
The 11 constituencies will be denied a chance to elect party candidates therefore failing to exercise internal democracy within their party.
In my opinion this country’s democracy is incomplete without the intra-party democracy.
As a political activist for many years now, I believe political parties are an essential part of the electoral system in a democratic country.
Therefore, it must be understood that the foundation of a democratic nation and staging of free and fair elections cannot be settled on undemocratic roots.
Many political parties are failing to promote internal democracy.
Either there is a single man stranglehold or a single-family ascendancy in the party.
The RFP changed the first NEC without elections. How does the RFP function?
Will it promote internal elections or not? What are the functioning procedures of the party?
What are the minimum set of rules?
All these questions remain unanswered for the outsiders.
Earlier the RFP rejected MPs who wanted to join the party with their political status.
They said at the RFP everyone is new. But it appears that the Executive Committee wanted to be the only special people in the RFP. Some animals are more equal than others.
This is daylight robbery.
It appears that the RFP does not have any democratic-decision making processes and the revolution is built around a towering leader, Sam Matekane.
It looks like Matekane’s whims and fancies are the party’s policies.
Members of the RFP were supposed to compete for power under a set of mutually agreeable rules.
However the party is rigging the game in favour of the founding members, a process which I think is evil.
Thomas Thabane tried it twice in the All Basotho Convention (ABC), even though his request respected the outcome of constituency conferences.
It is unfortunate that the RFP is dictating terms.
Another issue is that the RFP executive committee will apparently have the final say on who shall become a party candidate for any constituency.
A person who enjoys majority support at the constituency is at risk of losing the party nomination because the executive committee does not approve of him or her.
This will be problematic and could lead the party into a litany of difficulties.
Maseru #33 will always be special to me. My friend and brother These Phooko has been campaigning in that constituency ever since the RFP was formed.
But this announcement will deny him a chance to represent those who believe in him.
This is so unfair.
In my opinion the RFP as a political party should not have owners.
It should be a mass organisation that gives high and low, the rich and the poor, the same opportunities.
Ownership of the RFP by individuals who formed it is directly opposed to democratic principles.
As I conclude it is important to note that, there should be some consideration of intra-party democracy in our country’s constitution.
For example, as stated in the Spanish Constitution, Article 6: “Political parties are the expression of political pluralism; they contribute to the formation and expression of the will of the people and are a fundamental instrument for political participation.
“Their creation and the exercise of their activities are free in so far as they respect the Constitution and the law.
“Their internal structure and operation must be democratic.”
Ramahooana Matlosa
