Clan injustice and distribution of chiefly power

Matete, Setloakoane Ntahli, Morena Matete Seepheephe and His Descendants, In Service to King, State and the Nation (Maseru: Self-Published, 2025), xii + 138pp.

Bafokeng are some of the Basotho clans who have a keen consciousness about themselves, their history and their status.

Many publications talk about them; and the book reviewed below lists a book from some 14 years ago by Professor N. L. Mahao on his section of Bafokeng, which happens to be the same section of the Bafokeng clan as that of the author of the book under review.

I am aware of a forthcoming book which also has a chapter on a sub-clan of Bafokeng.

Published early in 2025, Morena Matete Seepheephe and His Descendants is about the author’s great-great grandfather, Morena Ranthomeng Paulus Matete I.

It tells stories of Morena Matete I and his relatives’ relationships with the ruling ba ha Mokoteli; his service to the making of modern Lesotho and creation of Basotho nation; those of his descendants who followed in his foot steps, right down to the author himself; the spread of Morena Ranthomeng Paulus Matete I’s descendants throughout modern Lesotho and so on.

Speaking about Morena Paulus Matete I, the author refers to several important work that Morena Moshoeshoe I assigned him and assignments that Morena Matete I volunteered for.

The latter included Morena Matete I’s stepping up for the dangerous, and second, attempt to fetch PEMS Missionaries from Philipolis in 1833. The previous attempt had not gone well for those involved.

As Moshoeshoe I himself is quoted to have admitted, Morena Matete was an intelligent person, and he performed assignments he was given, or volunteered for, with excellence.

Writing family history is difficult, among other reasons, because there are usually other family members who know their family history differently; and those who prefer their specific families’ history to be written in a different way from the way it actually happened.

Some relatives may even openly, or in secret, claim they know better than you.

Like Ntate Ntahli, you need to be brave when you write family history.

Many people cannot write, or publish, their family history books because of objections and intimidation by relatives who may not want certain aspects of their specific family members, or relatives’, stories to be written.

Ntate Ntahli’s father was a magistrate in colonial Lesotho, and got to be transferred to different parts of Lesotho. In many of these places, the author met, and his father imparted knowledge to him the author about, many descendants of Morena Matete I.

To what his father taught him, the author himself, absorbed a lot of information from his experiences, observations and interaction with his wider family as well as close and distant relatives.

Further, throughout his growing-up in other parts of colonial Lesotho, many of his relatives lived with him and his father. He himself visited, and lived for short periods with, relatives in other parts of Lesotho.

This book is a wonderful contribution to the history of the author’s section of the Bafokeng clan, and, I daresay, it should be of interest to other sub-clans of Bafokeng as well.

It is not my impression that the author claims to have written a definitive story of Morena Paulus Matete I and his descendants, let alone a definitive history of his branch of the Bafokeng.

Those who will find weaknesses in the book should assist the author improve subsequent editions, instead of throwing stones at the book, as is our habit.

Many congratulations are due to Ntate Ntahli Setlokoane Matete for his book on the story of ‘wise’ Morena Paulus Matete I, as Mosheshoe I put it, and the issues of Lesotho’s national politics and history that the book raises.

Of the latter, although there have been studies and writings of Marema-Tlou Party, in this book we find information and knowledge of the founder of the party, Morena Samuel Seepheephe Matete, from one of his relatives.

The party’s principle and positions on certain issues are stated clearly, and may differ from ones that have been stated in other publications based on personal interpretations, and not necessarily evidence.

A second issue of national importance raised in the book has to do with the distribution of chiefly power in Lesotho.

It will strike you, as you read the book, that many clans and sub-clans in Lesotho have been subjected to injustice and discrimination.

The reality of this injustice and discrimination is that it translates into injustice and discrimination of sections of the Basotho nation who are members of those clans and sub-clans.

Bafokeng are one of those clans who do not have a Principal Chief. The book refers to an account—a confession, almost—of how the ruling clan in Lesotho, descendants of Mokhachane, made sure Bafokeng would not have a Principal Chief.

They would be kept close to the ruling Bakoena sub-clan by being awarded chiefly status but always chiefly status below that of Principal Chief.

They are not the only ones. Baphuthi have been closed out of principal chiefly power in all of colonial and post-colonial eras.

Closing Baphuthi out of principal chiefly power and status is a legacy of British dislike of the Baphuthi, which we have kept for reasons that most of us do not know.

Together with their discrimination on matters of principal chiefly power, their language has also been marginalised, and is now being rescued from extinction, not by the Lesotho government, but by foreigners of goodwill.

We, ordinary Basotho of various clans, have no problem with Baphuthi.

In 1879 when the British instructed the ruling family to attack Moorosi, Basotho refused to fight, returned to their wives, and left chiefs to fight Baphuthi alone, to obey a colonial instruction.

Basotho who belong to clans of Bahlakoana, Basia, Mahlubi, Batloung, and many others, have all been closed out of principal chiefly power.

The distribution of principal and other chiefly power is heavily skewed in favour of Mokhachane’s descendants, who dominate chiefly rule over Basotho and Lesotho, and also dominate a section of Parliament, the Senate.

It is very clear who the proposed position of Paramount Chief (PC) is intended for. Elected representative in Lesotho Parliament should really not agree to the establishment of a position of Paramount Chief.

To justify the creation of position of Paramount Chief, we have been told that there is need for a Paramount Chief to relieve the king from handling myriad cases of disputes among the chiefs.

If chiefs are causing trouble among themselves, let them go to Lesotho’s courts of law to settle their disputes, instead of putting a further burden on us, taxpayers, with a creation of a position of a Paramount Chief.

If elected MPs agree to the creation of this position in return for some favour from Senate, they should demand that either the position is advertised and the PC is appointed on merit or it should be open to other Principal Chiefs than descendants of Mokhachane.

Doing it the way the Senate almost certainly want to do it would probably be unconstitutional. The first Clause of our constitution says we are a democratic sovereign kingdom and our constitution has clauses that prohibit discrimination on any grounds.

The biggest problem with changing the status quo regarding the distribution of power among different clans is that Principal Chiefs of clans other than Mokhachane’s descendants have developed interests similar to those of Mokhachane’s descendants’, and look for favours from them.

Thus, it is unlikely that Principal Chiefs of other clans opposed the creation of position of Paramount Chief.

This commonality of interests among Principal Chiefs has reached a stage where, for example, in my own clan, I have heard clansman close to the head of our clan call themselves ‘Bakoena’.

And I ask them: Which sub-clan of Bakoena are you?—Le Bakoena ba ha mang? Mokoteli? Mpiti’a Sekake? Molibeli, etc.? They cannot answer that question.

Leaders of our clans have developed interests very different from ours, ordinary members of our clans and sub-clans and our clan leaders seem quite at peace with the current chiefly order.

We want to see a change in the distribution of chiefly power at all levels and to see heads and leaders of our clans gain access to power and fitting status.

Just to be sure: members of my clan are not Bakoena. Re Makhoakhoa. Re bana ba ’M’a-Selimo. Re batho ba habo Lijo.

Motlatsi Thabane