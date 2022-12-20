Insight
Fighting the cancer monster
MASERU – WHEN Rakosi Hlehlethe, 43, speaks his voice betrays little emotion. But bottled inside are feelings of anxiety and depression caused by having to deal with foot cancer.
He said the problem started in 2017 when his big toe became sore and swollen.
“While still monitoring it, my toenail fell off,” Hlehlethe recalled.
He said he limped his way to Malealea Clinic in Mafeteng and was encouraged to sterilise his toe.
He said it affected the next toenail which also fell off.
“An open wound made its way from my foot,” he said, adding that “it was a sore that would heal and resurface.”
His third toe broke in his sleep and he only realised it in the morning.
Eight months later, the pain became unbearable as another wound formed.
“I have been treating something I didn’t know for the past two years,” he said.
He said it was only in July 2021 when a doctor in Mafeteng Hospital confirmed he had cancer and referred him to Motebang Hospital in Leribe, which re-transferred him to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Maseru.
There, he was only scrubbed and advised to keep cleaning the wound.
“Unfortunately, it got rotten and stinky.”
He has one toe hanging on his feet.
“The pain on my foot is unbearable,” he said, breaking down.
He said his foot had worms just last month.
“I am not really sure what happened as I followed my routine of cleansing it after every three days,” he said.
Hlehlethe wishes for amputation as he was diagnosed late for cancer.
Another cancer patient, ’Majakote Lejaha-Letebele, 54, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2007 and since then she has visited many medical practitioners in search of a cure.
She saw a dimple like lump on her left breast and went to the Maloti Seventh-Day Adventist Hospital for a biopsy and got her results two weeks later.
“I had stage two breast cancer and I did mastectomy as advised by doctors citing it will prolong my life expectancy,” she said.
She said the tests confirmed she was pregnant, something she was unaware of. She also had five lymph nodes (litšoelesa) under her armpit.
She was referred to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and was booked to Bloemfontein, in South Africa, six months later for treatment.
During her check-ups at the local hospitals, results never showed that the cancer was spreading and she completed her nine months of pregnancy. She started six chemotherapy sessions four months later after giving birth.
She said she would vomit and poop at the same time, lost her hair, her nails became darker, her skin was very dry and she was weak and forgetful and she lost too much weight.
Afterwards, she started a six-week radiotherapy which led to a five-year pills (tamoxifen) treatment.
At last, cancer was arrested.
However, that was not the case as during her sixth year, she went for a check-up with a painful hip.
“The pain got deeper by weeks and in 2016, I went for consultation suspecting cancer but I was misdiagnosed as the doctor said it was arthritis,” she said.
“I was injected and the relief only lasted five hours,” she said, recalling her return with a painful hip, again, a week later.
“The doctor still maintained that it was arthritis and I requested X-rays for confirmation. But he didn’t budge and I had to take the matter further with his manager.”
Lejaha-Letebele said she was transferred to Bloemfontein for treatment right away as an emergency after the doctors confirmed cancer on her hip and lungs.
She underwent radiotherapy to strengthen her bones. She was discharged without any cure, just hoping for divine intervention.
“The most painful part was coming home to wait for my death in 2016,” she said, praising God. “He heard my prayers and responded accordingly.”
She said she went to a doctor who practises homeopathy in Port Elizabeth who gave her a lot of medicines and she paid “a lot of money as I was told that cancer is irreversible”.
“I had to take a loan and I spent over half a million maloti trying to work on myself after the doctors did their part and concluded it was the end for me.”
“My medication is costly and I had to stop eating meat and fruits completely. I was so thin but after following the instructions, I slowly regained my weight,” she said, adding that she now eats meat in small portions balancing it with green vegetables.
She still takes painkillers but the pain is no longer as strong and she gains strength daily as the cancer is no longer spreading.
Lejaha-Letebele says the absence of a cancer facility is a major challenge for Basotho.
“During my time (at Mediclinic), I watched as many Basotho were sent back home daily due to delays by the government in making payments and the polite excuse given was they needed a blood transfusion,” she said.
“There were so many needless deaths which I believe could have been prevented if we had our own facility.” When a 53-year-old ’Mamosa Mosola bled after intercourse in October 2018, she didn’t think much of it, even less that it could be a sign of cancerShe was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, she was overwhelmed by the news, and the pain that followed was unimaginable.
“They were like birth pains,” she said.
Her children took her to Makoanyane Military Hospital where she was admitted for two weeks, but that was just the start of her journey managing a disease that is affecting many Basotho women.
She was referred to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital before being taken to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital where cancer was confirmed.
For survivors such as Mosola, the hope is that the government deals with the challenge as a matter of urgency so that other women do not have to go through the pain she suffered.
The pain made her feel like death was knocking on her door.
“I couldn’t walk anymore and had to use a wheelchair,” said Mosola, adding: “I could see death getting nearer and nearer.”
She was referred back to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in December and was told to seek further treatment in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
But the doctors were on leave and would only be available in January.
“I lost all hope,” she said.
A ray of light filtered when she learnt of a visit to Lesotho by some Indian doctors, who eventually attended to her.
Mosola later sought for treatment in India in February 2019, where she underwent chemotherapy sessions for six weeks.
Afterwards, she said she underwent two radiation sessions.
She urged Basotho to go for cancer screening before it’s too late.
“The pain I suffered, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
‘Malisela Tšilane sobs as she narrates how her 63-year-old mother succumbed to cancer in 2015.
She said she had a lump which looked like a boil under her armpit.
She went to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and got treated as an outpatient following numerous check-ups and given different antibiotics for the same thing.
“Doctors were negligent as they kept prescribing different pills without running tests even though the cancer had spread to her breasts and her situation worsened with time.”
She said she changed doctors to a privately owned health centre.
“Worse, she was misdiagnosed with mastitis there,” Tšilane said.
She said she returned to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital but “unfortunately we didn’t see a doctor as we were given an appointment for a biopsy which was to be done in three months”.
She said the biopsy was finally done and it confirmed she had breast cancer, hence her referral to Bloemfontein.
“In the meantime, her problem was escalating as her breast was shrinking and itchy and when she scratched, the cancer wound appeared and she was hurting,” she said.
“But because they didn’t care, she was given antibiotics until forever.”
It took six more months before she could get a six-week chemotherapy treatment.
“Unfortunately, she died after her fifth chemo, we were least expecting it as she looked better with lesser pain,” she said, adding: “I don’t think she would have died had she been diagnosed and treated much earlier.”
These cases are just the tip of the iceberg as many Basotho continue to suffer.
Speaking at a press conference recently, the Health Services Director General, Dr ’Nyane Letsie, said cancer is now a major cause of morbidity and mortality in Lesotho.
She said it is the fifth cause of death among adult men and second among female adults, saying cervical cancer is among the highest in women, followed by breast cancer and prostate cancer in men.
She said the country continues to refer cancer patients to Bloemfontein for care and treatment. However, the costs remain high for testing and treatment.
She said the government spends between M150 000 and M200 000 per patient from diagnoses, treatment and rehabilitation.
“The government solely pays for this,” Dr Letsie said.
“Also, despite all this, the mortality rate among our patients who are already under care is significantly high,” she said.
“We lose more than half of them and this is really shocking.”
Dr Letsie, therefore, said to ‘close the care gap’ in Lesotho, there is a need for infrastructure, skilled human resources for the management of cancer as well as drugs and supplies.
She added that plans are underway for the construction of a cancer hospital in the country.
“Despite the delay of construction of a cancer hospital, we are glad to note that at least now the processes have begun and I am sure that the ministry in charge will soon announce the processes to ensure that construction continues.”
She announced that Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital has a cancer unit designed to provide cancer services since 2010 and “we began to deploy staff to ensure that chemotherapy is provided”.
She said four operation theatres are also being maintained and the new Queen II Hospital will provide a fully equipped chemotherapy unit.
She said the first Mosotho oncologist has resumed duty and has already conducted a baseline assessment.
“It is an honour as most services that were not given will be given. And now that we have the oncologist, soon we will not have to refer many patients but those in critical conditions.”
She added that medical physicists, radiotherapists, doctor and nurses oncologists and cytologists amongst others have been trained.
“There is light because most cancer services will be provided in the country although those who will need referral will still go to Bloemfontein.”
“The death rate will decline as we will be able to diagnose them sooner,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said the country spends M12 million per month on cancer patients.
’Mapule Motsopa
Insight
Writing away from home
Many great novels of the past hundred years have been written by writers who were working or were domiciled away from their motherland.
It is assumed that distance from home offers the writer a certain amount of objective perspective.
In the Castle of My Skin is the first and much acclaimed novel by Barbadian writer George Lamming, which was originally published in 1953 and was written within the author’s first two years in London.
It has been hailed as the most searching description of Barbados.
VS Naipaiul’s Miguel Street published in 1959, is set during World War II on Miguel Street located in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.
Naipaul was in London in 1955 when he conceived and wrote these linked short stories.
One can see that for Lamming and Naipaul, the writing comes out of looking back at a life and people that one has left behind in the homeland.
The current migration of young Africans from Africa to the West for economic reasons has given birth to a rich literary tradition that tries to open up the challenges and even the opportunities brought in by this mass movement.
I cannot help but see that in Diaspora literature there is an antagonistic relationship between the destination and the home left behind by the one who travels.
This is more closely related to the old but constantly resurfacing ‘centre – periphery’ theory.
Generally the western city is the centre and the home of those in the Diaspora is the periphery.
Leila Aboulela, Brian Chikwava, Andrew Chatora, Noviolet Bulawayo and Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi are some of the African writers who write away from home (Africa) with different results.
The UK-based Zimbabwean writer, Brian Chikwava, won the Caine Prize for African writing, Africa’s highest literary award for his short story “Seventh Street Alchemy”. In February 2010 his debut novel, Harare North, won the Outstanding First Creative Published Work category in Zimbabwe’s National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).
In March 2010 Harare North alongside Petina Gappah’s An Elegy for Easterly was among the books selected for the Orwell Prize longlist.
Written, far away from the writer’s homeland, just like, In The Castle of My Skin and Miguel Street, Harare North is the story of an anonymous young man who has travelled to Britain, partly in search of opportunity, partly to escape persecution at home.
He has heard in his native Zimbabwe that in ‘Harare North’ – the nickname for London – work is abundant and well-paid.
When he lands in Harare North, the unnamed protagonist carries nothing but a cardboard suitcase full of memories and a longing to be reunited with his childhood friend, Shingi.
He finds himself in Shingi’s Brixton squat where the inhabitants are struggling in various ways to make ends meet.
This is the story of a stranger in a new and unfamiliar land – one of the thousands of illegal immigrants seeking a better life in England – with a past he is determined to hide.
In fact, he’s planning to head back to Zimbabwe as soon as possible, if he has made the required pounds to bribe those who are pursuing him back home.
The group of people who make the narrator’s world live miserably. Shingi struggles and sometimes scavenges for food.
Sometimes he works as a toilet cleaner. The narrator digs trenches and cleans tables and floors in a food outlet.
Life in “Harare North” is not all roses as the migrants expected.
The novel has been celebrated for using an English language that tries to imitate the local languages of Zimbabwe.
The English language in this novel is consistently and evenly broken artistically and that is one of the things to remember about this novel.
At some point the nameless narrator describes the tenacity of the Zimbabwean president this way: “Comrade Mugabe is powerful wind; he can blow snake out of tall grass like it is piece of paper…Then when he drops it, people’s trousers rip as they scatter to they holes.” (pg.8-9).
And on restating his plans in the UK, the narrator says: “I just want to get myself good graft very quick, work like animal and save heap of money and then bang, me I am on my way back home.
Enough pound sterling to equal US$5 000 is all I have to make, then me I’m free man again.” (pg. 6).
There is also this hilarious passage: “Even while inside toilet I hear she talking to Paul about how, like many Zimbabweans who don’t know what else to do in the UK, I am only going to end up becoming one of them BBCs – British Buttock Cleaners – looking after old people that poo they pants every hour.”(pg.41).
Brian Chikwava was born in Bulawayo in 1972. Chikwava left for England in 2002 where he studied civil engineering at Bristol University whilst horning his writing skills by trying his hand on poetry and short stories.
Harare North (2009) is Brian Chikwava’s first novel. Chikwava won the Caine Prize for African writing in 2004 for his short story “Seventh Street Alchemy”.
Chikwava also has other short stories that have appeared in various short story anthologies such as “The Jazz Goblin and His Rhythm”, “Fiction” and “Zesa Moto Muzhinji”.
Below is the interview that I did with Brian Chikwava. I wanted to take him to the basics and find out how he is able to write far away from home.
I wanted him to locate himself in the space of his birth and the space that he writes from.
Memory Chirere: At the Oxford Harare North launch in May 2009, I asked you from the audience, “What do you anticipate to be the kind of response to your book back in Harare?” You said,
“Laughter.” Now, Harare has responded and you have won a NAMA award. Congratulations. I was in the audience during NAMA and there was a huge applause as somebody received the prize on your behalf. I didn’t know you had so many fans and readers in Harare. Any special messages?
Brian Chikwava: Was very pleasantly surprised and must thank the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe for the good work they are doing. Such surprises make writing a bit more bearable.
MC: To the reading public, you first appeared with the short story ‘Seventh Street alchemy’, in Writing Still, 2003. There is no trail of you before that. How were you made?
BC: I started off trying my hand not at fiction but visual art reviews. That was after I joined the short-lived Zimbabwe Art Critics Association. After learning how to write a review, I thought I may as well try the short story and poetry. I had to ditch poetry quickly because I feel shockingly well off what was acceptable.
MC: It is also reported that you were ‘once a member of the now defunct Zimbabwe Association of Art Critics’. What was all that about?
BC: The Zimbabwe Art Critics Association had the noble hope of getting more art enthusiasts to engage with art. Those who felt moved to try their hand at art reviews were given a guiding hand and sometimes with the help of Barbara Murray, then editor of Gallery Delta Magazine, ended up with their work in the Herald or the Daily News.
MC: It is said that you collaborated with some of Harare’s upcoming jazz musicians then. Who are these musicians and what instrument do you play?
BC: Oh yes, we did mess about trying overly ambitious experiments that we had to abandon in exhaustion. A number of the experimentally inclined people who are now scattered across the globe leapt in; the likes of ex-Luck Street Blues Pascal Makonese; Noble Mashawa, briefly of Andy Brown’s Storm; the long-suffering Luka Mukavele who kindly gave us use of his recording studio, and his Mozambican compatriot, drummer Suleiman Saide.
MC: You recorded and released ‘Jacaranda Sketches.’ What is this about?
BC: I sometimes think it was only a platform for trying out new things in the then new London environment. But for a number of reasons, I’m increasingly terrified of even listening to it now since it demonstrates to me how capricious good judgment can be – one year you think you have, and the next you are shocked by the choices you made.
MC: You are a Science major, writer and musician. Is this a mixed quest? Are you ambidextrous?
BC: Unfortunately not. But I am right handed but left footed.
MC: So far I have seen all your stories in group anthologies: ‘Seventh Street Alchemy,’ ‘Zesa Moto Muzhinji,’ ‘Fiction,’ ‘Dancing To The Jazz and His Goblin Rhythm’ (my favourite) and others.
What is your relationship with the short story form and should we expect an anthology?
BC: I’ve been thinking about an anthology but somehow feel terrified of making a start. That’s because I find stories a bit of a tight rope walk. Hopefully I will rediscover the courage.
MC: Harare North, your debut novel has been applauded for ‘experimenting with language’. Ikhide Ikheloa says you use ‘pretend-language,’ back in Harare, Irene Staunton says you use ‘patios’.
My students wonder what you wanted to achieve because “Zimbabweans are well known for their ability to speak English.” In what circumstances did you decide to abandon the standard English language you used in the short stories?
BC: I tried standard English and it just didn’t work. The manuscript read stilted and the character had inhabit. That’s when I thought of – is it Achebe, I can’t remember? – who talks about bending the English language in order to make it carry the weight of the African experience.
The language that I use in Harare North is not a true language in the sense that it is not spoken on the streets of Zimbabwe, but I believe it expresses the Zimbabwean sensibility better than standard English.
MC: Harare North has been referred to as being ‘fearlessly political’ and for being laugh-out-loud funny’. What did it take to maintain the various balances that one finds in this novel?
BC: I think you can properly inhabit a character, a lot of things fall into place and you cast aside the eye that constantly makes judgments and concentrate on only making it a decent piece of art.
MC: This might be too personal, but at how many points, if any, does your path and that of your main character come together?
BC: No, not at all. The story genuinely crystallised after I met an ex-Lord’s Resistance Army guy on the street. We had a chat and he told me how he missed his past life, how he missed holding his AK47. At first I thought it was all a joke but quickly realised he was serious.
More than anything I was struck by his stance, knowing how un-pc it is to confess to loving the LRA. So I thought, well, why not create a Green Bomber who comes to London and is just as unyielding in his beliefs.
MC: In Harare North the characters go through stubborn pride and ironically, shame and self-loathing too. Is this the psychology of exile?
BC: In the right dose, stubborn pride is good if one is an exile, I think. But what I also did not want to do is to fall into representing Africans in exile as objects of pity, which they commonly are in the media. As for self-loathing, I guess that can be the price one pays for a rigid approach to life.
MC: Again the students wondered whether you are saying home is better than exile in spite of the socio-political and economic challenges in Zimbabwe? In Harare North, the diasporans are clearly marooned.
BC: Yes, that message is missing because I could not do that without being didactic. But I also think that the question of home vs exile is complex and requires a nuanced approach.
MC: What have you learnt from doing and reading Harare North yourself?
BC: I’ve probably been demoralised to realize how much I’ll have to do before I can write a book that is anywhere near perfect.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Establish a sovereign wealth fund
I’m still of the opinion that Minister Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane would perform exceptionally well as a Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Moreover, Minister Lejone Mpotjoane would be a star performer as a Minister of Trade and Industry. On the other hand, Minister Moleko would perform incredibly well as a Minister of Finance due to his background in auditing and finance.
Why do I say this? We desperately need Foreign Direct Investment. We urgently need this in order to revive the economy and who’d be best suited to source investment? Yes, you are correct, Dr Matlanyane.
I think we need to redefine roles and tasks of our traditional ministries. Traditional meaning the tasks we ordinarily know ministries to undertake. The status quo.
In my opinion, the primary task of foreign affairs and international relations should be to source Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Our embassies should be tasked with making direct contact with potential investors and sourcing skill.
For instance, do we have an embassy in South Korea? If not, why not? South Korea has become a global tech-hub. Why can’t we source investment and exchange skills with companies such as LG, Samsung and Hisense?
This is where Dr Matlanyane would come in and would receive resounding success as the ‘face’ of Lesotho.
We need to stop using foreign affairs as a portfolio intended to react to emergencies in South Africa. Well, as a primary role.
The same could be said about the Ministry of Finance. We need to redefine its purpose. I think it is time we start engaging a chartered accountant in the Minister of Finance’s activities.
I bring this up in reference to the mid-term budget that was presented last week, Friday, December 9, 2022. I disagree with the way the budget was presented. As I said, due to the rampant corruption as well as the ‘dry’ state coffers, the theme of the budget should’ve have been, ‘A statement of Financial Position’.
As I’ve previously highlighted, it’s time to apply basic accounting principles (IFRS). The Basic debit and credit entry. Basic T-account. What the Minister of Finance should’ve have tabled is a simple income and expenditure statement, thus far.
This would be very important to inform the next budget. She should’ve also started compiling the national Balance Sheet.
I mean, if you tell MPs that the GDP grew by 1.5% in the first quarter, you’re simply speaking Greek to them. Or speaking in tongues for that matter and I can bet that 70% of the MPs don’t even know what GDP stands for. We need to use simple language that a high-school student and a street vendor can grasp. KISS! (Keep It Simple and Straight to the point)
The statement of financial position would come in handy and help us immensely by informing MPs and the general public on the status of our finances.
For instance, how much cash do we have in our bank accounts? How many bank accounts does the state have? What is the value of our assets? What is the value of our liabilities?
But most importantly, we need to have a synopsis of our cash-flow position. I always tell people that, our biggest enemy is a mismatch between cash inflows and outflows. This is then loosely translated into cash-flow problems (’Muso ha o na chelete!)
I think this is what we need to solve as a matter of urgency and this is where the point of a sovereign wealth fund comes in.
If there’s an everlasting legacy that the Matekane administration needs to leave for this economy and generations to come, is a sovereign wealth fund. Yes, let’s name it Loti Fund.
This fund could catapult this economy out of its misery and place the country to a middle-income status.
Look, it really doesn’t make sense how Lesotho can become a low-income country, yet it is placed in the heart of a middle to high-income country. Right at the core! It means there’s something that Lesotho repeatedly get’s wrong.
Well, the answer is quite simple. Lesotho does not export. Remember, exports grow an economy. It’s either you export, or you perish. I mean, you can’t build an economy centred on government administration. It is wrong. We have to re-engineer and steer the ship towards exports.
But we need a starting point. I was quite impressed when Prime Minister Matekane insinuated that Basotho need to buy shares in the Lesotho Post Bank and I said, “Excellent!”
This could be a conversation that could spark an even greater conversation on how to establish a sovereign wealth fund.
I am not a fundamentalist by nature. I don’t hold on to things that do not work. I strongly believe that the Post Bank, BEDCO and the LNDC have long surpassed their mandate.
In fact, they reached their ceiling a long time ago just like the African National Congress. The mandate has become stale and it’s time to think of something bigger and stronger.
Yes, let’s sell shares in the Post Bank. However, let’s amalgamate the Post Bank with BEDCO and the LNDC and create one big strong and capable development/investment bank.
Then, list the new entity possibly named the Lesotho National Development Bank (LNDB) or Loti Bank (sounds a whole lot better), on the Maseru Securities Exchange (MSE).
As far as I can remember, there’s only one entity listed on the MSE and that’s RNB Properties. But this is wrong. We need more and more entities to list on the MSE.
Why not list the Standard Lesotho Bank? Why not list Letšeng Diamonds? Why not list Econet Telecom Lesotho. What about Nedbank Lesotho? All those entities are part-owned by the government of Lesotho.
Why not float the shares owned by the government of Lesotho in those entities and avail them to all Basotho nationals? Do you realise how much instant wealth this could create?
Do you also realise that we can easily establish a sovereign wealth fund from proceeds derived from the sale of those shares? Then, invest money from the fund globally.
This is how the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund named Norges Bank Investment Management Fund became the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. In the world! By the way, this
Loti Fund can actually be fused into the Loti Bank. You see!
Did you know that the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has a small stake in over 9,000 companies’ worldwide? Companies such as Apple, Nestle, Microsoft and Samsung. This is how wealth is created.
Imagine if the Loti Fund or Loti Bank were a shareholder in MTN since its inception? We’d all be s**ting ice-cream right now!
‘Mako Bohloa
Insight
Stepping up battle against HIV/AIDS
On December 1, 1988, the world came together to honour and celebrate those who had lost the battle against AIDS-related illnesses and to encourage those who were on treatment to never give up but soldier on.
This day was then marked “World AIDS Day” and was the first ever global health day to be celebrated. Every year the world comes together on the same day to commemorate World AIDS Day.
This year we shall be celebrating this day under the theme “Equalise”.
As is always, this is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to emphasise the elimination of the inequalities that have, for years, slackened the fight against the disease such as gender inequality, limited access to HIV care and other forms of sexual and reproductive health care.
The theme also stresses the importance of practices to confront the stigma and exclusion faced by people living with HIV, which came about when the virus was first discovered and the distribution of technology to enable equal access to the best HIV science.
Involved parties in this year’s celebration of the World AIDS Day encourages all stakeholders to play their part to stop the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV and AIDS by being intentional and thoughtful when choosing their words.
Lesotho has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world with one in five adults living with HIV and more infections per 100 000 people than most other countries including neighbouring South Africa and Botswana.
Women, particularly adolescent girls and young women are excessively affected and marginalised population groups are the most at risk.
These massive HIV infection rates in the Mountain Kingdom are compounded by cultural practices, serodiscordance, and gender-based violence amongst others.
The lack of developed sexual education programmes in schools also places the young at increased risk of HIV infection.
If we could start first by educating the young minds of this country about proper measures to take to help in decreasing infections, especially the practice of safe sex, then we could almost certainly see progress in the near future.
These sex education programmes are the basic types of sex education classes and which is taught in schools all depends on what each state or local school district mandates.
The programmes represent two completely different schools of thought but some parents are adamant to know what their children are learning so that they can be sure that the information they are being fed in these classes is accurate and reflects their families and personal values.
That is the right thing for any parent to do really but with our typical black parents who still treat sex talk as taboo, sex education should be left to teachers and professionals to guide these children, teach them the dos and don’ts of sexual activities to avoid unnecessary infections and any other results of practicing unsafe sex.
The one type of sex education teaches children, especially at high school level, that sexuality is a natural part of healthy living and it covers the broad spectrum of sex education including practicing safe sex, sexually transmitted diseases and HIV and contraceptives amongst others.
The other type of these sex education programmes emphasises abstinence from all sexual activities. It is a bit more religious as it encourages “abstinence-only-until-marriage”.
I find it a bit far-fetched because our youth are very much sexually active and nothing anybody can say about abstaining will help them refrain from sexual activities.
They are a generation that would rather swallow PrEP to minimise their chances of being infected and swallow contraceptive pills but would never abstain from sex.
However, in Lesotho and most parts of Africa these two programmes are kind of merged and we have what we call Life Skills Orientation.
The current population of Lesotho was 2,183,053 as of Monday, November 28, 2022, based on the Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data with the median age in Lesotho at 24.0 years.
If we could hold hands as a nation and work together to get rid of discriminatory behaviours, change certain cultural aspects and norms and encourage the spirit of equality, this shall not only help us to live in harmony but shall also help us to have eye opening conversations on issues that affect us daily and issues that shall help us find common ground and work on helping attain an HIV & AIDS free generation.
So this year’s theme is a call for action as it seeks all of us to work together for the proven practical actions needed to address inequalities, help end HIV & AIDS by increasing availability, quality and suitability of HIV treatment services, testing and prevention and change behaviours around the virus so that everyone can be well-served.
By changing practices to tackle the stigma and exclusion of people living with HIV, everyone can be shown respect and can be welcomed.
Let us recommend supporting each other and avoid using discriminating language when having conversations about HIV & AIDS.
To reduce the fast-growing rates of new infections and to achieve the 95-95-95 HIV testing and treatment targets, let us change gender dynamics and encourage the spirit of unity, put our differences aside and eliminate inequalities to be able to fight and beat this virus.
Bokang Masasa
Writing away from home
Establish a sovereign wealth fund
Fighting the cancer monster
DCEO raids PS’
Chinese businessman beats Chinese landlord
Defence lawyer in tricky spot
Army denies killing Matelile man
The battle for a safer Maseru
Big trouble for Sekata allies
Restoring land, water sources
A unique Sesotho sound
Sweets that clear your sore throat
LTDC, LUCT sign cooperation deal
M102 million to subsidise farming
Bereng gets back his mojo
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Matekane ouster plot collapses
-
News2 months ago
‘Sex work is work’
-
Insight2 months ago
The secretive lives of diplomats
-
Business2 months ago
Storm over new tourism levy
-
News1 week ago
MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho
-
Sports-pst2 weeks ago
LEFA responds to Chief Theko’s attacks
-
Business2 months ago
Bank sets up career clinic for staff
-
Business3 weeks ago
Vodacom gives to schools