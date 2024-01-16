Insight
Gaza: anirresolvable crisis?
The recent flare-up of violence in the Middle East began with barbaric attacks on Israel by Hamas, who control the territory of Gaza, part of Palestine. Israelis were butchered and taken hostage. Now, Hamas purports to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, who have been deprived of a land to call their own by Israel. But by any criteria, Hamas can best be seen as a terrorist organisation, akin to Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and other vile mobs. The actions of Hamas have prompted Israel to bombard Gaza, leading to thousands of deaths and the obliteration of housing, hospitals and infrastructure.
Palestinians could — indeed, do — assert their rights through any means other than violence. But Israel doesn’t give a toss. Or at least doesn’t do so under the leadership of the thuggish Binyamin Netanyahu.
This doesn’t mean that all Israelis are guilty of the oppression of the Palestinians. Many Israelis understand the vicious paradox of a persecuted people — the Jews — persecuting others. This is an internationally-based recognition; there is, for example, a fine human rights organisation called the British Jewish Women in Support of Palestine. And when I was in Israel for an academic conference years ago I met numerous enlightened left-wing Israelis — Jews, Arabs, Falasha (Ethiopian Jews) – who saw that the denial of Palestinian statehood was wrong, and who wrote and protested to this effect.
So, where to go? Well, for one thing, an understanding of history is a help. Living in the UK, I am appalled at how many Brits are totally unaware of their country’s colonial history and of the moral responsibility we bear towards many of the world’s endangered people. The state of Israel was a British creation — carved after the Second World War and the Holocaust from the British colony of Palestine, with no regard whatsoever for the rights of non-Jewish people. A similar tragedy befell the Kurdish people, who have no homeland in part because of British colonial policy in Mesopotamia (Iraq). And the British colonial policy is at least in part responsible for the on-going sh*t show we call Nigeria. To say nothing of the carve-up of the Indian sub-continent, in which process millions lost their lives.
Having written these paragraphs, I gave the piece a test-run, showing it to a British friend, Nalini, who is partly of Indian parentage. She made the following comment, which seems to me spot-on: “Although Britain did terrible things to Ireland in the past, its response to the violence of the IRA (Irish Republican Army) was at least an attempt to target the perpetrators, who, like in Gaza, often had the support of the people they hid among. We did not bomb Northern Ireland, killing its children and destroying the hospitals and schools. The Israeli government does not see Palestinians as human and does not recognise their right to land.”
I said above that understanding history is a help. But history is not a prison-house. Doors can be broken down. Karl Marx recognised that history repeats itself, but it need not do so indefinitely. For a start there needs to be a universal affirmation of the right of the state of Israel to exist. Second, there needs to be a commitment by the Israeli government to negotiate a settlement with Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), allowing its people’s statehood. Third, Palestinians need to rebel against Hamas, capturing their leaders and handing them over —perhaps not to Israel but to an appropriate international body. Who will be brave enough, humane enough, to begin?
At church every week we pray for peace, in the Ukraine, in the Middle East. This always seems to me somewhat abstract. Rather, I feel, we should pray for the political initiatives that might lead to peace.
I’ll sign off with a quotation from Will Shoki, editor of the online site Africa is a Country (highly recommended, though I can’t go into its paradoxical title here). Discussing the Gaza crisis he says “May we never give in to despair, and struggle as hard as we can for this madness to end.”
Chris Dunton
Insight
Rekindling the flames of hope
I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful people of Lesotho for the overwhelming feedback and support following my previous article on the remarkable complex life and times of former Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan. Your engagement has been both humbling and inspiring.
As we approach this festive season, it’s crucial to delve deeper into the legacy of leaders like Leabua Jonathan whose unwavering dedication to the advancement of Lesotho serves as a beacon of inspiration. His commitment to propelling Lesotho among the league of progressive nations is a testament to what fervent determination can achieve.
Yet, our journey towards the Lesotho of our aspirations is an ongoing endeavour. We must strive to cultivate a robust economy capable of uplifting more from the clutches of abject poverty and inequality.
Insight
Teaching education free of knowledge
Napoleon Hill, an American author and high-performance and personal development researcher, proclaims that everything worthwhile in this world has a price. Otherwise, one will get a fake resembling it. In other words, if education is worth its mantle and the effort, it must have a price.
In 2016, in South Africa, higher education pupils started what later became known as the ‘Fees Must Fall Movement’. The movement also demanded universities to offer free decolonised curricula. A Kenyan scholar and political activist, Professor Lumumba, cautioned that ‘free decolonised curricula’ could be translated into ‘education free of knowledge’.
All teachers must take part in these activities. Team teaching and collaborative learning must prevail. It involves pupils working together on activities in a group to ensure that everyone participates. Pupils learn as a group.
Insight
Favourite words
Re-launching this column after some months’ silence, I thought at first I should begin with an account of where I’m at—a tale of severe disability and financial hardship. But then I thought, no, not appropriate. Basotho have enough problems pelting down on their heads.
On the subject of how I feel I’ll just quote “Full Moon”, by the prize-winning Nigerian poet Romeo Oriogun: “I have learnt to obey the past. I keep nothing. I own nothing . . . When I leave, I was never here.” Oh, and to add that my reason for re-starting the column is entirely selfish: I want to write about topics (for example, the crisis in Gaza) that I can’t address in my academic writing, which is devoted to African literature.
“I’ll begin with something light-hearted. Namely, favourite words.
One of the finest achievements of BBC television—some umpteen years ago—was Dennis Potter’s difficult, controversial drama series The Singing Detective. At a point the detective is ill and being treated in hospital and asks a bedside visitor “What’s the loveliest word in the English language?” He answers his own question with the word “elbow” and explains it’s not only the word’s mellifluous sound but its visual appearance in small-case letters—the way the verticals and curves relate to each other.
At secondary school my inspirational English teacher John Bristow gave a lesson on denotation. For example, the word “table” denotes a piece of furniture on which, typically, food is served. An alternative term for denotation is signification and there is a whole number of philosophical texts that explore this. As an aside, readers who remember their Shakespeare will recall the use of the word “signifying” in Macbeth’s terrifying, nihilistic “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow” speech.
There are some words that imitate the sound they denote and these words are called onomatopoeic. Examples would be “buzz”, “clatter” and “whisper.” Apart from these, the sound of a word has nothing to do with the thing it denotes. And so a repulsive or horrifying thing can be denoted by a word that sounds quite lovely. Mr Bristow gave the example of “diarrhoea.” The thing denoted is horrible; the word is very pretty. One could imagine in a children’s tale a character called the Good Fairy Diarrhoea.
One of my favourite English words—for the sound and the look of it—is “shampoo.” Another is “cotyledon”, though I can’t for the life of me remember what this denotes or signifies (must get on to Google). And I have at least one favourite in French. There’s a kind of riverine insect called in English a dragon-fly, with a long body and long slender wings. It’s beautiful and harmless (unlike a mosquito—and there’s another example of a nice word for a horrible thing). The French word for dragon-fly is “libellule”— and that’s even better than “elbow.”
So here’s a game readers can play. Gather a few friends or family around and ask them — on the basis of the above – to list their three favourite words in Sesotho (or in isiXhosa or Amharic or whatever). It will be interesting to see if any of them come up with the same choice(s).
Next week, deadly serious — a discussion of the Gaza crisis.
Chris Dunton
Teaching financial literacy to youths
Christmas cheer for orphanage
Drama as Enrich property is auctioned
Brace for a very bumpy year ahead
Absent husband beats wife for sex
Gaza: anirresolvable crisis?
Rekindling the flames of hope
Army spying on me, says Mokhothu
Vodacom gives smartphones to promising athletes
Sutu speaks on Moerane, Rabale
Stories that made the headlines
Volleyball clubs impress at Zone 6 senior championship
Investigator suspended
Siblings’ fight over land turns nasty
PS’ appointment challenged
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
Big cheer for Limkokwing job creators
-
News4 weeks ago
53 dead pensioners paid for four years
-
News4 weeks ago
Uproar over DCEO recruits
-
News4 weeks ago
Bid to block naturalised Basotho from key posts
-
News4 weeks ago
New party courts Phamotse
-
News4 weeks ago
Robbery suspect dies in police cells
-
Business4 weeks ago
Information structures to mend relations
-
Business2 months ago
Joang locked in rentals row with tenants