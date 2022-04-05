Insight
Getting around South America: Conclusion
While I was in Lima I was a freelance writer, putting a couple of books together and doing cultural journalism, mostly for West Africa magazine. I was lucky enough to make friends with Fernando Romero, a retired Admirante or naval admiral and something of a national hero. He was also a scholar and, inspired by trips to the West African coast (on courtesy calls paid by the Peruvian navy) he had written two books on the entry into Peruvian Spanish of words from African languages.
These words came into Peru as a result of the slave trade, most of the slaves being sold on from one colonial territory to another. I reviewed Admirante Romero’s books for West Africa magazine (my editor commented it was one of the most unexpected pieces I’d sent them) and I taught myself enough of the Peruvian Spanish variety spoken by the slave-descended black population in the lowlands south of Lima — to write about its fiction and poetry. So my years in Lima were not entirely hedonistic.
Then there was Bolivia, next door to Peru. I spent a week there, mostly in the capital, La Paz, right at the top of the Andes. I had intended to visit the silver mine at Potosi, the highest town in the world (and “high” here refers to altitude, not to cocaine, of which Bolivia is, regrettably, a major producer). But circumstances intervened, most obviously the fact that the day after I flew in the country’s trade unions (semi-legal bodies under a right-wing dictatorship) declared a general strike. There was no transport, but my guide, a young man with the wonderful name Victor Hugo Chavez (named after the great French novelist, as his father was a socialist) managed to get us a taxi and a driver.
We visited a very fine Inca ruin above the shore of Titicaca, an enormous lake I’d already take a boat on from the Peruvian side (the lake straddles the border between Peru and Bolivia). Then, on Victor Hugo’s advice, rather than seeing the silver mine at Potosi, we did a three-day trip to Cochabamba, the largest town in the Bolivian jungle (for Bolivia contains the highest of the Andes mountains, but also drops right down to Amazonia. For quiz fans, this is why “Lesotho” and not “Bolivia” or “Nepal” is the answer to the question, which country has the highest lowest point in the world).
At this stage I was already feeling the altitude. The air in La Paz was wonderful, crystal clear, especially because of the strike there were virtually no traffic fumes. I didn’t come down with altitude sickness, but trudging up steep hills I had to go very slowly and I was drinking gallons of herbal tea (at which point my long-suffering editor growls “making a healthy change from your usual tipple.”) The day before the Cochabamba trip Victor Hugo let me know there was to be a big pro-worker rally by students on the university campus. I wanted to hear and cheer the speeches, so we went along; soon after the event began the army attacked the crowd and I got a lung-full of tear-gas.
The next day Victor Hugo and I met our driver and we did the day’s drive down to Cochabamba. This is one of the scariest roads in the world, featuring (along with Lesotho’s Sani Pass) in the television series Top Gear, which my readers may or may not have seen. It’s basically a dirt track hugging the side of the mountains, with no barrier to stop a careless driver plummeting hundreds of metres down to the river below. We drove with the windows down, so after the crisp, cold air of La Paz and a load of tear-gas I got my lungs full of dust. Cochabamba was as hot and humid as you’d expect of a jungle town, and then for my last night in Bolivia I had the low-oxygen, crisp, dry mountain air of La Paz again.
The next day I flew back to the cool and damp Lima. After a fairly sleepless night I got up and nursing a severe headache I crossed the road to a café for breakfast. My lungs had evidently had enough excitement over the previous few days and, leaving the café, I collapsed. When I came to I was being looked after by one of the little old ladies who formed a large contingent of the population of the suburb I stayed in. With a shock I realised she was singing me a lullaby. I immediately thought “brandy is the answer. Lots of it”, but the café owner, who’d joined us, asked if I had medical insurance and when I nodded he called an ambulance to take me to a private hospital. Two days there, a series of tests and lots of antibiotics (but regrettably no brandy) and I was fit again. Travel may broaden the mind, but it can be injurious to your health.
Reading Russian literature
As I write this article today, the Russia-Ukraine war was entering its 33rd day. This is a topical issue. The name Russia is all over mainstream media. But I do not have much political thought in me.
I am, however, forced to recall a few nineteenth century Russian literature texts that I read in school. I also regret that I never got to read up to this day any literature text from Ukraine.
All the same, the Encyclopedia Britannica says, and I agree as an African reader, that the most celebrated period of Russian literature was the 19th century, which produced, in a remarkably short period, some of the indisputable masterworks of world literature.
It is argued that Russian literature, especially of the Imperial and post-Revolutionary periods, has as its defining characteristics an intense concern with philosophical problems, a constant self-consciousness about its relation to the cultures of the West, and a strong tendency toward formal innovation and defiance of received generic norms.
The greatest anguish suffered by Dimitri in this novel is the failure to prove that he did not kill his father. As readers, we are at a vantage point and we know that he does not kill his father
I recall that in Nikolai Gogol’s Dead Souls, we see Chichikov traverse the Russian terrain buying dead souls! First published in 1842, and widely regarded as an exemplar of 19th-century Russian literature, the novel chronicles the travels and adventures of Pavel Ivanovich Chichikov and the people whom he encounters. Chichikov plans to buy dead souls and then collect them for his own eventual gain. Basically, he wants to create the illusion that he is wealthy. Although these transactions prove comical, they also demonstrate how greedy people can be.
I recall reading avidly about one Pecorin in A Hero of our Time by Mikhail Lermontov, written in 1839 and published in 1840, fall in and out of love at different places. Pecorin is an example of the superfluous man noted for his compelling Byronic characteristics.
I recall too the scholars Bazarov and Arkady, who travel and dialogue in Fathers and Sons by Turgenev about the place of family in Russian society. I recall Russia towards the end of Tsarism with Maxim Gorky’s novel, Mother. Gorky’s Mother presents a panoramic gallery of female characters such as Nilovna, Sophia, Natasha, Sasha and Ludmilla. Mother depicts and dramatises the emerging class-conscious revolutionary proletariat class in Russia.
When we get to my favourite Russian novel, Dostoevsky’s Brothers Karamazov, we come to Russia in the family. I recall that it is just about the longest novel that I have read in this life so far. It took me twenty one days of undeterred reading!
Brothers Karamazov is a novel with a simple plot about a murder and a complex discussion of faith, doubt, and morality. When you finally read through this novel, you find out that many of these characters do not know that they could be part of the Karamazov family up until they are deep in crisis!
In this novel, we come to Russia directly in the mind and on the ground. You feel that Russia is a product of relations in the family. No one really goes away in The Brothers Karamazov. Everyone is here talking to, hitting at and or scolding blood relatives.
Character, particularly its different and twisted shapes become a motif. Characters here are manipulated to represent types. In The Brothers Karamazov characters, various ugly and beautiful worlds live together.
Fyodor Pavlovitch Karamazov, is the father of Dimitri, Ivan, Alyosha and most likely, Smerdyakov, but he has not been really fatherly to them.
Fyodor Karamazov is the first class rogue, one who should not be allowed to be a father. He is the source of all the turmoil in the family. No wonder each of his sons, at some point, want him dead.
Firstly Fyodor Karamazov marries Adelaida only in order to obtain a dowry. Soon, Adelaida runs away with a student of Divinity, leaving behind the three year old Dimitri. Karamazov, forgets the son who grows up under the custody of a servant well wisher and later, the maternal relatives.
Fyodor Karamazov remarries and when his second wife dies, he forgets the two children and they are kept and raised by different people in two different places. Fyodor Karamazov constantly refers to his absent children as orphans even when he is still living himself! The Karamazov sons meet for the first time when one is twenty, the other twenty four and the third, twenty seven, having been reared at different places.
But even then, Fyodor Karamazov is not yet done with them! He denies Dimitri a fair share of his mother’s estate. The worst blow comes when Karamazov gets interested in Grushenka, Dmitri’s lover, and is prepared to woo her with money! He has denied his son fatherly care, a right to a mother’s estate and now he attempts to deny him a chance to have a lover.
Fyodor Karamazov says to one of his sons about himself:
“As I get older.. I shall not be a pretty object. The wenches won’t come to me of their own accord, so I shall want money. So I am saving…simply for myself, my dear son. You may as well know. For I mean to go on in my sins to the end…For sin is sweet… You can pray for my soul if you like and if you don’t want to, don’t, damn you! That is my philosophy.”
And when he is told that Dimitri will not give up on the competition for Grushenka, Karamazov says with the voice of a competitor: “He is a low cud But He shan’t have Grushenka, anyway, he shant! I will crush him!”
The worst in Fyodor Karamazov is expressed when he impregnates a local mentally retarded wandering girl, Lizavetta although he refuses to own up to the very end. Instead, he adopts Lizavetta’s son, Smerdyakov, who becomes his servant.
Towards the end of the novel, Fetyokovitch, the lawyer who defends Dimitri over the allegation that he murders his father states that by killing Fyodor Karamazov, Dimitri has not murdered his father (parricide) because Fyodor is not a father outside biological terms. In fact, if he has killed, Dimitri has killed a rival, a man who is supposed to be his father but who did not play that role.
The lawyer says, let the son stand before his father and ask him, “Father, tell me why I must love you? And if that father is able to answer him and show good reason, we have a real normal, parental relationship…But if he does not, there is an end to the family tie. He is not a father to him and the son has a right to look upon him as a stranger, and even an enemy.”
If it is Smerdyakov who murders Fyodor Karamazov, then he is doing it as a rejected son who smashes his recognition into the skull of his father, like what Moses is thought to have done to Mary in Lessing’s The Grass is Singing.
At this point, this scenario amounts to the following set of questions (1) What is a father? (2) If people kill those that have made them gradually crawl to their death through deprivation, is that murder? (3) What is murder? (4) What is parricide?
Fyodor Karamazov is a superfluous man. Compared to Eugene Onegin and Pecorin, the latter two are angels. At least whatever Eugene and Pecorin do in the world, comes back to them. Fyodor Karamazov denies life those that he brings into the world.
Fyodor Karamazov’s rootlessness, disrespect for religion and marriage and a sharp appetite for money and women, is mirrored as Dostoevsky’s attack on western values. Every modern Russian of western trends is seen as a Karamazov.
On the other hand, Dimitri is tailor made into a man who vacillates from one extreme emotion to another. He is a rogue who can storm out in disagreement from the monastery, beat up his father and fight in public. He is a caring brother and a passionate lover.
Dimitri is not a superfluous man. He has a conscience. In his anger, he talks about killing his father but he does not decide to kill him. When he develops some guilt feelings, it is over the mistaken thought that he has killed Gregory by accident and for this he regrets: “I punish myself for my whole life, my whole life I punish!”
Dimitri intends to kill himself for it and it is the police who save him when they say that Gregory is still alive. Instead of celebrating the death of his father, who is his rival, Dimitri looks at himself with honest introspection: “I am not much good myself, I am not very beautiful, so I had no right to consider him repulsive. That is what I mean.”
The greatest anguish suffered by Dimitri in this novel is the failure to prove that he did not kill his father. As readers, we are at a vantage point and we know that he does not kill his father. Through that, Dostoevsky is raising other questions. 1) How useful is the legal system if it fails to get to the truth? 2) If one fails to prove his innocence, is he necessarily guilty?
Dimitri is a man who could have been good had it not been for deprivation. Justice is no justice if it does not consider the whole background and psychology of the criminal, the same argument raised by Max as he defends Bigger Thomas in Wright’s Native Son.
All this means that society will judge individuals but not itself. We should not forget that Dimitri is every Russian brought before the judiciary system. Futyukov is right when he says: “…gentlemen of the jury, why depict my client as a heartless egotist and monster…he is wild and unruly – we are trying him for that but who is responsible for his life? Who is responsible for his having received such an unseemly bringing up?”
Dimitri represents man-made contradictions – a good man made bad by others. He is a double like Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
On the other hand, Alyosha who Dostoevsky thinks is the main character, is a humanist, the only star in the dark night of the Karamazovs. From the beginning, Alyosha is meant to stand apart, sometimes akin to the control experiment.
Alyosha does not seem to have the sense of vengeance like you find in his brothers clearly because he has a father figure in Zosina from the monastery. He moves from the world of action into a world of contemplation and prayer.
For Dostoevsky, who is inclined to religion and Slavophilian sentiment, Alyosha represents what the Russian mind should be. Alyosha has not the flushy ideas and personality associated with the West. His principle is simple: that there is God is above us. Given the chance, he would retreat into a monastery for the rest of his life. It is only father Zosina who throws him back into life when he asks him to be a mediator in his troubled family and take up a family.
Fyodor Dostoevsky was a 19th-century Russian novelist and short-story writer whose psychological penetration into the darkest recesses of the human heart, together with his unsurpassed moments of illumination, had an immense influence. Dostoyevsky is best known for his novella Notes from the Underground and for four long novels, Crime and Punishment, The Idiot, The Possessed (also and more accurately known as The Demons and The Devils), and The Brothers Karamazov. Each of these works is famous for its psychological profundity, and, indeed, Dostoyevsky is commonly regarded as one of the greatest psychologists in the history of literature. And to recall him now through his literature from a far away African country when his country, Russia, is at war triggers useful thoughts and insights.
Learning from the TB pandemic
As countries around the world—from Kenya to Canada, South Africa to Sweden—relish the prospect of an unofficial transition of Covid-19 from pandemic to endemic and start to ease pandemic-related restrictions, many of us in the tuberculosis (TB) community find it hard to relate. In TB, we know what can happen when a pandemic becomes an accepted fact.
Understandably, people everywhere are eager to return to normal. COVID-19, the thinking goes, has evolved to be milder, so it’s time to stop worrying and get on with our lives. Although the virus is still present, many think it has reached endemic levels and so restrictions are being lifted worldwide, despite warnings from more than a few epidemiologists.
There is no shortage of pandemics that continue to plague humanity. Malaria killed more than 620,000 people in 2020. TB was responsible for the deaths of more than 1.5 million people in 2020, and more than a third of these deaths took place in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Prior to COVID-19, hope was on the horizon that the TB pandemic was beginning to ebb. Over the past decade, case rates and fatalities had been slowly declining while research and development efforts had yielded breakthroughs.
After four decades without new medicines approved to treat TB, three have been approved in the past ten years. New technology cannot only diagnose TB more easily and quickly than before, but also determine if the infection has any drug resistance. That counts as progress in the TB world—but there’s always the challenge of getting the technologies to the people who need it. And that’s where the COVID-19 pandemic really hit hard.
In 2020, the most recent statistics that we have for TB, the number of deaths equals that of 2017, with five years of progress eliminated. An estimated 9.9 million people had TB infections, but only 5.8 million were diagnosed. We lost ten years of progress in this benchmark. And only about one third of the estimated 450,000 people with multi-drug resistant TB or Rifampin-resistant TB started treatment in 2020, a 15% decrease from the previous year.
In Africa, countries like Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda had been making progress against TB, with deaths from the disease steadily declining, but these declines ended—all because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related control measures.
In 2015, the world pledged to reduce deaths from TB by 90% by the year 2030, and we are nowhere close to achieving this goal. Epidemiologists evaluating the impact of this failure found that, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, sub-Saharan Africa had been hit hard by TB, with a heavy economic impact and significant loss of life from failing to meet this ambitious benchmark.
And yet, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that, in sub-Saharan Africa, domestic spending on TB prevention, diagnostic and treatment services has declined over the past 10 years. It is no wonder the pressures of COVID-19 tore apart the TB safety net. We too, in Africa, had decided it was ok to live with a lethal disease.
Yes, overall global spending on the disease is less than half of what it needs to be but for us in Africa, TB is not a disease of somewhere else. It is here and we need to roll up our sleeves and fight back or will never stop plaguing us.
No disease should be tolerated, especially deadly infections like TB and COVID-19. All diseases need to be tackled with new technologies and the outreach needed to make sure they are used appropriately. Endemic is never good enough.
l Morounfolu (Folu) Olugbosi, M.D. is a Senior Director, Clinical Development, TB Alliance. He works with the clinical development of products in the TB Alliance portfolio and helps to oversee clinical trials in TB endemic countries and heads the South Africa office.
It takes two to tango
ASK any business person what stifles the growth of their enterprise and the answer likely has something to do with government policies, regulations or red tape.
Those answers are often correct in so far as they speak to the operating environment, especially in Africa where governments either play a dominant role in the business arena or have a tight leash on the market.
Granted, the government should do more to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. Our economies should not be dominated by monopolies that enjoy undeserved protection of the government’s regulations and policies.
Our private sector will remain weak if only companies that can manoeuvre through a plethora of restrictive government regulations succeed.
The Government of Lesotho is aware that restrictive policies and outdated regulations are some of the biggest threats to the private sector growth and that bureaucracy breeds corruption that scares away both local and foreign investors.
Two weeks ago, I endured nearly 30 minutes in a department store that claims to be one of the best in its sector
It’s also faster and costs less to register a business or a property lease.
Cross-border trade is no longer a nightmare following installation and enhancement of the UNCTAD Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA).
But while these changes are happening the private sector should be asking itself if it is playing its role in growing the economy and creating jobs.
Have those reforms translated into a significant increase in economic participation by the private sector?
A frank and truthful answer is that they have not sufficiently done so.
True, more companies are being registered since the regulations were eased.
Once in a while, we see companies graduating from registration to operation.
A closer look, however, shows that few of those companies survive beyond 12 months. Some are fly-by-night corporates registered for specific tenders. Others are formed for more sinister reasons like money laundering and tax evasion.
A lot are genuine but lack the staying power because they are either ill-conceived or mismanaged. Those that make it past the first year are in survivalist mode, living hand-to-mouth. Of course, there are external factors that contribute to the demise of businesses and the high mortality rate of start-ups. Admittedly, those issues are beyond their control.
But we should also be frank enough to accept that many businesses are dying because of their own mistakes. Poor customer service is one of those mistakes.
Few companies are focusing on delivering excellent service to customers.
This might sound harsh but it is the reality.
We all have stories of how we have been disappointed by service providers. It can be late delivery or non-delivery. It could be unmet timelines or unfulfilled promises.
We have all been victims of shoddy work or price gouging that left a bitter taste in the mouth.
Customers endure punishingly long queues at some of these companies.
Two weeks ago, I endured nearly 30 minutes in a department store that claims to be one of the best in its sector.
As we were waiting, one of the shop assistants walked down the line, picked a wealthy looking lady and took her to the front.
The assistant didn’t see anything wrong with such unsavoury behaviour towards customers who had been in the queue longer than the lady who clearly was not too old, pregnant, ill or disabled to deserve special treatment.
If this had happened in a government office, say the ID office, there would have been an uproar about discrimination, favouritism and corruption. We don’t call it as such because it happened in a private company.
While this might look like a small issue of customer service, it also goes right to the core of the system.
If the lady has the nerve to jump a simple queue at a clothing shop, what more when her company is in a queue for payment from the government?
Will she wait her turn or pull some strings to jump the queue and be paid ahead of other suppliers?
We need introspection at both corporate and individual levels before we start blaming the government for poor service delivery, discrimination and corruption.
The change should start with us.
l Chaba Mokuku is the Project Manager of the Private Sector Competitiveness and Economic Diversification Project (PSCEDP). He writes in his personal capacity.
