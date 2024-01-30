Insight
Getting things right in 2024
Officially, 2024 has been designated as the year that marks 200 years of Basotho’s nationhood; hence this year’s bicentenary celebrations.
Some among us regard this year as a moment during which we should try and know ourselves better and, to that end, dedicate some time to discuss and debate issues of Basotho’s nationhood and our humanity.
In that spirit, there are a number of issues about us that need to be considered with a view to correct them, if this is found necessary. I would like to raise just four of them here, in no particular order of importance.
The first issue has to do precisely with the designation of 2024 as a year in which we are 200 years old as a nation. By some reckoning, Basotho’s nationhood bicentenary ought to have been celebrated four years ago, in 2020. Moshoeshoe I broke from his father’s chiefdom to set up his own in Butha Buthe in 1820, at the age of about 34.
If building a nation consisted of forming alliances with other chiefs, attracting followers, gathering under one’s rule individuals and communities in search of political and socio-economic security, providing leadership to one’s adherents in peace and in war, then there is evidence that Moshoeshoe I started all these activities while in Butha Buthe, before 1824, and during back and forth movements between Butha Buthe, Menkhoaneng, and other places, in that time.
Some of the evidence for this comes from those who resisted his attempts to increase the size of his chiefdom while in Butha Buthe, before 1824. One of them is quoted as having said: “Moshoeshoe wants us to federate because he has no people.”
Based on what is being suggested here, Moshoeshoe I and his adherents’ arrival in, and settlement on, Thaba Bosiu in 1824 enabled continuation — not the beginning — of a process of nation-building that had started in 1820.
Moshoeshoe I’s attempt to build a larger chiefdom (which became a nation) did not wait until the winter of 1824.
Saying the Basotho nation was born in 1824 denies Butha Buthe and Butha Buthe Mountain their rightful places in our heritage. And many other disadvantages can be mentioned.
The second issue of concern is that it has always been the case that moments like this attract those wishing to do good work for public good on the one hand and on the other those looking to cash-in for personal gain even if they achieve this in return for work of poor quality.
The commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Basotho’s nationhood is no exception. A number of schemes are emerging around us, all pretending to be in honour of this anniversary, but guaranteed to produce poor quality results. In fact, from inception, some are intended just to line pockets of those who have concocted such schemes.
Because only good quality work needs to be associated with celebration of our nationhood, ways need to be established to ensure that work guaranteed from the beginning to be of poor quality, and made for personal gain, is not associated with the celebration of our nationhood.
The third issue has to do with representations of Moshoeshoe I — his name, pictorial representations of him, etc. The manner in which some of these things are done in some quarters shows lack of interest, lack of respect, carelessness, and even distortions.
For example, there is a practice that is entrenching itself in which Moshoeshoe I’s regnal number is written in form of Arabic number 1, instead of Roman numeral ‘I’.
Regnal numbers are ordinal numbers that are always represented by a Roman numeral. Just as we write King Letsie III — and not King Letsie 3 — the name of Basotho nation’s founder-king has to be written: Moshoeshoe I.
The fourth issue that needs to be considered for discussion and correction has to do with the marginalisation of Baphuthi in our polity and structures of power. If discussions have been going on about giving Baphuthi’s leadership their rightful place in our polity, including a place in the Senate, then that discussion needs to be completed in order to give celebrations of our nationhood a meaning.
If no such discussion is going on, it needs to start and be completed.
Prof Motlatsi Thabane
Lessons from Israel: Part One
Recently the New York Review of Books reported that in November last year Columbia University—one of the most prestigious in the United States – “suspended two student groups that support Palestinian rights: Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Palestine.” The management of Columbia University has clearly suffered a decline in moral standards since the days when their student Pixley Ka Isaka Seme (the founder of the forerunner of the ANC) won the Orator’s prize for his speech on the African Renaissance. But the action of suspension should cause no surprise: the USA is an ardent supporter of the Israeli government and has for decades proven hostile to the Arab world; further, the US government regularly carries out unconstitutional interference in the affairs of universities and schools.
Yet this is not the point I am building up to. I am interested in the fact that one of the student groups who were suspended is called Jewish Voice for Peace, and this gives the lie to the claim that Jews or the population of Israel (and of course these are two quite distinct bodies) are uniformly unconcerned about the rights of Palestinians. As I pointed out a few weeks ago in my piece on the Gaza crisis, there is within Israel a substantial population of leftist / enlightened citizens who recognise that the rights of Palestinians have been trampled on and who write and campaign in support of these rights, in opposition to the thuggish government of Binyamin Netanyahu.
This became very clear to me when in 1995 I was invited to Israel (all expenses paid, yippee) to take part in a conference at the University of Tel Aviv. The conference was on Africa and was titled “Breaking Boundaries”; it was a modest attempt to patch up the damage that Israel’s reputation had suffered among Africans through the support of the Israeli security forces — logistical and through the arms trade — for some of the worst dictatorships in Africa, including the apartheid regime. It was a way for Tel Aviv University to show the participants, who were all from Africa or specialising in African Studies, that a sizeable bloc of the Israeli population did not support the actions of their own right-wing politicians.
Because I was given rapporteur duties — something I had previously made my mark at during the NUL’s conference of African Vice-Chancellors — I was assigned two student assistants, one an Israeli Arab (a community distinct from Palestinians) and the other a son of the chief rabbi in Tel Aviv of the Falasha (Ethiopian Jewish) community. We became good friends and it was partly through their example that I learnt about the leftist, non-racist trend in Israeli politics outlined above.
Over the next two weeks I’ll expand on this, and also (putting on my tour guide hat) detail time off I had from the conference, visiting Jerusalem and Rehovot.
I wish to point out that there is a broad spectrum of political opinion in Israel, with a substantial leftist / liberal minority supporting the struggle for the rights of the dispossessed Palestinian people (which is not, of course, equivalent to supporting Hamas, the terrorist group that runs Gaza). The African Studies conference at the University of Tel Aviv, a conference titled “Breaking Boundaries”, was intended to help heal the wounds that had been inflicted by the Israeli armed forces and arms trade and their secret service, MOSSAD, supporting some of the foulest dictatorships in Africa, including the apartheid regime.
The conference was closely monitored by Israeli government personnel and there were a couple of compulsory “official” events. On the first of these we were all taken out into the barren countryside to plant a tree for Israel. We were each given a sapling on arrival and a flask of water and some propagator and set about planting the saplings with varying degrees of inexpertise. There were no speeches, but some sort of youth brigade sang a rousing song. I was quite happy, as tree planting is a very good thing indeed. Wish that and more could take place Lesotho.
The next event was far less happy. We were due to be addressed by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yossi Beilin, a notable and courageous leftist / liberal, whom I had heard years before speak at the Oxford Union, but he was unwell, so his place was taken by his deputy, who turned out to be a thug. Amidst a lot of other anti-Arab spillage he accused Palestinian nannies in Israel of regularly murdering the Jewish babies in their care. One of the student assistants I’d been assigned, an Israeli Arab, sat trembling through this and, come discussion time, in a calm, controlled rage he accused the Deputy Minister of an outrageous racist slander. I could sense the reaction of the audience and when he’d sat down I whispered to him: “That was extremely courageous. Everyone is very happy with you.” He whispered back: “I guess the Deputy Minister isn’t. But stuff him.”
Another glimpse into the plurality of Israeli society came one evening when the entire conference was treated to dinner and live music in the ancient harbour town of Joffa (its Hebrew name; Yafa in Arabic). This is on the southern edge of Tel Aviv and is famous for its architecture and its orange plantations. It was a lovely evening at the end of which my other student assistant — the son of the chief rabbi of the Falasha (Ethiopian Jewish community) in Tel Aviv — asked if he could walk me back to my hotel. It would, he said, give us a chance to chat. I happily agreed. When we left the restaurant he asked if I was a strong walker; I said yes (those were the days!) and he led me up a steep street in the opposite direction from the hotel. This was so that from the top we could get a fine view of the ancient Arab harbour with the skyscrapers of Tel Aviv just beyond. Then we made our way back to the hotel, with refreshments on the way (delicious chilled apple and celery juice, which seemed to be a speciality of blisteringly hot Tel Aviv).
He asked me what I knew about the Falasha and filled in my knowledge, which was more-or-less restricted to their having been airlifted from Ethiopia by the Israeli government. I asked him, as a black community did they face racist discrimination in Israel and he replied “what do you think?” and then added: “but not from everyone. This is politically a very divided nation.”
I had one more glimpse of the dark side of the Israeli State. Just before I was due to fly back to London and then onwards to Lesotho, the conference organiser — Joachim Warmbold, a very fine man of German origin, who had lost many of his family in the Nazi death camps — asked me to accompany through the airport passport control another conference participant, a young Sudanese Muslim who was a postgraduate student in the UK and who was booked on to the same flight as myself.
There was a risk he might face some pretty aggressive hassle from the passport checkers. At the control I asked the Sudanese to pass through behind me, but through his body language to make it clear we were travelling together.
I was grilled pretty thoroughly; first, where and what was Lesotho? (I corrected their pronounciation of the name, a task I’ve carried out all over the world). Then, where had I been while in Israel and whom had I met? I replied, outside the conference only to the Weizmann Institute of Science, as a guest of the poet Olga Kirsch, who lived there (I’ll be talking about that visit the week after next).
This revelation met with silence and then: “the Weizmann Institute?! So! Are you a spy?” I resisted the temptation to reply “the name’s Bond” and shook my head vigorously. By then they had had enough of me (I have this carefully cultivated effect everywhere I go) and I was waved onwards after I’d explained who the Sudanese was. He was waved through as if he were a fly being swatted. Well, at least now the passport guys know how to pronounce “Lesotho.”
To be continued…
Prof Chris Dunton
LEFA’s strategy will pay off
I have observed that there are a number of people who are steadfast at fighting the LEFA’s move to firstly identify and invite to the national teams Basotho footballers in the diaspora, and secondly to create opportunities for local Basotho footballers locally and internationally.
For starters, the same people, known to us by how they articulate themselves, are the ones who lamented and bemoaned LEFA on the grounds that the organisation didn’t have any vision nor purpose.
LEFA has a strategic plan that has been endorsed by FIFA and has even gone as far as compiling a Contract of Agreed Objectives (CAO) with FIFA which is now at its deliverable phase.
One of the values and objectives that is enshrined in the same CAO and strategic plan is that LEFA should create opportunities for its members and clubs as well as human capital. It also speaks to the aspect of improving the national teams.
Now today, the same people fail to appreciate it when LEFA ramps up its effort to improve its national teams and also create opportunities for players and technocrats alike by engaging its sister associations by way of international matches and tours, whereby the talents of Basotho footballers will be put out there.
To those I say, brace yourselves for more of these tours. You will criticise LEFA for arranging matches against teams as opposed to national teams at times.
Well, allow us to humbly say this, national teams don’t recruit players from other national teams but rather clubs do recruit players. We will play against clubs as part of our pursuit to create opportunities for Basotho footballers because in the ultimate, the experience they will get in foreign leagues will benefit the objective of improving Lesotho’s national teams.
This will be done together with our regulatory drive of creating more playing opportunities for our local talent in the form of reducing expatriate participation on match days as well as giving development players in the Under-20 and Under-17 age categories opportunities to play in those leagues under the auspices of LEFA.
We are unapologetic in our stance to deliver a return on our investment in development and the national teams. It is for the better. We can’t profess to be masters, neither will we allow unfair criticism, criticism that does not seem to provide alternatives which we so ask for. It is beginning to pay dividends.
Mokhosi Mohapi
Towards a future of collective dreams
As the New Year dawns upon us, we stand at the precipice of commemorating significant milestones in the history of Lesotho and South Africa. The year 2024 marks not only the bicentenary of the founding of the Kingdom of Lesotho but also the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa. These milestones serve as poignant reminders of our historical journey and the profound resilience and tenacity exhibited by our forbearers in shaping our shared narrative.
However, as we pay homage to our past, we must also recognise that the responsibility for steering our countries towards a brighter future lies within the collective efforts of each citizen. The echoes of our ancestors’ dreams reverberate through time, calling upon every individual, whether at home or in the diaspora, to actively participate in the progress of our nation’s future. A heartfelt plea extends to those in the diaspora, urging their contribution to the prosperity and development of our homeland.
Furthermore, fostering greater collaboration among the diverse segments of society — civil society formations, government, the private sector, and individual citizens — is essential. Together, through unity and collaboration, we can forge a path that transcends the boundaries of division and works towards a future where prosperity, equality, and opportunity are accessible to all.
In embracing this shared responsibility and collaboration, let us honour our past by shaping a future where the aspirations of every citizen are valued and where the unity of purpose propels us toward greater heights of progress and success.
Reflecting on the struggles faced by King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela, we are reminded of their unwavering determination amidst adversity. They didn’t have it easy! King Moshoeshoe I, the founder of the Kingdom of Lesotho, exemplified a remarkable stance in history when faced with what could have been perceived as enemies. He encountered a group of people who practised cannibalism, a culture deeply distinct from his own. Instead of responding with hostility or eradicating them, he chose a path that echoed his innate spirit of reconciliation and nation-building.
Moshoeshoe I embraced these individuals, seeking not their elimination but their integration into the broader fabric of society. His vision extended beyond mere tolerance; he sought understanding and unity among diverse groups. By fostering good neighbourliness and integrating different tribes into a cohesive society, Moshoeshoe I set a precedent of acceptance and cooperation, emphasising the strength in diversity and unity.
Similarly, Nelson Mandela, despite enduring the hardships of incarceration, advocated for reconciliation, paving the way for healing through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post-apartheid South Africa. Both leaders shared a profound belief in forgiveness, fostering unity over division, and choosing the path of reconciliation to build stronger, more inclusive societies.
Their legacies continue to echo through time, reminding us of the transformative power of forgiveness, unity, and the inclusive nation-building that fosters a brighter future for all.
These visionary leaders and their collaborators bore the weight of daunting challenges but clung to hope and faith when circumstances seemed insurmountable.
In the sacred words of Isaiah 40:31, it is said, “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
This verse encapsulates the essence of hope, depicting its transformative power in the face of adversity.
Hope, as Vaclav Havel eloquently articulated, is the essence that infuses life and work with meaning. It transcends the circumstances that envelop us, rendering a life devoid of hope as barren and unfulfilling. Both King Moshoeshoe I and Nelson Mandela exemplified this unwavering hope, anchoring their actions in the belief that transformation and unity could rise from the ashes of discord and division.
Please indulge me as I quote Vaclav Havel fully when he said:
“I am not an optimist, because I am not sure that everything ends well. Nor am I a pessimist, because I am not sure that everything ends badly. I just carry hope in my heart. Hope is the feeling that life and work have a meaning. You either have it or you don’t, regardless of the state of the world that surrounds you. Life without hope is an empty, boring, and useless life. I cannot imagine that I could strive for something if I did not carry hope in me. I am thankful to God for this gift. It is as big as life itself.”
Havel’s words must serve as an inspiration for us as we navigate the future.
Similarly, our forebears’ unwavering faith and commitment to reconciliation as an example not only transformed their respective nations but also serve as guiding lights for us in navigating our own turbulent times. It is in clinging to this hope and faith that we find the strength to soar beyond limitations, run with perseverance, and walk steadfastly toward a future built on unity, compassion, and understanding.
As we embark on this significant year, let us strive to create a legacy worthy of the sacrifices made by our predecessors. What defines legacy in our time? Will we be remembered as individuals who pursued self-interest or as custodians of a community’s well-being?
In earnest prayer, I beseech for blessings upon your families and our nations. May unity reign supreme, guiding our leaders to become architects of national progress, focusing on uplifting the marginalised.
My earnest prayers extend to neighbouring nations undertaking elections this year, aspiring for peaceful and progressive transitions both in South Africa and Botswana.
In faith and hope, let us chart a course where the aspirations of our nation triumph over individual pursuits for self-enrichment and power at any cost.
As we commemorate these significant anniversaries, they are not merely about reminiscing for the sake of the past but are about laying the foundation for the future we collectively dream of for the next generation.
Let 2024 be more than just a marker in time; may it be a testament to our unified pursuit of hope and the realisation of our dreams. May this year serve as the launching pad where our collective aspirations take flight, carried by the spirit of unity and resilience. In doing so, let us forge a future that echoes the dreams of our ancestors, a future they would look upon with pride and gratitude.
Bishop David Ramela
