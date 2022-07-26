Insight
Great multicultural experiment succeeds in West
Here’s an interesting fact. Only 14 per cent of people in England and Wales are ‘Black, Asian, Mixed or Other’ (i.e. non-white).
Yet half the candidates vying to take the place of disgraced British prime minister Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party-and therefore the new prime minister-are non-white. Four out of eight.
In case you’re worried, this article is not about the internal struggle in Britain’s Conservative Party. Not only do I not know who will win the race; I can’t bring myself to care much about it either. The Conservatives are probably political toast in 2024 no matter whom they choose.
Only eight candidates were left by Tuesday evening, as three of the other hopefuls failed to win the support of enough Conservative members of parliament (MPs) to make the first cut. But all three who fell by the wayside were also technically ‘visible minorities’: Sajid Javid, Rehman Chisti, and Priti Patel.
The eight who remained were: Kemi Badenoch (Nigerian descent, born in England), Suella Braverman (Indian descent, born in England), Jeremy Hunt (English descent, born in England); Penny Mordaunt (ditto); Rishi Sunak (Indian descent, born in England); Liz Truss (English descent, born in England), Tom Tugendhat (ditto), and Nadhim Zahawi (Kurdish descent, born in Iraq).
Most of the candidates are probably non-believers, but even in Britain there’s still a minor political price to be paid for saying so publicly. So three are at least nominally Protestant, two are Catholic, two are Hindu and one is Muslim. And half of them are female. Hurrah for diversity, but what does this tell us about a) the United Kingdom, b) the West), and c) the world?
It says less about diversity in British politics than it seems to, for in fact the 65 Members of Parliament who are ‘non-white’ are exactly 10 per cent of MPs, whereas 14 per cent of the general population are. But the proportion has been rising at every general election since 1988, and will probably soon reflect the ethnic makeup of the population.
But fully HALF the contenders for the next British prime minister are ‘non-white? Really? How does one explain that, especially when the Conservative Party, despite having more than half the seats in parliament, has only one-third of the ‘non-white’ MPs?
It’s probably down to the old story of recent immigrants working extra hard not just to fit in but to rise, since the hostility of some of the native-born makes them feel insecure. And those who do manage to rise, like most people who are financially and professionally successful in any society, tend to believe that their success is mainly due to their own efforts.
That’s a belief that will naturally draw them towards conservative political parties, and to strive harder to rise within them, so no mystery here, and no miracle either.
What is remarkable is that the white British majority, which was still clearly racist just a generation ago, is now quite content with a slate of prime ministerial candidates of whom half are non-white. None of them are token candidates, either, and the likeliest winner is Rishi Sunak. And nobody even notices that half of them are women.
Is this transformation occurring in the rest of the ‘West’ too? Yes, but at different speeds.
Australia, Canada and New Zealand all run around one-quarter ‘visible minorities’ (24 per cent, 25 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively), but only New Zealand has a similar proportion of MPs. Canada stalls out at 15 per cent visible minorities in Parliament, and Australia crashes with only 7 per cent. They do better with women MPs: 30 per cent in Canada, 39 per cent in Australia, 49 per cent in New Zealand.
Germany is about the same as Britain: 14 per cent visible minorities in the country, but only 11 per cent of the seats in the Bundestag. France is much worse: only nine members out of 577 deputies in the National Assembly are ‘non-whites’, although 15 per cent of the population are. They’re not doing well with women in parliament either: only 25 per cent in Germany and 27 per cent in France.
So far the United States is the only ‘Western’ country to have had a non-white head of government (Barack Obama), although Britain may soon have one too. In other respects, however, the US lags: only 23 per cent non-whites in Congress, although they are almost 40 per cent of the population-and only 27 per cent of the members of Congress are women.
And the show stops there. Apart from Western Europe and its daughter countries overseas, hardly anybody is running this kind of experiment with creating genuinely multi-cultural democracies driven by large-scale voluntary migration.
We can already conclude that these emerging societies are a great deal less turbulent and unequal than the pessimists feared (with the possible exception of the United States). It remains to be seen what advantages they might confer in the long run, but so far, so good.
Gwynne Dyer
Insight
I am proud to be ashamed: a review
When you grab a copy of I am proud to be ashamed the first thing that comes to mind is “regretful decisions that groomed one into a straight man”. I am proud to be ashamed is a book that explores the real life events of Limpho Lepheana who grew up as a “taboo”, being raised by everyone of his blood relations but never his mother.
This narrative focuses on the consequences of an absent father or a male figure in a boy child’s life. Limpho Lepheana, born in Qacha’s Nek and raised in different parts of the world walks us through his journey and his story is authored by Lineo Matlakala who uses what might be referred to as the free verse style of writing.
She writes “This book is for parents raising baby boys, young men finding their place in life as well as those silently battling with life’s challenges. There is something for everyone to relate to”.
One of the issues discussed in I am proud to be ashamed is abuse; drug, emotional and physical abuse. We see how Limpho always resolved to abuse, especially drugs and assault, to escape his misery that is the void that is left by not knowing his paternal father.
How he came to know he and his two brothers ascended from two different bloodlines started when he joined them and his mother in their home when he was already eight-years-old. Issues of his paternity would constantly be thrown around until he believed them and learned of the gap between his supposed father’s death and his birth that was two years apart.
To build a relationship with his brothers and be accepted for whom he was or is Limpho started acting like his brothers, abusing drugs and sleeping around. But if he had a father to guide him none of these could have happened but as he keeps saying, “It all started when I was born”.
And to contribute to this, his mother would also not entertain questions about his father and would constantly dismiss him whenever he enquired about his paternity.
Being so desperate for a father and craving his presence, Limpho left his home for KwaZulu-Natal where he worked for Raj, his mother’s not so angelic ex-boss. He experienced life with a father and was taught everything a son would expect to be taught by his father.
But because he “behaved like a son who didn’t get his father’s traditional rituals done…” (p 238), he kept messing up the good relations he had with Raj the same way he did with every other girl he met, impregnated and forced to terminate the pregnancy.
The struggle between being a better person and staying true at it is another issue we come across in I am proud to be ashamed. In about eight parts of the book, Limpho kept trying very hard not to be his father.
He so much tried righting his wrongs but a leopard never changes its spots. We see how much he wanted to be a present father to a baby he always doubted its conception. This did not happen once but twice but because he knew the struggle of growing up without a father, he didn’t want his forced son to walk down the same path.
The tussle to escape the bad energy brought upon anyone who was not properly introduced to their paternal ancestors is another issue Limpho came across in his life. Traditionally, every new-born baby is introduced to those that walked the earth before them by slaughtering an animal as a form of a sacrifice to plead with them to watch over him and guide him throughout their journey.
Limpho proved himself to be a true traditional man at a very young age because he went extra miles to find his father which became fruitful in page 238 through a man he knew from back home in Qacha’s Nek. He met his half-sisters and vowed to be a better person because now he had found his true identity.
Limpho’s non-existing relationship with both his fathers (the late supposed father and the late biological father) shapes up much of his violent, abusive behaviour he proved in his teenage and young adult years. He wanted so much to rise above his father’s negligence and his mother’s dismissive behaviour whenever he raised questions about his father.
He associated with the bad guys and gang members to obtain a title for himself in a society that saw him struggle. He looked down on women and treated them as objects because he used them to escape his reality. He was aggressive and frequently battered his girlfriends and forced them to clean up after him.
His breakthrough came when he one day woke up from a life of massive debts way passed his pay cheque, weekends of endless drinking and numerous abortions from numerous women.
But “As it turned out, while I loathed in self-pity for two hours in the car, I missed a very important meeting with the company’s director. I was not even aware he would be in on that day. The fact that I still smelled like a bar and looked like yesterday when I met him made things worse. I was fired on the spot. That was a wake up call I had been waiting for”.
On the issue of abuse Limpho says “what I need for women to know is that a man who hits you is fully aware of what he is doing…There is absolutely nothing you can do to change an abusive man unless he truly wants to or chooses to”.
This enlightening book by a man who is a living proof of the hardships brought by an absent father, raised by a mother who denied him a chance to know his roots ends by stating “I will never know what it feels like to be a woman and have the love of my life ask me for a paternity test, however, I have heard that it is insulting.
What I am however is a man who got f*** over, twice…sometimes we are a***who freak out and deny children we know that we fathered”.
Bokang Masasa
A tribute to Don Mattera
This week started in quite an absurd way. On Monday morning, delirious and drugged because of illness and disorientation, I touched the day and pulled away in horror. I sat down to write on a topic I should know about with some measure of confidence, but barely managed to let it hang together.
I sit here, now; I cannot remember a single thing I wrote early on Monday morning. After writing, I took pills and passed out. I awoke at some point; it was dark and I did not know the time, and I read that Jessie Duarte had died.
I never knew Jessie Duarte personally. I knew her brother Achmat Dangor many years ago, and more recently got to know her other brother Zane Dangor. I have nothing to say about Jessie Duarte. I knew her only as part of the ANC… I took more pills and passed out again.
When I woke from another miserable slumber, I heard that Don Mattera had died. It was only Monday. I pulled back from the day again. It was no longer the day on which we celebrated the life and wisdom of Nelson Mandela. It was the day that Don Mattera died.
I knew Don Mattera. In fact, I knew him well. Everything I have achieved as a journalist goes back to the days when Mattera began to mentor me, and saved me, as he did many kids from the streets. Like so many coloured kids, I was his laaitie. His kid. His son. His protégé.
His underling. He followed my passage as a journalist from afar, never commented on my academic dalliances, but would call, sometimes, to tell me how I made him proud.
He is dead now. His body is returned to the earth where it is nourishing the little creatures that we, ourselves, feast on in many ways.
Death thrives at times of dying. With death dies wisdom, and we have only memories. Memories that bring other memories back to life. Some memories may last and can become weapons, or they can become keys to understanding times past, and we can better deal with the present and whatever times may yet come.
Without memories we are lost; more lost than those who have replaced intentionality with wilful forgetting…
Ask any one of the young Economic Freedom Fighters about their memories of the times, in the 1980s and early 1990s, when South Africa was burning, and they will give you a blank stare, or at best raise a string of non sequiturs and logical fallacies that tug at the emotions and present themselves with the exhilaration of philistine vulgarity.
They cannot fully understand the past and know not what to do today beyond the performativity that satisfies only their most base instincts. They have yet to understand, fully, the relationship between subjectivity, the past and intentionality.
During the 1980s and early 1990s, I would periodically climb into my battered car and visit Mattera to listen to him speak. We would walk through the streets and across the fields of Eldorado Park. He always reminded me that I had to find what it was that I wanted to make of myself, make myself over and again, and let this never end.
It is those memories that linger and have a place beside the memories of violence from Crossroads to Boipatong, Bisho to Bophuthatswana, that I treasure, and that make me tremble now. Away from the clatter of keyboards or the clicks of cameras, I would always find a stillness with Don Mattera.
I listened more than said anything. He tried to convince me that life made sense. As time went by, I lost that inspired optimism he left me with after every visit, especially when I returned to tear gas, rocks, bodies burned with flaming tyres and the noises of protest, violence, mayhem and death.
Life sometimes seems like a meaningless sequence or arrangement of events, until we lift ourselves above it, and try to make sense of it. A man so singularly principled, and so dedicated, it was Mattera, and much later TAM, in an entirely different time and place, who would teach me the value discipline of ethics.
He too, TAM, was Mattera’s laaitie — we were all his laaities. I hold on to my memories of Mattera with greater emphasis than I do the mundane, and the monotony, the absurdity of life.
Memory can be approached with indifference and abuse, or it can fire up the imagination with intentional consequences; you know what you do and know what to do next because of memory… And so memory has the power to weave the present, the past and the future into something meaningful — something less absurd than life. Like death.
Don Mattera inspired my intellect and urge to write. When I began to drift away from all that tied me to family, faith and everything that was made of me, Mattera helped me loosen those ties. He helped me realise that the rhythm and cadence, and the biological predictability — your heart that beats, your lungs that suck in, then expel air — were not life.
In some ways, I learnt from Mattera, before he became a Muslim, that life really was a series of works that together provide meaning.
It helped, then, to look back at the past to understand the present, and make more — something else — of what has been, or what has been determined. I have learned very late in life how ageing provides meaning to my own childhood and adolescence, that period that Mattera started.
Because of Mattera, I broke, over several years, each link in the chain of society that conspired to cast me into an eternal disposition in which I would be expected to behave, feel and think (act) in ways that made me fit into this wretched society.
When I look around, today, at this generation of thinkers and leaders, I cannot imagine Don Mattera in their pantheon. He stands, even in death, a man alone, unaffected, unperturbed, always sincere and walking softly on this earth.
We were meant to remember Nelson Mandela on Monday. I remembered Don Mattera. Through his wisdom, I came to believe that I am that which I made of myself. Although I never told him, it was because of his earliest inspiration that Don Mattera forced me to always remake myself, over and again, driven, as I always am, by my greatest fear. The fear of mediocrity.
Don Mattera is dead now. I can’t thank him again. But his silence is consequential. Daily Maverick
Ismail Lagardien
In praise of Don Mattera
Iconic anti-apartheid South African poet, Donato Francisco Mattera, affectionately known as Don, died on Monday July 18, 2022. I only heard about it through the SABC who covered his burial. I have had to put aside what I have been writing for this week in order to pay homage to Don.
I want to celebrate Don through his poetry and less through my own words, because poetry was his life and he loved his people. In an interview with the City of Johannesburg, he was asked how he would like to be remembered. He replied: “I would like to be remembered as a man who loved his country and his people.”
He had a way with words and he wrote with deep passion about freedom, friendship and the dream for a better South Africa in which people of all races coexisted.
Don’s case is very interesting if you consider the situation in apartheid South Africa. He is of a diverse heritage, having been born to an Italian grandfather, a Xhosa grandmother and a Tswana mother. He was classified as coloured. Nevertheless he became very strong in the anti-apartheid movement.
It is apparent that he felt he had got caught up between the races. No wonder his son said at the cemetery, “Don was not a nationalist. He was an African!’
Don Mattera was born in Sophiatown where he also grew up. From 1973 to 1982, he was banned and for part of that period, he was under house arrest. He had been tortured and abused for his anti-apartheid activities in South Africa, which included being one of the founders of what became known as the Black Counsciousness Movement.
The South African poetry of the Black Consciousness movement, for which Don was part, has innovative shifts of language-register, image and rhythm, ranging from contemplative verse to deep irony, from global references to tsotsi-taal.
This is the poetry of what has been called the South African urban writers. This refers not to writers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, but to writers particularly in the black satellites; Soweto, Langa and Kwa Mashu.
These poets include, but are not limited to Mongane Wally Serote, Sipho Sepamla, Oswald Mtshali, Mafika Gwala and others.
These poets were variably spurred on by the political ideals of anti-apartheid popular movements. South Africa during the 1970s was fertile ground for a literary revival of the silenced black voices withering under state repression.
This was a defining period for the evolution of political consciousness among blacks and all non-white South Africans. Later in life, Don also joined the African National Congress Youth League. Sophiatown was a vibrant place culturally as Don grew up. In his very emotional autobiography “Memory Is the Weapon,” Don writes: “Sophiatown also had its beauty; picturesque and intimate like most ghettoes…. Mansions and quaint cottages … stood side by side with rusty wood-and-iron shacks, locked in a fraternal embrace of filth and felony…. The rich and the poor, the exploiters and the exploited, all knitted together in a colourful fabric that ignored race or class structures.”
This “multiracial fabric” did not conform to the separatist policies of apartheid and so the suburb was destroyed and the people forcibly removed.
The Black Consciousness Movement poetry, which Don was a part of, is characterised by a focus on the experiences of the downtrodden of apartheid South Africa and relevant themes. Much of this poetry is characterised by an examination of the historical place of the black people of South Africa with regards to the future. This poetry asks the question: where has the black person been and where is she going?
Don was awarded the PEN Award for his poetry collection Azanian Love Song in 1983, and the Noma Award for Publishing in Africa for his children’s book The Five Magic Pebbles in 1993. His much acclaimed autobiography Memory is the Weapon was awarded the Steve Biko Prize when it was first published in 1987.
He has worked as a journalist on The Sunday Times, The Sowetan, and The Weekly Mail (now known as the Mail and Guardian) and trained over 260 journalists.
Don was deeply rooted in poetry although he participated in other artistic forms. In one of his iconic poems, he demonstrates that his poetry was part of his being and the way he felt and responded to the world:
I feel a poem
Thumping deep, deep
I feel a poem inside
wriggling within the membrane
of my soul;
tiny fists beating,
beating against my being
trying to break the navel cord,
crying, crying out
to be born on paper
Thumping
deep, so deeply
I feel a poem,
inside
He felt deeply. He was passionate about the world around him. You have an idea that by the word poem, Don meant an idea, an opinion dying to be spelt out so that one feels at peace again with his environment. In that poem he is also suggesting that poetry is his form of choice.
Don was a committed poet, more like David Diop and Agonstinho Neto. Don often felt that, if need be, the poet, the artist, may just have to pay the supreme prize. Coming from a background of strife, segregation, arrest, banning and many ills during apartheid, he saw art not as a luxury but something that often brought the artist to the brink. He felt that “the poet must die”:
“The poet must die
her murmuring threatens their survival
her breath could start the revolution;
she must be destroyed
Ban her
Send her to the Island
Call the firing-squad
But remember to wipe her blood
From the wall,
Then destroy the wall
Crush the house
Kill the neighbours
If their lies are to survive
The poet must die.”
In that piece above, written for James Matthews and Gladys Thomas, Don says that after killing the poet, you may as well destroy the environment which has actually given birth to the poet and her ideas. This was tantamount to saying that while the system may deal with the individual poet or activist, the ideas cannot be equally destroyed because ideas are organically rooted amongst people. An idea whose time has come cannot be killed.
Don himself went through the worst. He said, “My house was raided more than 600 times, I was detained more than 200 times, for one hour, for 10 hours, for three months. I was tortured on more occasions than I can remember – electrical wires were put into my penis and anus, two ribs on both sides of my chest were broken, my fingers were smashed.”
In his autobiography, Don indicates that since he was coloured, he tended to receive the worst treatment from both the blacks and whites in apartheid South Africa. They tended to see the result of their violent contact enmeshed in him! He writes more elaborately about it:
“I had many brushes with the police. Like the time I alighted from a train on a visit to my mother in one of the African townships. A tall, African policeman stopped me. His huge hands gripped my belt, pulling my trousers against my private parts. ‘Pass’, he shouted, so that others heard.
“I’m a Coloured,” I answered, knowing this to be the password of privilege and temporary safety and immunity. It would work now, as it had several times before.
“Half-caste Boesman, is what you mean,” he said in Afrikaans, tightening his lethal grip, so that my testicles moved into my bladder, and consciously aware of his power, he pressed harder. Urine ran down my thigh, wetting his hand. A blow stunned my senses. Half-blinded, I sagged and his grip loosened. As I was coming to another shot crushed into my ribs. Darkness. When I looked up there was a Boer policeman poking his baton at my exposed testicles.
Don’s mother told him that he was lucky to be a coloured man in South Africa because it was humiliating to be black but Don told her that he would give anything to be considered black. In his desperation, Don prays for both black and white people. His lines show that he sometimes shed tears over this matter:
“God bless the children
of South Africa,
the Black and the White children
but more the Black children
who lost the sea and the sand
that they may not lose love
for the White children who took the land
Sea and sand
my love my land
God bless Africa
but more the South of Africa…”
Don wrote with a sweet sadness about his dreams for freedom and that of seeing people of all races of South Africa coming together. When he thought he could die before the birth of a new South Africa, he wrote words that have become iconic and have been read across the world to describe the spirit of sacrifice:
“Remember to call at my grave
When freedom finally
walks the land
So that I may rise
To tread familiar paths
To see broken chains
Fallen prejudice
Forgotten injury
Pardoned pains.
And when my eyes have filled their sight
Do not run away for fright
If I crumble to dust again.
It will only be bliss
Of a long awaited dream
That bids me rest
When freedom finally walks the land.”
Mattera wrote beyond poetry. Besides his autobiography, he wrote plays and children’s stories. For the record, Don was awarded the Steve Biko prize for his autobiography The University of Natal offered him an honorary doctorate in literature (DLitt). He was a gifted orator who also worked as a master of ceremony at different events.
Now that he is dead, his poem “Departure” has a totally new meaning:
“I grow tired
and want to leave this city
seething in unrest and injustice
I am leaving
No I have left
Look for me on the banks of the Nile
or under some spreading palm
I shall be sleeping the sleep of freedom
Do not wake me
leave me to dream
my dream of departure
from a city of seething unrest
void of pity
for I have grown weary
of eating the brine
and long for jungle fruit…”
South Africa and all Africa are poorer without Don Mattera! Poetry has lost one of its giants.
Memory Chirere
