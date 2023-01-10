Insight
How Argentina achieved World Cup glory
The curtain finally came down on the first World Cup tournament held in the Middle East on Sunday as Argentina ended their 36-year-old drought for the biggest prize in football.
At the start of the tournament, all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who both had the pressure of adding the World Cup trophy to their glittering careers, which are approaching their end.
Speaking of the two superstars from Portugal and Argentina, the debate of who is the greatest between them has dominated the minds of football fans everywhere for the past decade and will persist in the future.
Each of them has netted over 690 club goals in their careers thus far. The two nemesis have scooped almost every individual award over the past 17 years or so.
For those that I have had this debate with, I always tell them that we should be grateful to have watched these two incredible football talents.
They are built differently and don’t have the same attributes. Ronaldo is more about athleticism, the speed, strength – he is a winner and loves scoring goals.
Messi on the other hand is a pure talent, he has a sweet left foot. He creates for others with passes you cannot get from anyone except the little magician and the ability to get past defenders.
Coming back to the World Cup in Qatar and how Argentina bounced back from the shock defeat to minnows Saudi Arabia in the opening match to go all the way to the final, where they beat defending champions, France on penalties to win gold.
The biggest lesson for me, which I think should go to all of us in sport and other sectors is the importance of unity and harmony in a set-up like that of a football team that is made of different individuals.
Looking back at the past editions of the World Cups, I don’t think the current Argentina squad, who have just ended the 36-year-old drought under the mentorship of Lionel Scaloni, are anywhere near the Albiceleste teams of the past tournaments in terms of talent.
In his quest to bring back Argentina’s glory days back, Scaloni roped in former Argentina internationals such as Roberto Ayala, Walter Samuel, and Pablo Aimar.
From their technical team, I want to single out Ayala, who was a member of a very talented squad that played at the 1998 World Cup in France and had the likes of Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Simeone, Javier Zanetti, and Ariel Ortega, who also wore the famous Argentina number 10 jersey, made famous by the late Diego Maradona.
Ortega, the talisman of the team at the 1998 tournament in France, was blamed for Argentina’s exit at the quarter-finals after receiving a red card for headbutting Edwin van der Sar, when they were in control of the match and leading 1-0, but eventually lost 2-1.
What is special for me with the Scaloni’s team that won the World Cup in the Middle East, is how they were able to bounce back from that defeat to minnows Saudi Arabia in their opening match at the tournament to eventually go all the way and lift the trophy.
Apart from Messi, the other superstars in Argentina’s squad are Angel Di Maria of Juventus, Lautaro Martinez of Inter Millan and maybe Roma’s Dybala, but all of them had to settle for a role on the bench in most of the games during the tournament.
The trio respected their coach’s decision to put them on the bench and it didn’t bring divisions like it did with Portugal after Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo to the bench.
Former Portugal captain Luis Figo was quoted in the media saying Portugal wouldn’t have lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals had Ronaldo started the match.
The loss to Morocco and elimination from the tournament led to the sacking of Santos, who led them to the Euros triumph in 2016 and the UEFA Nations league title in 2019.
Having a player of Messi’s calibre was always going to give Argentina the edge over their opponents. He was in the past tournaments criticised for not giving his best for Argentina and I have never seen the little magician as focused and leading by example as he was in Qatar.
Messi had a slow start to life in Paris after leaving Barcelona for PSG so much that many felt the end was near for a player, who along with Ronaldo, had dominated the game for over 17 years.
However, the “Little Magician” got his groove back to finally deliver the World Cup for his country. He also looked comfortable and happy around his young teammates, who many of them spoke of their wish to help Messi win the World Cup.
Messi was ruthless fighting for his country on and off the field and we were all shocked when he criticised Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, which was unlike him to be criticising referees.
The experienced Spanish match official was eventually sent home after that chaotic quarter-final clash between Argentina and The Netherlands.
For Messi, the end was a fulfilling one as he finally answered the call from Argentinean fans to win the World Cup and take his place alongside the great Diego Maradona.
Mikia Kalati
Insight
Writing away from home
Many great novels of the past hundred years have been written by writers who were working or were domiciled away from their motherland.
It is assumed that distance from home offers the writer a certain amount of objective perspective.
In the Castle of My Skin is the first and much acclaimed novel by Barbadian writer George Lamming, which was originally published in 1953 and was written within the author’s first two years in London.
It has been hailed as the most searching description of Barbados.
VS Naipaiul’s Miguel Street published in 1959, is set during World War II on Miguel Street located in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.
Naipaul was in London in 1955 when he conceived and wrote these linked short stories.
One can see that for Lamming and Naipaul, the writing comes out of looking back at a life and people that one has left behind in the homeland.
The current migration of young Africans from Africa to the West for economic reasons has given birth to a rich literary tradition that tries to open up the challenges and even the opportunities brought in by this mass movement.
I cannot help but see that in Diaspora literature there is an antagonistic relationship between the destination and the home left behind by the one who travels.
This is more closely related to the old but constantly resurfacing ‘centre – periphery’ theory.
Generally the western city is the centre and the home of those in the Diaspora is the periphery.
Leila Aboulela, Brian Chikwava, Andrew Chatora, Noviolet Bulawayo and Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi are some of the African writers who write away from home (Africa) with different results.
The UK-based Zimbabwean writer, Brian Chikwava, won the Caine Prize for African writing, Africa’s highest literary award for his short story “Seventh Street Alchemy”. In February 2010 his debut novel, Harare North, won the Outstanding First Creative Published Work category in Zimbabwe’s National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).
In March 2010 Harare North alongside Petina Gappah’s An Elegy for Easterly was among the books selected for the Orwell Prize longlist.
Written, far away from the writer’s homeland, just like, In The Castle of My Skin and Miguel Street, Harare North is the story of an anonymous young man who has travelled to Britain, partly in search of opportunity, partly to escape persecution at home.
He has heard in his native Zimbabwe that in ‘Harare North’ – the nickname for London – work is abundant and well-paid.
When he lands in Harare North, the unnamed protagonist carries nothing but a cardboard suitcase full of memories and a longing to be reunited with his childhood friend, Shingi.
He finds himself in Shingi’s Brixton squat where the inhabitants are struggling in various ways to make ends meet.
This is the story of a stranger in a new and unfamiliar land – one of the thousands of illegal immigrants seeking a better life in England – with a past he is determined to hide.
In fact, he’s planning to head back to Zimbabwe as soon as possible, if he has made the required pounds to bribe those who are pursuing him back home.
The group of people who make the narrator’s world live miserably. Shingi struggles and sometimes scavenges for food.
Sometimes he works as a toilet cleaner. The narrator digs trenches and cleans tables and floors in a food outlet.
Life in “Harare North” is not all roses as the migrants expected.
The novel has been celebrated for using an English language that tries to imitate the local languages of Zimbabwe.
The English language in this novel is consistently and evenly broken artistically and that is one of the things to remember about this novel.
At some point the nameless narrator describes the tenacity of the Zimbabwean president this way: “Comrade Mugabe is powerful wind; he can blow snake out of tall grass like it is piece of paper…Then when he drops it, people’s trousers rip as they scatter to they holes.” (pg.8-9).
And on restating his plans in the UK, the narrator says: “I just want to get myself good graft very quick, work like animal and save heap of money and then bang, me I am on my way back home.
Enough pound sterling to equal US$5 000 is all I have to make, then me I’m free man again.” (pg. 6).
There is also this hilarious passage: “Even while inside toilet I hear she talking to Paul about how, like many Zimbabweans who don’t know what else to do in the UK, I am only going to end up becoming one of them BBCs – British Buttock Cleaners – looking after old people that poo they pants every hour.”(pg.41).
Brian Chikwava was born in Bulawayo in 1972. Chikwava left for England in 2002 where he studied civil engineering at Bristol University whilst horning his writing skills by trying his hand on poetry and short stories.
Harare North (2009) is Brian Chikwava’s first novel. Chikwava won the Caine Prize for African writing in 2004 for his short story “Seventh Street Alchemy”.
Chikwava also has other short stories that have appeared in various short story anthologies such as “The Jazz Goblin and His Rhythm”, “Fiction” and “Zesa Moto Muzhinji”.
Below is the interview that I did with Brian Chikwava. I wanted to take him to the basics and find out how he is able to write far away from home.
I wanted him to locate himself in the space of his birth and the space that he writes from.
Memory Chirere: At the Oxford Harare North launch in May 2009, I asked you from the audience, “What do you anticipate to be the kind of response to your book back in Harare?” You said,
“Laughter.” Now, Harare has responded and you have won a NAMA award. Congratulations. I was in the audience during NAMA and there was a huge applause as somebody received the prize on your behalf. I didn’t know you had so many fans and readers in Harare. Any special messages?
Brian Chikwava: Was very pleasantly surprised and must thank the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe for the good work they are doing. Such surprises make writing a bit more bearable.
MC: To the reading public, you first appeared with the short story ‘Seventh Street alchemy’, in Writing Still, 2003. There is no trail of you before that. How were you made?
BC: I started off trying my hand not at fiction but visual art reviews. That was after I joined the short-lived Zimbabwe Art Critics Association. After learning how to write a review, I thought I may as well try the short story and poetry. I had to ditch poetry quickly because I feel shockingly well off what was acceptable.
MC: It is also reported that you were ‘once a member of the now defunct Zimbabwe Association of Art Critics’. What was all that about?
BC: The Zimbabwe Art Critics Association had the noble hope of getting more art enthusiasts to engage with art. Those who felt moved to try their hand at art reviews were given a guiding hand and sometimes with the help of Barbara Murray, then editor of Gallery Delta Magazine, ended up with their work in the Herald or the Daily News.
MC: It is said that you collaborated with some of Harare’s upcoming jazz musicians then. Who are these musicians and what instrument do you play?
BC: Oh yes, we did mess about trying overly ambitious experiments that we had to abandon in exhaustion. A number of the experimentally inclined people who are now scattered across the globe leapt in; the likes of ex-Luck Street Blues Pascal Makonese; Noble Mashawa, briefly of Andy Brown’s Storm; the long-suffering Luka Mukavele who kindly gave us use of his recording studio, and his Mozambican compatriot, drummer Suleiman Saide.
MC: You recorded and released ‘Jacaranda Sketches.’ What is this about?
BC: I sometimes think it was only a platform for trying out new things in the then new London environment. But for a number of reasons, I’m increasingly terrified of even listening to it now since it demonstrates to me how capricious good judgment can be – one year you think you have, and the next you are shocked by the choices you made.
MC: You are a Science major, writer and musician. Is this a mixed quest? Are you ambidextrous?
BC: Unfortunately not. But I am right handed but left footed.
MC: So far I have seen all your stories in group anthologies: ‘Seventh Street Alchemy,’ ‘Zesa Moto Muzhinji,’ ‘Fiction,’ ‘Dancing To The Jazz and His Goblin Rhythm’ (my favourite) and others.
What is your relationship with the short story form and should we expect an anthology?
BC: I’ve been thinking about an anthology but somehow feel terrified of making a start. That’s because I find stories a bit of a tight rope walk. Hopefully I will rediscover the courage.
MC: Harare North, your debut novel has been applauded for ‘experimenting with language’. Ikhide Ikheloa says you use ‘pretend-language,’ back in Harare, Irene Staunton says you use ‘patios’.
My students wonder what you wanted to achieve because “Zimbabweans are well known for their ability to speak English.” In what circumstances did you decide to abandon the standard English language you used in the short stories?
BC: I tried standard English and it just didn’t work. The manuscript read stilted and the character had inhabit. That’s when I thought of – is it Achebe, I can’t remember? – who talks about bending the English language in order to make it carry the weight of the African experience.
The language that I use in Harare North is not a true language in the sense that it is not spoken on the streets of Zimbabwe, but I believe it expresses the Zimbabwean sensibility better than standard English.
MC: Harare North has been referred to as being ‘fearlessly political’ and for being laugh-out-loud funny’. What did it take to maintain the various balances that one finds in this novel?
BC: I think you can properly inhabit a character, a lot of things fall into place and you cast aside the eye that constantly makes judgments and concentrate on only making it a decent piece of art.
MC: This might be too personal, but at how many points, if any, does your path and that of your main character come together?
BC: No, not at all. The story genuinely crystallised after I met an ex-Lord’s Resistance Army guy on the street. We had a chat and he told me how he missed his past life, how he missed holding his AK47. At first I thought it was all a joke but quickly realised he was serious.
More than anything I was struck by his stance, knowing how un-pc it is to confess to loving the LRA. So I thought, well, why not create a Green Bomber who comes to London and is just as unyielding in his beliefs.
MC: In Harare North the characters go through stubborn pride and ironically, shame and self-loathing too. Is this the psychology of exile?
BC: In the right dose, stubborn pride is good if one is an exile, I think. But what I also did not want to do is to fall into representing Africans in exile as objects of pity, which they commonly are in the media. As for self-loathing, I guess that can be the price one pays for a rigid approach to life.
MC: Again the students wondered whether you are saying home is better than exile in spite of the socio-political and economic challenges in Zimbabwe? In Harare North, the diasporans are clearly marooned.
BC: Yes, that message is missing because I could not do that without being didactic. But I also think that the question of home vs exile is complex and requires a nuanced approach.
MC: What have you learnt from doing and reading Harare North yourself?
BC: I’ve probably been demoralised to realize how much I’ll have to do before I can write a book that is anywhere near perfect.
Memory Chirere
Insight
Establish a sovereign wealth fund
I’m still of the opinion that Minister Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane would perform exceptionally well as a Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Moreover, Minister Lejone Mpotjoane would be a star performer as a Minister of Trade and Industry. On the other hand, Minister Moleko would perform incredibly well as a Minister of Finance due to his background in auditing and finance.
Why do I say this? We desperately need Foreign Direct Investment. We urgently need this in order to revive the economy and who’d be best suited to source investment? Yes, you are correct, Dr Matlanyane.
I think we need to redefine roles and tasks of our traditional ministries. Traditional meaning the tasks we ordinarily know ministries to undertake. The status quo.
In my opinion, the primary task of foreign affairs and international relations should be to source Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Our embassies should be tasked with making direct contact with potential investors and sourcing skill.
For instance, do we have an embassy in South Korea? If not, why not? South Korea has become a global tech-hub. Why can’t we source investment and exchange skills with companies such as LG, Samsung and Hisense?
This is where Dr Matlanyane would come in and would receive resounding success as the ‘face’ of Lesotho.
We need to stop using foreign affairs as a portfolio intended to react to emergencies in South Africa. Well, as a primary role.
The same could be said about the Ministry of Finance. We need to redefine its purpose. I think it is time we start engaging a chartered accountant in the Minister of Finance’s activities.
I bring this up in reference to the mid-term budget that was presented last week, Friday, December 9, 2022. I disagree with the way the budget was presented. As I said, due to the rampant corruption as well as the ‘dry’ state coffers, the theme of the budget should’ve have been, ‘A statement of Financial Position’.
As I’ve previously highlighted, it’s time to apply basic accounting principles (IFRS). The Basic debit and credit entry. Basic T-account. What the Minister of Finance should’ve have tabled is a simple income and expenditure statement, thus far.
This would be very important to inform the next budget. She should’ve also started compiling the national Balance Sheet.
I mean, if you tell MPs that the GDP grew by 1.5% in the first quarter, you’re simply speaking Greek to them. Or speaking in tongues for that matter and I can bet that 70% of the MPs don’t even know what GDP stands for. We need to use simple language that a high-school student and a street vendor can grasp. KISS! (Keep It Simple and Straight to the point)
The statement of financial position would come in handy and help us immensely by informing MPs and the general public on the status of our finances.
For instance, how much cash do we have in our bank accounts? How many bank accounts does the state have? What is the value of our assets? What is the value of our liabilities?
But most importantly, we need to have a synopsis of our cash-flow position. I always tell people that, our biggest enemy is a mismatch between cash inflows and outflows. This is then loosely translated into cash-flow problems (’Muso ha o na chelete!)
I think this is what we need to solve as a matter of urgency and this is where the point of a sovereign wealth fund comes in.
If there’s an everlasting legacy that the Matekane administration needs to leave for this economy and generations to come, is a sovereign wealth fund. Yes, let’s name it Loti Fund.
This fund could catapult this economy out of its misery and place the country to a middle-income status.
Look, it really doesn’t make sense how Lesotho can become a low-income country, yet it is placed in the heart of a middle to high-income country. Right at the core! It means there’s something that Lesotho repeatedly get’s wrong.
Well, the answer is quite simple. Lesotho does not export. Remember, exports grow an economy. It’s either you export, or you perish. I mean, you can’t build an economy centred on government administration. It is wrong. We have to re-engineer and steer the ship towards exports.
But we need a starting point. I was quite impressed when Prime Minister Matekane insinuated that Basotho need to buy shares in the Lesotho Post Bank and I said, “Excellent!”
This could be a conversation that could spark an even greater conversation on how to establish a sovereign wealth fund.
I am not a fundamentalist by nature. I don’t hold on to things that do not work. I strongly believe that the Post Bank, BEDCO and the LNDC have long surpassed their mandate.
In fact, they reached their ceiling a long time ago just like the African National Congress. The mandate has become stale and it’s time to think of something bigger and stronger.
Yes, let’s sell shares in the Post Bank. However, let’s amalgamate the Post Bank with BEDCO and the LNDC and create one big strong and capable development/investment bank.
Then, list the new entity possibly named the Lesotho National Development Bank (LNDB) or Loti Bank (sounds a whole lot better), on the Maseru Securities Exchange (MSE).
As far as I can remember, there’s only one entity listed on the MSE and that’s RNB Properties. But this is wrong. We need more and more entities to list on the MSE.
Why not list the Standard Lesotho Bank? Why not list Letšeng Diamonds? Why not list Econet Telecom Lesotho. What about Nedbank Lesotho? All those entities are part-owned by the government of Lesotho.
Why not float the shares owned by the government of Lesotho in those entities and avail them to all Basotho nationals? Do you realise how much instant wealth this could create?
Do you also realise that we can easily establish a sovereign wealth fund from proceeds derived from the sale of those shares? Then, invest money from the fund globally.
This is how the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund named Norges Bank Investment Management Fund became the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. In the world! By the way, this
Loti Fund can actually be fused into the Loti Bank. You see!
Did you know that the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has a small stake in over 9,000 companies’ worldwide? Companies such as Apple, Nestle, Microsoft and Samsung. This is how wealth is created.
Imagine if the Loti Fund or Loti Bank were a shareholder in MTN since its inception? We’d all be s**ting ice-cream right now!
‘Mako Bohloa
Insight
Fighting the cancer monster
MASERU – WHEN Rakosi Hlehlethe, 43, speaks his voice betrays little emotion. But bottled inside are feelings of anxiety and depression caused by having to deal with foot cancer.
He said the problem started in 2017 when his big toe became sore and swollen.
“While still monitoring it, my toenail fell off,” Hlehlethe recalled.
He said he limped his way to Malealea Clinic in Mafeteng and was encouraged to sterilise his toe.
He said it affected the next toenail which also fell off.
“An open wound made its way from my foot,” he said, adding that “it was a sore that would heal and resurface.”
His third toe broke in his sleep and he only realised it in the morning.
Eight months later, the pain became unbearable as another wound formed.
“I have been treating something I didn’t know for the past two years,” he said.
He said it was only in July 2021 when a doctor in Mafeteng Hospital confirmed he had cancer and referred him to Motebang Hospital in Leribe, which re-transferred him to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Maseru.
There, he was only scrubbed and advised to keep cleaning the wound.
“Unfortunately, it got rotten and stinky.”
He has one toe hanging on his feet.
“The pain on my foot is unbearable,” he said, breaking down.
He said his foot had worms just last month.
“I am not really sure what happened as I followed my routine of cleansing it after every three days,” he said.
Hlehlethe wishes for amputation as he was diagnosed late for cancer.
Another cancer patient, ’Majakote Lejaha-Letebele, 54, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2007 and since then she has visited many medical practitioners in search of a cure.
She saw a dimple like lump on her left breast and went to the Maloti Seventh-Day Adventist Hospital for a biopsy and got her results two weeks later.
“I had stage two breast cancer and I did mastectomy as advised by doctors citing it will prolong my life expectancy,” she said.
She said the tests confirmed she was pregnant, something she was unaware of. She also had five lymph nodes (litšoelesa) under her armpit.
She was referred to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and was booked to Bloemfontein, in South Africa, six months later for treatment.
During her check-ups at the local hospitals, results never showed that the cancer was spreading and she completed her nine months of pregnancy. She started six chemotherapy sessions four months later after giving birth.
She said she would vomit and poop at the same time, lost her hair, her nails became darker, her skin was very dry and she was weak and forgetful and she lost too much weight.
Afterwards, she started a six-week radiotherapy which led to a five-year pills (tamoxifen) treatment.
At last, cancer was arrested.
However, that was not the case as during her sixth year, she went for a check-up with a painful hip.
“The pain got deeper by weeks and in 2016, I went for consultation suspecting cancer but I was misdiagnosed as the doctor said it was arthritis,” she said.
“I was injected and the relief only lasted five hours,” she said, recalling her return with a painful hip, again, a week later.
“The doctor still maintained that it was arthritis and I requested X-rays for confirmation. But he didn’t budge and I had to take the matter further with his manager.”
Lejaha-Letebele said she was transferred to Bloemfontein for treatment right away as an emergency after the doctors confirmed cancer on her hip and lungs.
She underwent radiotherapy to strengthen her bones. She was discharged without any cure, just hoping for divine intervention.
“The most painful part was coming home to wait for my death in 2016,” she said, praising God. “He heard my prayers and responded accordingly.”
She said she went to a doctor who practises homeopathy in Port Elizabeth who gave her a lot of medicines and she paid “a lot of money as I was told that cancer is irreversible”.
“I had to take a loan and I spent over half a million maloti trying to work on myself after the doctors did their part and concluded it was the end for me.”
“My medication is costly and I had to stop eating meat and fruits completely. I was so thin but after following the instructions, I slowly regained my weight,” she said, adding that she now eats meat in small portions balancing it with green vegetables.
She still takes painkillers but the pain is no longer as strong and she gains strength daily as the cancer is no longer spreading.
Lejaha-Letebele says the absence of a cancer facility is a major challenge for Basotho.
“During my time (at Mediclinic), I watched as many Basotho were sent back home daily due to delays by the government in making payments and the polite excuse given was they needed a blood transfusion,” she said.
“There were so many needless deaths which I believe could have been prevented if we had our own facility.” When a 53-year-old ’Mamosa Mosola bled after intercourse in October 2018, she didn’t think much of it, even less that it could be a sign of cancerShe was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, she was overwhelmed by the news, and the pain that followed was unimaginable.
“They were like birth pains,” she said.
Her children took her to Makoanyane Military Hospital where she was admitted for two weeks, but that was just the start of her journey managing a disease that is affecting many Basotho women.
She was referred to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital before being taken to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital where cancer was confirmed.
For survivors such as Mosola, the hope is that the government deals with the challenge as a matter of urgency so that other women do not have to go through the pain she suffered.
The pain made her feel like death was knocking on her door.
“I couldn’t walk anymore and had to use a wheelchair,” said Mosola, adding: “I could see death getting nearer and nearer.”
She was referred back to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in December and was told to seek further treatment in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
But the doctors were on leave and would only be available in January.
“I lost all hope,” she said.
A ray of light filtered when she learnt of a visit to Lesotho by some Indian doctors, who eventually attended to her.
Mosola later sought for treatment in India in February 2019, where she underwent chemotherapy sessions for six weeks.
Afterwards, she said she underwent two radiation sessions.
She urged Basotho to go for cancer screening before it’s too late.
“The pain I suffered, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
‘Malisela Tšilane sobs as she narrates how her 63-year-old mother succumbed to cancer in 2015.
She said she had a lump which looked like a boil under her armpit.
She went to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and got treated as an outpatient following numerous check-ups and given different antibiotics for the same thing.
“Doctors were negligent as they kept prescribing different pills without running tests even though the cancer had spread to her breasts and her situation worsened with time.”
She said she changed doctors to a privately owned health centre.
“Worse, she was misdiagnosed with mastitis there,” Tšilane said.
She said she returned to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital but “unfortunately we didn’t see a doctor as we were given an appointment for a biopsy which was to be done in three months”.
She said the biopsy was finally done and it confirmed she had breast cancer, hence her referral to Bloemfontein.
“In the meantime, her problem was escalating as her breast was shrinking and itchy and when she scratched, the cancer wound appeared and she was hurting,” she said.
“But because they didn’t care, she was given antibiotics until forever.”
It took six more months before she could get a six-week chemotherapy treatment.
“Unfortunately, she died after her fifth chemo, we were least expecting it as she looked better with lesser pain,” she said, adding: “I don’t think she would have died had she been diagnosed and treated much earlier.”
These cases are just the tip of the iceberg as many Basotho continue to suffer.
Speaking at a press conference recently, the Health Services Director General, Dr ’Nyane Letsie, said cancer is now a major cause of morbidity and mortality in Lesotho.
She said it is the fifth cause of death among adult men and second among female adults, saying cervical cancer is among the highest in women, followed by breast cancer and prostate cancer in men.
She said the country continues to refer cancer patients to Bloemfontein for care and treatment. However, the costs remain high for testing and treatment.
She said the government spends between M150 000 and M200 000 per patient from diagnoses, treatment and rehabilitation.
“The government solely pays for this,” Dr Letsie said.
“Also, despite all this, the mortality rate among our patients who are already under care is significantly high,” she said.
“We lose more than half of them and this is really shocking.”
Dr Letsie, therefore, said to ‘close the care gap’ in Lesotho, there is a need for infrastructure, skilled human resources for the management of cancer as well as drugs and supplies.
She added that plans are underway for the construction of a cancer hospital in the country.
“Despite the delay of construction of a cancer hospital, we are glad to note that at least now the processes have begun and I am sure that the ministry in charge will soon announce the processes to ensure that construction continues.”
She announced that Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital has a cancer unit designed to provide cancer services since 2010 and “we began to deploy staff to ensure that chemotherapy is provided”.
She said four operation theatres are also being maintained and the new Queen II Hospital will provide a fully equipped chemotherapy unit.
She said the first Mosotho oncologist has resumed duty and has already conducted a baseline assessment.
“It is an honour as most services that were not given will be given. And now that we have the oncologist, soon we will not have to refer many patients but those in critical conditions.”
She added that medical physicists, radiotherapists, doctor and nurses oncologists and cytologists amongst others have been trained.
“There is light because most cancer services will be provided in the country although those who will need referral will still go to Bloemfontein.”
“The death rate will decline as we will be able to diagnose them sooner,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said the country spends M12 million per month on cancer patients.
’Mapule Motsopa
