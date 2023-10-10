Insight
How to master the appropriate register
Today we want to focus on appropriate language and courtesy to display when communicating – verbally, through mannerisms or through writing. The term register means a suitable word used in a particular situation. Every situation or setting calls for a different response and choice of words. That is why registers are also called situations. We may illustrate it this way; at home we have clothes for certain occasions – we have clothes for school (uniforms), for formal occasions and the ones we wear when taking a stroll in the neighbourhood with friends. Similarly, we use words differently depending on the occasion or setting in which we utter them.
Our minds instinctively (at times) and deliberately choose words to suit the given event. Therefore, the way we use our words and behave in certain situations reveal aspects of our being; character, feeling, attitude and even intention. That is why we say “Good morning Mr Mokoena’”, when we meet the English teacher in the corridors but when we meet Khotso in the neighbourhood we just say “Hi.”
There are certain considerations or factors that show whether our response to a given situation is appropriate or not. They include:
1) Age: Age consideration is very vital in our relating to people in everyday circumstances.
That is why in certain cultures; (especially in Africa) we may remove our hats in honour of the elderly. That explains why we greet our teachers in the corridor failure of which our manner can be seen as disrespectful or discourteous. But because Khotso is your friend it’s appropriate to say “hi”.
2) Relationship: The relationship that exist between us and other people powerfully influence how we deal with them. For instance, we may say to our uncles, “Hi uncle John” and in different circumstances we may say “old chap”— the relationship we have with our uncles allow us to do so.
3) Time and place: We communicate in space and time that is why even if uncle John is our uncle, when we visit him at his work place we may say, “Could I please see Mr Mokoena.”
4) Status: A person’s position in society also matters in communication. Even if that person is your friend, you accord him dignity commensurate to his or her position in society. One of my friends and former class mates is a lecturer at the National University of Lesotho. When I visit him I say, “I am kindly requesting to see Dr Ndebele.”
There are a number of register aspects. It is prudent to discuss each aspect/ feature of these registers.
Feelings: These are emotions. It is the way we behave or react in the inside when an event has happened or when someone says or does something, Feelings can also be triggered by our thoughts.
Feelings are either positive or negative. When we hear good words we are elated or uplifted. In the face of seeming fear land disappointments and someone says something positive we feel reassured, we feel replenished, and rejuvenated.
Negative feelings include; discouragement, fear, and dejection.
Attitude – basically means the way we view or relate to certain things, or event or person. Attitude is reflected by what we say, what we do, our gestures and facial expressions (for example the curling up of the upper lip may denote a snobbish and disdainful attitude) and what we do not say.
Peoples’ attitude range from being; understanding, sensitive, sympathetic to intolerant, unsympathetic and insensitive.
Strategy – Refers to the skills or methods we use when dealing or relating to a certain event or situation. It means a certain framework or approach to certain people or events.
There are positive strategies as well as negative. Positive strategies include the following terms: shrewd, persuasive, diplomatic and tactful.
For example a mother can say to her daughter who is approaching a huge dish full of water: “If you come near the water a huge thing will come and eat you”. That is being diplomatic. She could have said, “If you come near that bucket of water, I will spank you”. That’s so blunt; she would have used a threat as a strategy.
Character – this refers to who we are on the inside. It embodies all peculiar qualities that we possess. Our character is a window into our beings; the very fabric (attributes) that make who we are. Our character is revealed by what we say, what we do and how we react to certain situations. Note some of the following words used to describe character (positive as well as negative).
Positive character traits: respectful, courteous, civil, and refined.
Negative character traits: disrespectful, discourteous, uncivil and crude.
Intention: Words and actions serve many purposes. Intention means a goal or what we hope to achieve by using certain set of words. It may also be used interchangeably with the term motive.
Motives are positive as well as negative. We may say words to encourage, support, soothe, uplift or motivate; words may also be used with the intention of mocking and reprimanding.
Thus, we need to sharpen our communication skills and strategies so that we use appropriate words (registers) in different contexts and places.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Lesotho: a victim of a ‘colonial curse’?
WHAT is known as South Africa today took our land and is now taking water from Lesotho.
The human suffering caused by these actions have outweighed the potential benefits if there are any to be spoken of.
South Africa has benefited and is still benefiting and will be benefiting in the future while it has failed to create a win-win situation for both Lesotho and its citizens.
In the late 1700s Lesotho was birthed by a man known as King Moshoeshoe, who would later in his life fight migrants from the European nations.
This brave fighter had his battles with his then neighbours and Lesotho was formed from Gauteng to Kimberly to the ocean of the Eastern Cape to the Limpopo territorial lines.
The Europeans, in particular the British, came and after locating what was valuable then (coal, gold and diamond) started to fight for territory.
They then declared themselves owners of the land of Kimberly to Gauteng plus what is today Eastern Cape because of their riches.
They also located vast amounts of coal which was more in demand for their daily use.
We should remember the rail systems were the major consumers of the coal industry back home in England and they could see the possibilities of building an industrial hub around the Eastern Cape town of Molteno.
Coal was the energy source used to drive the Europeans’ industrial revolution.
The Free State having 15 locations of coal just sitting on top was too good a chance to pass up.
Too many historians like to make diamond and gold seem as if they were the major resources but they required a lot more effort and expense while coal needed less expenses to extract (mine).
The British later decided to enter into an agreement with the Boers to help them with the then problematic person, King Moshoeshoe, and his people.
The British wanted the mining but it was too costly for them to keep bringing more supplies and soldiers from Britain.
They decided it would be better to first give the territory to the Boers by declaring them as owners of the territory they had been fighting over with King Moshoeshoe.
The Boer migrants were then recognised by other migrants, the British, on the African continent as owners of land which did not belong to any of them in the first place.
The territories belonging to Lesotho such as the Free State, Eastern Cape and parts of Gauteng are still not in the rightful owners.
Are we saying God placed Basotho on a rock of poverty?
The British migrant government with self-proclaimed powers took territory not belonging to them, which belonged to Basotho, and gave it to the Boers.
The British hatched a plan to act as if they were to come in good faith but defrauded King Moshoeshoe.
They acted as if they were acting on our behalf to stop the Boers from grabbing our land of Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng to Limpopo.
They had secured the riches found in those territories then called for peace, leaving Basotho on top of a rock.
The famous territory of diamonds, like Kimberly to the west, the infamous place for gold like Gauteng, Eastern Cape full of coal, and the Free State holding diamonds, lithium, uranium plus coal.
There are about 15 coal mines in the Free State which contribute about R20 billion a year to the Free State economy.
We find research identifying these places to be loaded with the next generation of wealth waiting to be explored.
In the Free State Province, the potential wealth of untold proportions in the Rare Earth Elements industry is waiting for the next boom and will propel those territories to the next level of wealth.
In this new world of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, such rare earth elements are crucial.
The Free State is estimated to have around 100 million tonnes, which makes it one of the largest Rare Earth Elements reserves in the world.
The Rare Earth Elements in the Free State are estimated to have a current market value of about US$1 trillion and that is because mining has not started and potentially could be much more.
The main Rare Earth Element bearing mineral in the Free State is monazite mineral that contains about 50% Rare Earth Element oxides.
Research shows that other Rare Earth Element-bearing minerals in the Free State include bastnasite, loparite, and xenotime.
The Rare Earth Elements found in the Free State include: Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Samarium, Terbium, Ytterbium and Yttrium.
These Rare Earth Elements are used in a variety of applications, including: permanent magnets, electronic devices, catalytic converters, optical lenses and military applications.
Neodymium mineral is used in magnets, which are used in a variety of applications, such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and medical devices.
Praseodymium mineral is also used in magnets as well as in glass and ceramics.
The magnets are used in electronics allowing for creation of mini equipment which is why we have powerful yet small speakers and tiny microchips as a benefit of these magnets.
The application use for this element is vast.
Praseodymium is used to colour glass in shades of yellow, orange, and pink.
It is also used to make didymium glass which is used by welders making goggles to filter out yellow light.
Praseodymium is also used in optical glasses such as lenses for cameras and telescopes.
The praseodymium in these glasses helps to improve the transmission of light through the glass.
Praseodymium is also used in specialty glasses, such as glasses for lasers and fibre optic cables.
The praseodymium in these glasses helps to improve the performance of the glasses.
The US and Chinese military have built laser weapons because of the application of this element and also laser is used for everyday market that creates companies that increase production in an economy giving way to large economic activity of higher paying jobs.
The industrial application is worth every effort to have this element in production.
Lanthanum is a rare-earth metal that is used in a variety of applications, including magnets like samarium cobalt magnets.
Such magnets are used in a variety of applications, such as electric motors, generators, and hard disk drives.
The electric motor industry is estimated around US$106 billion annually going up to US$181 billion by 2028.
Lanthanum is also used in glass to give shades of pink, purple, and red.
It is also used to make some types of glass, such as lanthanum borosilicate glass.
This glass is used in some medical devices, such as contact lenses.
The eyewear glasses annual market value is estimated around $141 billion, while the spectacle market is estimated around $59 billion and that is yet another place Basotho are not involved.
Luminescent material is used in some items such as lanthanum activated phosphors.
These materials are used in lamps, televisions, and other devices that emit light.
How many televisions are in production across the globe today and we are not benefiting from the production and we are only consumers like we have no sense or say in the space valued about $94 billion annually.
Lanthanum is used as a catalyst in some chemical reactions, such as the production of plastics.
We use plastic in shoes, fake wood floors, fridges, microwaves and many more.
Lanthanum is used in some types of batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries.
Lanthanum is added to some metal alloys to improve their properties.
For example, lanthanum is added to aluminium alloys to make them stronger and more resistant to corrosion.
Aluminium alloys in many industries, including chemical vessels, the aircraft and aerospace industries as well as ships and vehicles, electrical power are used because they are light weight, have high strength to resist pressure and resistance to corrosion.
They are used to build submarines with a world market value of $30 billion to jump to $45 billion by 2033.
The other application is on commercial airplane industry with an annual market value $177 billion.
The military plain industry annual market value $740 billion to go beyond $830 by 2031 estimates.
The commercial ship market value is $2.2 trillion and is estimated that it will go beyond $4.2trillion by 2031.
The military warships market value is around $69 billion.
Terbium is a mineral used in lasers, phosphors, and catalysts.
Terbium is used in some types of lasers such as YAG laser.
This laser is used in surgery, eye surgery, and manufacturing.
The medical laser annual market value is around $500 million.
The Free State has over 100 tons of Rare Earth Elements with a market value over $1 trillion.
It also has an estimated 33.8 billion tons of coal with a market value of $405.6 billion.
They also have an estimated diamond deposits of 100 million carat with a market value of rough diamonds at $10 billion.
The Free State gold deposits are around 1 200 tons with a market value above $2 billion.
The Free State was part of King Moshoeshoe’s crown jewel in all respects.
God did not put Basotho on a rock of poverty as he blessed them with soil, water, diamonds, gold, coal plus many of the earth’s rare elements building the technologies of the new industrial age.
So why is Lesotho a nation supported by handouts? Why is the African Union not dealing with this matter? Why is the United Nations not dealing with this matter?
Why have the Lesotho government not dealt with this matter or is it not valuable enough to even waste time to discuss?
In 2022, Lesotho received about M5.2 billion from the mining sector.
The Free State received around R26 billion from the mining sector.
I guess R26 billion is something to sneeze at!
Teboho Matsinyane
Who will speak on behalf of Basotho?
A clash was reported to have taken place a few weeks ago between police officers, on the one hand, and an MP and his bodyguards, on the other, was always inevitable. It is a direct result of arrangements where people we have lent power to represent us in Parliament now use that power to come up with schemes by which they and their bodyguards should be exempted from equal treatment, and be treated differently from the rest us.
This conduct is anti-seMohlomi, and anti-seMoshoeshoe. And so are many other behaviours we have seen perpetrated by our MPs.
We can expect that those who behave this way will not stop at violation of road traffic laws but will go on to carry contraband in ‘MP’ registered vehicles, and claim exemption from police searches when confronted by the police.
The principle of ‘equality before the law’, and the principle that we should all be treated the same, is a fundamental requirement for the maintenance of social order. MPs who ignore, or violate, it are sources of social disorder. Such MPs have to be regarded as enemies of social order in Lesotho. They should bear in mind that they are opposing society when they oppose the police’s attempts to enforce the law.
We should all obey traffic laws. And, we should all stand in long queues for poor services at the Passport and Traffic Offices. Otherwise, if those we have voted into power use that power to exempt themselves and their bodyguards from poor public services, MPs will have no incentive and interest to work for improved quality of public service.
The failure by MPs and governments to address problems of poor public services is an important reason why everyday many Basotho cross into South Africa in search of better education, better medical services, and lower prices of basic necessities. That traffic includes cars which bear red registration numbers ferrying Lesotho public officials to South Africa for better services.
As always, MPs, Ministers, and other public servants will probably be exempted, or expect to be exempted, from the torment that comes with the new customs regime agreed by Revenue Services (SARS) and Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL), and implemented at RSA-Lesotho border posts. Exemption of officials and MPs will mean that they will have no interest, nor incentive, to lessen its toll on Basotho.
The new regime started early in August 2023. To educate travellers about it, the RSL staff at the Maseru border have been giving people leaflets that explain the new procedures.
Even before this new regime, and others that came before it, many people have always been suspicious that a lot of what people who enter Lesotho go through is not in the Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) Agreement. For example, it is known that the Agreement is supposed to ensure that citizens of SACU member-countries do not pay tax on a similar item in more than one SACU country. In other words, citizens of SACU member-states should not be taxed twice, or more, for the same item within the SACU area.
But because of the bureaucracy that has been imposed on customs processes at the Lesotho-South Africa borders, many people fall victim to some bureaucratic detail, or other, and end up paying tax in South Africa and Lesotho for a similar item, or service.
In the new regime agreed by RSL and SARS, RSL officials tell us that we are supposed to stamp all receipts of value of M250, and above, at SARS. They say this while distributing a leaflet that says the threshold is M10 000.
For the M250 receipt to be stamped, you need to submit to SARS copies of pages of your passport showing your address in Lesotho, and showing dates on which you travelled to and from South Africa. The implication of this is that if you carry a South African passport you cannot bring groceries into Lesotho for reasons including the fact that Lesotho government cannot claim tax from South Africa on such goods. It is unclear what will happen to a South African tourists coming to Lesotho who might be refused permission to enter with their food.
As said, the requirement that we should stamp M250 receipts at SARS is not on the leaflet RSL officials are giving to travellers. Extraordinarily, RSL officials admit this.
So, at the expense of our time, and standing in receipt-stamping queues that will inevitably grow longer and longer, we are being forced to adhere to a requirement which is nowhere in the official papers.
Has the new regime been negotiated and agreed to by RSL officials alone, or is the government aware of the unreasonable measures that we have to comply with?
It must be said that, at least, for now, the RSL staff remain very helpful, and seem to acknowledge that requirements they are expected to enforce are unreasonable.
It seems nobody thinks of us when government and officials agree to onerous customs measures at our border posts. In part this is because, again, those we have lent power to represent us use that power to exempt themselves onerous procedures that they negotiate and agree to.
We need people who think of us when they negotiate customs and other agreements. Basotho need somebody who can speak on their behalf.
Prof Motlatsi Thabane
Developing close reading skills
One of the most important skills in adeptly dealing with comprehension-related questions lies in your acquisition and refining close-reading competencies and strategies. The word comprehend means to understand, to fully grasp the essence of a text. When you comprehend a text you will take in, as it were, all the elements of a text, you nibble in, to speak using metaphors, your teeth into the heart of the text. You savour the text, immersing yourself in the texture of the text.
Close-reading involves deep observation and critical analysis of a text or comprehension passage. Close-reading strategies demands that the reader of a text pick even the salient nuances of a text, he or she must take in all the hues and details of a text which are not mentioned directly in the text. This skill takes time to hone, but with constant practice and hard work, it can be done. Let’s do that in a practical way. We are going to focus on a very small extract depicting how one aspiring ironman trained rigorously to realise his dream and the social and emotional toll the training exerted on the man and his family and how, finally he won, much to the happiness and excitement of his family. Here is the extract, as you read, please focus on the use of language to create meaning and effect. Let’s try to discern the feelings of the writer when her husband, eventually became an ironman.
“Because it’s there,’ I’d snarl to anyone who dared question why any sane mortal would tackle an Ironman. I enjoyed mercilessly shaming his less-than-supportive business partner into recognising the potentially boundless benefits of Sam’s well-publicised adventure for their newly-established, fledgling travel company. A flurry of online articles described me as ‘a runner married to a triathlete’ – it took me a few moments to recognise our family and beam with immeasurable pride.
Our son missed having Dad around at the weekends, especially if he woke up after Sam had left to train on a Saturday when sometimes there were tears. But he got used to the different dynamic. He was given an ‘Ironman’ superhero toy as a birthday gift by some relatives and immediately started making it swim, bike and run! The poor child thinks that this is how normal families operate.
Having said all that, watching Sam emerge god-like from the water, power past us on his bike and rocket down the finishing chute, head held high as our kids cheered with the crowd – utterly incredible and intoxicating, one of life’s rare pinnacles of perfection. It had been an epic journey for all of us. I’m so glad we did it. And next year? Well yes, it’s my turn.”
Have you seen how this extract is written in a very captivating way; it colourfully depicts the writer’s feelings of extreme excitement and euphoria when Sam completed the race successfully. The words, “having said all that” are colourful and conclusive. Before these words were uttered, the narrator was expressing her dissatisfaction about Sam’s involvement in sport and how demanding it was emotionally, physically and financially. But, now, the words show that the success overwhelmed even the sentiments or expressions of dissatisfaction registered earlier. One can also see that the writer is overwhelmed by pride and celebration at the success of her husband and she and the entire crowd were immersed in an “intoxicating” experience. Beer intoxicates, so the writer uses this word as a word picture to graphically show the intensity and pervasive nature of the happiness generated by Sam’s victory — it is as if they were overdrunk with the sense of success and accomplishment. Sam’s win evoked all those rare moments in life when all seems to be perfect and in its place; that is why the writer used the words, “life’s rare pinnacles of perfection” just to express that.
Have you also noticed how the writer uses a lot of word pictures to describe her reactions about people’s views regarding her husband’s involvement in the ironman race? One such word, a word picture is “flurry.” The word explains the immensity as well as the amount of excitement and frenzy of publicity generated by Sam’s attempt to be the iron man. This word is apt in describing the writer’s admiration for her husband’s feat and the publicity and excitement generated.
Let’s now focus on another text, let’s focus on how the extract reveals why people hate snakes as a result of the misconceptions they have about them. But notice how the writer arguably writes to endear us to the world of snakes and some of their very positive attributes. Let’s nibble at the text of the extract.
“In the United States, for example, public outcry based on fear and misinformation recently halted a scientifically sound conservation plan for timber rattlesnakes. Another project at the same location that involved releasing eagles was embraced by the community. Rattlesnakes are no less important than eagles. In fact, they may help reduce the incidence of Lyme disease, which affects thousands of people each year, by reducing the number of rodents that harbour this disease. But emotions override facts, it seems, where snakes are concerned. Snakes play an integral role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem – in most ecosystems on earth, snakes can be both predator and prey. When a large prey-population attracts and sustains a large snake population, those snakes become prey for birds, mammals and even other snakes! As predators, snakes keep prey-populations in balance. Snakes provide an easy, environmentally friendly, free and natural pest-control service. But snakes are worth saving not because of what they can do for us, but because of who they are. Snakes share many behaviours with us, behaviours we value. They have friends. They take care of their kids and even their friends’ kids too. Want to help us change how people view and treat snakes? Visit the World Snake Day website.”
While you were still reading, I hope you saw that this is a really captivating text. It focuses on the misconceptions and lack of information we have about snakes, which information gaps lead us into hating snakes without reason. True, snakes are predatory but they also serve an important function in balancing the ecological balance.
Snakes are not that bad, too; and like us humans, they make friends, protect their young ones and the young ones of their friends. Pretty amazing to learn that snakes, too, have friends.
So the point is that there are a lot of falsehoods and misconceptions about snakes and their true habits and functions within the ecological sphere. Often times, they are shown to be cruel, bloody predators that kill in cold-blood. But snakes are also victims from birth and other creatures. Snakes are a natural means to curb diseases which are brought about by rodents. Thus, snakes help in maintaining balance in the ecosystem. Snakes are relational and friendly.
Let’s now hone close-reading skills a little more. In the following extract, the writer beautifully describes her experiences of meeting snakes in their natural habitats in the rainforest and her excitement of seeing quite an exciting array of species. As you read, focus on the writer’s reaction to what she saw and how she is alive to the beautiful scenery around her and she captures that.
“Three hours later, returning from the trek, I felt bubbles of amazement and wonder rising. I’d seen gliding lizards fly effortlessly between trees, intricate dragonflies of infinite varieties and delicately etched, golden frogs. The overcast sky, saturated to the brim, had poured down heavily, drenching the forest, its native creatures, and the handful of humans who happened to be there. Thereafter began the frenzy of activities and sounds that engulfs the woods after a good rain – rhythmic sounds, musical, coordinated and orchestrated, and pleasantly deafening. Ah! My brimming heart and soothed soul enjoyed restful sleep in the tent that first night. Bonfires and loud music are prohibited to avoid any disturbance to animals and hygienic common bathrooms (with hot-water facilities) were appreciated. Everyone was expected to wash their own plates and glasses after every meal. We were encouraged to separate organic waste into the respective dustbins before retiring each night. All inorganic waste went back with you.”
You have picked words which convey meaning so aptly and beautifully. I liked the expression and the choice of words. The phrase, “bubbles of amazement” is so colourful and this is a word picture which shows or reflects the intensity of the writer’s excitement and frenzy at experiencing the tranquil and pleasant experience of being in a rainforest teeming with a vast array of species.
Here we are! Mastering close reading skills is a journey, but an exciting one, which allows you to immerse yourself in the text and allows you to feel all the juicy aspects of the text, as it were.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com.
