How to stop sea level rise
The problem is actually smaller than it seems
Ninety per cent of ice flowing to the sea from the Antarctic ice sheet, and about half of that lost from Greenland, travels in narrow, fast ice streams measuring tens of kilometres or less across.
Stemming the largest flows would allow the ice sheets to thicken, slowing or even reversing their contribution to sea-level rise.” John Moore, a British glaciologist holding dual appointments at Lapland and Beijing Normal universities, had a big idea a few years ago.
The big ice-streams are moving faster and faster because the oceans are warming, and warm currents are eating away at the underside of those glaciers where they meet the ocean. So stop them. The warm currents are deep.
When they melt the lowest part of the ice-stream where it meets the ocean the glaciers loses contact with the underlying rock, and the friction with the rock was what slows them down. They can speed up three, five even ten times faster.
However, the problem is smaller than it seems. Greenland and Antarctica, where the ice is up to two kilometres deep, have about 70,000 kilometres of coastline, but the total length where the ice-streams reach the sea is only 200 km or less.
Stop the accelerated melt there, and the human race might win an extra century or two to cope with all the other challenges posed by global warming without having to wage a continuous struggle to protect itself from rapidly rising sea levels at the same time.
So Moore and a handful of colleagues set out to see how we might divert those warm currents. “The warm currents run along the bottom of the sea floor, so if you (created an obstacle high enough that) the warm water couldn’t flow over it, it would slow that ice shelf melting and the ice shelf would immediately thicken,” he recalled.
They chose the Thwaites glacier, the so-called ‘Doomsday glacier’ in Western Antarctica, for their thought experiment. “At Thwaites, the most vulnerable ice shelf on the planet, the major inflow of warm water is through a channel four kilometres across.
And we initially thought we would just block that…make a dam,” Moore recalled. But he and a handful of colleagues had the wit to put out an all-call for better ideas in a leading scientific journal. “The engineers laughed at us, slapped us around the face, and said ‘Don’t be so stupid.
You don’t want to have bulldozers or something on the sea floor.” The buoyancy wants to keep the curtain vertical, the currents want to push it over, and there will be an equilibrium where it resists that flow.” The engineer in question (who didn’t actually slap Moore around the face) was Bowie Keefer, a Canadian engineer living on Galiano Island in British Columbia’s Gulf Islands.
“I was inspired by the kelp bed that we have off a beach here on Galiano. A kelp bed consists of streamers of vegetation attached to the seabed and stretched upward by a buoyant bulb at the top.”
“Paddling a kayak through the kelp bed, it occurred to me that if you attached those streamers together, you would then have a curtain.
And if we built a buoyant, flexible artificial curtain up to 300 metres high, attached to the seabed, fish and whales, and even icebergs, could go over the top (in the cold, fresh water), but block the warm water from coming in and protect the ice sheet.” That’s the plan, and Moore’s team has a tentative budget.
“It would cost about $5 billion a year over ten years to install the curtain, and ongoing maintenance would cost one or two billion a year thereafter. That includes a fleet of five icebreakers, ten ice-reinforced ships, fabrication of the curtain in southern Chile, the lot.”
And then there’s the several dozen other, smaller glaciers that would also need to be blocked. But it would still be 10-20 times cheaper than building dykes and barriers to protect the world’s coastlines from sea level rise. Better to attack the problem at its source.
Gwynne Dyer
They got it wrong
LAST Friday, High Court judge, Justice Molefi Makara granted a discharge to former Minister of Finance Dr ’Mampono Khaketla who was being charged with corruption and abuse of office.
Khaketla was accused of soliciting a M4 million bribe to award a lucrative fleet management tender to a local company.
She was subsequently charged with corruption by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) in 2016. The case was to drag on in Lesotho’s courts, which are notorious for their slow pace in dispensing justice, for the next five years.
Now after a lengthy and extremely costly court process, Dr Khaketla has now been acquitted. Dr Khaketla should have been celebrating her victory. Instead, she has been left to count the cost of what has been an extremely taxing period in her life. This is a legal victory tinged with sadness.
This is five years of her life that she cannot recover. It is gone. With the threat of prosecution hanging over her head, Dr Khaketla could not pursue other opportunities to advance her career. This was happening at a time when she was at the peak of her intellectual powers.
She could not be there to see her daughter graduate from a foreign university. That must have been extremely painful.
What must have been more painful for her was to see her reputation, painfully built through years of hard work, go up in smoke. The court case inflicted a serious damage on her good name. For the past five years, her name was always associated with the theft of government money on an industrial scale.
Even though she has been cleared by the court, that reputational damage to her name will continue to linger. This is what makes her case really sad.
Here was an individual who was trying to fend off attacks from a state which has extremely deep pockets. Without a job, she could only go so far in her push to put up a fight.
This was clearly a war of attrition that has left her seriously bruised financially.
While we wish to congratulate Dr Khaketla on her acquittal, her case provides yet another vivid illustration of how powerful individuals in Lesotho often weaponise the law to harass political opponents.
There was no whiff of evidence upon which the court could use to convict Dr Khaketla apart from a claim made by an individual who clearly had an interest in the case. This was a clear case of political victimisation.
The matter then dragged on in court, with one witness dying while other witnesses turned hostile towards the prosecution. In pushing this matter, we would like to believe that the DCEO jumped the gun. It should have investigated the matter fully so as to allow a short, sharp, snap trial.
But we are aware that this has been the trend in Lesotho for a number of years. Individuals are often arrested, charged and investigations are then instituted. If the DCEO had done its work properly, this case was going to be one hell of a case for it to shine. But they squandered that opportunity.
As things stand, the DCEO’s reputation is in tatters. With each case that gets dismissed by the courts, the DCEO is losing the little of its credibility that was still remaining. In its post-mortem following Khaketla’s acquittal, the DCEO must humbly admit that they got this case wrong.
The night hides with a knife: Conclusion
The blurb to Nduka Otiono’s short story collection includes Wumi Raji’s comment that the author “Is at his best when exploiting the techniques of oral performance.” Otiono carried out fieldwork on this in Nigeria in the 1980s and his absorption in the craft is still apparent, as evident in his edited collection of essays on the subject, which I mentioned at the end of last week’s column.
Not that this is apparent from the opening cluster of stories in The Night Hides. The first two are vignettes, just a few pages long—verbal snapshots with virtually no narrative development. Like the volume as a whole, these are stories of the dispossessed, of those for whom even marginalisation would be a comfortable condition.
The texture of these pieces is in some places extremely (one could say excessively) literary, with a wide-ranging vocabulary and a piling-up of qualifiers, as in the following ear-stopper: “That day, the cold harmattan wind was a blunt knife cutting benumbed bodies busy hustling for tickets or some other articles at a mass transit terminus in the city.”
Mostly, though, the writing is pared down to something much more lithe and conversational. The account of prison life, including the dialogue of inmates, in the longest piece (“Crossfire”) is so convincing it gives the alarming impression that the author himself has done time in jail.
This story, like the two that precede it, explores the lower depths but it is structurally quite different, much longer and with retroversions or flashbacks that build up a solid plot. Especially convincing, and very engaging, are the prisoners’ and warders’ reflections and comments on their way of talking.
These are people from cultures where the spoken word is still a matter of fascination and concern. And so to orality, or to orature, to employ the invaluable term coined by the Ugandan scholar Pio Zirimu.
In the opening section of the fourth story, “Jubilant Flames”, one can virtually hear the performer and see his gestures as he performs: “Bodies! Everywhere, bodies! This trampling, that crumpling. This elbowing, that cursing.” This is followed by the focalizer giving in to his friend’s plea to tell her the tale, as when a member of a live audience begs for a particular item from the performer’s repertoire.
The next story, and the most remarkable, “Wings of Rebellion”, opens with an epigraph from Zimbabwean poet Chenjerai Hove—“We live here for the most in an oral world whose daily organisation is ruled by the written word.”
The story itself begins “Ah, Nduka, I know those lines . . . I’m sure you’ve chosen them to remind me yet again of the tale that you’ve been bothering me to tell you.” What follows is quite surreal: a debate on the writer’s craft to which Wole Soyinka, Dambudzo Marechera and T.S. Eliot all chip in.
Only then comes the tale, interspersed with further discussion, including a diatribe on “our age of technological wizardry, which has left us with the memory of pigs!” Altogether, this is a challenging and hilarious piece of work that upholds the virtues of orality through a schema that is thoroughly postmodernist.
It is slightly disappointing to turn to the next story, “Escapade”, a conventional tale of erotic entanglements. The final piece, “One Day in the Life of an Applicant” (the title tells it all) is in conventional urban realist mode, in the well-worn Lagos-as-hellhole tradition. (I’m sure that footsore Basotho readers would be able to reimagine it set in the offices of Kingsway, Maseru, and thereabouts).
Finally an excellent Afterword by Frank Uche Mowah provides an account of the work of master performer Nweke Momah from Otiono’s own Delta State, Nigeria, and of the ways in which it impacted on Otiono’s craft, especially in its foregrounding of the role of women.
Writing about recent Nigerian novels, I have previously described Nigeria as the powerhouse of contemporary African literature, going on to say that this has partly to do with the sheer size of the place, and with its dynamism, complexity, and host of unresolved problems, all of which are grist to the writer’s mill. ‘The Night Hides with a Knife’ is an outstanding product from that powerhouse.
Chris Dunton
Reinforcing a harmful stereotype
I have always believed in bodily autonomy. That a consenting adult must and should do whatever they want with the genitals that are theirs is a basic truth. Apart from this belief in bodily autonomy my other firm stance is that I will never get between a black woman and her ways of making money. If the ways are legal then I shall champion black women’s enterprises with my very last breath.
The two firm beliefs have however been largely challenged this week. If you, dear reader, has been anywhere near social media this past week you may have noticed the latest craze sweeping across the country. Vaginal tightening is all the rage in this land of ours and netizens are going crazy!
Now vaginal tightening is nothing new, all the way from high school women have heard and some even attempted all sorts of things to make their vaginas tighter and as close to virginal as possible. Substances ranging from the harmless cinnamon milk combo to the corrosive inserting snuff into your vagina method have long been lauded as the solution to a loose nuna.
What has never been mentioned however, is what is exactly used to measure the tightness of a vagina and what dimensions are generally considered acceptable? In my experience I have only ever heard a woman being accused of a loose vagina from a disgruntled ex-boyfriend.
A testimony I always found dubious considering these men never complained whilst the relationship was ongoing. As I said, people are at liberty to do with their genitals as they please but the fascination with tight vaginas serves to reinforce a harmful stereotype.
In fact fascination is not the word. The correct term is obsession. The latest offering by a spa is not what is the problem here. If anything it is but a reflection of how obsessed our society is with tight vaginas.
Vaginal tightness has been and is still regarded as a measure of purity and good morality. The test for this has been that if a woman has slept with one man even if it was a hundred times then her vagina must be tight. If she has slept with five different men then her vagina is loose.
I am not particularly well versed in physics or whatever branch of science that is but the maths is not adding up. Woe unto her if one of the men in question happens to be of West African descent because somehow that makes it looser.
As with all things oppressive southern Africans will always find a way to add a little spice of xenophobia for good measure. It seems therefore the standard of vaginal tightness is nothing more than a tool to slut shame women and keep them in check for daring to have consensual sex with the bodies that they own.
While all the above are reasons to worry to be sure, they are a secondary problem. What really grinds my gears on our society’s obsession with tight vaginas is the belief that it is a matter of age and that the tighter and fresher the vagina the better.
“Tighter and fresher” is a term I have actually heard adult men use. If tighter and fresher is the gold standard then the solution has been said to sleep with younger women. So you see, it goes from being a small harmless joke to actually reinforcing the idea that men must sleep with younger women.
In pursuit of a tighter vagina men have sought out women barely out of their teens. There is a saying in Lesotho that “After 12 ke lunch” which in essence means that since 1300 hours is the official lunch time then girls as young as 13 are ripe and ready for sexual intercourse and indeed even for the marital bed.
It is seen as a matter of pride in some parts of Lesotho even to marry a woman as young as one possibly can to ensure that one gets a fresh vagina that has not loosened from over-use.
Now far be it from me to chastise men for their beliefs. I could but it is often a tiring thankless job. What worries me are the scores of women willing to put their health at risk in search of a tighter vagina.
Grown women inserting snuff into their privates! Educated women with the resources to use the internet stuffing beads and herbs despite trained gynecologists warning against the practice!
It is terrifying how far women will go in search of a tighter vagina. The gag always is how can you even tell if you need to tighten anything?
Now I am aware that there are valid medical reasons that necessitate treatment to one’s pelvic floor. I am not by any means a doctor. I am also not against the latest spa offering as it is simply one woman taking advantage of an already existing belief but I do worry and heavily so about the beliefs and consequences behind our need for tighter vaginas.
That being said, grown people will and must do whatever they want with their bodies.
Thakane Rethabile Shale
