Implications of Lipholo’s treason charges

This week, like many Basotho, I sat in stunned silence as shocking charges were read out to a sitting MP Dr Tšepo Lipholo.

In a courtroom presided over by Magistrate Lebusa Tšosane, the gravity of the accusations against Hon. Lipholo became clear: treason.

At the heart of the matter is the state’s claim that Lipholo allegedly sought foreign military assistance from none other than US President Donald Trump and the sitting president of Israel.

According to the prosecution, this was part of a plot to reclaim Lesotho’s “stolen land” and forcibly unseat the current government.

Let that sink in. An MP is accused of reaching out to foreign superpowers, two very powerful leaders of the world, to intervene militarily in Lesotho’s affairs. It sounds like something that I have seen in Hollywood movies.

But here we are, in 2025, watching this unfold in our courts.

Let’s be clear, if these allegations are true, they are deeply alarming and should be treated with the utmost seriousness.

Treason is no small matter. It threatens national security, democratic governance and the very fabric of our fragile statehood. But at the same time, one must pause and ask, is this real?

Is this wise? Are we watching the pursuit of justice or the staging of political theatre?

Allow me to categorically state that what is at stake is not only the fate of one man, Tšepo Lipholo, but the very soul of our small Kingdom.

We must ask ourselves whether this government knows what it’s doing.

Charging someone with treason is not just a legal matter; it’s a geopolitical act. When those charges involve foreign powers like the United States and Israel, the implications stretch far beyond the courtroom.

These are not small nations. These are global powerhouses with far-reaching diplomatic, military and economic influence. Accusing them, even indirectly, of being potential partners in a coup in Lesotho is nothing short of explosive.

And what is more worrying is the question of motive. Is this truly about law and justice or is this part of a long and bitter tradition of using state institutions to settle political scores?

If we are being honest, Lesotho’s political history is littered with power struggles disguised as legal proceedings. We have seen leaders arrested, courts weaponised and entire parties destabilised in the name of “protecting democracy.”

Some in the government appear determined to appease South Africa at all costs. South Africa looms large in our politics, economically, culturally, and yes, territorially.

The issue of Lesotho’s “stolen land,” referring to parts of South Africa that some Basotho believe rightfully belong to Lesotho, remains a source of deep historical grievance but does this justify attempting to invite foreign armies into our land? Or even to be perceived as doing so?

Let me be clear, the idea that Donald Trump and the Israeli government would seriously consider sending troops to Lesotho is, on the face of it, absurd. But the mere suggestion of such a plan, whether real or imagined, is enough to ignite diplomatic fury and suspicion.

We risk creating an international scandal. We risk isolating ourselves even further on the global stage and for what? To prove a point? To silence a political opponent?

As a nation, we should be focused on building bridges, not burning them. We should be investing in education, health, infrastructure and regional cooperation, not chasing international headlines for the wrong reasons.

Lesotho is already struggling economically. Our youth are disillusioned. Our institutions are under strain. We cannot afford to become a laughing-stock in the international community.

What is more, I ask, do the powers that be truly care about the people of Lesotho? Do they think about our future as they orchestrate these high-level legal and political dramas? Or are they merely using the instruments of state to protect their positions and humiliate their enemies?

This is not just about Lipholo anymore. This is about our dignity as a nation.

This is about whether we are a country that upholds justice or have we become a country that abuses it.

This is about whether we understand the consequences of dragging the names of world leaders into our domestic mess.

We cannot play politics with treason. We cannot treat the international community as pawns in our own internal political games. We are a sovereign nation. We must act like one.

This government and all political actors must tread carefully. The judiciary must be allowed to do its work impartially and independently.

The executive must also think beyond its nose. If the goal here is to punish a man for political rhetoric, then we are opening a dangerous door.

If the goal is to protect national security, let the evidence speak clearly, transparently and without fear or favour.

God must have mercy on us if this is just another chapter in the tired playbook of vendettas and political paranoia. If that is so, then we are steering Lesotho toward a cliff.

America and Israel are watching as our government tries hard to please South Africa but we, the people, are the ones who will live with the consequences.

Ramahooana Matlosa is a member of the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party. He writes in his personal capacity.