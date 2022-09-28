Insight
It’s going to be a rough ride
Do you realise that managing the Lesotho government is similar to running a company made up of 55,00 staff members. 55,000! With a wage bill of over M500 million per month.
That is a humongous company by any global standards and needs a very deep understanding on the dynamics of running large organisations.
You will also agree with me that running this company made up 55 000 staff members needs very sharp human resource management skills. But here are a few questions I’d like you to digest whilst reading this week’s piece.
Question 1: Should a Principal Secretary (PS) be a career civil servant or a political appointee?
Question 2: Should a PS be granted a short-term, three-year contract or serve a seven-year (one-term) contract?
Question 3. To combat corruption and to attract the best talent, should a PS be remunerated according to public-service grades or according to the market rate of CEO’s in Lesotho? (For example: M150 000 – M250 000 per month). The success or failure of the next government lies in answers from the questions above.
In any case, I pray and sympathise with whomever will be elected Prime Minister following the October 07th, general election. It’s going to be a rough ride and they are bound to fail dismally (crash) within the first two years of their stay in office. E tlo ba puso oa poqa-futsoela (It’s going to be a very messy government).
It would not be because the leaders are incompetent but simply because the macro-economic dynamics such as inflation aren’t favourable for a new government and an inexperienced leader. More importantly, there’s just no money to run the business of the government.
As I have highlighted in previous opinion pieces, Lesotho is facing serious cash-flow challenges that have pushed it to a state of bankruptcy. What does this mean?
It simply means, cash inflows are low and slow as opposed to the high rate of expenditure (public servants wage bill).
However, at the very core of all these problems, is a public service sector that is bloated, highly ineffective (incompetent) and corrupt. To turn the tide on this enormous challenge, it could mean two terms of focused and dedicated public service reforms.
I still remember Sam Matekane’s words when he said, “ho chencha boemo ba naha ena, e tlo ba bosesane ba khoele.” Meaning, to change the economic situation in the country will be as easy as ABC. I whistled out loud whilst shaking my head and said, “Lord help us!”
In my head, I said, does Ntate Matekane know how manipulative public servants are?” “Na Ntate Maketene o tseba bahlanka tjee?”
There is an animal named NSDP-Two (National Strategic Development Plan – Part Two) that is used as a cover-up for incompetence, laziness, silliness and downright stubbornness.
My suggestion is that, the NSDP-Two document be thrown in the nearest rubbish bin and I will tell you why in the next opinion piece.
Public servants have abused this document as a way of defiance to anyone that suggests anything progressive but not featured in the NSDP-Two document. I tell you, the time will come when Matekane tries to implement change and public servants will tell him that he has to abide by the guidelines of the NSDP-Two document. Otherwise they will be expected to commit crime. Bahlanka ba ‘muso oa Motletlehi! (Civil servants of the government of Lesotho).
Running a good government starts with creating a capable state. What does a capable state mean? It means being in a position where the right people are placed in the correct positions based on their competence levels (meritocracy).
By the way, meritocracy is based on selection before election not the other way round. You set benchmarks (criteria), select then shortlist and elect from the shortlisted positions. Not this mess that the RFP made claiming it to be meritocracy. No, that’s not how the system works.
Imagine if you had to elect a university vice-chancellor before selection. This would open flood-gates for security guards and cleaners to throw in their names in the hat.
As a result, a famous security guard would be elected based on popularity and not merit. What would happen if you disqualify the elected security guard to be replaced by a qualified professor? That would be seen as an unfair practice. The system would be flawed because it would be based on a popularity contest.
Going back on running a capable state, it all starts with having a sound mind and experience on good public administration. Unfortunately, none of the politicians competing for the top position are placing emphasis on strengthening the public service sector. Ke mopoto ea li-airport Mafeteng (It’s insane talk about airports in Mafeteng).
Unfortunately, running a capable state that delivers, starts with having a competent human capital. You can’t do it without capable and experienced people. Eseng PS tsa masholu, tse shebileng ho utsoa chelete ea fertiliser (Not PS thieves who have their eyes fixed on the fetiliser budget).
However, creating a capable state is not easy at all. It also means knowing and understanding how the public service-sector functions and this is what we call public administration.
Public administration is a multi-layered cake. It goes down to a local government level, municipalities and local councils.
An example of this could be referenced to the lack of foresight that the ANC government had when it assumed power in 1994.
The ANC government focused on running a capable state mainly on a national level. But the rot happened on a local government level at various municipalities.
This cancer started spreading from rural municipalities and by the time the national government identified the problem, the cancer had already spread out to the entire body. It was just simply too late.
In summary, public administration is highly complicated (ha e hloke bo ramafofokele). It’s needs seasoned and highly experienced people to make it work.
In my honest opinion, of all the candidates contesting for the top position, it looks like Professor Mahao is best suited for the top job and please allow me to demonstrate why.
At the very core of running a capable state is a delicate matter of public safety that involves running a competent police service. This must be held with outmost care.
Not only that, but the judicial system needs to be on top of its game. These are some the elements that give investors confidence that the rule of law is of outmost importance.
As I have always said, investment needs certainty. Investment needs stability. Investment favours consistency. It needs a judicial system that works to protect investors’ money.
By the way, earlier this year, I pointed out that the High Court of Lesotho and magistrates’ courts are not compliant when it comes to fire and safety measures.
I also pointed out that the Police Headquarters does not meet modern safety regulations such as fire-escape stairs, fire-alarm and fire-sprinklers. Even today, all three buildings are at a high-risk of fire. What are we waiting for? Are we waiting for a disaster before we can act?
These are some of the things that I believe Professor Mahao is capable of attending to. We can’t have a High Court that does not have solid, digitised and fire-proof filing system. Not in 2022! Just look at the files that went missing at ‘Mahlompho’s trial. What nonsense is that?
In conclusion, it’s time that we treat and see the Ministry of Public Service as the human resource department.
‘Mako Bohloa
Loud cry for help
Last week I discussed gender-based violence and how it impacts the lives of women. Before I move on to something new, may I raise the idea I did in my last article again. Bo mme, we really need to march to whoever make the laws in this country and demand that our rights as women are revisited for our own safekeeping.
What happened in the High Court last week was a circus show. It was however not very comical because a man that killed his wife in cold blood might walk freely out of the court without being charged because our slipshod state failed to keep safe the only papers that would keep the hearts of the Mofolo’s at ease after battling the tragic loss of their child.
I bet no woman would find joy in seeing another fall prey to a murderer.
So perhaps we should change our direction and visit the police headquarters instead and plead that they let the women police deal with cases of GBV, then we can negotiate with the courts to assign women judges for such cases and see how they will unfold. It’s high time we kill fire with fire.
Gender-based violence is like water, you know how most dish recipes have that “add a certain amount of water” line. GBV along with gender inequality contributes a lot to the spread of HIV/AIDS. Unlike coronavirus, nobody is really sure about when this virus was first recognised. What we do know is that the King in 2000 declared it a natural disaster.
Some research I carried out shows that although many people believe that mainly men get infected with HIV/AIDS, women are actually getting more infected at a faster rate than men. A Joint UN programme on this virus proved this by stating that over 10 million of the 25 million adults infected since the outbreak of HIV are women. The proportion of positive results is growing higher every day with almost half of 7 500 new infections daily occurring among women.
Now the question is: Why women? Why are women getting more infected than men on a daily basis? Does this virus target a certain gender? I am no medical expert but what I learned during my biology classes in high school is that women are more vulnerable than men to infection because of the greater mucus area exposed to HIV during penile penetration. And I would like to leave it here.
The biological reasoning aside, another reason for this is the risk related to women’s exposure to gender inequality in societies. The social and economic pressure of poverty also exacerbates women’s risk of HIV/AIDS. Marriage, more research states, is also another major risk factor, especially for young women. But this is a topic for another day.
Although women and girls have enough information about HIV and resources to take preventive measures, they still face barriers to the negotiation of safe sex because of unequal power dynamics with men. Oftentimes, sexual harm is fuelled more by power and control than it is by pleasure or attraction. If you could take some time to investigate rape cases, even in marriages, then you could see that this is true.
Gender inequality is a major concern for both women and men and it impacts strongly on their daily lives. Some people still confuse or associate gender equality policies with women’s issues because for years, only women have been the driving force behind gender equality strategies and struggles and this is all because women are still misrepresented in most spheres of life, especially decision making tables hence putting them at a greater risk of harm.
To find a proper successful solution to this, to reduce the fast-growing rates of new infections of HIV/AIDS, and to achieve the 95-95-95 HIV testing and treatment targets, we should start first by changing gender dynamics. We can start by changing conversations with our male children, counterparts, and partners and teach them the importance of communicating before any sexual activity because most new infections are a result of unsafe sex.
We can push to make available to every woman and girl (regardless of age and status) all the resources to take preventive measures and eliminate discriminatory behaviours among service providers. And because more new infections are said to be a result of prostitution which is also a result of poverty, job creation should be prioritised to get women off the streets. This might help reduce infection and release some pressure on our economy. We need that as a country.
But the most important thing that should happen is for the court systems to change over time because of the issues that keep arising concerning the violation of women that some lead to new infections; sexual violence acts for example.
But the number one strategy that could really work in our favour is to propel factors that make clear links to the epidemic such as violence against women, denial of legal rights, and women’s limited participation in decision-making. All these may be achieved by empowering women and guaranteeing that their rights are taken care of so that they can protect themselves from infection, overcome stigma and gain greater access to treatment, care, and support.
Bokang Masasa
This is what a people’s victory looks like
THE decision of the High Court of Lesotho in Boloetse and Tuke v His Majesty the King, confirmed by the Court of Appeal, is a victory of monumental proportions for Lesotho and the people of Lesotho. It comes out of the consolidated cases separately instituted by journalist Kananelo Boloetse and Advocate Lintle Tuke.
In those cases, the applicants challenged the unconstitutionality of the declaration of the state of emergency by the Prime Minister, of the subsequent recall of the 10th Parliament by His Majesty the King and of the Acts of Parliament which were passed by Parliament upon its recall.
The High Court had agreed with applicants and granted the orders as sought. The respondents then appealed to the Court of Appeal which dismissed the appeal. The purpose of this article is to demonstrate and highlight the value and implications of the decision on the popular sovereignty of the people of Lesotho, rule of law and accountability in Lesotho.
To understand why that judgement is of fundamental importance you have to go back to the history of Lesotho.
From 1868 to 1966, Lesotho had been under colonial administration. The colonial enterprise did not only interfere with and restructured the custom-based socio-economic and lego-political systems and structures of governance but also stratified the people of Lesotho along social classes.
At independence, the 1966 Constitution was hoisted on Basotho from the Colonial Office in London. Since then, political violence, human rights violations and instability characterised governance and political life in Lesotho.
It was only in 1990 when, pushed by the constitutionalisation wave, the military regime urgently cobbled up the reforms agenda and processes leading to the 1993 Constitution.
The Constituent Assembly and the Constitutional Commission, the structures which implemented the 1990 reforms, were however not widely representative, did not hold all-encompassing consultations and ended up with a product which, to a large extent, lacked sociological legitimacy as ownership of the Constitution by Basotho remained a challenge.
Since the ushering of the democratic rule in Lesotho in 1993, it became clear that there were gaping cracks not only in respect of the substantive content of the Constitution (discrimination issues, justiciability of second-generation rights, powers of the King, etc) but also in the governance structures and the political system (e.g, Defence Commission, electoral model, etc).
This led to several efforts and measures being taken to patch up the areas of concern through, for example, amendments to the Constitution, the establishment of the Independent Political Authority and introduction of the Mixed Member Proportional representation model etc.
The advent of coalition politics in 2012 fueled the fires of discontentment, despair and despondency by the people of Lesotho at the spectre of lack of accountability, democratic backsliding, the cancer of corruption, irresponsive governments, cronyism and nepotism, abuse of state power, mismanagement of state funds and resources, docile first defenders of the Constitution (Attorneys General), the politicised judiciary that is unable to equalise and restructure power configurations at the social and state levels and a slumbering legal professional body.
The events (political instability and violence) of 2014 triggered the necessity for Lesotho to undertake constitutional reforms in seven thematic areas (constitutional, parliamentary, security sector, public service, justice sector, economic and media) through the establishment of the National Reforms Authority (NRA), following widely consultative, participatory and inclusive processes.
Exercising their popular sovereignty through the NRA – effectively, the Constituent Assembly – the people of Lesotho presented the proposed reforms in a form of a Bill (later called the Omnibus Bill 2022).
The National Assembly whose members were duly represented in the Constituent Assembly (NRA), in a surprising about-turn, astonishing all and sundry, mounted a parliamentary coup on the NRA proposed reforms, thus rejecting the essential content of the
NRA proposal, effectively disrespecting the popular sovereignty of the people of Lesotho as expressed in the proposed NRA Bill. This they did a few minutes shy of the dissolution of the 10th Parliament on the night of July 13, 2022.
The Prime Minister’s declaration of the “artificial” state of emergency was a forerunner and precursor to the recall of parliament by His Majesty.
Before the recall, the lieutenants of the parliamentary coup convinced many and His Majesty that they would, upon resuscitation of the dissolved parliament, steer a cause close to the NRA Bill. Once more, and upon exhumation from the dead, the coup operatives remained true to their real character and script.
They passed the Assembly Bill far from the NRA Bill and contrary to promises they made during the consensus-building forum organised by the Lesotho Council of Non-Governmental Organisations on the 3rd to 5th August 2022. They also passed the National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2022. His Majesty assented to these Bills and others into law.
The Constitutional Act Passed by Exhumed Parliament: What it Should be versus What it is.
I will focus only on the 10th Amendment to the Constitution Act 2022. It is an Act which should in principle transform and translate the values, aspirations and wishes of the entire nation as expressed in the NRA Bill into basic norms that will henceforth regulate not only the lives of the people but also the entire governance and the political system of Lesotho. It is an Act which should usher the new constitutional order into Lesotho.
It is an Act which should express the consensus of the people of Lesotho. It is an Act which should be a launch-pad and foundation for the reconciliation of the conflictual relations between the people of Lesotho. An Act on whose pedestals Basotho would be able to come together and heal the wounds of their historic past through institutionalised transitional justice.
It is the Act which should form the cradle for peace and unity in Lesotho. It is an Act which should usher the “new Lesotho which we have all always desired and wanted.” It is an Act that every sector of our social and political strata should be able to stand behind and point out as a reflection of the soul and identity of the people of Lesotho.
It is an Act which should express the national identity of Basotho. It is an Act which should express and mirror the popular sovereignty of Basotho. It is an Act which should be able to make Basotho forget the past and press for a better Lesotho. To sum this up: it should be an Act that should come from the Constituent Assembly, expressing the national consensus and soul of “THE LESOTHO WE WANT”.
The 10th Amendment of the Constitution Act 2022 is, in reality, far from the transformative Constitution which Basotho wanted, as expressed through the eye of the NRA Bill. This Act is a creature of members of the National Assembly of the 10th Parliament, and not of the people of Lesotho.
It is the product of the exercise of the borrowed “legislative power” of members of the National Assembly, and it is not an expression of popular sovereignty of the people of Lesotho. It is the product and spoils of the parliamentary coup operatives. It is the “ruins and debris” of the “power” struggle between “legislative power” and “popular sovereignty”, upon which the members of the National Assembly of the 10th Parliament of Lesotho wanted our new constitutional order and democracy to be founded, constructed and built.
It is an Act which sows and deepens social and political conflicts and cuts new incisions into the pained hearts of the people of Lesotho. It pours “salt” on the gaping wounds of our historic past and present challenges, as it were. It is an Act which mirrors “the Lesotho which members of the National Assembly want”.
It is the National Assembly’s subterfuge for consolidation of existing power configurations and perpetuation of the political and socio-economic maladies of the 1993 order.
If the Act had become law, Lesotho and the people of Lesotho would have lost “the constitutional moment” to restructure power (individual and State power) and to usher the new dispensation and order in Lesotho.
It would take Lesotho another 30 years to undertake credible, open and genuine reforms, whilst their political and socio-economic status remain worse than when they adopted the 1993 Constitution.
It is in this context that the decision of the High Court as confirmed by the Court of Appeal has become a monumental victory to the people of Lesotho in many respects.
The Value and Importance of the Court’s Decision The court’s decision is of immense importance in many material respects.
First, for the first time in the Kingdom of Lesotho (counting from 1868 when Lesotho came under colonial administration), the Roman-Dutch law received in the Kingdom did not allow any person to approach a court of law complaining about the exercise of public power which affects the public. Unless the complainant is himself or herself affected and can show the prejudice or harm peculiarly suffered or likely to be suffered by him, the doors to the courts were closed.
The consequence of these common law standing rules was that the government and other functionaries of public power were immune from scrutiny by the courts. The only solution was to await the election period to remove such state functionary, or to pit our hopes to powers-that-be to come to their senses and take appropriate action.
For the first time in 154 years, the High Court and the Court of Appeal declared that any person with sufficient interest in the actions or decisions of the State and State functionaries can approach the court for the review of the action and decision.
This public interest standing is of monumental value and is a cradle for the protection and advancement of the rule of law and constitutionalism and for holding the Government and State functionaries to account for their actions and decisions.
Second, the public interest standing decision of the High Court and the Court of Appeal takes the people of Lesotho and their justice system back to the pre-colonial era and days of Morena Moshoeshoe.
The pre-colonial justice system was not only founded on restorative justice values but also allowed any aggrieved person, however despised and of no social standing in the public, to bring to the attention of “Khotla” – the court of the Chief – a wrongful conduct, to participate in the Khotla deliberations, and to seek or suggest an appropriate remedy or relief.
It was in that traditional setting where “Bo-Motinyane le bona ba nang le lentsoe” – even the smallest of birds, the Grass Warblers, were recognised and their voice heard. The participation of common and/or lowly persons in the administration of the affairs of the State inculcated discipline and responsiveness on the part of those who exercised public power, and consequently put corruption at the lowest ebb.
Though not a panacea, the High Court and the Court of Appeal decision allowing the Grass Warblers (Bo-Motinyane) in the persons of Boloetsi and Tuke and the like, to open the high gates leading to the fountains of justice (the courts), will go a long way in the direction of discipline and accountability on the part of State functionaries.
Third, the decision is a great blow against the government’s unresponsiveness and lack of accountability. It affords more arsenals and tools in the people’s war against corruption, cronyism and nepotism. It is the triumph of the rule of law and constitutionalism over power, grandstanding, subterfuge and braggadocio by the political class in the Kingdom.
Fourth, the decision has effectively snatched the “loot” and “spoils” from the parliamentary coup operatives (National Assembly members) and restored the “stolen goods” to the rightful owners, the people of Lesotho. The sovereign power of the people is a supra-constitutional power high above the legislative power which the people have lent to their representatives (members of the National Assembly).
It was indeed remarkable to see the members of the exhumed 10th Parliament purporting to use the five-year-long borrowed legislative power to frustrate the implementation of the long-awaited national reforms (expressed in the NRA Bill). The people’s superintending power – the sovereign power of the people of Lesotho – was unconstitutionally subjected to the inferior legislative power which has “temporarily been granted to representatives” of the people to legislate.
The National Assembly failed to understand that within the context of the national reforms undertaken through the exercise of popular sovereign power, the role of parliament is limited to Certification, Ratification and/or Passing of the People’s Bill into law.
Fifth, the Courts, through this decision, have finally wrestled themselves out of the “strong-room” of the common law rules, in which the judiciary in Lesotho has been operating for more than one-and-half centuries.
Many including the Law Society, have beaten the “dead horse” and spurred it in the “public interest standing” and public interest litigation direction; the Stallion never moved an inch. The Stallion woke up in 2022 and trotted out of the common law shackles.
The Boloetse and Tuke case is the seminal key through which the orientation and capture of the judicial mind in common law manacles is ultimately freed.
Finally, the decision is a citadel of hope.
Hope for the people of Lesotho that the transformative constitutionalism which they aspired for almost 30 years ago (since 1993), will start to be implemented through public interest litigation.
It is a hope that not only public interest standing has been extended to the public-spirited people to take recourse to the courts, but that the courts will move further to ensure that appropriate innovative remedies will henceforth be developed and granted by the courts in meriting cases, to bridge the gap between the pious rhetoric in the paper (the Constitution) and the social reality of squalor living conditions of the people of Lesotho.
It is the hope that the next Parliament, the 11th Parliament, will refrain from the corruptible steps of their predecessor, and ensure that the people’s reforms, the People’s Bill, is duly certificated, ratified and passed into law.
We live to see that which is hoped for by the people of Lesotho, come to pass.
l Advocate Maqakachane is the president of the Law Society of Lesotho.
Advocate Tekane Maqakachane
Gwen Lister’s Comrade Editor
Gwen Lister, the well known anti-apartheid veteran journalist of Namibia, has published an intriguing autobiography entitled: Comrade Editor: On Life, Journalism and the birth of Namibia.
The book which was released in 2021, is a multipronged piece of work, chronicling the life of the journalist and activist and her critical views on the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in Namibia. It also carries some rare photographs from the war of liberation of Namibia.
In reviewing Gwen Lister’s voluminous autobiography, Comrade Editor, it is easy for anyone to repeat and restate the well-known fact that Gwen Lister a brave woman and an anti oppression journalist who has spent most of her life in Namibia.
Therefore it may be useful to read her book in search of how the critical stages in the life of the mother of two helped her enact the ideas and values that she lives by. As seen through this book, Gwen Lister’s life itself is a compact compendium and journalists, media scholars, political scientists, historians, artists and others will find something to take home.
Lister writes much early in her memoir that when she was a much younger girl in South Africa where she was born to English-speaking parents, she initially disliked confrontation as she found it upsetting. She adds that this is very ironic because all her life, through journalism, she chose to confront abuse of power and injustice. Her whole life took that least expected turn.
She also admits to initially having been a very insecure child as shown by her childhood habit of nail biting. And yet she soon embarked on a life spent standing up against all forms of injustice.
That contradiction of vacillating between a traditional woman to a hot radical feminist and activist was to show throughout her life.
The English speaking girl from the Eastern Cape starts to wake up to issues of identity more like Pecola in Toni Morrison’s novel, The Bluest Eye. Gwen Lister finds that she is a white South African and therefore privileged. But she does not take that route.
This is a fact that runs through this book. Her English people are in constant conflict with the Afrikaners. She writes delicately about it: “Like many English speakers back then, my parents were ‘decent’ people, but also conflicted about South Africa and its future.
They weren’t keen on Afrikaner domination and were critical of apartheid, but could not bring themselves to disparage it too severely or too openly for fear of being regarded disloyal.’
By 1960, Lister had heard her parents talk in hushed tones about the terrible killings of black people in Sharpeville. As she tries to come to terms with that, she comes to discover Martin Luther King Junior’s “I have a dream” speech which affects her deeply to a point of desperation. She also throws herself into books and more books.
She finds her way into Leonard Cohen’s music until all she wants to become is “a sultry jazz singer in a smoky club.” In the 1970’s, she comes across more naked racism which she abhors immediately. At one point, she tells a fellow journalist that she was trying not to think of herself as white! She starts to hate her skin because of the crimes committed under it.
When applying for identity documents, she starts to tick the ‘other’ box, instead of ‘white.’ She suffers from an identity crisis. The earliest high point in this book is when Lister writes: “I’d felt no affinity with most whites during much of my life, experienced no cultural pull and despite the shared privileges associated with this skin colour.
I found it difficult to identify with them.” Even if many white people have admitted to having gone through this, it is something that you rarely come across in books by white people from the Southern African sub-region.
Gwen Lister comes face-to-face with apartheid even at a larger scale. She watches an elderly black woman having to step off a pavement to make way for a group of arrogant white teens. She discovers that while her parents are not adherents of apartheid, but by virtue of their privilege, they were part of the unjust system. She finds them disgusting in that regard. So the older she gets, the more she becomes conflicted.
She also finds that her family is also very traditional and bigoted. When in her matric year, she tells her parents that she wants to go to the University of Cape Town but her father objects and flatly, says, “Women don’t go to university. They get married and have kids. And then what use is a degree and all that money wasted?”
Eventually, and after cajoling her parents, she gets to UCT and graduates with a degree in Ethics, Political Philosophy and History. At university she cultivates waist length hair, wears a kaftan and is usually barefoot, running amongst the dreaded lefties. She has crossed the line.
By the time she is through with her first degree she realises that there is a lot of fighting for liberation in the Southern African sub-region countries and that her white people are at the receiving end. She actually mulls joining the liberation struggle on the black side regardless of her colour. Her life is in constant turmoil and she is not your typical white child.
Her friend, Shirley actually joins Umkhonto we Sizwe, the military arm of the ANC. But Lister says she was not committed to fight in the literal sense. She preferred what she calls “the peace movement” to actual violence, even when she understood why many others felt the need for violence.
This is a watershed moment for Gwen. Is she terrified to directly confront her people? Or, would journalism provide the type of activism that she craved? In a sense, she is looking for a place that allows her to express her ideas as a way of directing the struggle against apartheid.
She looks further than South Africa and finds Namibia, and then called South West Africa, quite appealing. That her father has been long transferred to a post in a bank in Namibia helps matters. She finds herself as a political reporter at the Windhoek Advertiser but after a very difficult and dramatic interview amongst bigots and stubborn men.
In that interview, the self-styled editor, a Mr Johannes Smittie, often called Smithy, gives Lister a torrid time. He starts off by telling Lister that women get married and that their husbands do not like them working. Lister immediately develops one key philosophy in her life: “I wouldn’t allow a relationship or marriage to deter me from my chosen career.” This becomes crucial in her life.
Eventually her tumultuous time at the Windhoek Advertiser begins. First she breaks up with her lover in South Africa to take up this post in South West Africa. Her words are very instructive and critical to what she does with her life from this point on: “It was especially difficult to say goodbye to Tommy.
I’d finally acknowledged that our relationship had run its course. Committed to teaching, film making and art, Tommy’s own brand of activism and community involvement kept him busy and our relationship came second…I wanted more than he was prepared to give.”
Lister’s job at the Advertiser comes when she had never had formal training in journalism. This broadens her inherent but controversial idea that journalists are born and not trained. She admires her boss for rising to the level of editor without even having any formal training in journalism:
“At times I felt a grudging admiration for a man who, despite these beginnings and a lack of formal education, had become editor of the country’s foremost English language newspaper. Smittie recalled how, as a youngster in the big city, he had frequently walked past the newspaper offices along Stuebel Street and peered through the window, resolving that he would become a reporter one day. It made me realize how important it is to have a childhood dream.”
Editor Smittie often throws Lister into the deep end and chases her from pillar to post. She is like a rag in the wind. His blows strengthen her. In no time she learns on the job about making news. Meanwhile, the so-called Border War intensifies as the South African Defence Forces continue to hold on to South West Africa despite the fact that in 1963, the UN Security Council had declared South Africa’s continued occupation of that territory illegal.
In 1973, the same Council declares that SWAPO is the ‘sole authentic’ representative of Namibia’s people. For a fact, in August 1966, the first shots were fired when the SADF attacked SWAPO fighters at Omugulugwombashe in Northen Namibia, killing and capturing others. Soon afterwards, Ya Toivo, one of the heroes of this struggle and about 63 others, were arrested and got incarcerated at South Africa’s infamous Robben island prison.
Following the withdrawal of the Portuguese from Angola in 1975, the SADF also becomes increasingly active in Angola. They also support the pro-western UNITA fighters led by Savimbi against the MPLA and its armed wing, the FAPLA, which is backed by the Soviet Union and Cuba. This is the time when Lister takes up her post as political reporter at the Advertiser. Naturally Lister tends to side with the liberation movement, regardless of her colour.
She often finds herself in the famous Katutura Township, gathering news in such a political hotbed. She gets privileged information from SWAPO and its armed wing and publishes it. She rubs shoulders with key SWAPO members at home; the likes of Nathaniel Maxuilili and Hendrick Witbooi.
Eventually the sponsors of the paper are enraged and the newspaper is sold to the next bidder, leaving Lister and colleagues out of employment. They are out in the open! Another bitter lesson about journalism and the slant.
Eventually, Lister and friends gang up to form another newspaper that became known as The Observer. Another lesson about the determination of journalists. The Observer’s first issue appears on 4 May 1978, the day on which the SADF attacks SWAPO’s Cassinga and Chatequera camps in Southern Angola, killing an estimated 600 people and capturing many others.
It was a turning point in the war, resulting in SWAPO gaining a lot of humanitarian and financial support from across the world. The Observer also gets similar support as it positions itself as the voice of the downtrodden. It is also the sole voice that could get into SWAPO psyche and broadcast it to the world.
Lister is overwhelmed with work and she starts to multitask, working beyond being a news reporter. It is while at The Observer that Lister meets the leader of Swapo, Sam Nujoma, during the April 1983 UN Conference in Paris. Her description of Nujoma on page 112 is moving. But on returning home, she is arrested at South Africa’s Jan Smuts airport. She is charged with possession of banned materials, most of it SWAPO literature.
You may actually think that by gaining access to SWAPO and its key leaders, Lister had become a blind accomplice. Far from it! When Nujoma offers her money in March 1985 in Zambia, to form a new paper, after the troubles at The Observer, she flatly refuses and returns it to him. Lister writes: “I was nervous. I needed SWAPO’s support to source funds for my newspaper, but did not want to compromise my independence.” Another lesson in journalism: principle is higher than money.
Lister is not a praise singer. On the many occasions that she meets Nujoma before Namibia’s independence, she is overwhelmed by his unique presence and camaraderie but she is able, even as early as then, to pick out some of what she thinks were apparent leadership weaknesses of the leader. She reads him like a book! But she also admits that he could see who she was! Such passages present the most illuminating moments in this very elaborately written book.
It is very clear that the leading minds in SWAPO see Lister as their window to the world. She is able to bring them at ease despite being a white woman in a black crowd. Even those at Robben Island, including Nelson Mandela, make her know how much they appreciate her objective writings.
She gravitates towards criticising her ideological friends when she thinks they have gone wrong, something that is often missing from many journalistic works from the Southern Africa sub-region. Lister’s insights into the ideas and the indefatigable personality of hero Ya Toivo, is also a key matter in this book. I have a strong feeling that she will do a book specifically on him, soon.
Gwen Lister was born in East London. She attained a Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of Cape Town. In 1976 she commenced work as a journalist at the Windhoek Advertiser in Namibia. She soon became deeply engrossed in political coverage in Namibia, adopting a critical stance towards the South African occupation of Namibia.
In 1978 she and the former Editor of the Advertiser, Hannes Smith, started the Windhoek Observer. She was also a correspondent for the Africa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
In 1985 Lister started an independent newspaper, The Namibian. The newspaper was the only one of its kind in Namibia to explore the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations of Namibians at the hands of South African security forces.
She is a recipient of a number of international courage in journalism awards from, among others, the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). She was also named a World Press Freedom Hero by the International Press Institute (IPI) in 2000. Lister has two children and lives in Namibia.
Memory Chirere
