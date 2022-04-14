Insight
Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi’s The first woman: a review
A few months ago in this column I reviewed a novel from Zimbabwe, Petina Gappah’s Out of Darkness, Shining Light, and began my account by noting how many outstanding novels have been published in the last few years that are authored by African women. Here’s another, from Uganda, and it is truly a very special work of art, a splendid addition to the roll-call of African women’s writing.
A few preliminary comments. One of the most striking features of the work of contemporary African female novelists is its range and diversity. There are historical novels, such as the Gappah and the Makumbi I’m reviewing today and also, from Kenya, Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor’s stunning, large-scale Dust. There are novels on the corruption of so many present-day African governments such as from Nigeria, Chibundu Onuzo’s Welcome to Lagos.
And also from Nigeria, but vastly different, the novels of Akwaeke Emezi, such as The Death of Vivek Oji, which spring from the Igbo traditional belief that a human body can be inhabited by more than one self.
An additional point of interest in Makumbi’s novel is that part of the action takes place during the regime of one of Africa’s most brutal tyrants, Idi Amin. At the time of my writing this column, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and with the prospect of the world going to hell in a bucket, we are faced with the insane actions of another vicious tyrant, the psychotic midget from Moscow, aka Vladimir Putin.
And here’s another comment, just to show how utterly up-to-date is your favourite columnist that’s me, folks. Some weeks ago in a piece titled “Football and me” I bewailed the fact that the beautiful game is besmirched by so many clubs being owned by Arab despots and Russian oligarchs. The latter bank their stolen billions in Western democracies such as the UK and France, where they own huge mansions and yachts and heaven knows what else.
They are massive supporters of Putin (and financial supporters of Boris Johnson’s Tory Party), but with the invasion of Ukraine there are now moves to freeze and/or confiscate their assets. Would this had been done years ago?
Now down to my core business this week, my review of The First Woman.
Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi is a Ugandan writer based in Manchester, UK, the recipient of numerous awards, including, for The First Woman, the Jhalak Prize—an award given to British or British-resident BAME writers.
The novel’s central character is Kirabo, a twelve-year-old village girl living with her prosperous and forward-looking grandparents (Kirabo records: “Grandfather’s maxim was “A girl uneducated is an oppressed wife in the making”). Born illegitimate, Kirabo is tormented by the fact that she has no obvious way of locating and contacting her mother.
Her father, Tom, is affectionate when he sees her, but has married another woman and visits Kirabo only occasionally from his home in the capital, Kampala. Like the central character in Akwaeke Emezi’s first novel, Freshwater (though the reason is different) Kirabo believes she has two selves, one of which flies in and out of her.
Seeking relief from her turbulent emotions, she forms a friendship with the local sorceress, the elderly Nsuuta, despite the fact that the latter is a bitter enemy of her beloved grandmother.
A key passage, on which the novel’s feminist thesis is predicated, is the following speech by Nsuuta: “[At first women] were huge, strong, bold, proud, brave, independent. But it was too much for the world and they got rid of it.
However, occasionally, that state is reborn in a girl like you. In your case the first woman flies out of your body, because it does not relate to the way this society is.” Makumbi’s work is totally original, but that passage reminds me of The Last Song of Manuel Sendero by the Chilean novelist Ariel Dorfman, in which babies refuse to be born because the world outside the womb is in such a mess.
What is so impressive about the artistry of the novel’s early chapters is that, through writing that lacks elaboration—indeed, it is remarkably casual and laid-back—through small hints and touches Makumbi builds up the sense of a substantial, problematic, multifaceted history now to be explored. (As an aside, Makumbi’s writing contrasts vividly with the hopelessly over-elaborated language of Soyinka’s Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth, reviewed by me in this column last year).
The exploration of family history is the task of the rest of the novel, which is difficult to account for without a string of spoilers. Key elements include Kirabo’s falling in love with Sio, a London-born boy of outstanding beauty; her enrolment in an elite missionary school in Kampala; her fraught relationship with Tom’s new family; and her anguished encounter with her birth-mother.
Over all this hangs the brutality of the Amin regime, during which the bulk of the novel is set. The penultimate section is a retroversion to the 1930s and the childhood of Nsuuta and Kirabo’s grandmother: totally captivating.
At the end there is a list of the Cast of Key Characters: given the complexity of Kirabo’s lineage, such an aid to readers has never been more welcome. This is a novel bursting at the seams with wonders and revelations.
Chris Dunton
Will there ever be a revolution after all?
This past weekend I made a rather dubious decision to attend a political party rally. Dubious because I have no trust in politicians and generally choose to stay clear of them. In any case I was lured with promises that this particular one would be a “vibe” and like anyone else I too like a vibe. In any case I left the day before and as social media culture requires I shared my hotel location and pictures of me enjoying the finer things that Mantšonyane had to offer.
This led to comments and inboxes asking me who of the party’s who’s who I had travelled with. It never occurred to anyone who saw me there to assume that I too could be a delegate in my own right. Granted they were right, I really was not there as a delegate. I just found it a bit odd that the questions came from women who seem to believe that the only thing young women can bring to the political arena is as entertainment for the delegates.
No matter, I was puzzled but not offended. What offended me rather was the pleas that if I had a delegate up my sleeve (pun intended) then I should introduce them to his peers so that when the time for the new party to ascend into office they too should get jobs through their bedroom association with the powers that be.
Now I was not offended because my morals were being brought into question, I have very few. I was also not offended at the suggestion that I would be willing to run what is essentially a prostitution ring. No, what irked me was that these suggestions came not from a place of malice but rather of desperation. These were not women who were lazy or unqualified but rather people who in a fair and equitable country would not need to ever consider prostituting themselves for an entry level government position.
This was a glaring commentary on both our political landscape and our rate of youth unemployment. It is statements like these that cause one to pause and examine our state as a country. The picture it paints is sadly not a pretty one.
If social media commentary is anything to go by, the race is on to shag up with party members in hopes of a better life. As soon as their identities were released anyone who has their number has been bombarded with requests to hand out such numbers. The whole thing would be pathetically funny if it wasn’t so tragic.
The morality police are already questioning the motives of any pretty girl who was seen within a 5km radius of a party member. The gag in all of these is that we are not examining why this is happening. We are once again going to blame young men and women who sleep their way into jobs without ever questioning why we have created a culture where those who are in hiring positions gate-keep jobs and only give them in exchange for bums. As always we are missing the mark.
When Sam Matekane formed the Revolution for Prosperity party, I commented that perhaps I would vote this year, I had not participated in the last two elections. My reasons for lack of participation while decidedly unpatriotic are because I felt I was being forced to choose between different evils. I, and more than a few youths were hopeful that perhaps here was a different horse. A horse worthy of being bet on.
We have watched with great interest as allegiances have been formed and every time there is a whisper of someone from the old political parties joining the new party our hopes sink a little deeper. Could it be that this will be a case of same script, different cast? Actually just the leading man being different and we get the same cast with their old ways. Are young women still going to need to lay more bodies than qualifications on the human resource table? Will young men still need to run around as Ice Boys for “bo grootman”.
I am not a political analyst but with every whisper and worse a confirmation that an old MP has joined the Revolution for Prosperity one wonders whether there will indeed be any revolution. I will be honest to say at this point in time my vote is still firmly with the purple party, only because I am curios and needing of change but I have to wonder that if I, and those like me would still have this unwavering support as the months go by and more and more of the old guard continue to infiltrate the party.
I am not so presumptuous as to attempt to advise someone of Matekane’s stature. All I am is a young person with one vote and I would rather have my skin peeled off my body than to give that one to anyone who has been in government for the past 10 years. I steadfastly refuse to believe in the redemption of people who have let us down over and over again.
I really do hope Matekane’s RFP becomes the ruling party come next election. In the way that I was hoping that anyone, even a certifiable mad man would ascend to power as long as it is not any of the same people but my wish and I should believe anyone with enough sense is that he does it with new qualified people. All we ask for is an administration that hands out posts and appointments based on qualifications and merit. Surely we are not asking for too much.
Thakane Rethabile Shale
On the brink of extinction
The formation of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has threatened many political parties in Lesotho. In fact, many are on their way to becoming completely extinct. Some have offended the masses of our people for so long while others have done nothing wrong except that they existed at a time when many voters were frustrated with the most political parties in Lesotho.
This week I want to start with the story of a once powerful Nokia company but the world changed too fast for them to remain relevant. As you read this story, think about the existence of political parties in Lesotho. These political parties, just like Nokia, missed out on keeping with the times, which resulted in an outsider joining the political space.
“We didn’t do anything wrong, but somehow, we lost”. This is how Nokia CEO Stephen Elop ended his speech on Feb 2016 to announce Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia.
Nokia had been a respectable company and they didn’t do anything wrong in running their business. However, the world changed too fast for them. Their opponents were too fast and powerful therefore Nokia missed out on learning, they missed out on changing, and the result was the loss of the opportunity and the race.
Nokia did not only miss the opportunity – they lost a chance to survive. The message in this story is, change is the law of nature therefore if you don’t change you shall be removed from the competition and the market. It’s not wrong if you don’t want to learn new things. However, if your thoughts and mind-set cannot catch up with time, you will be eliminated. Not only did they miss the opportunity to earn big money, they lost the chance to survive.
Nokia, sadly, has become well known for its CEO’s closing remark when he announced the company’s purchase by Microsoft: “We didn’t do anything wrong, but, somehow, we lost.” Even though the mobile phone company was the first to introduce smartphones in 1996, they failed to see the value of software over hardware and relied on their name power to carry them while Apple and Android began to dominate the field. Ultimately, Nokia wasn’t able to keep up with the pace of innovation, and this resulted in the demise of what was once one of the most valuable brands in the world.
I wish to remind you of other missed opportunities and failures to embrace change in different industries. In 2000, Blockbuster famously turned down the purchase of Netflix for $50 million. Today, Netflix is valued at more than $32 billion and Blockbuster has gone bust.
Another example would be Verizon turning down a chance to carry the first Apple iPhone. Verizon’s move let Apple slip through its fingers to join forces with Cingular.
Kodak, too, had its chance at continued success and yet turned it down out of near-sighted fear.
Despite inventing the first digital camera in 1975, the company failed to market it because of the potential negative impact on its film industry. In thinking it could protect its profits by stifling technology, Kodak instead left the door open for others to take over the burgeoning digital photography industry. The seeds of Kodak’s demise were sown in a time of great success.
During the launch of RFP, its leader Sam Matekane said the formation of RFP shall be a turning point for Lesotho’s ailing political economy. He categorically stated that “I could not let my country become a laughing stock of other nations.” Therefore suggesting that political parties that existed before the formation of RFP played a role in making Lesotho a laughing stock. It appears that many urban voters agree with his sentiments.
After the launch of RFP, the leader of the Democratic Party of Lesotho (DPL), Limpho Tau, held a press conference and left the country shocked. Tau announced that after the formation of RFP, which in their opinion has ‘similar economic goals’ with DPL, his party will not contest in the coming 2022 elections and they have resolved to release their party followers to join RFP. In my opinion this announcement means one thing; DPL is on the brink of extinction.
The leader of Alliance of Democrats (AD), Monyane Moleleki, has since endorsed Matekane’s party and wished them well. The Secretary General of AD, Dr Mahali Phamotse, has since quit her role in the party. Then a few AD MPs were spotted at the RFP rally in Matšonyane last weekend. You will not be shocked if I tell you these MPs are: Dr. Mahali Phamotse and Tlohelang Aumane. You get my drift, AD is also on the brink of extinction.
I have only highlighted a few events that give a worrying trend that many political parties are on their way to becoming completely extinct. In the past decade, this country has staggered from once crisis to another, without a vision of further development in the rapidly changing world. Those who have been trusted with the instruments of power, the democratically elected political leadership, focus mostly on the struggle of preserving their positions of power and the benefits they produce.
The political parties in parliament do not put forward any meaningful programmes so as to produce radical systemic changes with the view of solving Lesotho’s deepening economic problems. The result is that Lesotho continues to lag behind other African countries. This has frustrated many Basotho hence the reason they appear to be moving to RFP.
Real democracy can only happen through the representation of political parties. This was the principle on which the emerged political parties in the late 1950s as we prepared for self-determination as a nation. However, representation by political parties was not, is not, and cannot be real democracy. Each party tries to promote the interests of a particular citizen category, even to the detriment of other categories.
The representation process takes place on the basis of shady structures inviting to corruption. At present, the information revolution taking place, thanks to the internet and other electronic channels, makes it possible for anybody to get the same information as his/her representative in Parliament. At the same time, society disintegrates into a multitude of minor groups generating interests which coincide only partially.
In such a social environment, representation by parties is increasingly obsolete and dysfunctional. What lessons can we learn from above stories of once powerful organisations? Those who refuse to learn and improve will definitely one day become redundant and irrelevant to the industry/market. The introduction of RFP in politics has made the already established political parties to learn the lesson the hard and expensive way. These political parties never wanted to improve and today they are becoming redundant.
The advantage these political parties had yesterday, will be replaced by the trends of tomorrow. These parties did not have to do anything wrong. As long as their competitor catches the wave and do it right, they can lose out and fail.
The RFP has forced others to change or close political parties. A big lesson for the All Basotho Convention (ABC) and Democratic Congress (AD) is to never assume they will stay on top. They must embrace creativity, these passionate disruptors. The ABC and DC should embrace and ride the changes otherwise, just like Nokia, they will lose the chance to survive.
Ramahooana Matlosa
The writer’s block
We often read our favourite novel and are mesmerised by its flow of language and artistic cohesion and feel that since it is an easy read, where the story comes from, more stories could be flowing fast and in our direction! That is why the writer is often asked by the admirers, “When is the next novel?”
How wrong we can be! Many writers often suffer from an impediment called the writer’s block. The writer’s block is a condition, primarily associated with writing, in which an author is unable to produce new work or experiences a creative slowdown.
The writer’s block, as this state is commonly known, is defined in Merriam Webster’s dictionary as “a psychological inhibition preventing a writer from proceeding with a piece.” It affects writers in all stages of their career. The block is not merely measured by time passing without writing. It is also measured by time passing without productivity in the task at hand.
It is said that in the early centuries writers did not understand much about this condition and often they assumed the writer’s block was due to a power from above that did not want them to write anymore. The block appears to have become slightly more recognised during the time of the French symbolists who had famously recognised poets that gave up writing early into their career because they couldn’t find the language to convey their message.
With time it was found that this creative stall is not a result of commitment problems or the lack of writing skills. In fact, the condition ranges from difficulty in coming up with original ideas to being unable to produce any work for years. Writer’s block is not solely measured by time passing without writing. It is measured by time passing without productivity in the task at hand.
In a 1994 interview with Claudia Dreifus, the great African-American writer Toni Morrison said she dreaded the term writer’s block but goes to say there are times when as a writer you don’t know what you’re doing or when you don’t have access to the language or the event.
She goes on, “When I wrote Beloved, I thought about it for three years. I started writing the manuscript after thinking about it, and getting to know the people and getting over the fear of entering that arena, and it took me three more years to write it. But those other three years I was still at work, though I hadn’t put a word down.” It may mean that you may only defeat the writer’s block if you are really committed to the story that you are writing.
Writing in The Washington Post on the 16th of February 1998, Charles Trueheart comes very to suggesting that the great African novelist, Chinua Achebe himself must have fallen under the spell of the writer’s because it took Achebe fifteen years to come up with his 1988 novel, Anthills of the Savannah. It is said that Achebe started on this novel when he was doing a teaching stint at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Suddenly, he put it aside, half finished, for more than a decade — during which time he wrote children’s books, essays, poems, almost everything but novels — then returned to it a few years later in a fever.
“I wrote nonstop for six months. That’s very fast for me,” Achebe is quoted. Achebe is clearly happy to have finished the story which had almost died!
One of Zimbabwe’s greatest writers, Charles Mungoshi, had this to say about the writer’s block: “It is one of the worst things that can happen and often happens – to fall into doldrums, that scary place where nothing happens at all, yet you are screaming at the top of your voice, “I want to get out!” I have since heard it called a writer’s block, mental block or a creative block. The same thing, really. I didn’t know its name when I first came to it. (Now we are familiars!) I was so scared I sweated. I thought I would never write again.”
Mungoshi continues, “Ndiko Kupindana Kwemazuva had just been published. And then I found myself completely dry.
Each time I wrote something down, I quickly destroyed it in disgust. Anything I wrote looked like the worst thing I had done in my life. I became depressed. I was scared of my writing desk.”
On being asked how a writer could overcome the block, Mungoshi says, “As soon as you are refreshed, come back to your desk and look at your story again. Change a few things. So you really have to begin at the beginning, you may find that you need to change its point of view.
Point of view is, simply, the way your story “interprets the world”. Who is talking? By changing who is talking in your story, you are, let’s hope, forced to see the same story through other eyes, as it were. Please try to be patient and gentle with yourselves. Listen.”
Neil Gaiman, the award-winning graphic novelist and children’s author, has the hibernation strategy which could be similar to that being suggested by Charles Mungoshi, somehow.
He says: “Put it [your writing] aside for a few days, or longer, do other things, try not to think about it. Then sit down and read it (printouts are best I find, but that’s just me) as if you’ve never seen it before. Start at the beginning. Scribble on the manuscript as you go if you see anything you want to change. And often, when you get to the end you’ll be both enthusiastic about it and know what the next few words are. And you do it all one word at a time.”
Tariro Ndoro, a much younger writer, says she thinks there are two types of writer’s block: not having anything to write and not knowing how to write your story. With the former, Tariro learnt from Kim Adonnizio’s ‘Poet’s Companion’ that writing is like a car and sometimes we run out of fuel!
“So, you need to find ways to refill. Personally, I read diversely. I read anthologies and journals, which have a wide array of writing styles and voices. If I come across something that moves me, this inspires me to write.
Sometimes, simply getting away from my desk and living life brings some inspiration.”
Ernest Hemingway, the great American writer admits that the writer’s block is real. But his advice suggests that the writer must desist from overworking and has to know when to break from writing his story before he is actually exhausted.
He says: “The best way is always to stop when you are going good and when you know what will happen next. If you do that every day … you will never be stuck. Always stop while you are going good and don’t think about it or worry about it until you start to write the next day. That way your subconscious will work on it all the time. But if you think about it consciously or worry about it you will kill it and your brain will be tired before you start.”
The other way to beat the block really is to find out really why one has been blocked! The following are considered to be the questions that the writer under this spell ought to ask himself; “Do I feel pressure to succeed and/or compete with other writers?”
Indeed writers often fall under pressure to write a better book than the books on the market. According to Reedsy editor, Lauren Hughes, blocks often occur because writers put a lot of pressure on themselves to sound ‘right’ the first time. That means a good way is to loosen up and have fun again and give yourself permission to write imperfectly.
The other question to ask yourself could be; “Have I lost sight of what my story is about, or interest in where it’s going?” It happens often that a writer, due to the social changes in his own life, may suddenly feel that he has lost interest in the story that he is writing. Sometimes you actually wonder exactly what is going to be achieved through a particular story!
Other self introspective questions are necessary and these are: “Do I lack confidence in my own abilities, even if I’ve written plenty before?”Or, “Have I not written for so long that I feel intimidated by the mere act?” Then: “Am I simply feeling tired and run-down?”
It is also important to understand that a writer’s block manifests itself in various ways and the earlier one knows, the better. Well, here are some personal experiences. You may sometimes actually feel very motivated and obsessed with your story but failing to be creative. You are full of the story but every time you write you feel that you are not properly representing the inspiration that is boiling inside you.
Sometimes it comes across as self-doubt. It is that voice that pursues you saying, you have never set your story in the city. When people read this, they will catch you! So stop, pack and go and wait for another countryside story because you understand the countryside more than any other space… It means that as a writer, you may need to find ways of silencing this voice. Gently, of course!
Or, sometimes as a writer the block comes because you may simply be exhausted! Let’s face it: this world was not built for writers. Very few of us have the luxury of dedicating our entire lives to literature: we have jobs to work, bills to pay, kids to raise, and thousands of decisions to make. When we find time to sit at the writing desk, we don’t always have the energy to write. Our personal and professional lives are often what cause writer’s block. If this is the case, but you really want to write, then take a step back and focus on your needs first. Try to block out some time, even just five minutes, to dream on the page before going to sleep.
But then you may be simply unsure what is causing your block! If all writers knew the reason they couldn’t write, then they’d know how to cure writer’s block. Sadly, this isn’t the case. It might take a couple of weeks to diagnose yourself with writer’s block, and it might take a couple more weeks after that to figure out the block. This is something that, sooner or later, most writers grapple with.
But Maya Angelou, the writer of I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, while acknowledging the existence of the block, is actually tough with herself. She insists that you should force yourself to continue writing every day, no matter if you’re pleased with the final product or not. She says: “What I try to do is write. I may write for two weeks ‘the cat sat on the mat, that is that, not a rat.’ And it might be just the most boring and awful stuff. But I try.
When I’m writing, I write. And then it’s as if the muse is convinced that I’m serious and says, ‘Okay. Okay. I’ll come.’
Maybe Charles Bukowski could applaud me for this essay as he once said, “Writing about a writer’s block is better than not writing at all!”
Memory Chirere
