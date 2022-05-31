Insight
Kamoli deserves justice
The current delays in the trial of former army commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli are scandalous and unacceptable. Lt Gen Kamoli handed himself to the police on October 13, 2017. It’s clear that to have a fair judgment a fair trial must be conducted but it has now taken five years for Lt Gen Kamoli to receive a fair trial.
His case is far from being over, with over 100 witnesses still to be heard. How can it be termed ‘justice’ if it is not done on time? Justice is only termed an effective justice when it is done under a fixed interval of time.
It is said that “justice delayed is justice denied”. This phrase means if justice is not carried out at the right time then even if it is carried out later it is not real justice, because when there was demand of justice there was lack of justice. The case of Lt Gen Kamoli, who has been detained in Maseru for the past five years, is an egregious example of justice delayed.
Lt Gen Kamoli did not run away. He handed himself to the police, who later took him to court in order to get justice. However, when there is a delay in dispensing justice, one can begin to lose hope.
This principle is the basis for the right to a speedy trial and similar rights which are meant to expedite the legal system because it is unfair for the victim to have to sustain the injury with little hope for resolution. Sometimes it is difficult to understand the meaning of justice and we tend to think justice is for the victims only. Justice is everyone’s right. Justice must also be served within a specific time.
Those who campaigned for the release of 23 detained soldiers in 2017 are silent today. In March 2017 the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) released 23 soldiers who had been detained and were facing mutiny charges. This happened after a lot of pressure from opposition parties and development partners saying these soldiers should be granted an amnesty. In 2017 their charges were dropped
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Commission of Inquiry into the incidents surrounding the former army chief’s killing concluded that the LDF’s case against the alleged mutineers had taken too long and recommended that they be granted amnesty by the government.
This was echoed by Lesotho’s development partners including the United States and European Union and opposition parties such as the All Basotho Convention (ABC) and Basotho National Party (BNP) which called on the then Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili to heed the recommendation to grant amnesty to the accused mutineers.
But today SADC, the United States, the European Union, the ABC and BNP are silent on the protracted trial of Lt Gen Tlali Kamoli.
Many might think Lt Gen Kamoli does not deserve an amnesty but what is their position on a trial that takes over five years? Now you begin to understand that every man loves justice at another man’s expense.
In April 2019 the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane opposed Lt Gen Kamoli’s bail application arguing that Lt Gen Kamoli was aware of the serious charges he was facing which come with a custodial sentence if he is found guilty. She argued that Lt Gen Kamoli was therefore likely to abscond and not stand trial.
Lt Gen Kamoli was therefore denied bail. However in February 2020, Advocate Motinyane was instrumental in the bail application of Maesaiah Thabane who was charged with the murder of Lipolelo Thabane. She was granted bail. Apparently in the DPP’s eyes Lt Gen Kamoli is the worst of sinners when compared to Maesaiah Thabane.
Political affiliations and sluggish tactics committed by the DPP also defeat the true essence of the justice system. Tšeliso Nthane’s trial and acquittal on murder charges is a story that has exposed our judicial justice system.
Never before had anyone been tried for murder and acquitted in under 72 hours. Nthane’s trial lasted just three days from 6 to 8 April 2022. The judge ruled Advocate Motinyane and her team had failed to put a solid case before her and acquitted Nthane without even putting him to his defence.
Negligence of investigation from the police and prosecution also causes a delay in justice. Justice delayed and justice denied means that if justice is not carried out right away, then even if it is carried out later it is not really justice because there was a period of time when there was a lack of justice.
In my opinion justice is something meant to be handled at the present moment not later. However it appears as if it makes others happy that Lt Gen Kamoli is already suffering. In my opinion he has already received his punishment so some people are happy. But this is not justice.
I strongly believe that everyone is entitled to a fair and public hearing within a reasonable time, even Lt Gen Kamoli is entitled to a fair and public hearing within a reasonable time. Five years without trial is a very long time.
Ramahooana Matlosa
The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on developing countries
While it is no secret that the war in Ukraine has resulted in tragic loss of life and human suffering, it has sent a wave of crisis globally creating an adverse shock to both inflation and activity, amid already elevated pressures after getting battered by the much recent pandemic.
The global economy is poised to be sent on another unpredictable course with the heightened conflict in Ukraine as it could further disrupt energy supplies, exacerbate food insecurity and push commodity prices. With higher commodity prices solidifies the threat of long lasting high inflation which increases the risks of social unrest and stagflation – which is whereby the inflation rate is high, the economic growth rate slows, and the unemployment rate remains steadily high.
Certain sectors such as the automotive, transport or chemicals are also more likely to suffer.
As unprecedented sanctions have been announced on Russia, crippling its economic activity, there will definitely be a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries across the borders of Europe, and even greater spillovers in the developing counties.
Countries that have very close economic links with Russia and Ukraine are at a particular risk of scarcity and supply disruptions. A derangement of the Russian energy exports as a result of this conflict could temporarily contribute to a rise in global energy and food prices.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered turmoil in the financial markets, and drastically increased uncertainty about the recovery of the global economy. Now, there is a further danger: Financial investors who had been betting on speculative asset markets have begun to find other places to park their money, as this crisis may lead to temporary market volatility, creating uncertainties.
However, as history has demonstrated time and again, these types of crises tend to only have a significant and lasting impact on global financial markets if they have a sustained macroeconomic impact on major economies, such as that of China and the United States of America, said Dirk Hofschire of Fidelity’s Asset Allocation Research Team.
The economy of Russia is not big enough by itself to affect global markets or economic growth, even if it suffers significant economic damage as a result of the sanctions imposed on it by the US and Europe.
Because of its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas, Europe appears to be the region most exposed to the consequences of this conflict. In the short-run, it would prove impossible to replace all the Russian natural gas supply to Europe and current price levels will have a significant effect on inflation.
Be that as it may, no region will be spared by imported inflation and global trade disruptions, particularly the developing countries which are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, leaving policymakers with less wiggle room.
“The Russia and Ukraine war has accelerated the supply disruptions that were already in place as a result of Covid-19 because many industries closed down and that reduced supply of various goods and services, therefore, prices had to increase as a mechanism to absorb such demand while supply was decreasing.
The war fuelled the already existing supply disruptions and now in vital energy products like paraffin, petrol and diesel hence the prices are to go further up,” said Lehlohonolo Mantsi, an economist at the National University of Lesotho.
“It is important to actually take a moment to take in what exactly is happening in Russia and Ukraine.
First of all, think of the world as a ‘football net’ – or any other if you may – and think of the football itself as an economic shock. When the ball (shock) hits the net (economic interconnectedness), the hit in one place causes a ripple effect throughout the entire net.
“Some parts will be affected a little more than others and probably a lot more. With Ukraine and Russia being the largest importers of both oil and grain, we should expect most commodities to face scarcity on our shelves and storehouses.
Now, with the supply lower but the demand constant, there will be some excess supply in the grain and oil markets.
“We all can relate to this: ‘when demand exceeds supply, prices shoot’; and this is exactly what we are going to feel in our pockets.
It is my value judgement that witness the prices of maize meal, bread flour and, predominantly, oil products like petrol, diesel, petroleum jelly and kerosene (paraffin) rise persistently.
“This will likely splurge into other goods and services being more expensive because oil is in one way or another an input most businesses depend on e.g. taxi fares. So, if it prolongs indefinitely, the cost of living will be extremely high for the foreseeable future,” Mantsi said.
Topollo Motlamelle is a first year Master’s student at the National University of Lesotho.
We need pockets of excellence
I wrote the bulk of this opinion piece whilst on a visit to a tiny tourist town named Dullstroom in Mpumalanga. I was staying at a resort named Dunkeld Country and Equestrian Estate.
Look, Dullstroom is what Morija and Roma should’ve been had we had visionary leaders. Clarens doesn’t even come close to its beauty. No, I tell you when it comes to tourism, we are just farting in the wind. Ntate Tšola would’ve said, “We are pissing in the wind”.
You know, I really got disappointed on my recent trip to Afri-Ski over the past Easter weekend. It had been a couple of years since I had visited the ‘ski resort’ and was expecting to see the place oozing with new activities and new buildings.
Well, to my disappointment, it was more of the same. More like what Lesotho politicians are to the electorate. More of the same, if not worse.
No, Afri-Ski needs a proper capital injection. It needs new buildings, a variety of restaurants and accommodation. Not negating the much-needed pine-trees to beautify the place. It really makes one wonder what the people at LTDC are paid to do. Hmmm? What is their excuse since we live in a country of excuses? I guess it’s the budget.
In any case, let me not depress you with boring things and tell you about Mpumalanga. Wow! I tell you, the minute you cross into Witbank (eMalehleni) on the N4 highway, you just smell money.
I mean, you don’t have to ask whether people in Witbank have money or not. You see it. Unlike Maseru, once you arrive at the border post, you just smell poverty, desperation and hopelessness. It’s a fact.
But one thing that is evident in Mpumalanga is the business activity from all the coal mines and Eskom power plants. There’s just so much economic activity. It’s booming.
I went via a shopping mall named Highveld Mall in Witbank that is located along the N4 highway. Jesus! It is massive. About twice the size of Maseru Mall and it was packed. Good tenant mix, beautiful clothes and very good food. Look, if you want good clothes (suits, English blazers and shoes), Witbank is the place to go.
However, one thing that was a bit disappointing with Witbank was its Central Business District (CBD). It doesn’t have tall buildings and lacks fundamental characteristics of a modern city. Witbank is still a mining town at
heart. It reminds me of Kimberley, bar the tall buildings.
But having said that, it still beats Maseru ten-nil, when it comes to economic activity, variety of businesses (car dealerships) and shopping centres and the size of the town. I still don’t understand why Maseru Mall struggles up to this point. Is it a matter of lack of disposable income? Are Basotho that broke?
So, fast forward to the time I was sitting on the veranda in Mpumalanga and admiring the beauty of Dunkeld Country Estate. On my third glass of my red wine, a random thought crossed my mind.
This random thought said, “Actually, Mathibeli Mokhuthu has a valid point.” I still can’t tell whether it was the red wine talking or just plain common sense. In any case Mokhothu is on the money.
You know, when Mokhothu said he’s going to build highways in the sky, a similar thought once crossed my mind. But you see, the difference here is that Mokhothu was busy preaching about luxuries of a Lamborghini to a bunch of pedestrians. Some thoughts are better off untold because people will think you are high on ganja.
Mokhothu should have said, ‘we need a highway (expressway) that connects the Airport and the border post. We also need to extend the rail-way to the airport and have a new container-terminal near the Moshoeshoe One International Airport.’
The rest would be left to our imagination to fill in the blanks on how the expressway would look like but you first start by planting a seed.
My vision is of a highway fly-over that starts as you descend towards Thabong Circle. Because of the change in levels (gradient), this could be a perfect opportunity to have a fly-over, across Thabong Circle and all the way to Lithabaneng.
As you drive-down to Ha-Motšoeneng, on the Main South-One Road, towards the city, there is another change in gradient (slope) that could allow for a fly-over to land from Thabong. A similar plan can be activated as one descends towards Lakeside, along the main North-One Road.
But this brings me to the topic at hand. Mokhothu must have seen that Maseru lacks some characteristics of a modern city. A modern city is characterised by tall buildings and modern road networks. Have you seen how modern Nairobi and Cairo are at the moment?
But why is Maseru still called a capital city? Does it have any characteristics of a modern capital city? What defines a capital city?
This topic was inspired by a Nigerian television series I last saw on Netflix, named Blood Sisters. Yes, every now and then, I’m called in to watch Netflix and a channel named Moja-Love.
What fascinated me the most about this movie/series named Blood-Sisters is how Nigerian film producers are now following in the foot-steps of the American movie producers, to showcase city-landmarks such as tower buildings, highways and tower-bridges. One that really struck me was the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge. A masterpiece!
From what I saw on TV, Lagos seems to be going somewhere and forward and upwards. I saw beautiful high-rise hotel buildings.
This reminded me of what one architect from Bloemfontein once told me. He said, “Lagos is not all perfect but it has pockets of excellence.” Meaning, they have parts that are ultra-nice.
This is what Sandton is for the city of Johannesburg. One place that is very clean, with beautiful buildings and a modern road network and Maseru should achieve this. Maseru just needs ‘one’ clean street. One!
A street where investors and tourists can visit just to be wowed by its beauty, to take their breath away. At the moment, there’s none of that. The Cathedral Circle precinct looks as dingy as hell. Grown men can be seen urinating on the fence of the Cathedral in broad day-light. What is that?
But Maseru has a chance to redeem itself and the strategy is not that complicated. All we need is to create pockets (precinct) that can be developed to perfection. What does this mean?
We need an area with a cluster of new buildings that will work hand-in hand to create a precinct (area). For example, we could start with the Cathedral Circle. Since this is where Maseru City started, this could be a starting point for creating a cluster of new buildings surrounding the Cathedral.
But one thing that needs to go urgently, within the Cathedral Circle precinct, is the hideous clutter of billboards. This is a clutter of super-sized billboards that are competing for space. No, this is not right but why is the MCC allowing this?
The Cathedral Circle precinct could also have a suspended fly-over bridge over the Cathedral Bridge from the Mpilo Boulevard linking the Main North-One Road (A1). Have you realised that the roads joining the Cathedral
Circle are not symmetrical to the Cathedral and the circle has five-legs, hence the constant traffic-jams?
On the other hand, there’s also an opportunity to revive, the Makoanyane Square precinct. There was already a step in the right direction with the development of Moposo House and the Post Office Building. The square could be completed with new buildings at Maseru Central Charge Office, British Council building (UNESCO) and Maseru Book Centre.
Another area that is desperate for re-development is the LNDC Centre precinct combined with Victoria Hotel. This can unlock a mega-development that can revive the city. But one thing that needs to happen is for the LNDC to let-go off the LNDC Centre. Why not sell it to the private sector? Why allow a prime asset to rot in your hands? Why?
In closing, I wish we could open our eyes as a country and see low-hanging opportunities right in front of our eyes. Some of the opportunities are not complicated but require courage and determination.
With great determination, a lot can be achieved. But one thing that we need to learn is that, no investor will inject capital in a capital city that looks dingy. What TY looks like, to be precise!
Investment likes certainty. Investment likes stability. Investment favours cleanliness. We need to try hard and harder to attract investment and this can only be achieved by boosting investor confidence. This is what Botswana and eSwatini have mastered.
King Mswati was criticised when he constructed the mega-highway connecting Mbabane to Manzini. The IMF warned him against the plan because it was not feasible. But he bulldozed and eSwatini now has a modern expressway that is admired by investors. This is what courage is all about.
When driving on the expressway, you won’t see even one shack or scrap-yard in Mbabane. Not even one mokh’ukh’u along the main highway to Manzini. Never! But hoba Maseru ke ha tali, ho tletse mekh’ukh’u (Maseru is full of uncontrollable people, it is full of shacks) in the Main Street of the capital city. Look at the mess in Roma, outside the National University of Lesotho.
Let’s sweep our streets and keep them clean. Even if it means sweeping them twice a day. We can’t be sitting on dirty streets and still expect investors to inject their hard earned money.
Let’s work hard to improve our public image and impress potential investors and tourists.
‘Mako Bohloa
Bessie Head and radical feminism
Bessie Head’s latter day work, a collection of dense short stories, The Collector of Treasures, published in 1977, is a work that approaches radical feminism. This is because in radical feminism, as seen in many of these stories, there is an inherent view that society is fundamentally a patriarchy where men dominate and oppress women.
Bessie Head who was born in 1937 and died in 1986, was a South African writer who, though born in South Africa, is usually considered Botswana’s most influential writer. She wrote novels, short fiction and autobiographical works that are infused with spiritual questioning and reflection.
Radical feminist literature, as these stories show, seeks, through intent and thought, tracks of the major character, to expose patriarchy as one front in a struggle to liberate everyone from an unjust society through challenging existing social norms and institutions. This struggle, as seen in these stories, includes opposing the sexual objectification of women, raising public awareness about such issues as violence against women, challenging the concept of gender roles.
Radical feminists argue that, because of patriarchy, women have come to be viewed as the “other” to the male norm, and as such have been systematically oppressed and marginalised. Radical feminism espouses the view that the primary element of patriarchy is a relationship of dominance, where one party is dominant and exploits the other for the benefit of the former.
Radical feminists believe that men (as a class) use social systems and other methods of control to keep women (as well as non-dominant men) suppressed. Radical feminist literature, such as Bessie Head’s The Collector of Treasures, seeks to abolish patriarchy by challenging existing social norms and institutions, and believe that eliminating patriarchy will liberate everyone from an unjust society.
Just a cursory reading of many of these stories will show that they are basically about female matters. The stories are based on female agency. The stories have women in society as the entry point. The stories are particularly seen almost all the way from their point of view of women, who try to actively and consciously offset male dominancy. That is a key characteristic of radical feminism.
In the title story, The Collector of Treasures, Dikeledi Mokopi of Puleng village murders her husband, Garesego Mokopi, by cutting his genitals with a sharp knife. He had molested her to the fullest. That kind of action by the woman is often a characteristic of radical feminism because it tends to support the view that if need be, the woman should actually eliminate the monster-man in her life. Only then can she move on in peace.
After having had children with Dikeledi, Garesego moves on to the next village and starts to cohabit with a concubine. Dikeledi fends for the children on her own. She also has to turn to a friend’s husband even for sexual satisfaction! In fact, Dikeledi’s friend sees her friend’s sexual frustration and suggests to her that her own husband could be loaned to her so that at least Dikeledi may also have moments of intimacy.
In what could be one of the most pleasantly shocking moments in all African literature, Kenalepe tells Dikeledi that she should try her husband, Paul, in bed and experience the real joys of sexual intercourse: “I sometimes think I enjoy that side of life (sex) far too much. Paul knows a lot about that…I can loan Paul to you if you like…I have never had a friend like you in my life…Paul takes care of that side…I wouldn’t mind loaning him because I am expecting another child…”
So, eventually Kenalepe is in hospital delivering her baby and Paul and Dikeledi become intimate. In the style of radical feminism, this strengthens the sisterhood between Dikeledi and Kenalepe. The two women are able to share that which is considered a woman’s most prized possession by traditional society.
However, in her heart, Dikeledi is grateful to be loaned a man for sex, but she becomes deeply hurt and unforgiving towards her absent husband, Garesego. When Dikeledi follows up Garesego for their son’s fees, he ignores her. He only writes to tell Dikeledi that he is coming back when he learns through rumours that she is being sexually serviced by the husband of her friend. In a letter, Garesego asks to come back just to sleep with Dikeledi after many years of having abandoned her.
The night Garesego returns to Dikeledi, he is pompous and shows no remorse for his long absence. He ignores the children whom he has not seen in years, he greedily eats the food that Dikeledi has prepared and crawls to bed naked, expecting Dikeledi to join him. As he waits for the sexual encounter, Dikeledi finds a knife from under her bed and kills her selfish husband by cutting off his genitals!
When Dikeledi is eventually taken to prison for the horrendous crime, she has no remorse. She actually finds four other women from across Botswana who have also slaughtered their abusive husbands. From start to finish, this one is a gradual story of female triumph. It is meant to awaken the reader to a new reality.
In the other story called The Special One, issues of female triumph are dealt with. A prominent teacher, Mrs Maleboge is very sad because after the death of her husband, she loses everything to her husband’s people. In her humiliation, she tells a younger teacher that, “I lost it because women are just dogs in this society.”
As if that is not enough, another younger woman, Gaenametse, almost dies from stress because the man she loves is running away with another woman: “He’s gone to her again!” she burst out. “I am at my wit’s end, Mma-Maleboge. My love for my husband has reached the over limit stage. I cannot part from him.”
So, Mrs Maleboge and Gaenametse are always praying hoping this man will return. Then six months later the narrator meets Gaenametse and discovers that she is no longer pining for a man who does not care for her. She has, suddenly, in radical feminist fashion, a way to atone for it and enjoy life regardless.
Gaenametse says: “Oh! Life isn’t so bad….I can tell you a secret. Even old women like Mrs Maleboge are quite happy. They still make love.” And more directly, Gaenametse says, “When you are old that is when you make love, more than when you are young. You make love because you are no longer afraid of making babies. You make love with young boys…”
So, these newly radical women, Gaenametse and Maleboge, appear to find an answer to their sadness. They appear to have decided that since men run away with younger women for sex, they would rather do the same instead of pining! It is part of the view that women should be able to do everything that men do.
Maybe that is why the co-founder of radical feminism, Ellen Willis wrote in 1984 that radical feminists “got sexual politics recognised as a public issue,” created second-wave feminism’s vocabulary, helped to legalise abortion in the USA, and they “were the first to demand total equality in the so-called private sphere” such as “housework and child care … emotional and sexual needs.”
It is also apparent that Gaenametse is having sexual affairs with various men, the old and the young and she is now happier than before.
In the story “Hunting,” the man Tholo is a very good and understanding man. You can see that he is created to be the perfect man who demonstrates that life between husbands and wives could be worthy living if men are prepared to be liberal and understanding in the home. Where Tholo’s people are worried that he is marrying Thato, an elderly woman who is experienced and has given birth to a child before, this is actually the reason that he falls for Thato. He wanted her experience that tended to calm her.
Thato is radical. Her reason for having her child out of wedlock: “I had waited long time for marriage. Then I decided to have the child because I might have grown old without having any children…” But when she sees Tholo for the first time, she does not wait for his proposal to know that she was dying for him. She is free and her love for him comes to her the way tradition expects it to happen to menfolk. She knows the kind of man she wants by merely watching him work and plough the land with a tractor.
An equally intriguing story in this collection is called ‘Life’. The modernised girl called Life is a new arrivant from Johannesburg. She comes due to the wave of Botswana’s independence in 1966 which saw migrants returning home. When Life returns to her village, she teaches her people liberal ways. Life Morapedi is not the typical village girl of Botswana: “The girl wore an expensive cream costume of linen material, tailored to fit her tall, full figure. She had a bright, vivacious friendly manner and laughed freely and loudly. Her speech was rapid…”
She tells people that, “Money flows like water in Johannesburg and you just have to know how to get it.” Soon she teaches her people to accept her open declaration that she is actually a prostitute. Men start to come from near and far to try her in bed. She sets tongues wagging! She also encourages massive brewing and selling of beer in the village and many villagers start to appreciate this commercial culture. At some point, a well to do man negotiates and decides to marry her regardless.
However, the man who marries her is still conservative and soon he fails the test as he cannot stand the fact that while Life is married to him, she still has the freedom to go to bed with other men! The horrendous violence that occurs at the end of the story is portrayed as men’s incapacity to accept that it is backward to try and rein in women’s sexuality. You learn painfully that ending patriarchy is the most necessary step towards a truly free society.
This view is also central to radical feminism.
These stories give us an opportunity to experience the internal capacity of women to love men something not common in male authored stories where we are constantly exposed only to the unfettered feelings of men in love.
In the story ‘Heaven is not Closed’ the woman Galethebege, who falls for Ralokae, is described thus: “It was the first time love had come her way. And it made the blood pound fiercely through her whole body till she could feel it’s very throbbing at the tips of her fingers. It turned her thoughts from God a bit…” Such descriptions are usually associated with men.
But, Bessie Head goes on and on about how a woman feels when in love.
Radical feminism is a perspective within feminism that calls for a radical re-ordering of society in which male supremacy is eliminated in all social and economic contexts, while recognising that women’s experiences are also affected by other social divisions such as race, class, and sexual orientation.
Bessie Emery Head was born in South Africa in 1937. Her mother was a member of a prominent family, suffered from mental illness, and was white, while her father was a black servant in her maternal family’s household. Their relationship was illegal in South Africa at the time of Head’s birth, and she was sent into foster care as a baby.
Head trained to become a teacher and taught for a few years, but her true passion was found in writing. Along with writing for various newspapers in Cape Town, Head developed an interest in South African politics, something that eventually led to her being arrested.
Head’s life was constantly in a state of flux. She suffered from a depressive personality, and she often experienced financial problems. Head married her husband Harold Head in 1961, and they had a son, also named Harold, in 1962. Soon after, her marriage was on the rocks, and when she and her son were given visas for neighbouring Botswana, Head left her marriage and South Africa for good to teach in Serowe.
There, Head taught and worked on a farm, gathering information for her books. She gained citizenship fifteen years after moving to Botswana, and was considered a refugee until that point. Towards the end of her life, she began to exhibit signs of mental illness. She died at the age of 48 as a result of hepatitis.
Many of Bessie Head’s works are set in Serowe, such as the novels When Rain Clouds Gather (1968), Maru (1971), and A Question of Power (1973). The three are also autobiographical; When Rain Clouds Gather is based on her experience living on a development farm, Maru incorporates her experience of being considered racially inferior, and A Question of Power draws on her understanding of what it was like to experience acute psychological distress.
Memory Chirere
