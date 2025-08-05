Lesotho’s insurgency claims debunked

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Sam Matekane made a bold, unsettling claim; that politician and activist Tšepo Lipholo was attempting to “reclaim Lesotho’s stolen land” through militant means.

The Prime Minister warned that such acts would not be tolerated.

Within 24 hours, the heads of Lesotho’s key security agencies, the Police Commissioner and the Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force held a press conference, claiming to have evidence that Lipholo’s group, known as malata-naha, had set up military training camps on farms near the South African border.

Almost instantly, we saw a significant ramp-up in the Prime Minister’s personal security.

He began travelling with heavily armed soldiers, signalling that the state viewed this as a credible, active threat.

The public was led to believe that Lesotho was on the brink of internal conflict. The message was clear: Lipholo, and anyone aligned with him, was now a national security threat.

But that illusion collapsed this week and with it, the credibility of our security institutions.

South Africa’s National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, announced that following thorough investigations by the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit, no evidence had been found of any military training camps on farms near Lesotho.

The alleged camps do not exist.

South Africa’s top law enforcement agency has debunked what Lesotho’s leadership and security chiefs sold as hard fact.

In other words, the grand claims by our government and its security heads are not only unproven, they appear to be entirely fabricated.

This now has all the markings of a poorly staged false flag operation.

A deliberate, dangerous lie designed either to discredit a political opponent or justify increasing militarisation within our borders.

And yet, the question looms large, who benefits from such paranoia?

Let’s break this down further. Lesotho and South Africa recently signed a binational cooperation agreement, specifically emphasizing the sharing of intelligence.

Why didn’t the Lesotho government immediately share that intelligence with their counterparts in Pretoria?

Why did they instead go on television, both locally and abroad, to stir panic before doing the basic groundwork of collaborative verification?

The truth is either they knowingly lied, or they acted with such gross negligence that they failed to consult the very partner we pledged to work closely with. In both cases, they have failed us.

It’s even worse when you consider the public statements made by Lesotho’s Police Commissioner in interviews with South African media.

He emphatically stated that there was clear evidence of these camps.

It was a categorical statement, not speculation.

That lie was broadcast to millions.

And now, it has been categorically refuted by South Africa’s own institutions.

It is no longer just an internal matter. We have embarrassed ourselves on the regional stage.

This debacle raises deep and troubling questions about how state power is being used.

Is our intelligence community being politicised to silence dissent? Is our military being mobilised for optics rather than actual security needs?

Are the heads of our disciplined forces taking their orders from a paranoid political class rather than serving the truth and the constitution?

In any functioning democracy, the consequences of such deliberate misinformation would be swift and decisive.

The security chiefs would be sacked.

There would be an inquiry, independent, transparent, and public. Those who orchestrated or enabled this charade would be held accountable, not shielded.

Yet, in Lesotho, we are asked to move on. To accept that the national narrative was hijacked by a handful of powerful individuals who gambled with truth, trust, and regional relations without any protest.

Well, I for one will not be silent. I am ashamed, disappointed, and deeply embarrassed by our security leadership.

They do not deserve our trust, nor their uniforms. They should be fired, immediately and without ceremony.

This is not just about Lipholo. You do not have to agree with his views or his politics to be outraged by this fiasco.

This is about the misuse of state institutions to manufacture threats and shape public perception.

If it happened to him today, it could happen to anyone tomorrow.

This is how democracies slide into authoritarianism, not with gunshots, but with lies, spin, and convenient enemies.

The truth has refused to be silenced and now, so must we.

This should be a moment of reckoning.

A moment when Basotho demand higher standards from those sworn to protect them when we insist on truth, transparency and accountability from those in uniform.

Anything less is a betrayal, not only of our constitution but of the very idea of a just and free Lesotho.

Let this not be forgotten. Let it be a turning point. Because trust, once broken, is hard to repair. And in the case of national security, that trust is everything.

Ramahooana Matlosa