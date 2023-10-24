Insight
Mastering close reading techniques
Acquiring the art of reading, especially the art of comprehension, is one of the most important and enduring life-long skills one could acquire. The ability to read and get the meaning, that is, getting the sense of a text or a situation, is a handy skill.
It is a fact that many students are able to read lines in a text and are able to identify words but many have hardly mastered the art of close reading. And that’s our focus today, we want to discuss, with the aid of examples from selected extracts, how we can go beyond the text, acquire and refine close reading strategies.
Close reading entails the art of reading beyond the letters of a text; it goes beyond mere reading for words. It includes getting ‘inside’ the heart and soul of the text, as it were. When one is reading closely he gets the full meaning of the text, he comprehends what is not directly said, he hears the sounds, sees the beautiful sights and feels the texture and heartbeat of the text, as it were.
Close reading techniques equip one with the ability to make inferences. To infer is the art or skill of getting a good mental picture and gleaning meaning which is not clearly apparent, but which meaning is a meaning emanating from a comprehension of the entire text and circumstances surrounding the text, that is the setting of the text and the characters and events constituting the text. We will focus on an extract to drive home these important points:
“Fearless passed him the cigarette he had smoked halfway. Theory seized on it anxiously and, shaking, smoked it to the end without a pause. Fearless said softly:
“There are things a person hides, hides, and has difficulty in telling. But as soon as it is told, then everything seems clearer to us and we feel free. It is good to talk. This is the kind of thing that can destroy an individual, if he keeps it to himself. But you can be certain that all of us feel fear, the difficulty is that intellectuals exaggerate it, give it too much importance. The real root is in social class…We all think we have two personalities, one a coward and another, that we do not call courageous, but unconscious. Fear… fear is not the problem.
The question is to be able to control fear and overcome it. You say that you overcome it when others are watching you, which is more accurate… but, if you were alone, you would not be capable. Perhaps. You attach too much importance to what others think of you. Today, you no longer have a colour, at least in our guerrilla group you are accepted, totally accepted. Overnight you cannot free yourself from this colour complex, no. But you must begin thinking that it is no longer a problem for you. Perhaps you are the only one who has sympathies and respect of all the guerrillas.I have already seen this on several occasions. You cannot live in this constant anguish, or you will have a nervous breakdown. And today there is no longer any cause.”
What a fine passage! We want to see what we can glean beyond the text. What is going on in this extract? Can you discern the setting of this extract? The characters Fearless and Theory find themselves in a war situation, they are in the thickets of a war. Invariably the war had brought together persons of various classes, colour and creed to form a single resistant group.
However, as is inevitable, classes arose. And class conflicts arose too. Theory finds himself entangled in the class complex. He is helped by Fearless, who appears to be the commander. Fearless, with a philosophical flair, helps him to understand that despite him being a man of mixed blood, the revolutionary war solved the class matrix. People are supposed to be united by a common desire for freedom and independence in a war situation. As has been demonstrated, close reading skills enables one to go beyond the text to establish the real, comprehensive meaning of the text.
Let’s try another small extract.
“I was born in Quibaxe, a Kimbunda area, like the Commissar and the Operations Chief, who are from around there.
As bazooka-man, I love to see the trucks laden with troops halted by my marksmanship. I think there could be no greater pleasure in life.
My land is rich in coffee, but my father was always a poor peasant. I did first year school only, and learned the rest here, in the Revolution. I was a child at the time of 1961. But I still remember the spectacle of children bashed against trees, men buried to the neck, with their heads above ground, and a tractor passing to lop off their heads with a blade made to dig up the earth, to provide wealth for mankind.”
One way in which we could assess your ability to comprehend using close reading skills is to enquire what motivated the narrator to join the liberation struggle and his feelings or sentiments about his place in the revolution.
Through this blood-curdling extract, you could discern that the narrator was impelled into the struggle by his lived experience shaped by racial inequality and the need to avenge the death of his father and other innocent victims. He was also motivated by sheer economic inequality which manifested itself in the unequal distribution of wealth between the classes.
As we have seen from this instalment, close reading strategies are at the centre of a comprehensive understanding of a text. Close reading skills allows one to sink one’s teeth into the inner flesh of the text, as it were.
Close reading skills allows one to infer meaning and get the sense of what is not said directly. If you master close reading skills you are in a very good stead to becoming a life-long learner. It can be done!
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Empowering adolescent girls and young women
On this International Day of the Girl Child, we celebrate the boundless potential of young girls and women around the world, and we renew our commitment to empowering them with the tools they need to thrive. Our organisation, Sentebale Foundation, was co-founded by our patrons – Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso of Matsieng and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex of the British royal family in 2006 – to respond directly to the prevalent social, health and economic vulnerabilities among young children and adolescents in Lesotho.
Since then, championing the cause and dedicating ourselves to this mission has been our driving principle. Looking back, we are proud of the work that has been done and the impact that our efforts have yielded so far.
Every year on October 11, the United Nations has called on all of us globally to pause and dedicate our thoughts to the challenges faced by girls around the world and to figure out new and creative ways of promoting their empowerment, education, and rights against the backdrop of gender inequalities, discrimination, and violence against them.
Undoubtedly, the signs of progress are beginning to show, but it is worth noting that as international organisations, national governments, civil society, philanthropic communities, and individuals, we have only just scratched the surface in our quest of attaining a more equitable world.
At Sentebale, we have always designed our programme interventions to answer to the needs of adolescent girls and young women to the best of our ability and we are proud to share a few examples of our programmatic impact on adolescent girls and young women in our community.
1. ‘Mamohato Network Clubs and Camps: We understand that some young girls and women face unique challenges, particularly those living with HIV/AIDS. Our ‘Mamohato Network Clubs and Camps provide a safe and supportive environment for these individuals to link up with their peers to learn about the best ways to live healthy lives. We offer assistance to children and youths who encounter treatment adherence challenges, ensuring they receive the care and attention they need during our annual camps where a dedicated team of clinical experts work tirelessly to bring everyone affected back on track to viral suppression.
Through this programme, we are breaking down barriers to healthcare access for some of the most vulnerable in our community, the majority of whom data has consistently shown to be young Basotho women. We achieve this by partnering with the Ministry of Health, utilising the more than 90 public health centres across Lesotho to ensure safe and informative spaces for antiretroviral treatment in conjunction with our field teams. The ‘Mamohato Network Clubs and Camps has been running since 2008 and has been reaching more than 4 000 young children from birth to adolescence annually.
2. Youth Hub: Empowering young women and their male partners with knowledge and resources is essential in preventing early pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. Our Youth Hub programme interventions have reached over 20 100 participants in the past year alone with focus on Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC); condoms education, promotion and distribution; community mobilisation and parental engagement; referrals and linkages to sexual and gender-based violence prevention and management services to educate and empower young women and their partners about sexual and reproductive health rights and responsibilities.
By reaching 5 192 parents and guardians with these discussions in the same period, we have created a holistic approach to education and support, fostering a healthier, more informed community. With the support of local chiefs, our civil society peers, mainstream media at all levels, we endeavour to reach all Basotho youths with information so that they can make informed lifestyle decisions, albeit at odds with cultural and topographical barriers that our dedicated teams are confronted with daily.
3. Let Youth Lead: We believe that young people should have a voice in their healthcare decisions. Our Let Youth Lead programme has served as an advocacy platform, educating young people about available health services and encouraging their active involvement in shaping those services.
Through a community scorecard tool, youths across the country, including 10 700 females, rated health facilities in line with the minimum health standards, living up to one of our ethos: “Nothing for us without us.” Through a wide stakeholder participation at clinic, district and national levels, young Basotho are beginning to reap the rewards of their advocacy through improved services and community dialogues.
4. Socio-Economic Strengthening Project: Recent studies have revealed that economic vulnerability is one of the root causes of a higher HIV prevalence among girls and young women, as compared to their male counterparts. Our Socio-Economic Strengthening Project aims to address this issue head-on. We provide girls and young women with the tools and resources they need to build economic resilience, break the cycle of poverty, and reduce their vulnerability to HIV infection, typically through transactional sexual activity.
By fostering financial independence, we are creating a brighter future for our young women. The project was rolled out at the dawn of 2023 and will impact the lives of almost 1 000 young Basotho women in the areas of entrepreneurship, professional internship programme opportunities, and enrolment into vocational institutions in the four districts of Mokhotlong, Butha-Buthe, Leribe and Quthing where the need was found to be the greatest.
5. Secondary School Bursary Programme: Education is the key to unlocking opportunities, and we are committed to ensuring that no girl is left behind. Our Secondary School Bursary Programme has opened doors for countless Basotho children, 249 of whom are girls since 2019. Over the years, we have provided support for tuition, study amenities, and transportation fares, removing barriers to education and enabling these young participants to reach their full potential.
As we reflect on the progress we have made and the challenges that lie ahead, let us remember that the empowerment of adolescent girls and young women is not just a one-day commitment; it is an ongoing journey. Together, we can create a world where every girl has the opportunity to thrive, and where their voices are heard and valued. On this day, let us unite in our dedication to building a brighter future for the girls and young women in Lesotho and around the world.
- Ntoli Moletsane is the Lesotho Country Director for Sentebale Foundation
The art of letter writing
In today’s piece we focus on letter writing. There are various types or forms of letter writing but we will dwell much on the business letter, precisely the application letter.
Mastering the art of letter writing is one of the most important skills that will come quite handy throughout your student and professional life.
Effective letter writing skills enable you to talk and interact with people who are far afield.
And usually the letter is the first contact and impression you create with people especially within the business context since our main focus here will be on business letter writing. With this in mind, we will focus on the form, style and presentation of the letter. We will also focus on the context in which we write the application letter.
Generally, when writing to apply for a job, college opening or writing any other application, we will be responding to an advertisement and we want to put our best foot forward, as it were. We want to strike the right code in the mind and heart of the recipient of the message. We want him or her to see us in the best light.
However, although intending to impress, the application letter remains courteous, formal and warm but avoids flowery language and over-familiarity with the person to whom you are writing even if, in some instances, you may know the person to whom you are writing to. To illustrate the format and style of the application letter, let’s put what we have learnt to practice. We will assume that we are responding to the following advertisement:
The National University of Lesotho intends to admit 10 students who will be offered scholarships to study for a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Media Studies.
The students must have excelled in their high school studies and have a high degree of competence in the English language.
The successful candidates must be persons who are industrious and studious.
Apply to the Registrar.
Now we begin. We begin by writing our address. After which we write the date. We skip a line and then write the second address, that is, the address of the recipient of the letter. We begin the second address by addressing a certain person or office, in this case, the Registrar. We skip a line and focus on the salutation, Dear Sir or Madam. If we know the name of the particular person we write it as such. If we say “Dear Sir or Madam” our letter would end with “ Yours faithfully” and if we have addressed the person using his or her name the letter would end with “Yours sincerely.” After the salutation, we write the reference. The reference is very important in the sense that it acts as a subject line; it gives the person to whom we are writing to a picture of the reason why we are writing at the first glance. The reference must be modest, clear and precise.
The first paragraph of the letter is the shortest. It explains the reason for writing the letter and, in most cases, the source of the information to which we are responding to.
The second paragraph is usually the motivation behind our letter, why we feel and think that we are the best candidate. In this paragraph we usually furnish the particulars of our education and other qualifications.
Finally, we include a paragraph about people who may back or support our applications and those people are of good professional stead whose opinion and views hold sway. After that we end the letter with “ Yours sincerely” or “Yours faithfully”; we sign the letter and write our full names beneath the signature.
Letsie Flats
Maseru
Lesotho
October 5, 2023
The Registrar
National University of Lesotho
P.O Roma 180,
Lesotho
Dear Sir/ Madam
RE: APPLICATION FOR A SCHOLARSHIP TO STUDY FOR A BA DEGREE
I am writing to apply for the Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Media Studies 2024 scholarship as advertised on your website.
I am very keen on pursuing studies in the liberal arts, especially the combination of English and Media Studies. I have successfully completed my Advanced Level studies as you can see from my profile attached here.
I am confident that my diverse skills, qualities, competencies and experience put me in good stead for the scholarship I am applying for. I am very analytical, observant and studious. I also possess the skill of being a life-long learner, which attribute enables me to adapt to any environment.
For more about me kindly get in touch with the referees mentioned in my resume attached hereto.
Yours faithfully,
Lerato Mokoena
As we have demonstrated, writing formal letters in the form of application letters requires mastery of the content, format and general presentation which include using the right tone.
Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
Writing and the art of observation
IN today’s piece, we focus on how we can write effectively by mastering the art of observation. In order to write well, one must be a keen observer.
He or she must have a sharp eye for detail. A good writer is one who has the ability of taking in all the details of their environment. Writing is a deeply immersive activity that requires one to paint all the details and particulars and colours of a particular event, person and place.
I think you have already seen that fine writing creates a mood or atmosphere. A beautiful piece of writing engages the senses. The reader must be able to hear, feel, touch, taste and smell the details of anything written about. Here is an extract which demonstrates the essence and skill of good observation:
“Lowering the fence poles at the entrance of a plot where an ox skull for a scarecrow blanched on a pole, they measured their job at a glance – a tangle of wild weeds entwined with creepers. But the soil was good and they would make it as clean as a table top. This year Beaubrun wanted to try eggplant.
“Line up!” the squadron chiefs would yell.
Then Simidor Antoine would throw the strap of his drum over his shoulder. Bienaime would take his commanding position in front of his men. Simidor would beat a brief prelude, and the rhythm would crackle under his fingers. In a single movement, they would lift their hoes high in the air. A beam of light would strike each table. For a second they would be holding a table.
Simidor’s voice rose, husky and strong: “Stroke it in!”
The hoes fell with a single dull thud, attacking the rough hide of the earth.”
What a fine read! Have you seen how moving and colourful the extract is? There is no doubt that you have sympathised with a group of people who are driven to work under compulsion. They are made to work in an agricultural enterprise as slaves. We have seen how the weeds have been described, the rhythm of their hoes, the dingy environment where they worked interspersed with an intermittent ray of light which created a rainbow-like effect.
We have also heard the “yell” of the squadron chief which made us shiver with fear; his voice is full of sheer cold command. So, as we have demonstrated, good writing is captivating because of its attention to detail.
Learning to observe is the hallmark of effective and colourful writing. But for one to observe, he or she must be a person who is keen, deliberate and alive to his or her environment. This means that if you are to observe and develop good writing skills, you have to take things at a ponderous pace, slowly and almost imperceptibly taking in all the details. Let’s look at another excellent extract which aptly demonstrates keen observation:
“Manuel skirted the thicket. The old clearing had eaten away its edges, but now a stubborn growth of arborescent cactus bristling with needles, their broad, hairy leaves thick and shiny like the skin of the crocodiles, was reclaiming its rights.
When he got home, the sky, turned iron-gray, was pressing down like a hot kettle top on the clearing in the trees. Their hut, leaning against the arbor, seemed as though abandoned for a long time. Bienaime was nodding under the calabash tree. Life had been thrown off stride, congealed in its course. Squalls of dust swept the fields. Beyond the savanna, the horizon cut off the sight of hope.
Mending a dress that had been worn out a thousand times, worried Old Delira went on the same everyday thoughts: food was getting low; they were already reduced to a few handfuls of millet and Congo beans; oh! Virgin Mary! It wasn’t her fault, she had done her duty and taken precautions in keeping with the wisdom of her ancestral gods. Before sowing the corn at dawn in the vigilant red eye of the sun, she had said to the Lord Jesus Christ, turning to the east, and to the angels of Guinea, turning to the south, to the spirits of the dead, turning to the west, to the saints, turning to the north, she had said to them, as she scattered the grain in the four sacred directions:
“Jesus Christ, angels, spirits of the dead, saints, here’s the corn that I give you. Give me in return the strength to work and the pleasure of reaping. Protect me from disease, and all my family, too – Bienaime, my husband, and my boy in foreign lands. Protect this field against drought and voracious beasts. It’s a favor that I ask you, if you please, through the Virgin Miracles.
Amen! And thank you!”
What an evocative extract this is! The extract, through careful and eyeful observation, has allowed us to immerse ourselves in the growing pains of a community battered by drought and hopelessness. The sun is scorching, the fields are dry and there is no respite on the horizon.
So here we go! It’s not easy but if we work to develop the art of close observation, we will be able to capture all the five senses in our beautiful writing.
- Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com
