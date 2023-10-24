Mastering close reading techniques

Acquiring the art of reading, especially the art of comprehension, is one of the most important and enduring life-long skills one could acquire. The ability to read and get the meaning, that is, getting the sense of a text or a situation, is a handy skill.

It is a fact that many students are able to read lines in a text and are able to identify words but many have hardly mastered the art of close reading. And that’s our focus today, we want to discuss, with the aid of examples from selected extracts, how we can go beyond the text, acquire and refine close reading strategies.

Close reading entails the art of reading beyond the letters of a text; it goes beyond mere reading for words. It includes getting ‘inside’ the heart and soul of the text, as it were. When one is reading closely he gets the full meaning of the text, he comprehends what is not directly said, he hears the sounds, sees the beautiful sights and feels the texture and heartbeat of the text, as it were.

Close reading techniques equip one with the ability to make inferences. To infer is the art or skill of getting a good mental picture and gleaning meaning which is not clearly apparent, but which meaning is a meaning emanating from a comprehension of the entire text and circumstances surrounding the text, that is the setting of the text and the characters and events constituting the text. We will focus on an extract to drive home these important points:

“Fearless passed him the cigarette he had smoked halfway. Theory seized on it anxiously and, shaking, smoked it to the end without a pause. Fearless said softly:

“There are things a person hides, hides, and has difficulty in telling. But as soon as it is told, then everything seems clearer to us and we feel free. It is good to talk. This is the kind of thing that can destroy an individual, if he keeps it to himself. But you can be certain that all of us feel fear, the difficulty is that intellectuals exaggerate it, give it too much importance. The real root is in social class…We all think we have two personalities, one a coward and another, that we do not call courageous, but unconscious. Fear… fear is not the problem.

The question is to be able to control fear and overcome it. You say that you overcome it when others are watching you, which is more accurate… but, if you were alone, you would not be capable. Perhaps. You attach too much importance to what others think of you. Today, you no longer have a colour, at least in our guerrilla group you are accepted, totally accepted. Overnight you cannot free yourself from this colour complex, no. But you must begin thinking that it is no longer a problem for you. Perhaps you are the only one who has sympathies and respect of all the guerrillas.I have already seen this on several occasions. You cannot live in this constant anguish, or you will have a nervous breakdown. And today there is no longer any cause.”

What a fine passage! We want to see what we can glean beyond the text. What is going on in this extract? Can you discern the setting of this extract? The characters Fearless and Theory find themselves in a war situation, they are in the thickets of a war. Invariably the war had brought together persons of various classes, colour and creed to form a single resistant group.

However, as is inevitable, classes arose. And class conflicts arose too. Theory finds himself entangled in the class complex. He is helped by Fearless, who appears to be the commander. Fearless, with a philosophical flair, helps him to understand that despite him being a man of mixed blood, the revolutionary war solved the class matrix. People are supposed to be united by a common desire for freedom and independence in a war situation. As has been demonstrated, close reading skills enables one to go beyond the text to establish the real, comprehensive meaning of the text.

Let’s try another small extract.

“I was born in Quibaxe, a Kimbunda area, like the Commissar and the Operations Chief, who are from around there.

As bazooka-man, I love to see the trucks laden with troops halted by my marksmanship. I think there could be no greater pleasure in life.

My land is rich in coffee, but my father was always a poor peasant. I did first year school only, and learned the rest here, in the Revolution. I was a child at the time of 1961. But I still remember the spectacle of children bashed against trees, men buried to the neck, with their heads above ground, and a tractor passing to lop off their heads with a blade made to dig up the earth, to provide wealth for mankind.”

One way in which we could assess your ability to comprehend using close reading skills is to enquire what motivated the narrator to join the liberation struggle and his feelings or sentiments about his place in the revolution.

Through this blood-curdling extract, you could discern that the narrator was impelled into the struggle by his lived experience shaped by racial inequality and the need to avenge the death of his father and other innocent victims. He was also motivated by sheer economic inequality which manifested itself in the unequal distribution of wealth between the classes.

As we have seen from this instalment, close reading strategies are at the centre of a comprehensive understanding of a text. Close reading skills allows one to sink one’s teeth into the inner flesh of the text, as it were.

Close reading skills allows one to infer meaning and get the sense of what is not said directly. If you master close reading skills you are in a very good stead to becoming a life-long learner. It can be done!

Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: mhlangavuso85@gmail.com