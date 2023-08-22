Insight
Mastering the craft of narrative writing
Narrative writing is like a journey; a beautiful, picturesque, and peaceful journey which takes you through the landscape and, as you travel, you enjoy the flowers, the scent of the flowers, the mountains, you enjoy the soothing air as you climb the beautiful hills. Good narrative is immersive and relaxing and world-changing. You sit there reading a beautiful narrative, and, there you are! The narrative opens vistas of knowledge and worlds to you.
Good and effective narrative writing is gripping as well as immersive; it allows you to drench as it were, in the pulse of the narrative. Like every skill, writing effective narrative is a craft, a delicate skill that can be learnt and perfected. Today we focus on the art or craft of writing good narrative. The narrative streak, as we have seen, is similar to taking a good journey in which you enjoy and revel at the picturesque environment and soak yourself in its being and heartbeat.
I often like to use the term “narrascape” in which I invent the confluence of narrative and landscape – the physical landscape as well as the emotional landscape and intensity which a text evokes. The landscape I conjure is not only physical, but it is more mental and emotional. Writing takes you to new places and allows you to experience meeting people from different places and see new objects and hear new sounds and watch the beautiful landscape and its hues and fragrances. The narrator, as an astute storyteller, leads you in the journey. The narrative depends on the effectiveness of the storyteller and his ability to excite, surprise and complicate the narrative through various twists in the tail just like a beautiful journey would be complicated by the contours unfolding on the narrow paths as the being and pulse of the landscape unfolds and recoils to itself.
Here is a fine and compelling example of narrative writing.
“He knew he would find her sitting on the big, flat rock by the river. She was scribbling in her diary again and seemed oblivious to the sound of the birds and the gurgling water of Mohokare River. She kept on writing, her small frame shadowing him from the big black diary that had almost become a part of her, part of the landscape he called home. He knew she had worn the pink, layered skirt for him. She looked up, saw him coming, and quickly climbed down from the rock and ran towards him, her arms outstretched, her pink skirt floating and swirling around her. She was barefoot but the long skirt gracefully covered her small feet.”
This narrative is gripping as well as it is colourful and intriguing. It creates suspense. Have you seen the narrative acumen of the omniscient narrator, penned in the third person narrative style? An omniscient narrator is an “all-knowing” narrator who is alive to everything about the character. I hope you have seen how the narrative beautifully brings the girl to us; the girl is absorbed in her world and is gracefully captured. She is also in love. The narrator captures her feelings, thoughts and the salient features of the landscape to create an atmosphere of romance, heightened by nature’s hues – the gurgling water, the chirping birds and her seeming obliviousness to everything around her. She is also absorbed, completely immersed in her diary. She is writing and the writing has become her world.
Have you seen how an excellent narrative strives to paint atmosphere through the interaction of text, setting, characters and the general landscape? Atmosphere refers to the general mood and effect a certain piece of writing evokes.
Let’s focus on another extract showing the craft of effective narrative writing.
“At first I thought it was a tram, but its shape was too organic, too lumpy, and it was going far too slowly for that, making almost no noise. It was swaying, swaying up the street with an even momentum in a rolling motion that was drawing it away from us like a tide, and every time it rocked forward, something about it made a soft dragging sound on the rails. As we watched, the thing sucked in air and then let a deep groan.”
The narrative above is so intense, vivid and gripping. The extract describes a narrator’s impressions of an elephant she meets during the night. I hope you have also seen the importance of good observation in writing good narrative. The writer had to watch everything so closely; the hideous appearance of the elephant, its graceful walk, its huge and grotesque features and the sounds it made. Look at the use of the word “thing” to emphasise the hideous and grotesque nature of the elephant.
As we have seen writing good narrative is a craft, it is a journey in which the narrator takes us into the pulse of events and we observe.
Vuso Mhlanga
Insight
An open letter to my government
Dear brothers and sisters, subjects of His Majesty King Letsie III
I come in peace but with grave concern regarding our existence as a nation in the 21st century.
It has been 30 years and three months since Lesotho returned to the multi-party democratic rule. This after the army deposed the then BNP government in January 1986. Thirty years of democratic rule that has seen traditional revolutionary political parties start the democratic dispensation as ruling parties and indeed in fulfiment of the late Dr Ntsu Mokhele’s prophecies: ‘Lefika le tla thetheha ho fihlela le shatleha mme le fela’, and the mighty parties have split to the degree that they can’t garner enough votes to get even one parliamentary seat.
The 30 years have produced more GD6 owners than the delivery of basic amenities for the very same Basotho who queue on election days to bestow governments into office. The creation of the much spoken about DCEO has not been the deterrent that the government wanted regarding the rampant corruption among the entire spectrum of servitude.
Dear government, I write to you after having lived through the entire democratic era. By 1993 when Lesotho returned to democratic rule, I had already completed my secondary school studies and some of my tertiary education, so believe me when I say I am well versed in what has been happening. I have seen it all and I can’t be fed alternative facts, not at my age.
As a patriot of this Kingdom and a taxpayer I feel compelled to exercise my constitutional rights, particularly my rights pertaining to access to information as well as those of being protected by the state. I am of sound being and in good standing with the state, hence me being a truly free man who is not incarcerated.
I love my country and will do anything possible to protect it. In return I expect my country to provide services and security for me and my fellow brothers and sisters.
That is why I never complain about the tax I pay. I pay it willingly and would pay more if my government were to demonstrate that it can invest my tax for the betterment of my life and that of the nation as opposed to turning Lesotho, my fatherland, into a land of milk and honey for those who have the opportunity of dipping their hands into the cookie jar without fearing any legal repercussion simply because of them being acquainted to the ruling elite.
Leadership, it is a fact that the food that we eat today, and this is for the lucky few because many go to bed on empty stomachs and no one cares, but the food we eat today is the cause of many diseases we are forced to live with lately. I do understand that this is one of the unfortunate evolutions of mankind, but my biggest worry is that if I am to fall ill, I mean really ill, does this country that milks me thousands of Maloti have a healthcare system that can prolong my life amidst the illness in order for me to continue sharing and contributing the skills I have learnt over the years in pursuit of building our economy?
Do we have medical practitioners and specialists in the numbers required to treat us in time of need? How many hospitals are adequately equipped with modern and relevant medical equipment? I hate to say this, there is more paracetamol in our hospitals than what is really needed to keep the lives of Basotho afloat….the reason being, the medical sector is not adequately staffed and resourced and this doesn’t seem to bother anyone in leadership.
I have friends and family who many will die from the most common diseases which in other countries would not even have problems finding medical assistance for. How many cardiologists do we have in Lesotho? How many medical facilities have cardiology equipment? This is just but the tip of our medical requirements but imagine how many people have access to the basic scanners which would help diagnose illnesses that can be cured or managed and lives be saved?
Countries whose main export are palm oil products are way ahead of Lesotho, a country that exports water, white gold and diamonds. Isn’t this something to worry you my leaders?
I won’t dwell into my field of study and career, sport and recreation because you have long decided that sport and recreation are not the Lesotho government’s priorities. Yet acquisition of GD6 vehicles using ill-gotten gains is something to be celebrated when taxpayers lives are hanging, and just.
Today, the DCEO is battling to prove their cases before the courts of law and it is not because they don’t have tangible cases, but because the courts of law are said to be a vibrant stock exchange not economic one but justiciable one…the deeper your pockets the better the chances that your freedom will attract a fulfilling price to the demise of the economically challenged.
Suppose I were to fall ill, it will happen to one of us tax payers and or our non-tax paying dependents, what assurance can you as leadership give me that the state can do anything to consider to be an attempt to save me and my fellow brothers and sisters?
Firstly the only city we have, Maseru doesn’t even have paramedic services, the type we see in other cities across the border. If we were to have them, I am sure they would not be resourced with response vehicles, they would be standing without wheels, I know my leaders you know why . . . if they were to have vehicles, with the state of our roads, the vehicles would long have been parked due to the effect of the roads. My point is: without roads, nothing can efficiently work.
I could say more but in the interest of your dinners, I opt to end it here but will release a sequel about the imbalances of the economic situation of Lesotho households as dictated to by corruption that goes undeterred.
As you wait for the sequels, I beseech you to think why me and many Basotho who are waiting in vain to see their government deliver basic amenities to them. Until then, have a great day.
Sincerely
Mohapi
Insight
Substance use and mental disorders
As highlighted in the previous article, in Part Two we will discuss the unhealthy or rather complicated relationship between substance use and mental illness. Remember how I stated that we have to be mindful of differences in culture when talking of substance abuse; that remains the case. However, we need to have an idea of a standardised approach that endorses substance abuse. For this one, I will borrow a page from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5-TR) and a few screening tools that we use to assess for substance abuse.
For this one, let us go ahead and adopt a more diagnostic approach. This is likely to benefit colleagues with a special interest in addictions counselling or therapy seekers with limited information to understand what they are struggling with. So, from a diagnostic perspective there are three things to pay attention to, type or class of drug (10 classes highlighted in the DSM-5-TR), diagnostic criteria and culture related to diagnostic issues. The DSM-5-TR warns us that all drugs that are taken in excess have in common the ability to directly activate the brain reward systems, which are involved in the reinforcement of behaviours and establishment of memories. This poses the concern of quantity used, which we will discuss shortly.
The DSM-5-TR provides us with Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders, under which there are 10 separate classes of drugs namely alcohol; caffeine; cannabis; hallucinogens (with separate categories for phencyclidine [or similarly acting arylcyclohexylamines] and other hallucinogens); inhalants; opioids; sedatives, hypnotics, or anxiolytics; stimulants (amphetamine-type substances, cocaine, and other stimulants); tobacco; and other (or unknown) substances. I absolutely like that the manual indicates these 10 classes are not fully distinct. This is important to know when making a diagnosis because there might be overlapping symptoms depending on the drug of choice.
After this, we inquire about symptoms to determine if the client meets diagnostic criteria. It might be helpful to think of it this way, someone can experience a traumatic event but not meet criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Similarly, an individual can be using cannabis but not to a point where they have an addiction.
There are 11 criteria to take into consideration. I will not go into this as it is a lengthy discussion point. What is important to establish is whether the client’s symptoms fit criteria for substance-related use and then determine severity and specifiers. This means mild, moderate, or severe symptoms which can be gathered from client reports or family members. As you can imagine, these steps are crucial in making clinical decisions or treatment suggestions for the client in question.
Even though there is mention of alcohol in the 10 classes of drugs, there is a section allocated to alcohol-related disorders. This is divided into Alcohol Intoxication, Alcohol Withdrawal, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and Unspecified Alcohol-Related Disorder. They also have their diagnostic criteria and specifiers. For example, someone that has alcohol intoxication is likely to also be faced with alcohol withdrawal later on, but it differs with clients.
Now, the part I personally find interesting is that there are diagnoses associated with substance classes. It is near impossible to explain this one without the table. But simply put, some mental disorders are closely linked to the use of certain drugs or vice versa. These include psychotic disorders, bipolar and related disorders, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, etc. Think of it this way, psychotic disorder is a stand-alone disorder, but try and realise how someone who consumes excess alcohol can develop psychotic disorder.
For bipolar and related disorders, we want to exercise the same caution in that with Bipolar I, diagnostic criteria includes inflated self-esteem or grandiosity, more talkative than usual or pressure to keep talking. As you may very well see, someone with a substance-related disorder is likely to display behaviours that are referred to as “high.” See how displaying behaviours that qualify as being “high” with grandiosity which presents itself as an expansive or euphoric mood? Basically, what this means is that we have to be mindful in making a mental disorder diagnosis if there is reported excessive substances or alcohol use.
Think of someone whose mood wanes, and they experience depressive highs and lows. They might choose to overuse alcohol or drugs to get a “high” brought about by chemical substances. When the counsellor consults with this client, do they diagnose them with substance related disorder, alcohol use disorder, or a depressive disorder? This makes you think because no one client can be diagnosed with everything all at once. Providers also need to be mindful of the severity of the addiction as this informs whether treatment can be offered in outpatient services, or it needs in-patient treatment options. Sometimes, it becomes an issue of, if the client is impaired from overuse of chemical substances, can you even be successful at offering individual therapy in the traditional sense?
After the DSM-5-TR mouthful, someone might still be unclear on what co-occurring disorders are, seeing how complex it can be to make such diagnoses. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) defines co-occurring disorders as the coexistence of both a mental illness and a substance use disorder. In his book, Charles Atkins, MD said, “I sometimes use the metaphor that treating co-occurring disorders is like assembling a Thanksgiving meal, where you’re firing – literally – on all burners. Some things must be carefully watched lest they get ruined, while other dishes can simmer on the back of the stove. The front burner items must be immediately tended to.”
What does this mean in the context of Lesotho? It means multiple things that solicit different responses depending on the who and what. Personally, I think it requires that we invest in teaching providers the intricacies of mental disorders diagnosis, teaching counsellors treatment planning for people living with co-occurring disorders, for the government to invest in a good addictions recovery centre for in-patient treatment care. We continue to make the mistake of thinking that Mohlomi psychiatric hospital is the final destination for all mental disorders. We can benefit from an independent addictions and rehabilitation referral centre, with adequately trained stuff.
In part 3, the last article in the co-occurring disorders series, I will highlight measurements commonly used to assess substance-related and addictive disorders, alcohol related disorders, and treatment options including the 12-step AA programme. I will provide local services and resources available in Lesotho.
Until Next Time!
The author works as a Psychotherapist. She holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology. She has certifications in Global Health Delivery, Policy Development & Advocacy in Global Health, Leadership & Management in Health, as well as Fundamentals in Implementation Science. Her views are independent and not representative of her professional roles. She is ambitious about equitable health delivery, health policy and decolonized mental health approaches.
’Makamohelo Malimabe
Insight
Types of book titles
There are some book titles like Ai-Kwei Armah’s novel of 1968 called The beautiful Ones are Not Yet Born, that are meant to make the reader in a bookshop get immediately hooked up to a book and buy it immediately! In this case the title is a catchy phrase which acts like the bait that tempts a hungry fish.
Seeing that sexy title for the first time in high school, I actually thought The Beautiful Ones are Not Yet Born was a love story! Expecting a steaming romance, I dropped all the other chores and settled on it. But…I actually came face-to-face with a story about the naked socio-political realities of independent Africa! Not a single I-love-you word in there.
This is a novel about a man who navigates the morally compromised world of independent Ghana. The protagonist, known simply as “the man,” works at a railway office where one day he is offered a bribe from a merchant. He declines. When his wife hears about this, she is deeply displeased.
This is one of the earliest novels in Africa to tackle the issue of African self-rule, often called “independence.” Ghana got independent from Britain and became the first African country to acquire such a status in 1957. However, in 1966, there was a coup in Ghana. The general and often simple argument is that this coup was due to President Nkrumah’s corruption.
Immediately after the coup, the Ghanaian situation sparked debates and questions across the world; were Africans capable of self-rule? Was it necessary to grant Africans self-rule after all? When will we have a successful African government? Was Ghana merely a bad example of black rule or some international movements had anything to do with it?
When The Beautiful Ones was published it immediately drew attention because it is decidedly about the problems of Ghana’s Independence and more acutely, the period just before and during the coup itself. In this novel, African leaders are attacked for wanting to be like the former colonial masters. Therefore the beautiful ones that are not yet born are the genuine leaders. The title is hinting that up until more careful leaders rise to power in Africa, as in Ghana, Africa will continue to be doomed.
Another catchy title is NoViolet Bulawayo’s We Need New Names. You look at the book and quietly ask yourself, why should we need new names when we already have names? Who is asking for these new names? Are our names wrong?
But when you get into the novel, you find out that Bulawayo’s book of 2013, is actually a watershed novel on migration. The main character is an economic refugee from Zimbabwe to the US. She constantly delves into various mental states, trying to make sense of her not so smooth move from Zimbabwe to the US and the neighbouring regional countries.
NoViolet Bulawayo’s language, as in the blues, is both depressing and exhilarating. Her poesy is very articulate. It invites you to laugh and cry at the same time:
“Look at them leaving in droves, the children of the land, just look at them leaving in droves. Those with nothing are crossing borders. Those with strength are crossing borders. Those with ambitions are crossing borders. Those with hopes are crossing borders. Those with loss are crossing borders. Moving, running, emigrating, going deserting, walking, quitting, flying, fleeing to all over, to countries whose names they cannot pronounce…”
And when they get to the destinations of choice, the Zimbabweans and fellow migrants find that there is no sweetness here either:
“And the jobs we worked, Jesus-Jesus-Jesus, the jobs we worked….We took scalding irons and ironed our pride flat. We cleaned toilets. We picked tobacco and fruit under the boiling sun until we hung out our tongues and panted like lost hounds. We butchered animals, slit throats, drained blood…holding our breaths like crocodiles under water, our minds on the money and never on our lives. Adamou got murdered by that beast of a machine that also ate three fingers of Sudan’s left hand… Ecuador fell from forty stories working on a roof and shattered his spine, screaming, Mis hijos! Mis hijos! on his way down”
This novel juxtaposes a tumultuous Zimbabwe against a well fed and technologically advanced America as seen by a young and impressionable Zimbabwean girl. Darling discovers that Zimbabwe and America are worlds with two very different passwords. What Zimbabwe does not have materially, America offers but not for nothing! Closely looked at, America offers its own kind of turmoil to those (like Darling) who do not want to be second class citizens and who constantly claim that they have somewhere ‘my country, my people, our President, our language’ and other things.
You ultimately discover that the main character needs a new name only in the context of having to quickly redefine home against a faraway place. There are suggestions that suffering tends to make people see themselves differently, if not in a clearer way. The novel constantly begs the reader to ask, who am I in the midst of questing for new geographical and mental definitions?
Then you also find that there are certain titles with a firm sense of geography. Their setting is overwhelming and it becomes the fulcrum of the story. Such titles have an enduring sense of place. One such title is Miguel Street.
VS Naipaiul’s Miguel Street, published in 1959, is set during World War II on Miguel Street located in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. Naipaul was in London in 1955 when he conceived and wrote these linked short stories.
Although each story in Miguel Street is individualized, the setting is Port of Spain. The characters tend to be tragicomic, striving to attain some goals which are too high to be attained by them. They end up in trouble or are thoroughly disappointed. They want to escape from themselves or the island. In these stories, Naipaul explores the idea that the Caribbean and particularly his home island and its people are desperate for an identity. His characters struggle for that all the way.
Bogart appears in most of these short stories. His real name remains unknown. He is Bogart, a name of an American film called Casablanca. Sometimes he is called Patience, the name of the game that he plays. Bogart dramatizes the feeling of instability and insignificants of the Caribbean people who are found aping foreign people and foreign heroes.
One day he tells his playmates that he is going to the toilet and is coming back soon, but he actually disappears for months! The boredom in Bogart’s life reflects a deep lack of purpose. The ennui around him is palpable as shown here:
“What is happening there, man?” he would ask quietly, and then he would say nothing for ten or fifteen minutes. And somehow you felt you couldn’t really talk to Bogart, he looked so bored and superior. His eyes were small and sleepy. His face was fat and his hair was gleaming black. He was the most bored man I ever knew…
His “acting big” at least shows a certain yearning for real achievements which people in these post slavery societies cannot sustain. Asked by a friend why he commits bigamy, Bogart answers, “To be man, among we men.”
In the short story called “The Thing Without a Name,” Popo does not make a thing even when he is called a painter. Hidden in this situation is Popo’s desire to be creative and useful. He wants to be big, affluent and eccentric, without the means and without having to work. It is his wife who has to work for the family. Popo is eventually arrested for remodeling and selling stolen property.
Man-man is probably the most remarkable character in this collection of short stories. He wants to be eccentric, stylish and popular, but he does not measure up. Like Bogart, Man-man comes closest to his ideals through some form of drama. He can pretend that he is an English man through his accent. He can pretend to have the guts by running in an election. He can finally pretend he is Christ by asking people to nail him on the cross. When he cannot go on with the crucifixion, he comically calls to the people from the cross, “Cut this stupidness out!” You can see that this is a community with a shortage of solid heroes.
There are several other artistic figures who go nowhere in this collection. There is Morgan in “The Pyrotechnist” whose fireworks do not bring success but disaster as they burn down the house. There is also Backu in “The Mechanical Genius.” He is a fake mechanic who is putting engines apart, further damaging them. There is Edward in “Until the Soldiers came” who surrenders his artistic pursuits, ending up pretending to be an American.
In the final story called “How I left Miguel Street,” the narrator finally leaves because his mother realises that there is little to achieve on the island and he is getting too wild. Once he stays drunk for two consecutive days! At the airport during his departure, the narrator’s shadow is described as “a dancing dwarf on the tarmac.” He does not look back as he goes to the plane. He can be compared to Trumper in George Lamming’s novel, In The castle Of My Skin, who leaves the islands in a similar fashion.
Sometimes the title of a work of art is centered simply around the major character in a story as you find in many of Shakespeare’s plays. The named character drives the story due to his strengths or weaknesses or both. Through the character of Macbeth in the play Macbeth, we learn about the struggle between illusion and reality alongside the essence of human nature as Macbeth struggles to gain power and his eventual fall.
Through the character Hamlet in the play Hamlet, we learn about the character procrastination Hamlet’s confused mindset as he considers murdering his Uncle Claudius, who killed Hamlet’s father and then married his mother to become king in his place. Throughout the play, Hamlet has hesitated to kill his uncle and avenge his father’s death. Through King Lear in the play King Lear, we learn that a lack of self-knowledge can cause chaos and tragedy, but the play also suggests that self-knowledge is painful, and perhaps not worth the effort it takes to achieve it. Lear’s tragic flaw is a lack of self-knowledge.
Then there are some one word titles which tend to help the reader dwell, for the most part on the major theme in a book. Chenjerai Hove’s novel of 1996 is simply called Ancestors. At the centre of Hove’s somewhat beautifully dense novel, Ancestors, is the indefatigable figure, Miriro. She is at the time of the story, a female ancestor, who was born and had lived deaf and dumb herself.
She dies tragically when she hangs herself because she had been forced to marry a local drunkard. Although long gone, Miriro, through Mucha, a female predecessor (who is not deaf and dumb), now sees and recalls the past before her own birth, after her birth and after her tragic death. Miriro appears to Mucha in dreams and sometimes in some kind of trance akin to spirit possession. These ancestor characters weave their ways around the major character.
The same goes for Ferdinand Oyono who simply titles his work, Houseboy. In that novel from Cameroon in the colonial days, an African boy, Toundi has fled down the path of assimilation, leaving his village for missionary school, then working for the Commandant, becoming the chief European’s houseboy. Although in becoming the priest’s houseboy, Toundi gave up his tribal identity, he finds that he will never fit in among the colonisers. He can only be a houseboy. Soon they beat him up to near death because of his poor judgments.
Indeed titles are key to any work of literature because it is the title that we see first before we are able to ‘see’ the story itself.
Memory Chirere
