May the spirit of openness continue!
THE Minister of Finance’s decision to report the state of the public kitty to the public on January 5, 2023 must be commended.
We hope and wish that this spirit will continue and that it will also spread to all of her colleagues.
One day she will bring better news.
For us farmers, it is now the turn of the Minister of Agriculture to tell us why the ministry has been making these wholesale and hurried transfers of officials to other ministries which could disrupt the provision of services to farmers.
We also need to know why the ministry has chosen to provide us with low quality fertilizer.
Now back to the Minister of Finance’s speech.
To those of us who were in the dark but have experienced manifestations of mismanagement of public funds, the speech was enlightening.
Most people would agree that things are indeed bleak.
The minister’s concern was also quite palpable.
She is right that the presentation of budgets had become a meaningless ritual characterised by perfunctory utterances in which ministers even contradicted themselves with supreme indifference.
Budgets had come to be blithely approved by MPs whose concern was only whether figures of their salaries and other perquisites had grown any fatter.
As set out in the minister’s speech, the financial problems we are facing will need a fairly well-rounded approach to be solved.
Policies will be fairly straightforward to formulate, and, hopefully, easier to pass through relevant institutions.
However, as always, the key to implementation and compliance with the policies will be people: officials and government service providers.
Practices of abuse and theft of public funds have become so entrenched among some in these groups that they are likely to be a source of a lot of frustration by their resistance against attempts to bring corruption and theft to an end.
Lots of courage and determination will be required; as will support of the public, cabinet colleagues, and anti-corruption public institutions.
My last point is one which should have really been stated first.
It is on the by now long-held view that, in order to develop Lesotho’s economy, the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMBS) should provide scholarships to Basotho students intending to pursue studies in what this and previous governments define as priority areas.
As has been proposed by previous governments, and repeated in the minister’s speech, most people would find it quite sensible that the government should formulate a policy to provide scholarships to deserving children of needy Basotho, and ask parents who can afford to pay tuition for their children to do so.
However, a plea should be made for a serious reconsideration of a policy to fund only students who want to study professions, vocations and skills required by the market.
There are many reasons for this plea. Three can be stated briefly.
First, and most important, governments need to work towards construction of a happy and educated Basotho society, made up of citizens qualified in professions, and possess knowledge and intellectual abilities.
All are sources of a sense of personal development.
Second, largely because of a shortage of facilities and other resources at public tertiary institutions, professional disciplines are always oversubscribed and have to limit the number of students they take — proof that we lack capacity to accommodate all students who might wish to study professions, forcing some to pursue studies in more intellectual disciplines.
Third, students choose areas of study based on one of, at least, three considerations: their talents and intellectual aptitudes; their interests/curiosities; and their desire to follow certain professions.
In all cases, the choice of a discipline can be based on personal wish; it can be inspired by an individual’s sense of service to the community, or nation; or it can be inspired by an individual’s intention to pursue a career in what he, or she, defines as service to the community, or service to the nation; it can be based on a ‘calling’; and so on.
In some cases students choose more intellectual disciplines in order to prepare for studies of a profession, vocation, or skill.
It cannot be that the idea is to exclude from award of scholarships those who, for example, lack talent, or ability to study professions and vocations.
Neither can it be undesirable to government that students choose areas of study to satisfy their curiosity; choose disciplines to follow their callings; define needs of their communities and their country, and choose areas of study with a view to respond to what they see as community, or national, needs; and so on.
We need to avoid giving society an understanding that studies in certain disciplines arew unhelpful to development in general and to economic development in particular.
We need to avoid giving young people who possess certain talents and abilities an understanding that their talents have no place in development and in economic development.
The state’s responsibility is not over only those who study in priority subjects.
These queries can be elaborated on and more disadvantages can be mentioned of a policy to grant government scholarships only to students who want to pursue studies in disciplines that governments define as priority areas or only to those who want to receive training in vocations and skills required by the market and government.
An alternative proposal that the government might consider would be to continue to provide scholarships to all students from needy families admitted at tertiary institutions but attach a premium to studies in those areas that the government describes as priorities.
This premium could take one of many various forms that might be considered.
It will be important not only to set priority disciplines at tertiary level but to also ensure that, from early on, primary and secondary curricula begin to cultivate in students interest and ability to study in priority areas.
Motlatsi Thabane
Well done, Dr Matlanyane!
When I started my first business venture, many moons ago, fresh from high school, I received a piece of advice that still makes me laugh up to this day.
My good friend Tšepo Thabisi told me of an opportunity (‘skoti’) where I could buy a BMW Z3, at the time, for as little as R4 000. “Four thousand Rands?” I asked. “Yes, four thousand for a Z3.
Only if you go to an auction,” he said.
Hmmm! This was an interesting insight. I could buy a BMW Z3 at an auction for R4 000! No maan, I’m heading straight to an auction.
I had made a bit of cash and needed a round-around car for the office.
So, my thinking was that, if a Z3 costs around R4 000, surely I could get a smaller vehicle for about R2 000.
As I said, I had a bit of money and went straight to Standard Bank (city branch) to cash a cheque to the tune of M20 000/Rands and drove straight to Pretoria to an auction house with my cousin Mahlelebe Letsie (Mr Mahlelebe).
When we got to Pretoria, excitement was high. Yes, we were going to buy a vehicle for R2 000.
So, the auction started and we sat on the auditorium style benches.
The cars were then paraded in front of potential buyers.
We immediately spotted a white Volkswagen Citi Golf. It was shining and the tyres were polished.
I immediately said, “There’s our car!” Mr Mahlelebe nodded.
“Yes, that’s the one.” So, the bidding started. The first car was called in and the bidding started but our eyes were set on the white Citi Golf.
The moment finally arrived and it was time to bid. The starting price was R1 500. Man!
There was sudden interest in this vehicle. There were a couple of hands that went up.
We had to make a counter-bid. We shot up to R2 500. There was a counter offer.
The game went on and on until we finally sealed the deal and the auctioneer said, “Sold, for R8 500.
Well, not exactly what we anticipated but
R8 000 was still a hell of a bargain.
We were happy.
The time to fetch the vehicle finally arrived. We went straight to the back office to sign documents and were handed the keys.
Yes, the car was ours. We now had to drive back to Lesotho. Mr Mahlalebe did the honours and drove the ‘new car’.
I led the way and drove in front.
Banna! We drove for about a kilometre and Mr Mahlalebe started flicking his lights. ‘Peke, peke, peke!’
Then I thought, “I wonder what could be wrong. I swerved to the side of the road to hear what the problem was.
Jesus! The ‘new car’ was over heating. We opened the bonnet.
Banna! I’ve never seen such a mess. We could see wires (maseka) criss-crossing a very dirty and rusty engine.
There were also rat droppings in the engine. My eyes went teary and I said, “Mona teng re rekile maseka le likhoto. Ha re khutlise koloi ena.”
Man, that car was a mess.
The bottom part of it was rust-eaten and you could see the ground when removing the carpets.
When we got back to the auction house, it was too late. The auction house was closed. Gates pad-locked with chains.
We were left with no option but to drive that rot (sebolu) to Maseru. What a painful journey.
The dim function of the headlights was also not working.
We drove with bright lights all the way. You can imagine the pain in my eyes.
I had to narrate this long story because it resonated so well with the situation the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) found itself in when it assumed power.
Yes, this horse looked so beautiful. Yes, we have been told that it has a few illnesses but no, we have the money.
We’ll take it to the doctor and it will start sprinting again.
Man-oh-man! The minute the RFP tried to ride the horse, the poor horse started limping. It has been limping since day one and showing signs of multiple organ failure.
This is the exact situation that the RFP is currently in.
There’s simply no money to run the government and the horse cannot sprint to finish the race.
I must applaud Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane for being courageous to confirm what some of us had already known for years.
However, that speech was torturous to listen to. It felt like the kind of speech a doctor dishes out when you fetch your blood-results for an annual medical check-up.
Do we still go for annual medical check-ups? If not, please do.
You know, you just want the results and you are thinking, “Stop telling me about exercising and so on. Just give me the damn results!”
So, yes, Dr Matlanyane was absolutely right to give us a synopsis of the current financial situation of Lesotho.
However, the speech was very long on the ‘blame-game’. It lacked concrete facts and statistics, and it was also very weak on solutions.
By the way, where was the statistician general? Where exactly is the statistician general? Who is he/she? We should have seen him or her at the finance minister’s side.
If the government’s wage bill is such a problem, we need concrete facts on the number of employed civil servants.
How many are they? 44 000? 50 000? How much do they consume per month? 100 million?
What is the cost of running the government per month? What is the average income of a government employee per month?
We need a simple and straightforward income and expenditure statement.
When it comes to this cancer named corruption, we are where we are because of lack of patriotism.
There is no one that can stand proudly and say “I’m a corrupt patriot.” It’s either one is corrupt or patriotic. The two are mutually exclusive.
We are where we are because Basotho hate their country.
You cannot claim to love your country and, on the other hand, continue to steal from it. Never!
In fact, corruption should be a treasonable offence. It is betrayal to the country.
Citizens that love themselves subsequently love their country.
It starts with loving oneself (self-love). Look at our situation. Our country is littered with double-storeys all over and most of them are incomplete.
Some of them were abandoned because people are just too afraid to live in them.
But the public infrastructure is completely broken. The health system is “finished.”
The education system is completely paralysed. Most of the teachers can’t even spell photosynthesis to save their lives.
Look at the National University of Lesotho (NUL). It’s a bloody mess.
But what should the RFP do now that it has bought a white Citi Golf full of makeshift wires in the engine compartment?
My suggestion is:
One: Compile an income and expenditure statement and publish it before announcing the budget speech.
This will give an indication and direction to the next budget allocations.
Two: Start compiling a national balance sheet urgently. What do we own? How many vehicles do we have? How many properties do we own?
Look, if we’re talking of annual revenues of M18 billion, it means our economy is severely constipated.
M18 Billion is equivalent to US$1 billion. That’s an annual revenue of some of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed companies.
US$1 billion? No guys! We have to do better.
So, this means our productivity (output) is very low (GDP).
Second last point: Our country has fallen victim of two critical points — we do not export and we do not invest.
Yet, these are two crucial points to run an economy effectively!
If our economy relies heavily on textile manufacturing, construction and mining, how come we lost track of a crucial element of agricultural exports?
Am I talking of wool and mohair? No!
I’m referring to exports of fruits and fish? Why isn’t fish a staple in Lesotho yet there’s abundant water?
Lastly, Dr Matlanyane’s speech was very weak on solutions. Very weak!
Here are my solutions to turn this economy around.
One: Up-scale the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) by employing more than 3 000 youths.
Redirect those young soldiers/recruits into agricultural production. They should operate tractors and plant fruit trees.
As a matter of fact, just give the Ministry of Agriculture to the army.
They should run it as their own. The army is still respected and, in all accounts, still feared.
If the army does the physical plantation of crops, we’ll start yielding results very soon.
However, we need to plant fruit trees and export peaches, apricots, apples, oranges, etc. We also need to export fish. That is long overdue!
Last point. Implement a sovereign wealth fund as a matter of urgency.
Sell some of the assets that the government owns, through the Maseru Securities Exchange to Basotho.
Examples being, shares in Standard Lesotho Bank, Econet as well as Letšeng Diamonds.
Why not?
It will create instant wealth on the ground and Basotho people already have the will and discipline to save but no avenues to invest their savings in.
Hence, mekhatlo ea mekholisano. They should buy shares in the Brewery. Yes! Why not?
They should part own it.
Invest proceeds derived from the sale of those shares (in Standard Lesotho Bank and Letšeng Diamonds) in companies like Tesla and Amazon.
We’d earn our dividends in US dollars. We can surely live comfortably from the dividends derived from those companies (Tesla and Amazon).
Very last point. Export power to Southern Africa. If Cahora-Bassa Hydro-power dam was started in 1967 with the sole purpose of exporting power, why can’t we do the same in 2023?
We need to construct the Oxbow Hydro-electric dam for the sole purpose of exporting power to other Southern-African countries.
We can sign off-take agreements as soon as tomorrow and source loans to finance the dam.
What are we waiting for?
In conclusion, well done Dr Matlanyane. This is a bold step in the right direction.
We need more accountability and communication of the financial situation of the nation to the public.
I would also like to say well done to my new hero, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela, for his initiative to instil a culture of national pride and patriotism to the youth.
I witnessed the farewell ceremony of hundreds of young people at the Makoanyane Barracks last Friday and I said: “This is exactly what we need to fight corruption.” The love of the country!
‘Mako Bohloa
Ngugi at 85: a reflection
On 5 January 2023, I learnt that writer Ngugi Wa Thiongo was turning 85 and that he was still writing.
I got through his son, Nducu Wa Ngugi’s Facebook page.
Apparently Nducu Wa Ngugi is also a writer and in that particular Facebook post, the elder Ngugi is watching his son, Nducu, signing copies of his own books.
Father and son are at peace with each other. Ngugi is holding Nducu by the shoulder as if to say, “go on, son.”
Altogether his sons — Tee Ngugi, Nducu wa Ngugi, Mukoma wa Ngugi and daughter Wanjiku wa Ngugi are all published authors, showing the father’s influence on his family.
Ngugi has always been an immense inspiration to many writers and scholars in the African continent and beyond.
It was in my early high school days in Centenary District, northern Zimbabwe, when I first came into contact with the Kenyan writer through his iconic novel, The River Between. My soul was immediately touched.
Our English teacher, may his soul rest in peace, used Ngugi’s book as supplementary reading for our class but for me, it went beyond all that.
My imagination was fired. The hills, the rivers, the elders in Ngugi’s Kenya were reminiscent of nearly everything in the northern part of my country.
My teacher held The River Between and read from it, pacing up and down the classroom.
The opening chapters were especially tickling:
“The two ridges lay side by side. One was Kameno, the other was Makuyu. Between them was a valley. It was called the valley of life. Behind Kameno and Makuyu were many more valleys and ridges, lying without any discernible plan.
“They were like many sleeping lions which never woke. They just slept, the big deep sleep of their Creator.”
My teacher read on, excited, “A river flowed through the valley of life. If there had been no bush and no forest trees covering the slopes, you could have seen the river when you stood on top of either Kameno or Makuyu.
“Now you had to come down. Even then you could not see the whole extent of the river as it gracefully, and without any apparent haste, wound its way down the valley.
“Like a snake. The river was called Honia, which meant cure, or bring back-to-life. Honia River never dried: it seemed to possess a strong will to live, scorning droughts and weather changes.
“And it went on in the same way. Never hurrying, never hesitating. People saw this and were happy.”
When he came to the river, my teacher’s voice became deeper: “Honia was the soul of Kameno and Makuyu. It joined them. And men, cattle, wild beasts and trees, were all united by this life-stream.
“When you stood in the valley, the two ridges ceased to be sleeping lions united by their common source of life. They became antagonists.
“You could tell this, not by anything tangible but by the way they faced each other, like two rivals ready to come to blows in a life and death struggle for the leadership of this isolated region.”
I felt like I was in that Kenyan terrain myself, seeing the similar valleys and ridges of our land through the classroom window.
The familiarity was exhilarating. Listening to the African Gikuyu names; Kameno and Makuyu rang a bell because Gikuyu strangely felt like Shona, my mother tongue.
My classmates and I were mesmerised too by the proverb: “Kagutui kamucii gatihakago ageni” — the oil skin of the house is not for rubbing onto the skin of strangers.
We sang out the proverb in the titillating Gikuyu in the school yard at break-time, just for the fun of it!
We were simply happy to have discovered a writer who came from a faraway place that, nevertheless, felt and smelt like ours.
Little did I know that I had unconsciously been led to realise that the names of men and women in my community could also appear in serious pieces of writings! I would write about my people as they are!
As time passed, I began to read more from Ngugi’s works on my own and through the syllabus, as I went further in my own schooling career.
I recall that I easily related with the set up in Ngugi’s play with Micere Mugo, The Trial of Dedan Khimathi.
I related easily especially with characters from the guerilla war of Kenya in the 1950’s captured in this play.
It was easy because I grew up seeing guerillas interacting with the peasants in Northern Zimbabwe during our long war of independence from colonialism.
The scene in which the colonial soldier searches a Kikuyu woman who is actually on her way to feed the Mau Mau guerrillas in the forest, was very familiar to me as I had seen women in my family hiding food in baskets in order to feed the guerrillas.
As I read the play, I smiled at this: “A woman is seen walking across the stage.
Between 30 and 40, she is mature, slightly built, good looking with a youthful face…”
She is a simple peasant woman who is beautiful, strong, clever and undeterred, like my own aunts were in support of the guerillas in Zimbabwe’s war of independence.
The play is based on Dedan Kimathi (1920-1957).
Belonging to the Gikuyu ethnic group, he was one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the revolutionary struggle for independence.
Kimathi was well educated and spoke Gikuyu, Kiswahili, and English fluently.
He taught at the Karunaini Independent School in Nyeri, before becoming a freedom fighter.
His fellow soldiers gave Kimathi the titles of Field Marshal and Prime Minister.
In 1955, during the State of Emergency, the British, recognising his growing influence, offered a bounty for his capture.
He was hunted down (October 1, 1956) by British officer Ian Henderson, followed by a “fake trial” where ironically, rather than accusing Kimathi of leading the armed revolution, he was charged with carrying a firearm.
He was executed at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, the same prison where Ngugi himself was held without charge decades later.
Kimathi’s legacy was obscured for years, thanks to the British propaganda (he was buried in an unmarked grave) until only recently when Kimathi has been honoured as a significant architect of Kenya’s independence struggle.
I must admit that of all Ngugi’s works, I was most mesmerised by his novel, A Grain of Wheat. I was touched by the intense personality of Mugo, particularly his loneliness and the overriding feeling that he has something to hide!
His development, just like his movements are as gradual as the movement of an ant. His hesitation is warm and often intriguing.
That he turns out to having been a betrayer not a hero is the most painful part of this novel.
My countryman, Charles Mungoshi, who was also intrigued by this novel, translated it into the Shona language as Tsanga Yembeu.
It is now available to people at schools and the villages in their own language.
For me, probably the most startling thing in the Ngugi story was Ngugi’s detention without trial in 1977, in an independent Kenya!
This came as a result of his and Ngugi WaMirii’s Gikuyu play, published in English as I Will Marry When I Want.
It was felt that he wanted to politicize ordinary Kenyans through this play, especially when it was used in the community theatre at Kamiritu.
In his book, Detained: A Writer’s Prison Diary, Ngugi describes his times at Kamiti Maximum Prison in Kenya, the purposeful degradation and humiliation of the political detainees, the neglect and casual cruelty that undermined their health, the debilitating tension and tedium that marked each day in prison.
In a series of reflections he is able to consider his own writings, the nature of imprisonment and the way forward for the people of Kenya.
This very elaborate testimony by Ngugi, is confined to the periods between 31 December 1977 and 12 December 1978, during his incarceration. Ngugi says in the preface to this book: “I have, therefore, tried to discuss this issue not as a personal experience between me and a few individuals, but as a social, political and historical phenomenon.
I have tried to see it in the context of the historical attempts, from the colonial times to the present, by a foreign imperialist bourgeoisie, in alliance with its local Kenyan representatives, to turn Kenyans into slaves and of the historical struggles of the Kenyan people against economic, political and cultural slavery.”
The book is a window through which one could understand the extent to which human beings find strategies to survive under very inhumane conditions.
But it is not enough to write about Ngugi without indicating his position on the importance of the use of African languages in African literature.
This runs through most of his essays and particularly his book, Decolonising the Mind.
Central to Ngugi’s key position on language is his narration of what took place between and among the African writers and critics who gathered at Makerere in Uganda in June 1962 at the famous conference called: “A Conference of African Writers of English Expression.”
The conference faced the fundamental question of determining who qualified as an African writer and what qualified as African writing.
Was African literature only the literature produced in Africa or about Africa?
Could African literature be on any subject, or must it have an African theme?
Should it embrace the whole continent or South of the Sahara, or just black Africa?
Should African Literature be only literature in indigenous African languages or should it include literature in Arabic, English, French, Portuguese, Afrikaans, and so on?
In his book of essays called Decolonising the Mind: The Politics of Language in African Literature, Ngugi describes the damaging effects of colonialism on African literature, education, and culture.
Ngugi describes the conflict between the economic effects of imperialism, still present in Africa, and the need for economic and cultural independence for African people.
Ngugi views language and literature as playing a central role in this struggle.
He asserts that language is essential to people’s self-perception and to their view of the universe.
He laments that despite his former status as only a student with one major publication, at the time of the Makerere meeting, he was invited, while all the prominent Gikuyu writers were not.
He describes the ways in which the colonial education system changed African perception of their language, and by extension, of themselves.
He recounts the divide that he and other African children experienced between the languages of their home and the language of schooling.
He retells his experiences of severe punishments that were inflicted on African children for speaking their native tongues in school. Some of the most brutal instances, which Ngugi recounts, include corporal punishment, humiliation, and fines.
As a result, Ngugi declared that he would return to writing only in Gikuyu.
The debate raged over the elimination of the English department from the university and its replacement by the Literature department.
After his release in December 1978, he was not reinstated to his job as professor at Nairobi University, and his family was harassed.
Due to his writing about the injustices of the dictatorial government at the time, Ngugi and his family were forced to live in exile.
Only after Daniel arap Moi, the longest-serving Kenyan president, retired in 2002, was it safe for them to return.
Ngugi has continued to write expressing his views on the place of Africa in its relations with the countries of the West and his ideas have influenced various paths thought in African literature.
Ngugi Wa Thiongo is best known for his first novel Weep Not, Child. His other novels; The River Between, A Grain of Wheat and Petals of Blood, confirmed his stature as one of the major African writers of our time. Ngugi is currently a Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Irvine.
Memory Chirere
How Argentina achieved World Cup glory
The curtain finally came down on the first World Cup tournament held in the Middle East on Sunday as Argentina ended their 36-year-old drought for the biggest prize in football.
At the start of the tournament, all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who both had the pressure of adding the World Cup trophy to their glittering careers, which are approaching their end.
Speaking of the two superstars from Portugal and Argentina, the debate of who is the greatest between them has dominated the minds of football fans everywhere for the past decade and will persist in the future.
Each of them has netted over 690 club goals in their careers thus far. The two nemesis have scooped almost every individual award over the past 17 years or so.
For those that I have had this debate with, I always tell them that we should be grateful to have watched these two incredible football talents.
They are built differently and don’t have the same attributes. Ronaldo is more about athleticism, the speed, strength – he is a winner and loves scoring goals.
Messi on the other hand is a pure talent, he has a sweet left foot. He creates for others with passes you cannot get from anyone except the little magician and the ability to get past defenders.
Coming back to the World Cup in Qatar and how Argentina bounced back from the shock defeat to minnows Saudi Arabia in the opening match to go all the way to the final, where they beat defending champions, France on penalties to win gold.
The biggest lesson for me, which I think should go to all of us in sport and other sectors is the importance of unity and harmony in a set-up like that of a football team that is made of different individuals.
Looking back at the past editions of the World Cups, I don’t think the current Argentina squad, who have just ended the 36-year-old drought under the mentorship of Lionel Scaloni, are anywhere near the Albiceleste teams of the past tournaments in terms of talent.
In his quest to bring back Argentina’s glory days back, Scaloni roped in former Argentina internationals such as Roberto Ayala, Walter Samuel, and Pablo Aimar.
From their technical team, I want to single out Ayala, who was a member of a very talented squad that played at the 1998 World Cup in France and had the likes of Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Simeone, Javier Zanetti, and Ariel Ortega, who also wore the famous Argentina number 10 jersey, made famous by the late Diego Maradona.
Ortega, the talisman of the team at the 1998 tournament in France, was blamed for Argentina’s exit at the quarter-finals after receiving a red card for headbutting Edwin van der Sar, when they were in control of the match and leading 1-0, but eventually lost 2-1.
What is special for me with the Scaloni’s team that won the World Cup in the Middle East, is how they were able to bounce back from that defeat to minnows Saudi Arabia in their opening match at the tournament to eventually go all the way and lift the trophy.
Apart from Messi, the other superstars in Argentina’s squad are Angel Di Maria of Juventus, Lautaro Martinez of Inter Millan and maybe Roma’s Dybala, but all of them had to settle for a role on the bench in most of the games during the tournament.
The trio respected their coach’s decision to put them on the bench and it didn’t bring divisions like it did with Portugal after Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo to the bench.
Former Portugal captain Luis Figo was quoted in the media saying Portugal wouldn’t have lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals had Ronaldo started the match.
The loss to Morocco and elimination from the tournament led to the sacking of Santos, who led them to the Euros triumph in 2016 and the UEFA Nations league title in 2019.
Having a player of Messi’s calibre was always going to give Argentina the edge over their opponents. He was in the past tournaments criticised for not giving his best for Argentina and I have never seen the little magician as focused and leading by example as he was in Qatar.
Messi had a slow start to life in Paris after leaving Barcelona for PSG so much that many felt the end was near for a player, who along with Ronaldo, had dominated the game for over 17 years.
However, the “Little Magician” got his groove back to finally deliver the World Cup for his country. He also looked comfortable and happy around his young teammates, who many of them spoke of their wish to help Messi win the World Cup.
Messi was ruthless fighting for his country on and off the field and we were all shocked when he criticised Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz, which was unlike him to be criticising referees.
The experienced Spanish match official was eventually sent home after that chaotic quarter-final clash between Argentina and The Netherlands.
For Messi, the end was a fulfilling one as he finally answered the call from Argentinean fans to win the World Cup and take his place alongside the great Diego Maradona.
Mikia Kalati
