Post-minority rule literature
You could think that the end of apartheid or minority rule and colonialism would ordinarily cause an immediate outburst of celebration among poets and writers.
As demonstrated by the two examples below, several writers welcomed democracy and black majority rule in their respective countries from various angles.
As Stephane Serge Ibinga would point out, South African texts published after the first democratic elections in 1994 are torn between celebrating the new era or outright insistence on the need to be careful since the structures of apartheid are still painfully visible.
The old system was still visible within the new. There was still need to build a new political system in South Africa based on respect for democratic values and human rights.
In his poems of 1999, just after democratisation in 1994, South African poet, Lesego Rampolokeng, a South African poet is already warning the reader about how easy it is to get drunk on power.
He appears to suggest that the excessive use of power of the apartheid era needs to be condemned as a useful warning to the leaders of the new era.
His poem, “Lines for Vincent” is a horrific piece, dwelling on the violence still prevalent in the township:
“they pulled out his teeth
with a pair of pliers before he died
wrenched out his nails
‘cos they wanted his manhood denied
they cut off his genitals
with a butcher-knife
while he bled they skinned him
& let the blood flow with the wind
i got the full blow of the message
in the red rage of a storm
whipping hard at the back of my neck of shame
& still the shack of memory rattles its bones…”
As a reader, you sit back, alarmed at this gory sight. The poet writes that Vincent was killed by what he calls “a nation’s homicidal glory” meaning that what the nation is going through is not real glory.
The new forms of subjugation in post-apartheid South Africa continue to inspire the poet. These include but not limited to the displacement of the poor, housing problems, crime, poor living standards.
They are a sad left-over from the oppressive culture of apartheid. Lesego Rampolokeng continues on a sad path as you also see in the other grim poem called “habari gani Africa”
There is still blood in the streets. Reconciliation is botched. Everywhere there are mangled bodies as the world out there is concerned with news of the fear of a nuclear war. The poet writes lines that are as mangled and as unreadable as the new post-apartheid system which he is describing.
He cannot move because there is no movement. There is risk that the poet is says that 1994 did not take place. His poems are almost not readable, with no structure and clear direction:
“bloodstains on morguesheet sweat of impotence
born to die lie dead in the street the lie of omnipotence
scarstripes on the soul sign of demention/delusion
look of drugged minds hidden behind illusion
& outside the grenade-reality-cracked window the botched moment
licemen of the west bearing gifts rearing rifts of torment
come to perform reconciliation a land’s abortion operation
nuclear wasted to the world’s acceptance/assimilation
a disembowelment your creation cursed a braindeathblow
manchildwomananimal NOWHERE left/right/middle/O…
sixfeetdownbelow
glow longknifenightsessionsplashed blooddroplets in the sewers
fleshpieces from crossed Xs/axes of man-made-wood hewers.”
As also seen in his other longish poem, “Notes from a dream,” this community cannot heal. There is hysteria. The leaders of the new South Africa do not know where to start.
They sit in the new cabinet like zombies. He even playfully mocks the powerful and iconic phrase “no easy walk to freedom”:
“the long walk wanted to be a march …
it just had ingrown toes
with the shout FORWARD!
came the realization : our knee-caps have been peeled backward.”
Considered a dissident artist, Lesego Rampolokeng, is a South African poet, playwright and novelist who came to prominence in the 1990s due to his blunt and unflinching examination of social degradation and oppression in his society through his works.
He has written several poetry collections: Horns for Hondo (1990), Talking Rain (1993) and The Bavino Sermons (1999), which have won him an African Kwanzaa Award. He has also written End-beginnings (1998), Blue V’s (1998), The Second Chapter (2003) and most recently Head on Fire (2012).
His play “Fanon’s Children” was performed at Cape Town’s Baxter Theater in 2002 (Poetry Foundation, Lesego Rampolokeng). He has also written two novels Blackheart: Epilogue to Insanity (2004), and Whiteheart: Prologue to Hysteria (2005).
Meanwhile, Stanley Nyamfukudza’s 1983 collection of short-stories, Aftermaths, explores various emotions, expectations and some anxieties of a freshly independent people of Zimbabwe in 1980. This collection contains the poems that he writes soon after his return to independent Zimbabwe which used to be a minority ruled Rhodesia. Nyamfukudza had been imprisoned for questioning Rhodesian policies and on his release he had gone into exile in Britain.
In the title story “Aftermaths” a “returnee” goes down his boy-hood street in the location trying to reconnect. He takes a mental register and inventory of the township houses and folk. The signature of time is plastered on the walls of the township and although there is an air of carefree, a sense of tension is discernible.
The “return of the native” is generally a fascinating theme in literature. Ngugi employs it in his short-stories about the end of the Kenyan Mau-Mau war of resistance. Often the returnee has no home to return to. His wife is already married to some other man.
Often, as in Chekhov, he asks after people who are long dead and lie buried in the local cemetery.
Maybe Nyamfukudza’s most dense and poetic story of the new 1980’s era is “Settlers.” It is based on the earliest Zimbabwe resettlement programme. A young man and his pregnant wife find themselves clearing up dense bush to set up home and field.
“Settlers” is a story that follows the great Ernest Hemingway’s “theory” of short-story writing: “Easy writing makes hard reading. Hard writing makes easy reading.” Hemingway’s images are like objects of nature themselves; evoking sights, sounds and smell that assault the reader’s senses with their freshness and immediacy.
“Settlers” describes the young husband intensely and sees the bush, the wife, earth and sky from his point of view. Looking at his own circumstances, the man is overwhelmed by the sense of plenty and virginity of his new environment.
The Zimbabwe revolution had delivered a first, offering virgin land to the formerly dispossessed peasants:
“Sometimes, in the morning, standing there with
his pick, shovel and axe on his shoulders, it
seemed pointless, mad even. How could one
man and woman fight against all this thick
forest, sustained only by the dream that if
they kept at it, they would in the end claim
some room…”
One cannot escape from the “garden of Eden” feeling evoked by this story. The whole metaphor extends to the new nation state of Zimbabwe. There are references to the heavy rains of the first Independence summer season and the subsequent bumper harvest.
The phrase “Zimbabwe the bread basket of Africa” stuck as people flocked from “tired” territories in Masvingo, Madziva, Chiweshe, Gwai… to open up heavy virgin tracts of fields in Muzarabani, Sanyati, Gokwe… Indeed “swords turned into plough-shears.” All of a sudden people wanted to settle, to dig a hole in the earth and rest like some kind of a veldt birds.
As the title “Settlers” suggests, one got lost in one’s new forest. Sleeping, working or walking, the husband and wife “felt they were intruders, fenced in by a forest which just stood there, as if watching and waiting…” Colonialism, as Fanon would point out, defamiliarises and raptures spiritual connection between man and his heritage.
But the fecundity overflows into the human world in this subtle short story. The man likes to sit by the fire-side “watching her (wife’s) by now faintly swollen belly as she moved about in the small, smoke filled kitchen, preparing the evening meal.” The young wife’s pregnancy creates a sense of continuity and celebration which typifies 1980.
Physically and spiritually this is a place that leaves the individual with a feeling that he has been here before. Only one does not know exactly when and why. As the husband wanders in the bush he finds it “strange” that “even in an isolated area such as this, you still found footpaths, sometimes already turned into shallow gullies…”
Also “now and again he thought he heard voices passing by, but he had seen no one.” The connection between the present and the past, physically and spiritually, is central to this short-story. You feel that Nyamfukudza is teasing the mind for failing to see that colonialism is only recent. The paths and voices of our ancestors are still in these forests, asking us to reclaim them.
Nyamufukudza also dwells on the other part of the miracle of 1980: the massive journey back to school. After the war old schools reopened and new uncountable ones sprouted. They were called ‘Upper-tops.’
Old tobacco barns became schools. Old churches became adult literacy spots. Under the big Baobab tree, a black board was erected, a teacher was hastily identified and a school was founded! Someone thought the old Rhodesian camp could be put to some good use and yet another school was founded.
Men with beards and women with protruding breasts put aside the war memories and went back to school! Minister Mutumbuka travelled the length and breadth of the country preaching, coercing and opening schools.
In “A fresh start” there is captured a small school in the middle of a rural community that is emerging out of war. Everything about the school is small, makeshift and experimental.
One classroom block, three teachers who stay in thatched houses and pupil who wore neither shoes nor school uniforms.
Everything has the magical touch of “a fresh start.” The major character in the story is a teacher from the urban areas who happens to have a soft spot for the rural and the pastoral. For him “the lack of amenities, basic books even, seemed hardly important.”
The scene, typical of the rural Zimbabwe 1980, is set for adventure. After the war, communities tended to be inward looking. The basics first, seemed to be the dictum. People had to have at least several shops, a bar and a grinding mill at the “growth point.”
Then people needed a deep tank and a small school for a start. The teacher in “A fresh start” is part of the spirit of educating the nation. His pupils are his family. They keep a respectable distance as he shares with them his knowledge and sometimes his own food.
They respect and revere him and he knows it. The parents fraternize with him, always using the word “teacher” before his name.
But part of the fresh start here is that the teacher stumbles into a very beautiful woman who has sadly been maimed mentally during contact in the just ended war. As the new teacher takes in the wonder and the beauty of the river, one day, the demented beauty strays onto his hideout and he cannot believe there could be such a beauty out here.
The teacher goes through a restless panic. The ugly side of the just ended war is typified by this very beautiful young woman who will neither have her mind again nor be able to speak. The message that the war was a give and take and not romance gradually descends on the teacher.
In that reawakening, he is first “sad and thoughtful” and later settles on the seemingly personal but national project.
“The school children looked up at him expectantly. He cleared his throat…”
Nyamfukudza captures the feelings of time with a touch that is very personal and eternal. However underneath his gaze is a whole national agenda unfolding into a drama of peace and promise.
Aftermaths is a natural sequel to Nyamfukudza’s war-time novel, The Non-Believer’s Journey. He has a certain sympathy for people that does not allow him to easily paint them right or wrong.
Nyamfukudza leaves you feeling that individuals in their private endeavours represent the scattered conflicting sensibilities that make a nation.
Memory Chirere
Medical school: a great idea that must not fail
There is a Bible verse that says “kopa u tla fuoa” (ask and you will be given) and Basotho have extended the idea by coming up with another concept: “ha a hana u inkele”. Unfortunately we have taken this too far.
Last week former education minister Phiri was said to be under investigation after she illegally signed a deal with Lincoln University College of Malaysia some time last year to set up a medical school in Lesotho. To simplify a story that is being told in complexities, she had been denied a chance to seal the deal but she signed it regardless.
To get into multi-million deals, one is to follow a certain protocol and get approval so they can go ahead and seal the deal with everyone’s concern and knowledge.
But the former minister did everything out of the desire of her heart, put both feet in and jumped into the deal without any approval or authorisation from Cabinet.
Maybe she acted out of desperation to probably see her country someday flourishing with a medical school. But that we do not know.
The former minister and the higher education principal secretary will probably be charged with corruption and abuse of office when investigations are done.
What is making my head dizzy is how even though the Cabinet had not approved the deal it had started discussing the establishment of the medical school atop the Berea Plateu.
How do you plan to lay a foundation of what was illegally acquired when it is in your knowledge that everything was not done by the book? Do I smell foul play or are we not being told everything?
An article that reported the whole ordeal stated a fact that could be used in favour of a possible return to office to renegotiate the deal. But that can only happen if all involved persons can calm their minds down and think about the whole deal leaving aside the improper procedure that was followed.
The story said: “Although the contract looked attractive to Lesotho, a country with a dire shortage of medical professionals, Phiri did not have the cabinet’s approval to sign it”.
We only have the National University of Lesotho that offers general nursing under the Faculty of Science, the Roma College of Nursing that offers midwifery training, the National Health Training College, Paray School of Nursing and Scott College of Nursing to equip the country with what we term “medical professionals”.
That is how far our country can go in terms of producing medical professionals, nurses and midwives.
Besides these “well established” medical colleges in our terms and conditions as an under-developed country, we keep having para-medical schools that keep coming and going because they are never sponsored and do not get assistance from the government as all other institutions.
A properly established medical school in the Kingdom of Lesotho would be both beneficial to the country and to Basotho.
We would no longer have to outsource medical professionals to bring into our medical institutions because we would have our locally produced surgeons, neuroscientists, physiotherapist etc.
Aspiring Basotho medical professionals would no longer have to fight tooth and nail to go study medicine in South Africa, Malaysia and India, etc, because we would have our own medical school in the country.
Of course, I understand that proper procedures were not followed to bring this life-changing opportunity to Lesotho and Basotho.
But may we please not turn a blind eye on the fact that this is the kind of deal that would have helped Lesotho a great deal in terms of upgrading its education system.
The establishment of such a medical school should not be left to vanish into thin air the same way the building of a sports facility at Lepereng did with countless lawsuits and visits to the High Court.
Those who broke the law should be held responsible and should account for their wrongdoings. But the Cabinet should go back and renegotiate the deal with Lincoln University and make it work by all means necessary because this is one school we really need as a country.
Imagine the investments that would come flowing in because of one institution and the relations we would form with well developed countries if we legally sealed this one.
A transparent and pure partnership between Lesotho and Malaysia aims at benefiting Basotho students.
And the university’s president made it clear that they were not aware of the shortcuts the minister allegedly took in signing the deal. Hence they did not even fight when the deal was called off.
But we should not pride ourselves with being able to spot corruption and settling misunderstandings and yet allow great opportunities that could help grow this country slip through our hands. We therefore must explore new ways to get the medical school initiative back on track.
Bokang Masasa
Export electricity to Southern Africa
Do you realise that 2023 is an important year in so many dimensions/facets?
Firstly, it marks 30 years since the restoration of democracy in Lesotho in 1993. Secondly, it marks 25 years since the September 1998 political riots. Wow! Thirdly, His Majesty is turning 60 this year. This means he was only 30 in 1993. And 31 in 1994. Interesting!
This also means it has been 25 years since Sanlam Centre was burnt down in 1998 and never rebuilt. It also means it has been 30 years of political instability and economic stagnation. Yes, since 1993. In other words, we could qualify these years (1993-2023), as 30 wasted years.
Indeed, 30 wasted years and allow me to demonstrate how. We failed to build new universities and killed the only one we have (This is tantamount to treason). Secondly, we killed our national pride, Lesotho Bank and replaced it with…..Haai, ere ke thole. (Let me tool!)
Talking about Lesotho Bank. Do you realise that the Bank Tower building is turning 40 this year? 40-years-old! Yes, it was opened in 1983 and has been the tallest building for the past 40 years.
Damn! It means we’ve been stagnant for the past 40 years. Awee shapo!
Let’s go into this week’s topic. Our obsession to be recognised as a sovereign state inside the belly of South Africa makes us blind and somehow stupid to see low hanging opportunities available in South Africa that could yield fortunes for Lesotho.
However, because we see ourselves as an independent state, we travel all over the world seeking for ‘God knows what’ and leave opportunities lying literally next door. The reason for these silly mistakes that we repeatedly make is because we fail to understand a very simple concept called ‘Supply chain’ or ‘Value chain management’.
Let me make a simple example. The Ford Motor Company injected R15.8 billion (US$1 billion) about three years ago to upgrade the Silverton assembly plant at the Tshwane Automotive SEZ (Special Economic Zone). The reason for this upgrade was to enable the Silverton factory to be a global exporter of Ford Ranger vehicles to 100 export markets. 100!
You won’t believe that Ford South Africa exports well over 200 000 vehicles per annum. R200 000! That’s a lot of vehicles destined for the world. The question is, why isn’t Lesotho part of this value chain? For example, did you know that Ford Ranger engines are manufactured in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)?
Yes, and sent to Pretoria by rail for assembly onto the new vehicles. But the question is: Why isn’t Lesotho part of the supply chain/value chain? Why don’t we manufacture lights or seats? Why can’t we manufacture the tyres? That’s how the value chain works.
But at the same time, it means we need a proper container terminal. Why don’t we extend the rail network to Moshoeshoe One International Airport and have one of the largest inland ports in Southern Africa? Bear in mind that Lesotho has the shortest rail network in the world. Yes, it is in the Guinness World Records. The shortest rail network in the world!
But jokes aside, our obsession to gain recognition as a sovereign state has made us blind to see opportunities in the region. For instance, I’ve been asking myself a very difficult question. Why is Lesotho so obsessed in exporting water to Botswana? Does it even make business sense? Of course not!
What Lesotho should’ve said to Botswana is, “Instead of supplying you with water, let me rather supply you with power/electricity.” This is because the water was meant to supply a new coal fired power station in Botswana. You might as well supply electricity. Why not?
And what people fail to understand is that water becomes cheaper the more you send it in bulk as opposed to electricity. Water is a ‘cheap’ commodity as opposed to electricity. That’s why Lesotho needs to position itself as one of the major electricity exporters of Southern Africa. And it’s possible because of the water.
But let’s talk about the ‘Muela hydro-power plant. Can it be upgraded to generate two thousand (2000) mega-watts of power? If yes, can that power be exported to Eskom in South Africa? The answer is yes! Engineers are meant to solve any problem in the world.
Here is my view, instead of trying to crack our heads on how we can re-open textile factories, we could respond and solve a crisis next-door that could give us immediate/instant results.
Look, an upgrade of the ‘Muela Hydro power plant could cost around R5 Billion and that’s a sizable project according to Lesotho standards. It could also generate thousands of jobs. Imagine the power-lines that would need to be constructed in order to export power to South Africa.
But, before we use our buzz-phrase (it’s impossible), let’s invite consultants from General Electric (GE) or China to see if we can’t up-grade the power-plant. If we can’t, let’s move on to the Oxbow and Makhaleng Dam projects. But let’s move fast.
The window of opportunity is slowly closing. This is the reason why I’ve been insisting that the National Strategic Plan (Part II) is a useless document. It does not respond to immediate needs. Draft a new Development Plan now!
Look at this case for example. There is nowhere in the NSDP document where they talk about exports of citrus fruits. But the value of exports of citrus fruits is in the region of R30 Billion. Why are we not part of this value chain? Zimbabwe and Swaziland are part of it. Let’s take advantage of it and export oranges. Let’s go!
In closing, I think Lesotho has a real opportunity to have a new cash-cow. And that is to export electricity to the SADC region. That is easy money.
According to Minister Gwede Mantashe, load-shedding costs the South African economy R1 billion per day. R1 billion per day! The Shoprite Group said it has spent over half a billion rands on diesel for the past six months to keep stores running during load-shedding. That’s a compelling business case.
But our problem as Basotho is that we are slow by nature. Re batho ba stadig! We are slow to respond to opportunities that lie in front of us. We are procrastinators and love to waste time debating issues and hosting endless workshops.
Unless we see an opportunity in the South African load-shedding crisis, unfortunately, the ‘GRAVY TRAIN’ is going to pass through. Let’s act now and move fast to grab the opportunity in front of us. Let’s-Go!
‘Mako Bohloa
The story within a story
Fiction often operates with tickling “story within a story” or even more! A story within a story, also referred to as an embedded narrative, is a literary device in which a character within a story becomes the narrator of a second story. Multiple layers of stories within stories are sometimes called nested stories.
The inner stories are told either simply to add entertainment or more usually to act as an example to the other characters. In either case, the inner story often has a symbolic and psychological significance for the characters in the outer story. There is often some parallel between the two stories, and the fiction of the inner story is used to reveal the truth in the outer story.
In Sizwe Bansi is Dead, a play by the great South African dramatist, Athol Fugard, there is “a play inside a play inside a play.” You see it, for instance, when Styles plays himself, his workmates, his boss, his clients at the studio – all by himself on stage.
At some point, Styles becomes director and producer of the play by facilitating Sizwe’s story, beginning with the photograph.
Much later, Buntu helps Sizwe rehearse the different roles of Robert Zwelinzima. This helps us reflect on various meanings of the word acting in this play. Life for black people under apartheid becomes a series of acting. They end up acting even the acting!
At the level of basics, the play sets out to expose the awkwardness of apartheid South Africa’s pass book laws. However, this basic issue opens up finer challenges (physical and spiritual) that Africans face in the system of apartheid.
Brian Crow and Chris Branfield, refer to what they call “a social theatricality” in the play. This refers to a complex play about a society in which people are playing at being what they are not in order to survive.
This means that on stage, we see a play that says life is a play. Sizwe is looking for a job but he has neither a pass nor a job permit. He risks arrest and deportation back to the homeland.
When Sizwe and Buntu pick the late Robert’s pass-book and a valid worker’s permit, Sizwe has to now spend his life acting Robert in order to live. Therefore there is a brute collapse between acting and living:
“All right, I was only trying to help. As Robert Zwelinzima you could have stayed and worked in this town. As Sizwe Bansi …? Start walking, friend. King William’s Town. Hundred and fifty miles. And don’t waste any time!”
Dying and death operate at various and related levels, but with huge ironies. Indeed Sizwe dies physically in as far as no one with the official identity of Sizwe will be seen again.
Sizwe has died and becomes Robert and because this is the only the way to make Sizwe live a more economically convenient life. That suggestion of resurrection is rude, sinister and absurd:
“Are you really worried about your children, friend, or are you just worried about yourself and your bloody name? Wake up, man! Use that book and with your pay on Friday you’ll have a real chance to do something for them…”
Sizwe Bansi is Dead was created and improvised by white dramatist, Athol Fugard and black dramatists; John Kani and Winston Ntshona. It was finally put into written form by Athol Fugard in 1972.
In William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth, before the three witches meet with Macbeth and Banquo after the battle, there is a witch who tells a story to the other two witches about her escapades.
She says she has met a sailor’s wife who was eating chestnuts and she asked for some. The witch says that the wife of the sailor refuses with the nuts. As a result, the witch sets off to revenge through causing the woman’s husband to have an accident out at sea. She wants to spite the sailor’s wife by haranguing her husband! The witch’s poetic narrative goes:
“A sailor’s wife had chestnuts in her lap,
And munch’d, and munch’d, and munch’d.
“Give me!” quoth I
“Aroint thee, witch!” the rump-fed ronyon cries.
The witch becomes angry at being scolded. She goes out to sea to torment the husband of this woman who is a captain of a ship. The witch speaks proudly about her exploits:
“I myself have all the other,
And the very ports they blow;
All the quarters that they know
I’ th’ shipman’s card.
I’ll drain him dry as hay.
Sleep shall neither night nor day
Hang upon his penthouse lid.
He shall live a man forbid.
Weary sev’nnights, nine times nine,
Shall he dwindle, peak, and pine.
Though his bark cannot be lost,
Yet it shall be tempest-tossed.”
One clear cause of conflict is that the sailor’s wife is a “have” and the witch is a “have-not.” This has always been a source of conflict in society at all times. The sailor’s wife, though she is a “ronyon,” a scabby thing, gets to eat all the good food, so she is “rump-fed” and has a lap full of chestnuts, which she eats right in front of the “have-not,” who can’t stand it, and bursts out with
“Give me!” But that only makes the sailor’s wife call her a “witch” and order her to go away.
This sort of scene was probably played out many times in the real life of Shakespeare’s time, because poor, old women often received little food and less respect. Naturally, the witch wants to get back at the sailor’s wife.
From this section of the play one can see that the witches were seen as supernatural and could control the wind they were able to trap the sailor at sea until he ran out of rations and died. Storms and wind were often thought to be attached to witches during the Elizabethan era.
In addition to the witches’ supernatural abilities to control weather, they also often predicted the future or gave prophecies to specific individuals. This occurred many times during Act One in Macbeth.
Not only did the witches predict that Macbeth would become king and could not be replaced by anyone born of a woman but they also predicted Banquo’s future along with his children’s.
The Witches’ curse of the sailor foreshadows what Fate has in store for Macbeth. The sailor is the captain of a ship, in the same way that Macbeth is to become “captain” of his land; like the sailor, Macbeth will be blown by the tempests of ill-fortune. Sleep will be denied to both.
King James VI of Scotland was deeply concerned about the threat posed by witches. He believed that a group of witches had tried to kill him by drowning him while he was at sea (a curse echoed here by the First Witch). During his reign thousands of people in Scotland were put on trial for witchcraft.
In 1604, under his rule as king of England and Wales, witchcraft was made a capital offence, meaning that anyone who was found guilty of being a witch could be executed. When Shakespeare wrote Macbeth in 1606, then, he knew that his audience would have felt a mixture of fear and fascination for the three ‘weird sisters’, their imaginations captivated by the mysterious meeting on the desolate heath with which the play begins.
In Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things fall Apart, chapter 11, there is a tale within the larger tale. It is the Tortoise Tale which is told by Ekwefi to Ezinma, her daughter.
In summary, the tale is about a tortoise whose greed gets the best of him, thus making greed his tragic flaw. One day, when the tortoise hears that the birds are having a feast in the sky he asks them to make him wings so that he can join. With reluctance the birds do what they are told.
The tortoise then goes to the feast and changes his name to “All of them.” The changing of names shows that the tortoise is very manipulative or, in the text described as “cunning.”
By changing his name, the tortoise convinces the birds that the feast is for himself and that he should get first pick on the food. Tortoise ends up eating all of the food which makes the birds very angry and they each take back the feathers they had lent him. They then betray the tortoise when he asks them to tell his wife to bring all of the soft things he owns to soften his fall from the sky.
Instead, the birds do the opposite and the tortoise lands on a pile of hard objects and breaks his shell.
Maybe Chinua Achebe included the Tortoise Tale in the book as a sense of foreshadowing to what might happen to Okonkwo because he killed Ikemefuna.
In the case of the tortoise and Okonkwo, both of them have a tragic flaw, the tortoise’s being greed and Okonkwo’s being pride. Based on the tale of the tortoise, we can conclude that something bad may happen to Okonkwo or his family in the near future as a result of his actions.
The broken tortoise shell is a very important component to the story because it symbolises the tortoise’s downfall because of his greed. This refers to the tortoise’s tragic flaw in the story.
Scholars of literature and some keen readers in Southern Africa must be aware of a small but very powerful novel by Joseph Conrad entitled The Heart of Darkness. Although it is a novel of 1899, it has sparked debate which could be very useful to both writers and scholars in Africa.
For decades the debate goes: is Conrad of Heart of Darkness a racist writer? Some say, ‘Yes,’ others say, ‘No’ and yet others say, “There are complexities in this matter.” The source of conflict is that the novel “portrays Africans as animals and savages.”
Here is the challenge: Heart of Darkness begins on the deck of the Nellie, a British ship anchored on the coast of the Thames. An anonymous narrator, the Director of companies, the Accountant and Marlow sit in silence.
Marlow begins telling the three men about a time he journeyed in a steam boat up the Congo River. The narrator tells us (the readers) the story as directly and as immediately as it was told to him and others by Marlow.
The novel causes a lot of interpretative questions which are often difficult to answer convincingly and hence the divisions when it comes to answering the fundamental questions that it provokes.
Is Conrad the writer of this novel racist? If Conrad is not racist, what about Marlow, Kurtz and the nameless narrator? Does any one of these three stand for Conrad’s views and experiences? Or, is there a bit of Conrad in each of them? If Heart of Darkness is anti-imperialist, is it necessarily anti-racism also?
The structure and style of the novel Heart of Darkness is the first challenge. We have a narrator reporting Marlow’s narration of Marlow’s experiences in Africa. This is a story inside another story, inside a story! Technically, Heart of Darkness ceases to be Conrad’s story.
It is partially Marlow’s story because only what is remembered or deemed important by him is narrated. It is also partially the narrator’s story because his record of what he heard Marlow say is his sole experience. We are therefore faced by a situation where we have no one to fully ascribe the story to. The story operates from several “subsequent” points of view.
Indeed, the story within a story technique continues to baffle or tickle readers over generations.
Memory Chirere
